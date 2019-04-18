15 Best Plus Size Jeans for Curvy Women (2019)

If you’re going to seek out and find the best jeans for curvy women, NYDJ just has to be on the list. We love all their pants, from slacks to denims, and these jeans are a hit in our book because they make every woman look her best. Their signature lift tuck technology delivers some serious shaping power you’re gonna love.

The bootcut is moderate, which we like because it looks so great with heels. The rear pockets are plain and perfectly placed to maximize your assets. This vintage wash has a comfortable vibe, and looks great with casual tops or a jacket. Get these in sizes from 14W to 24W, and in ten different colors and washes.

The NYDJ Women’s Plus Size Billie Mini Bootcut Jeans feature a modified bell that’s somewhere between a traditional bootcut and straight leg style. Thinking you’d rather have a straight leg jean? The NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jean comes in 15 color choices, with some colors available up to size 28.

NYDJ’s lift tuck technology eliminates the need to wear shapewear under your jeans, but if you want to slim your silhouette even more, check out our recommendations for the best shapewear for women here.