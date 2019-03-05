11 Best Slimming Pants: The Ultimate List (2019)

Who among you doesn’t love the kinds of clothes that make you look slimmer and smoother, right? One of the things that’s at the top of our currently coveted list of wardrobe essentials is a great pair (or ten) of slimming pants. Whether you’re looking for slacks, skinnies, jeggings, jeans or capris, you can find them all with some amazing (and invisible) tummy tucking power.
To avoid unsightly muffin top, stick to those styles with higher waistlines. And another plus – lots of these super cute pants feature curve-hugging, butt enhancing fabrics that will make everything down south look lifted and a whole lot more flattering than the last time you looked at your rear view. Some will even gently sculpt your thighs, and who wouldn’t be totally on board with that?
We’ve found dozens of pairs that can take you from the boardroom, to cocktail hour, dinners out, or hot yoga without breaking a sweat. And what’s really cool is that they all deliver incredible comfort without sacrificing style. We haven’t featured any that are literally compression garments to promote weight loss, but they do actually make those according to some experts.
Check out our picks for the best slimming pants, and grab a couple of pairs. Once you’ve tried them you might never go back to traditional slacks.
The company made famous by its amazing collection of slimming jeans is back at it with this winning pair of pants that features NYDJ's famous "Lift Tuck Technology." These cute black straight leg pants have classic five pocket styling, with a zip fly and front button closure. The patented criss-cross panel in front totally tucks your tummy but doesn't leave you feeling like you can't bend over or breathe.
These pants also lift and shape your rear with curve-contouring construction, so you look great both coming and going. The legs deliver a slimming fit that slenderizes you from hips to ankle. What's not to love about that? We also think you'll like the unembellished rear pockets that lay flat and they're placed to minimize the look. For an added pop of color consider and the bonus of petite sizing, consider these petite slimming slacks in red.
Just in case you've fooled yourself into thinking that slimming pants with tummy control panels have to look dowdy or dated, perhaps it's because you haven't slipped into a super sexy pair quite like these. These slip on slacks from Vincenté deliver the kind of curve hugging, figure flattering style you can handle in a straight leg slack that looks amazing and feels every bit as good as you look.
A wide hidden four-way tummy control stretch waistband tucks and keeps things looking nice and smooth, while the fitted backside is completely booty flattering with the same four-way stretch fabric to sculpt your rear and thighs. These slacks were designed to make you look ten pounds slimmer, and who wouldn't want the day to start that way? Get these cute pants in four colors and women's sizes from 2 to 18.
Want more good news? You can get this same sort of slimming control in Vincenté Ankle Pants and Capri Pants too.
If you're looking for some cute casual pants that elevate your look from jeans on casual Fridays, these red hot cuties from Croft & Barrow deliver tons of flexibility for a super reasonable price. They feature a straight leg with a zip fly closure, belt loops, two front pockets and two back pockets, so they'll look sassy whether you wear them with heels, boots or sneaks.
Their sneaky secret is the hidden control panel in front that instantly flattens your tummy and gives you an overall slimmer silhouette. They are fitted around the waist, but offer a comfortable and more generous cut through the thighs and legs. Made of 97 percent cotton, with 3 percent spandex they'll keep their shape and look great even after hours of wear.
You'll also love their super affordable pricing at less than $22 bucks. Get them in red or plum, and in sizes from 6 to 18.
One of the things you'll love about these slimming slacks from Chico's is their stretchy premium ponte knit fabric that holds its shape and looks great, even after the longest days at work. These cute pants feature a slightly higher waist, with hidden fit technology that cleverly smooths and flattens your tummy.
Because they're machine washable, you're going to want to pair them with all your favorite jackets and cardigans for office wear, or slip them on with a cozy sweater on the weekends, because they're a great way to dress up your casual days without sacrificing comfort. Their straight leg styling is a step up from leggings, and they have two inset pockets in front, just in case you need to stow something small - like a kleenex. Get them in five colors, and in women's sizes from 2 to 20, although not all sizes are available in all colors. You can also get this style in a cropped pant as well.
The So Slimming Juliet Flocked Pattern Ankle Pants offer a clever pattern that's perfect to pair with your vintage jewelry and lacey tops.
Sure we've been focused on slacks so far, but there are those casual Fridays when you want a great looking pair of jeans, but you still want the slimming control that you've come to love. That's when you can count on one of the top names in denim to create the look you're after. These slimming skinnies from Levi's have everything going for them.
With a muffin top eliminating mid-rise waistband, they feature proprietary tummy tucking and curve smoothing technology that will have you looking your sexy best. These jeans deliver the goods front and back because they offer a dose of butt lifting goodness along with that tummy flattening. Sweet, right?
These skinny jeans shape you from ankle to waist with a look that elongates your profile. Better yet, you can get them in a dozen different washes, and your customized fit awaits because they come in selections for both waist size and length - from 24w x 34L to 34 W in either short or long. Looking for larger sizes? The Levi's Plus Size Shaping Skinny comes in sizes from 16 Plus to 46 Plus, and 14 different washes.
