25 Best Renaissance Fair Costumes for Everyone

Hail ye lads and lassies! If you attend renaissance festivals because you love history, fantasy, and fun, you want a renaissance fair costume that’s true to the period. If you take your whole family, we’ve found costumes for medieval characters, notorious and not, for every age, from toddler to adult.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Strike a post in this beautiful Elizabethan gown and you’ll likely get kudos for having the best renaissance fair costume. This stunning burgundy gown features embroidery on the billowy sleeves and the front skirt inset. The skirt itself features a wide bouffant style, and the bandeau bodice comes to a point below the waist.
The standing collar gives this gown an authentic to the period look. It features a back zipper to make getting in and out of it easy. To add extra volume to the skirt, you might want to add a crinoline to your list of accessories. Get this high-quality gorgeous gown in sizes from Small to Large, but hurry because inventory is limited.
If you’re looking for a wider range of sizes, this beautiful red and gold Queen Elizabeth costume comes at a much more moderate price and comes in sizes from X-Small to XXX-Large.
With these very theatrical costumes, you’ll want to dramatize your makeup. Try using contour sticks to sculpt the look of your face to fit with your character.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to attend your next Ren fair decked out as the man with an awful penchant for beheading his queens, this King Henry XIII costume will give you that perfectly portly profile. This deluxe costume features a faux fur lined overcoat with brocade sleeves and gold trim with extra wide shoulders.
The tunic is extra long with a brocade body and burgundy velvet sleeves with lace cuffs. The black hat has an embellished hatband that looks worthy of a king. Get this great costume in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. You will need to supply your own white tights and shiny loafers.
If you’ve chosen the murderous king as your renaissance fair costume and you happen to be attending with your lovely wife, why not encourage her to be a brave soul and wear this lovely Anne Boleyn costume?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dress styles from the Renaissance aren’t always the most flattering. With bustles, layers of crinoline, scads of fabric and lots of bows they can make feel a bit weighted down. That’s why we love the simplicity and elegance of the Isabel Silk Dress. This lightweight gown features a figure flattering style that looks great on pretty much every woman, no matter her body type.
The shimmering deep red fabric has an iridescent quality that enhances the simple fit and flare style. Wide brocade ribbon trims out the cuffs and hem adding even more shine to this pretty gown. We love the fine details of this dress like the touches of fine gold lace on the shoulder seams and at the moderate scoop neckline.
To ensure a perfect fit, this dress features lacing at the back along with a waist-cinching ribbon sash. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large. Another flattering option, the Forest Princess Dress features an empire waist with a peasant style bodice and pretty trims on the sleeves. It comes in the same size options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This royal tunic is made of quartered black and gold cotton velvet and it features the iconic three crowns of Arthur Pendragon emblazoned on the gold velvet front panels. The surcoat features rich gold braided accents on the front, armholes, and hem. If you’re planning to fight or ride at your next festival or fair, you’ll like that the tunic has splits in both front and back for ease of movement. It comes in men’s sizes Small/Medium for those under six feet tall and Large/X-Large for taller guys.
To complete this dramatic outfit, a chainmail shirt and coif can provide an authentic looking element. And we’d definitely recommend this Gold Fleur de Lis King’s Crown as the perfect capper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While it’s awfully easy to want to take on the persona of a princess, queen or member of the gentry, those costumes sometimes sacrifice comfort in the name of good looks – not that there’s anything wrong with that. The Amah Gown is a much more practical and comfortable piece that you’ll enjoy wearing all day long at your next Ren festival or fair. The soft rayon fabric is flowy and breathable, so you’ll keep your cool even if it’s hot outside.
We love that this gown is flattering on almost every body type, and the side lacing gives it that added detail that’s more fashionable than the average peasant dress. You do have to purchase the light brown chemise separately, although you could give this dress a completely different look by choosing this white puffed sleeve chemise or the Celtic Decorated Chemise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is so much myth and legend surround medieval monks, perhaps partly based on popular fiction, but also because monks let such solitary lives that seemed so very secretive. If that profile fits your persona, this renaissance fair monk costume is an ideal garment that’s made for long lasting wear. In times past, it was earned through religious, magical or other secretive means, and often meant the sign of both humble accomplishment as well as power.
