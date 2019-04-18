15 Best Plus Size Jeans for Curvy Women (2019)

Curvy girls just wanna have fun, and you know the way to do it is by rocking a great pair of jeans that accentuate all your assets. Whether you’re looking for a skinny or straight leg, bootcut or boyfriend style, we’ve found the best plus size jeans for curvy women who love to look their best at work and play.
If you’re going to seek out and find the best jeans for curvy women, NYDJ just has to be on the list. We love all their pants, from slacks to denims, and these jeans are a hit in our book because they make every woman look her best. Their signature lift tuck technology delivers some serious shaping power you’re gonna love.
The bootcut is moderate, which we like because it looks so great with heels. The rear pockets are plain and perfectly placed to maximize your assets. This vintage wash has a comfortable vibe, and looks great with casual tops or a jacket. Get these in sizes from 14W to 24W, and in ten different colors and washes.
The NYDJ Women’s Plus Size Billie Mini Bootcut Jeans feature a modified bell that’s somewhere between a traditional bootcut and straight leg style. Thinking you’d rather have a straight leg jean? The NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jean comes in 15 color choices, with some colors available up to size 28.
NYDJ’s lift tuck technology eliminates the need to wear shapewear under your jeans, but if you want to slim your silhouette even more, check out our recommendations for the best shapewear for women here.
When you want a great pair of curvy fit jeans that will maximize your assets, these straight leg denims deliver a great fit and style. With a contoured waistband that never gaps at the back, they’re made from a cotton, poly and elastane blend that gives them just enough stretch to hug your curves without feeling tight or uncomfortable.
Their back pockets lay smooth and feature that stitched S to add sass to your backside without being over the top. These curvy fit jeans flatter wider hips and a rounder booty. We love their dark indigo wash and perfect hand whiskering at the hips, as well as the straight leg style that makes everything look longer. Get them in sizes 12 to 22. If you love a little glitter without a lot of bling, you can get this pair in a vintage wash with lurex stitching in sizes up to 24.
If you’re one who prefers a subtle boot cut, the plus size Suki Slim Midrise Bootcut Jeans are another option in sizes up to 24, and they come in four different washes.
If you want to ramp up your jean game to a fevered pitch, these skinnies from Jessica Simpson are the way to do it. We love the shimmery meteorite finish on these jeans, which makes them perfect for concerts and cocktails. We think you’ll also love the embroidery detail that runs from the ankle to above the knee of jeans, but only on one leg. Super sexy.
These are super soft and sexy because of the rayon, cotton, poly and elastane fabric that hugs your curves but always keeps its shape. These jeans have a comfortable high rise waist with a zip fly and snap closure, and traditional five pocket styling – the rear pockets are unembellished. Get these sexy jeans in sizes from 14W to 22W.
The Jessica Simpson Women’s Kiss Me Vintage Button Fly Ankle Skinny Jeans give you another unique look with moderate distressing, faux front pockets and an exposed five button fly.
Sometimes you want a slim fit that’s not a super skinny, right? These skinny leg jeans from Rafaella are the perfect blend of form fitting and functional. They’d look amazing with a jacket for casual Fridays at the office, or cool with a tee and some vans on your day off.
The slimming fit is amplified by hidden seams and tummy slimming panels to keep you sailing smoothly throughout the day. With a comfort waist and fanny lifting technology, these are sure to make you look your best whenever you wear them. Get them in sizes 16W to 22W.
Another great looking option is the Rafaella Women’s Plus Size Slimming Fit Ankle Denim Jean. It features those secret tummy tucking panels and fanny lifting technology that makes us swoon.
It’s hard to resist jeans made with “Bliss Stretch Denim.” Now doesn’t that sound good? It’s likely because these skinny jeans are made with a blend of rayon, cotton and poly that’s enhanced with a little extra spandex for good measure. That means they’re stretchier than some, but also resist bagging more than many.
These cute plus size skinnies look killa with heels and awesome with flats or boots. The mid rise waistband has a zip fly and one button closure. They also have that classic five pocket design, with unembellished rear pockets that lay flat. Hand sanding front and back give them that favorite “already worn” look and we love the whiskering at the hips in front.
These skinnies can take you from a tailored look to a tailgater without missing a beat. Get them in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus and in a couple of different length options depending on the size you choose. Their cut is especially flattering with any style top. Browse for our favorite plus size tanks tops and tees right here.
