21 Best Steampunk Corsets You’ll Absolutely Love

With some corsets, it’s all about the metal embellishments, and that’s certainly the case with this steel studded white leather corset. Though we mentioned a similar corset in this article, it was faux leather, while this beauty is the real deal. Creamy white cowhide makes for a quality corset, and this one – with its six silver buckle straps in front is a stunner.

The steel bones give it true Victorian structure and the steel studs that go from front to back add some serious shine. Add it to your goth bride costume, or wear it with jeans. Either way, it’s bound to become a favorite. Get it in waist sizes from 22 inches to 40 inches. Add this unique high collar neck corset to your outfit for an over the top steampunk look. It comes with a matching pair of lace up elbow length gauntlets as well.

If you’re planning to costume up as a goth bride, don’t leave your groom out of the picture. You can get him this men’s black leather underbust corset to make your wedding ensemble complete.

Wondering about the history of the corset and why this garment is once again in vogue? This article from The Bustle breaks it down nicely.