This monk’s cloak is made of 100 percent heavyweight cotton, and it’s generously sized to fit most men. It includes a long tail hood and waist cord to give it a very authentic look. You can also get a similar Monk’s Robe Costume in children’s sizes.
The Medieval Priest Monk Robe is another option with a similar look, but a more affordable price tag. This four piece costume includes the inner tunic, hooded cape, rope belt, and wooden cross. Get it in eight different color choices, and men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. The Modest Medieval Monk Robe Costume comes in a single size and includes a monk wig, which is a super fun addition.
There’s a lot of interesting information out there about the life of a medieval monk. You might find this article helpful to allow you to fully embrace your character role before your next event.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect renaissance faire costume or for any other occasion when you want to look stunning, the Fleur de Lis Queen Gown is a piece made from the highest quality materials and hand sewn by craftspeople. In feudal times, it was easy to determine the royal ladies from the peasants with one quick glance, so you know where you’ll stand when you gown up in this.
This gorgeous gown is like one that would have been seen in castles or exclusive social events. With a glance, everyone will know the woman behind this fabric is someone of royal status. The fabric is candy-apple red and it’s complemented by gold fleur-de-lis motif along with golden shimmer fabric along the hem and neckline.
This same gold fabric can be found on the detachable belt and on the arms which are also embellished with gold ribbon ties. Red sequenced lace and a jeweled broach finish the belt with beautiful detail. Get this elegant gown in sizes from Small to XX-Large. While we often equate the famous fleur de lis as a symbol of French royalty, this article gives you more details about how it came to America.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a smaller sized man or a daring and witty teen that is unafraid to play up their more mischievious side, this Medieval Court Jester Costume is a total score. Sadly it only comes in size Small. The red and black taffeta tunic features the classic harlequin pattern on the front, with a solid black velvet back. It has a gold embroidered Mandarin collar and shoulder caps edged in velvet with slits and golden trims.
It comes with a sunray collar in taffeta and red velvet with 15 varied pints each finished with gold trim and sewn on gold bells. The breeches are perfect for the period, made in black velvet with a comfortable elastic waist in back. These puffy pants even have hidden slit pockets to keep your wallet and keys. They feature decorative ribbons and gold rope garters to give them an authentic tiered look.
This Men’s Court Jester Costume comes in purple and black and includes the top, pants, and hat. For couples who love to attend festivals in matching attire, this His and Hers Court Jester Costume Set is an awesome option, with coordinated colors and patterns, but distinct designs for a man and a woman. Sadly it doesn’t include the hats, but this jester hat would work well with these costumes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rich brocade fabrics and gold cords were de rigueur in the world of medieval fashion among the well to do women, and this plus size princess costume emanates that style beautifully. Gold lace accents embellish the shoulders and sleeves, while contrast cording adorns the top of this dress. The shoulders also feature a rolled detail that’s especially impressive.
The sleeves on this gown are something special – puffed at the top with panels of burgundy and cream fabric – they have a fitted burgundy inner sleeve, with a cream open bell that drapes from just above the elbow down to almost knee length. The burgundy skirt features a split front design with cream fabric in the center of the flowing burgundy skirt.
This costume includes an ornate headpiece with gold lace trim and a sheer veil. It comes in sizes XX-Large and XXX-Large. Another brocade beauty, the Plus Size Renaissance Maiden Costume has a dramatic play of red and gold with a metallic front yoke and sexy sheer netting on the deep bodice. It comes in sizes XX-Large and XXX-Large as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you want to be queen or simply the belle of the renaissance fair ball, this stunning gown will have all eyes on you. The black and purple floral print fabric on the skirt, bodice and sleeves is set off by a full shimmery satin front panel that is edged in gathered satin trim from the floor to the shoulders.