If you’re into the distressed look, you can get this same curvy cut skinny with rich destroy in that same range of sizes but with only a 32 inch length option.
If you’ve ever wanted to distress your own jeans rather than buying them that way, here are some cool tips on how to do just that.
We love pants that trim the tummy and make us look smoother and flatter in places we normally aren’t. These cute ankle jeans from Democracy deliver with their proprietary Abs solution technology includes a hidden elastic waistband with slimming mesh panels to mold and hold you in all the right places.
The high rise waist is flattering and features a zipper fly with a brass button closure. The five pocket design is a classic, and whiskering at the hips and thighs adds an on trend element to the look. These jeans feature a super soft blend of rayon, cotton, polyester and spandex that hugs you in all the right places. Different than your standard skinnies, this hit right at the ankle with no stacking. Get them in two different washes, and sizes from 14W to 24W.
The Democracy Women’s Plus Size Ab Solution Itty Bitty Boot Jean features that same awesome smoothing and lifting technology, and has a modified bootcut bell. And we love the Democracy Cuffed Crop Jean for every season except winter, although you could maybe sneak by wearing them with a nice pair of tall boots.
Sometimes you just want a basic straight leg jean – no fuss, no worries, just a great fit and classic styling. These classic fit Monroe straight leg jeans from Lee are the perfect grab and run pair worth having in your wardrobe. The cotton, poly and spandex blend gives them just enough stretch to flex and feel comfy.
The high rise waist doesn’t make these look like mom jeans, and the light whiskering over the hips and tummy give them a totally contemporary look. You’ll love that they come in plus sizes from 16 W to 28 W as well as petite, regular and long lengths. With eight different washes to choose from, you’ll want to snag a couple pairs for your closet.
If you love the comfort of pure cotton, the Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean might be more to your liking. It comes in sizes up to 30W in petite, medium and long. Looking for a slim fit jean? The Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Plus Size Stretch No Gap Waist Bootcut Jean gives you a super stylish look with plenty of stretch. It is more limited in sizes and lengths however.
These mid rise jeans sit just below your natural waist so they give you a contemporary look that’s anything but mom-like. Whew! With a great blend of cotton, poly and spandex, these nicely hug your curves to give more shape and definition to legs, hips and behind.
They feature traditional five pocket styling, with zero butt bling. With a subtly elasticized waist, they’ll never gap in the back. We love their slim bootcut, and the fact that you can get them in several different washes as well as solid colors and even leopard print. With some of the widest size ranges available, you can get these great jeans in plus sizes from 12W to 32.
Get the Roaman’s Plus Size Straight Leg Jeans that feature that same great hidden stretch, in case you’re not a fan of the bootcut look. And if you’re honestly just looking for more conservative styling, you can get the Roaman’s Pull On Bootcut Jeans that are completely sans pockets or any other embellishments.
These cute jeans for curvy women meet all the style requirements to hit our list of favorites. We love the mildly distressed wash of these, and the whiskering at the hips and thighs. With a midrise contoured waistband, they accentuate your shape, and feature a zip fly with a two button closure.
The cute curved pockets in front feature contrast stitching, as does the waistband and side seams. The bootcut features a slight flare, but not so much that these look like bell bottoms, thank you. In back, a fitted yoke gives your booty a boost, and the back pockets offer just the right amount of embellishment without too much bling.
These jeans pair perfectly with boots or heels for an updated style. Get them in three different washes and plus sizes from 14 to 24. The WallFlower Legendary Stretch Bootcut Denim Jeans feature a slightly wider leg opening and a single button waistband. The Irresistable Denim Jegging gives you that classic skinny fit, plus lots of latitude for stretching and moving with ease.
The jeans are available in short (30 inches,) medium (32 inches,) and long (34 inches.) Get the jeggings in either short or long.
Looking for a relaxed fit in a classic five pocket jean? These Bandolino denims offer the kind of comfort that hugs all your curves, but not too tightly. These relaxed fit jeans feature a straight leg, and mid rise waistband, with lightly embroidered back pockets that flatter your tush. Made with just a touch of spandex, they offer all the stretch you’ll need to stay comfy. We also love their no gap waistband. Get them in short and regular lengths from 16W to 24W. With six different washes and colors to choose from you’ll get tons of versatility out of these favorites.
The Bandolino Lisbeth Curvy Skinny Capri adds clever embroidered embellishments from the cuff to the knee is the perfect plus size denim capris for summer outings. In fact, if you’re specifically shopping for denim capris, we also adore the Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Plus Size Modern Collection Denim Skinny Cuffed Capri that comes in sizes from 16W to 26W.