While they're not all slimming jeans, you might also want to check out our guide to the best mid-rise jeans.
From the first time you slip into these slimming pants, you'll never want to wear any other slacks in your closet. These cleverly cut pants feature tummy taming power that looks smooth under jackets or even with your tops and shirts tucked in. The easy-care blend of rayon/poly/nylon and spandex makes for a soft woven twill that looks sharp and professional.
With a straight leg design, they feature a wide comfortable waistband, butt shaping darts in back, and a mid-rise that means no muffin top. The slip-on style has no zippers or buttons to pull and pop, but the things we think you'll love most? The reasonable price and the fact that these slacks come in 35 different colors as well as regular and short length options. Get them in women's sizes from 2 to 18.
Rekucci also makes a slimming pant with a zipper front and button waistband with pockets, although only in about a dozen color options. They also make a similar plus size pant in sizes 14W-24W with the same great comfort and styling.
If you've been trying to figure out the perfect way to wear lookings to work that look more like slacks, but feature the same kind of comfort, these stretch pants from Lark & Ro will do the trick. The viscose, nylon and elastane blend fabric gives them the polished look of slacks rather than leggings, and the slightly looser ankle adds to your clever disguise.
Easy to slip on, they feature front and back pintucked seams and the waist hides internal elastic. But the best feature of these cute stretch pants are the built-in power mesh panels at the waist that hug your curves, smooth your lines and give you an overall slimmer profile. These cuties will never bag at the knees or the seat, so you literally could wear them from the office straight to your yoga class without breaking a sweat.
Looking for something similar in a bootcut? The Lark & Ro Comfort Fit Barely Bootcut Stretch Pant comes in four colors and in women's sizes from 0 to 16. You might also like the Lark & Ro Slim Ankle Pant for a backup.
These cute bell leg slimming slacks from Briggs New York deliver all the style at a really reasonable price. The poly/rayon and spandex fabric looks sharp, but it's machine washable - a dream for any work pants. Widely flared legs and a slip fitting waistband give you a sculpted silhouette that's both flattering and fashionable.
These slacks feature a wide slimming no gap waistband with hook and bar closures. They have two slant pockets in front, and minimal slit pockets on the seat. The double belt looks add a nice extra detail to give them a tailored appearance. Get them in black or navy and in women's sizes from 8 to 18.
If the wide flare leg isn't your fave, the Briggs New York Women's Flat Front Pull On Pant features a straight leg style with a front slimming panel to keep your tummy nice and flat. Want this same style in ankle length? No problem - you can find them right here.
You can plan your day in style with these classic plus size bootcut pants from Jessica London. Their refreshing pinstripe pattern will add flash to any solid colored jacket or cardigan. These slimming slacks feature two-way stretch fabric that holds its shape and moves comfortably with you throughout your busy day.
An inside tummy control panel slims and smoothes for an ultra-flattering fit, and the back elastic helps you avoid that unsightly gap above your behind. These sweet slacks are made from a machine washable poly and spandex blend. Get them in five colors and petite plus sizes from 12 to 28W.
Jessica London also makes some awesome and popular plus size skinny jeans in lots of unexpected colors - all of which feature that same tummy control panel for a slimming fit.
With warmer weather right around the corner, be sure to check out our guide to the best plus size capris.
Petites often get short shift when it comes to fashion in general, but perhaps even more so when it comes to slimming pants and other shaping clothes. The misnomer happens because petite sizes are perceived as already being smaller. Wrong. It's more to do with height than girth, and appropriately cut waist to crotch and waist to hip ratios. That's why petites are going to love these cute slacks that were designed with them in mind.
These cute slim leg slacks are made with ultra-stretchy fabric that keeps its shape throughout the day. They feature a pull on style with a tummy control panel that keeps belly bulge at bay. They've for functional front pockets and a cute metallic charm at the mid-rise waistband. Get them in three dark colors, and sizes from 8 Petite to 18 Petite, as well as 6 Petite Short to 18 Petite Short.
Fundamental Things also offers a clever career pant that's slightly longer than a capri, with a cute riveted hemline and that same tummy control panel you love.
If you're looking for some tummy control pants that feature a more relaxed fit, but can still stand up to the business professional look you desire, these slimming slacks from SLIM-SATION might be right up your alley. With a pull on style, they feature an ankle length leg, and a hidden control panel in front. The waistband is slightly lower slung than some, and these have two pockets in front that lay flat.
Your booty gets a shapely look with a fitted yoke in back and a pocket free bottom. Thes pants contour your curves in all the right places. The rayon/nylon/spandex blend makes for easy wash and wear care. Get them in six colors and women's sizes from 2 to 18. Looking for some cute capris with that same sort of tummy control and shaping design? SLIM-SATION has them available in 11 different colors and the same range of sizes, just in time for warmer weather.