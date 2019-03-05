11 Best Slimming Pants: The Ultimate List (2019)

Who among you doesn’t love the kinds of clothes that make you look slimmer and smoother, right? One of the things that’s at the top of our currently coveted list of wardrobe essentials is a great pair (or ten) of slimming pants. Whether you’re looking for slacks, skinnies, jeggings, jeans or capris, you can find them all with some amazing (and invisible) tummy tucking power.

To avoid unsightly muffin top, stick to those styles with higher waistlines. And another plus – lots of these super cute pants feature curve-hugging, butt enhancing fabrics that will make everything down south look lifted and a whole lot more flattering than the last time you looked at your rear view. Some will even gently sculpt your thighs, and who wouldn’t be totally on board with that?

We’ve found dozens of pairs that can take you from the boardroom, to cocktail hour, dinners out, or hot yoga without breaking a sweat. And what’s really cool is that they all deliver incredible comfort without sacrificing style. We haven’t featured any that are literally compression garments to promote weight loss, but they do actually make those according to some experts.

Check out our picks for the best slimming pants, and grab a couple of pairs. Once you’ve tried them you might never go back to traditional slacks.