The bodice is adorned with four purple satin bows and that set off a sweetheart neckline. You’ll love the fitted sleeves which have sheer black lace bells from just below the elbows down to the wrist. This dress has a full skirt which looks best when worn with a hoop skirt underneath to maximize volume. Get this beautiful gown in 14 different color combinations and sizes from X-Small to XXX-Large, or if you need larger the will custom make to your measurements on request. You can also get a similar dress in a brocade and satin combination, with four different color options and the same amazing range of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any lady in waiting would fall head over heels with a noble lord attired in such finery. That’s what makes this Noble Lord Costume (and the man in it) a real catch. This costume comes with all the pieces necessary to make you a believable member of the gentry at your next renaissance fair. Start with the dark velvet tunic that’s trimmed with gold accents and dark brown faux fur. The purple velvet cape adds a dashing splash of color with a gold chain that hangs at the neck.
This costume also includes dark pants and black boot tops. Get it in men’s sizes from Small to X-Large. It comes in a zippered garment bag for safe storage between events. The Tudor Lord Costume is a somewhat stuffier option in the best way, with a white pleated collar on a deep red and black top. It also has a matched cape and short pants, but you’ll need to bring your own white tights to the party. Get it in sizes Medium and Large.
If you’re a dad taking his son to his first Ren fair, you can also get this Noble Lord Costume in kid’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What man wouldn’t feel his personal power decked out like the fabled king of England? In this King Arthur Costume, you’ll appear ready for battle. The gold-trimmed tunic features velcro on armored shoulder guards and King Arthur’s crest on the chest, along with a faux leather double wrap knife belt. The armor leg guards and gauntlets look absolutely warrior-worthy and ready to defend against Saxon invaders.
This costume also includes a red and gold cape with a shoulder medallion pin, and of course, a gold crown. Get it in men’s sizes from Medium to X-Large. If you’d prefer to look less like a warring king and a little more like nobility, this King’s Robe Costume and Crown looks regal indeed and it comes in three colors and sizes from X-Small to X-Large as well as Teen/Junior.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you’d prefer to attend your next festival as a peasant girl or saucy barmaid, and if that’s the case this sexy chemise and overdress are the perfect solution. This two piece costume is reminiscent of medieval Ireland, and has a simple look with an element of naughty girl style. The cream chemise has a peasant style with sleeves that can be worn either on or off the shoulder. It has a long tiered skirt and overall, the garment is loosely fitted with a 50 inch maximum girth.
The overdress is where the fit comes into play. The split front features a lace-up bodice embellished with printed trim. Ties at the shoulders add a sweet detail, and the back has a lace up detail that allows you to cinch the dress to the perfect figure flattering fit. This costume comes in nearly 30 color combinations and a wide variety of sizes from XX Small/X Small to XX Large/3X Large. If you already happen to have a chemise or underdress that works, you can also get the Irish Overdress by itself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s fun to see different costume makers’ interpretations of characters from history, and this Henry XIII costume is dramatically different than our previous selection. Rather than the wide-shouldered coat, that’s so iconic to our mental images of the king, this costume features him instead in gold-trimmed pantaloons, with a matched over-jacket. The jacket is matched to the gray pantaloons, but features bright pops of red, gold trims, puffy sleeves and fabric intended to look like fur on the front.
The large jeweled neckpiece attaches at the shoulders, and a black ribbon belt lets you customize the fit around your belly. It does not come with the hat as pictured. It comes in men’s sizes from Medium to X-Large. If you do want to dress up this costume for more a more formal appearance, you could also order the Henry XIII Robe and Cap. Made of rich red velvet, the robe is lined with black faux fur. The coordinating velvet cap features feather embellishments as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps thanks to author Dan Brown’s book, The Da Vinci Code, it seems as though people are as fascinated with the Knights Templar today as they were when they actually existed. They were lauded as some of history’s fiercest fighters according to a recent article by Larry Horricks for the History Channel. This true to period Templar cape is made from heavy white cotton and the inside is lined in blood red cotton cloth.
The white exterior fabric is a roughly woven cotton cloth to enhance its authentic. The cape features a large integrated hood, and the classic red Templar cross over the heart. It fastens in the front with thick braided cords. Do keep in mind that this is the cape only. If you want to costume in true Templar form, you’ll want to order the Templar surcoat, belt and sword as well.
