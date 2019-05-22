21 Best Steampunk Corsets You’ll Absolutely Love

Whether you’re headed to a special event, or you’re simply cementing your personal style, a steampunk corset can act as the anchor to your outfit. From luxe fabrics and lace to leather and steel studs, these stylish waist cinchers will set your look apart from the rest. Add just the right piece of steampunk jewelry and you’ll be set.
With some corsets, it’s all about the metal embellishments, and that’s certainly the case with this steel studded white leather corset. Though we mentioned a similar corset in this article, it was faux leather, while this beauty is the real deal. Creamy white cowhide makes for a quality corset, and this one – with its six silver buckle straps in front is a stunner.
The steel bones give it true Victorian structure and the steel studs that go from front to back add some serious shine. Add it to your goth bride costume, or wear it with jeans. Either way, it’s bound to become a favorite. Get it in waist sizes from 22 inches to 40 inches. Add this unique high collar neck corset to your outfit for an over the top steampunk look. It comes with a matching pair of lace up elbow length gauntlets as well.
If you’re planning to costume up as a goth bride, don’t leave your groom out of the picture. You can get him this men’s black leather underbust corset to make your wedding ensemble complete.
Wondering about the history of the corset and why this garment is once again in vogue? This article from The Bustle breaks it down nicely.
If your steampunk style is more out of this world than it is Victorian, you’re going to swoon over this black one shoulder corset. With a mash-up of space age design and biker beauty, this corset is a standout from the rest. Start at the top, with a high neck, one shoulder shrug that covers the upper back. This faux leather corset features spiral stripes around the breasts, and other pressed designs that maximize impact at the belly and between the breasts.
Flat and spiral steel bones add shape and structure. Three buckle straps adorn each side, and a sweeping buckle strap runs diagonally across the chest for even more eye-catching appeal. In the back, the shrug hangs to just above where this corset laces to the bum. Get it in black or brown and in sizes from Small to 6X-Large. Accessorize this corset with some elbow length lace up Steampunk Arm Fingerless Gloves.
So many times, steampunk style is dominated by a dark and brooding feel, yet this classic Victorian corset in pale pink fits any occasion just as well, whether you pair it with a delicate sheer lace blouse or you wear it alone with a sassy black mini.
This sweet and simple corset features a delicate jacquard print fabric that is bolstered by spiral steel bones strong enough to reduce your waist size by up to two inches. Angled panels and adjustable shoulder straps are highlighted by sweet grosgrain ribbons, and busk closures in front. In back, the lace up closure leaves some bare skin showing for added allure. You can get this corset in black as well as pale pink, and in women’s sizes from Small to 4X-Large.
We love corsets that are lace up and go, without having to search for items to layer, especially during the hot weather seasons. That’s why we think you’ll be nuts about this pretty corset top that features all the functionality of a corset, but adds sheer dotted puff sleeves and a sheer lace ruffle along the bottom.
The slimming boning adds shape and support, while the lace up back can be cinched for a tighter fit. The faux ribbon lace up front and black details make it uber feminine, and you’ll love the option to wear the sleeves either up or off the shoulder. Get this cutie in either blue as shown, or black, and in sizes from Medium to XX-Large. Size availability depends on the color you choose.
If you want a funky look but you’re also serious about taming, trimming and training your waist for a super curvaceous look, this mesh overbust corset has got to be a contender in your corset collection. With 26 flat and spiral steel bones, it’ll cinch you tight for that extreme hourglass figure. This company actually suggests you select a corset anywhere from five to 12 inches smaller than your natural waistline, so definitely read their guidelines before you order.
This sexy corset makes for a great undergarment, but it also looks equally great worn as outerwear. With busk closures in front and a lace up back, you can get it in sizes for your natural waistline from 23 inches to 52 inches. If you’d prefer a simple sating overbust corset with that same waist training power, this strapless version is available in a wide size range, and you can also get an underbust style as well.
Because waist training corsets cinch very tightly, they can compromise your internal organs. Before you decide on one of these you’ll want to learn more about them.
