13 Best Jojo Bows Your Daughter Will Absolutely Love

Jojo Siwa has taken the YouTube world by storm, and chances are that if you have a daughter who is 5 to 10 years old, they’ve asked you for jojo bows. There are hundreds of different Jojo Siwa bows available, but here are the 11 best Jojo bows you can buy right now.
You can find the most sought-after Jojo bow – a white bow with shimmery red kissing lips and rhinestones on it – right on Amazon. Unfortunately, it’s only available in a two pack, but that two pack is much cheaper than straight-up buying two separate bows. The second included bow is a simple pink bow with rhinestones with little mini donuts on it.
One of our favorite new jojo bows is the rhinestone cupcake, which, as you might’ve guessed, has a rhinestone cupcake on it. The design also has balloon animals and cupcakes on the bow, itself.
Rainbows? Check. Sparkly things? Check. This jojo bow is a part of Jojo’s sweet 16 birthday celebration collection. It’s colorful and fun, and your daughter will absolutely adore it.
This gorgeous Jojo Siwa bow was also taken from Jojo’s Sweet 16 birthday collection. It’s a multicolored bow with gems and a glittery pink/purple unicorn in the center.
Another great jojo hair bow is this pink to blue gradient bow that has silver rhinestones and a rhinestone cupcake on it.
This two pack of Jojo Siwa bows comes with a rainbow-colored bow with rhinestones on it and a white bow with colorful paint splatters printed on it.
The more shiny Jojo bows available, the better! This 2 pack comes with two shiny bows and a 3 pack of bracelets.
It’s always great to have a couple jojo bows that aren’t so in-your-face. There’s a great 3 pack available that has simple red, white, and black bows for the more dressier occasions. There’s no glitter, unicorns, or rainbows – just three simple one-color bows that are easy to pair with dresses.
If my 6 year old daughter is obsessed with two things, it’s Jojo bows and sequins. There are a few great sequin Jojo bows available, but this blue and purple sequin bow is one of her favorites! It also comes with a simple white bow with colored rhinestones that’s easy to pair with outfits.
Another great unicorn jojo bow comes in this set of 2, with the other bow being a black metallic bow.
There are quite a few great-looking mermaid Jojo bows available now, and one of the cutest is this large mermaid scale bow that’s pink, purple, and light blue. On it, you’ll find gold scales printed on it.
This two pack comes with two ultra colorful bows, including one that’s pink with multi-colored stars on it and another that’s black with rainbow colored emojis.
Target has a metric butt ton of exclusive Jojo bows. One of their best exclusives is the Printed Flag Jojo Bow that’s going to be perfect for the summer and the July 4th bbq. It’s one of the best cheap Jojo bows you can buy in 2019.