Because the components of this renaissance fair costume are a bit of an investment, you could also get a more affordable knight costume while you save up for these high quality pieces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Look as though you’ve stepped straight from the Sherwood Forest when you don this beautifully made Maid Marian costume. The deep green velvet gown is accented with gold cable rope piping and features long bell sleeves with ruching and asymmetrical hems. This renaissance fair costume comes complete with a lace-up corset belt with eyelets in a two tone faux fur and black PU vinyl. To ensure your regal standing, you’ll also get a matching green velvet cowl and black crown. It comes in women’s sizes from Small to Large.
For a different take on Maid Marian, the InCharacter Costumes Maid Marian Costume portrays the lady (and that means you) as a noblewoman versus a commoner. The blue velvet gown features red velvet accents at the sleeves and waist, with a lace inset on the low cut straight bodice. It comes with a matching draped headpiece. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large.
In case you’re dressing a young lady as Maid Marian, this clever design from Bristol Novelty is an affordable option and comes in kids’ sizes from ages 4-6 to ages 10-12.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll command loyalty from men and women alike if you arrive in this elegant King Richard costume. The red tunic top is embellished at the chest with the triple lion crest. The sleeves, cape, boot tops, and hood are inspired by chainmail, featuring a metal mesh print that looks quite realistic. This men’s costume also comes with a belt, gauntlets, boot tops, a hood, and headpiece. The high quality construction means you will be well suited with a renaissance festival costume that will hold up well to years of wear. Get it in men’s standard size only.
The California Costumes Men’s Richard The Lionheart has a more rustic look with leather versus chainmail accents. It comes with a red and blue tunic, hood, cape, two medallion pins, belt, two arm guards, and a crown. It comes in men’s size Large only. While it’s shown with a shield and sword, they are not included, however, but this Lion Shield and Sword would be a perfect accessory for the costume.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the man who wants to look bad to the bone, Rubie’s Dark Prince Costume is a great go-to choice. This devilish dude could be a prince or a lord, depending on how you want to play it. The silver and black quilted tunic has a metallic quality with long sleeves, a stand-up collar and a printed silver chain embellished with turquoise stones at the chest.
To make this costume look even more regal, it comes with a cape that has faux fur shoulder pieces and drapes to knee length, as well as faux fur embellished boot tops and a leather-like belt. It comes in just one standard princely size. Naturally, you’ll want to equip yourself with an appropriate sword like this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s not always easy to find a renaissance fair costume for a toddler. That’s what makes this Scottish Princess Costume a really sweet find. Not only does it perfectly fit the period, with puffy sleeves and a peplum, this velvet dress doesn’t have anything that itches. No scratchy netting, zippers or hoooks and eyes. All the seams are finished so your little sweetie stays comfortable throughout the day. Made in soft aqua velvet with gold satin, cording and tapestry trims, your little princess will be set to impress. Get this cute toddler gown for girls 1-3 all the way up to 7-9 years of age.
The Little Adventures Classic Rapunzel Princess Dress is another awesome fit for a Ren fair. With a cute combination of pink and lilac velvet and satin, plus puffed sleeves, and shimmery gold trims, she’ll want to wear this for dress up play as well as for special events. It comes in sizes 1-2 all the way up to 11-13. Or dress your little pretty as a peasant girl in this adorable outfit. This costume also features a satin, velvet and lace combo, and it features a clever apron with a patch.
If you’re going with purely fantasy in mind, you could even tickle your girl and wear an adult unicorn onesie so she can ride your shoulders like a fantastical horse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Armor was heavy, but every kid loves to pretend to be a knight, and this awesome Knight Costume is a lightweight and comfortable way to do it. With an authentic metallic look, it’s a great option for either brave boys or girls. We do wish it came in a wider range of sizes, but it’s only abundant in sizes 6-8 with limited quantities in larger and smaller sizes.