If you’re in search of a great pair of skinny jeans, we give a thumbs up to the these cuties from Celebrity Pink. We especially like their super soft denim fabric, which is a stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, rayon and spandex. That lovely touch of stretch means these keep their shape and never bag or pooch after hours of wear.
With a true to fit size, these jeans are great for women under about 5′ 8″. Otherwise, they may not seem quite long enough for you, but since they’re skinnies, that’s usually not a major deal. They feature a midrise waistband with a zip and button fly, along with five pocket styling. Get them in three washes and plus sizes 14 W to 24 W.
For jeans that deliver serious comfort and still look great, the Celebrity Pink Super Soft Mid Rise Skinny Jean ditches the cotton, and increases the amount of rayon and spandex for a crazy cute skinny you’ll want to wear all the time, while their Black Lift Skinny uses compression denim to slim the tummy, lift your butt and slim your thighs.
Normally, I eschew featuring plus size jeans market sans plus size models, but these skinny jeans are just too cute to leave out of the mix. Their super stretch denim is a figure hugging blend of cotton, poly and spandex, and they feature that distressed look we love.
The back of these jeans is constructed to maximize your tush with some butt lifting goodness, something we’re always looking for in a great pair of pants. This ripped style comes in lots of different washed denim colors, as well as lots of other solids and patterns.
With a lower rise in front, the nicely covers your bottom. They have a zip plus button front, with both front and back pockets that don’t pooch when you wear them. Get them women’s sizes 16 Plus to 24 Plus, although not all colors are available in plus sizes.
If you’re looking for that distressed skinny but with a high rise waistband, check out these cuties from 143 Fashion that come in sizes from Extra Large to 4X Large. Don’t care about the distress, but still want a high waist style? The Hybrid & Co. Butt Lift 3 Button Jeans are your go-to and come in sizes up to 24.
Want to find a killer tunic to toss on with these skinnies? We’ve found a ton of adorable plus size tunics right here.
Boyfriend jeans offer a casual cool that’s perfect for those days when you want to kick back and just enjoy the day. Baggier than skinnies, these jeans take their style cues from (as you’d expect) men’s denims. These jeans feature a light stonewashed rinse that’s trendy versus dated.
Light whiskering on the hips and legs gives them tons of personality, and you can wear them loosely cuffed or not, as your mood suits. The cotton and spandex blend keeps them from looking baggy or saggy. Whiskering at the knees in back, and a well-fitted seat add to their appeal. Their pockets are free of bling for a smooth look, and mid rise waist has a zip fly and brass button closure.
Get them in three washes, some of which include distressing, in women’s sizes from 10 to 34. The Ellos Women’s Plus Size Crop Bootcut Jeans are another casual fave that comes in sizes from 10 to 28. Both would look awesome with the perfect white tee and some cool kicks.
It’s hard not to love a classic pair of Levi’s boot cut jeans. They look terrific dressed and dressed down. This plus size denims deliver lots of shaping advantages to give you a smooth and sexy fit. With a secret built-in tummy smoothing panel, you’ll look trim at the waist with no pocket gapping. Gotta love that.
They’re cut slim through the thighs with a boot cut leg opening that gives you a long, lean look. Made from a cotton, poly and elastane blend, they’ll keep their shape even after all day wear, so you’ll look great from dawn to disrobing. Five pocket styling gives you that classic Levi’s look. Get them in sizes from 16 to 26, and in short or medium lengths.
You can also get a pull on version of these tummy tucking jeans in sizes up to 24, or get the Levi’s 415 Classic Bootcut Jeans that don’t have the tummy tucking panel, but do feature curve hugging cotton stretch denim.
Reminiscent of those seafarer jeans we loved in the 70’s, our search for the best plus size jeans lured us to these super cute cotton wide leg jeans from Woman Within. These are 100 percent cotton, which means no stretch, and no stretch out either. We love their look and classic style.
They offer a comfortable high rise waistband with a zip fly and two button closure. With a five pocket style, they’ll give you a laid back look you’re going to love. Get them in four different washes and plus sizes from 12W to 34W. You can also get these wide leg jeans in tall plus sizes from 12 to 32. Woman Within also offers a wide leg stretch jean, with a slightly different look than the first pair.
These wide leg jeans got us wondering about the history of seafarers, so we poked around and found some really fun information here.