The metallic screen printed tunic features a lion crest on the front and attached foam shoulder guards. The tunic and matching pants are quilted to look like real plates of armor. This super cool costume also comes with metallic foam elbow guards, gloves that look like they’re made of chainmail, metallic shoe covers, and a helmet with an adjustable face shield.
The Spooktacular Creations Medieval Knight Costume skips authentic looking armor, but it delivers bright colors and comes in both toddler sizes and fits for your bigger boy up to ten years old. It includes a foam helmet with an adjustable face guard, sword and shield, the tunic with an attached cape and belt, plus pants and metallic boot covers. The Black Knight Child’s Costume includes a black foam armor top piece with attached sleeves, a red detachable two-tone cape, boot tops, gauntlets and helmet with a removable face guard. Get it in sizes Small, Medium or Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’s regal. She’s royal. Now you can let your little girl feel like a queen in this pretty blue Renaissance Queen Costume. This blue velvet beauty features long sleeves with ruched bells trimmed in gold that drape down to the knee. The sweetheart neckline is embellished with gold embroidered flowers. A metallic tapestry belt gives this girl’s gown a rich finish. The costume also comes with a pretty soft crown that’s fit for a queen. Get this costume in girls sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
The Dark Renaissance Princess Costume features a similarly styled gown but with a rounded neckline and attached hood. It’s embellished with metallic tapestry trims on the hood, neckline sleeves, and waist. It comes in girl’s sizes from Small to X-Large. For a medium size girl who is in the six to ten year old range, the Rubie’s Juliet Renaissance Faire Costume features poufed shoulders and split sleeves in purple velvet with golden trim.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a rough and tumble bigger boy, this Robin Hood Costume gives you the perfect way to let him wear jeans, while giving him the perfect pieces to imagine himself as the hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. This costume includes the green velvet tunic with faux leather accents, gauntlet, boot covers, and the clever caped hood. It comes in boy’s sizes 8 and 10.
To make the look more authentic, get him this wooden bow and quiver with arrows, and be sure not to forget, he’ll need that iconic Robin Hood cap as well.
For a wider range of sizes, check out the California Costumes Robin Hood costume for boys which comes in all sizes from Small to X-Large. It includes the hooded tunic, belt, gauntlets, and boot covers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to dress up your little doll in the perfect Sherwood Forest costume, this adorable kid’s Maid Marian Costume is so adorable and cute. This sweet outfit includes a perfectly proportioned velvet dress that features gold accents, velvet trimmed satin sleeves and the sweetest satin ruffle around the neck.
It also includes a fabric crown with velvet embellishments so your little sweetie can live out her fantasy at your next Renaissance festival. Get it in girl’s sizes from Small to Large. If the weather is a bit on the chilly side, keep her cozy in this pretty hooded velvet cloak that has a satin ribbon tie at the neck. Some gold ballerina flats would be the perfect accent and keep her comfy for walking around to enjoy all the experiences at your event.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a perfectly playful costume for your little guy? This Peter Pan Costume is the perfect solution that lets his imagination go wild. A little like Robin Hood and a lot like the adventurous little boy who never had to grow up (sadly, yours will) this comfy costume has everything he’ll need to look great at your renaissance-themed event. It’s made with materials that aren’t itchy and are sturdy enough for little boy play. This cute four piece costume comes with the top, pants, adjustable hook and loop belt, and that classic Peter Pan cap. Get it in sizes 3-5, 5-7 and 7-9.
The Little Adventures Prince Charming costume lets him dress up as a royal. This four piece set comes with the top, matched pants, belt, and a soft crown.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you happen to attend renaissance fairs and festivals as a family, you’re likely looking for affordable kids costumes that they can wear for a couple of years before they grow out of them. This sweet renaissance princess costume gives you lots of latitude in terms of height and weight. It features a long black and gold gown with a super shimmery gold skirt covered in sheer black netting.
This costume also includes a matching gold belt, and a jacket that will make your little girl squeal with delight. It has a double pointed stand up brocade collar and puffed sleeves that look royal indeed. Get it in girl’s sizes from Small to Large. To complete the look, you might also want to get your girl a glittery gold grown as well as a gold scepter.