For the person who wants to invest in one outstanding piece to build out their steampunk wardrobe, this red leather corset is that gorgeous basic that will make every outfit shine. The overbust style looks great alone, under a jacket, or over the top of a blouse. The soft and supple leather keeps its shape thanks to the steel bones and front busk closure.
The back of this corset features a contrasting black modesty panel and black lacing for a sensual look that’ll make you feel amazing. This is a waist-cinching corset, so you’ll order by waist size from 22 to 48 inches.
If you love this leather look, you can also get it in a black leather corset dress that looks super sexy. It comes in waist sizes from 22 to 32 inches. This black leather skirted corset is another option that lets you build out your style because you can wear it over a skirt or pants, or, if you’re daring, on its own.
If your steampunk style is a little more on the edgy side, with a touch of goth, this brown zip front corset is a killer choice. A combination of faux leather and stretch jacquard, it’s both feminine and tough. With spiral steel bones, the structure stays firm, cinching your waist and adding to your overall silhouette.
We love the halter style and faux leather straps that lead to slit front bust cups with dangling chains. (Don’t worry, there are modesty pads behind the slits.) The front fastens with a zipper, but there are also underbust half zipper details. A graduated belt with bronze tone hardware is angled across the front and wraps around one hip to the back. It also has a dangling watch fob style chain.
The corset front is detailed with additional faux leather crisscross strips, and bass studs. As you’d expect, the back laces from top to bottom. Get this corset in coffee or black, and sizes from Small to 6X-Large.
This corset gives you all kinds of opportunities because it’s more than one piece – you’re actually getting a three piece costume that’s perfect for a bawdy steampunk party, or adults only Halloween show. This costume comes complete with a red and black overbust corset that has black lace details at the bones, and more black lace at the bust and bottom hem. It features busk closures with a skin baring lace up back.
Included in this costume are matching thong panties, as well as a tiered burlesque tutu in black with red satin ribbon trim. It features and elastic waist so it’s easy to wear with the corset to look more like a dress. Get it in sizes from Small to 6X-Large.This red and black corset dress really is a one piece option that’s super sexy and definitely as naughty as you.
When you’re revved up and ready to look bad to the bone, it’s hard not to want to grab this faux leather corset every time. With spiral steel bones for structure, this corset features a deeply scooped neckline, and a zippered front closure with six buckle straps over the top of it. We love the shirt tail style hem, that’s longer at the front than the sides, adding a more curvaceous look to this garment. Black tabs with silver rings add to the front embellishments.
The back is simple and sexy. The wide shoulder straps are attached to super comfy wide elastic in back so they’ll never cut into your shoulders. And the adjustable cross lace up means you can fit your corset perfectly every time. Get it in sizes from Small to 3X-Large, but be sure to look at their specific sizing chart which measures both waistline and bustline.
If you’re looking for an underbust corset with that same bad girl feel, this black PU leather number ought to do the trick. If you totally dig the buckle front, but you’re looking for real leather, this corset features six big buckles, metal studs and a super sexy bandeau top line.
Whether you’re looking for a corset that you can wear as underwear or outerwear, this green faux leather bustier style corset has all the sexy style you’ll need. With a lace up front, and zippered back, you can easily slip this on over the thong that comes with it, or add some sass to your favorite jeans, slacks or a skirt. The plastic boning is super comfortable, as are the stretchy lace straps.
The sheer lace skirt hits just about mid-thigh, making this corset look great layered, even over a peasant top or tunic. Get it in six colors and in sizes from Small to X-Large. Love the green, but not the lace skirt? This green corset would be perfect for your next Poison Ivy costume, or any other time you want to get your steampunk style on.
If you’re looking for a casual corset that could go from WorldCon to Rennaisance Faire costume with ease, this faux leather wet look corset would be a great option. Made from a polyurethane and rayon blend, it looks especially convincing. The front features leather-look lace ties where the straps connect to the bodice, and from the waist to the neckline. A silver zipper closes this corset from the waist down. The back features those same leather-like lace ties.
Boning means this corset keeps its shape well. It is longer, so if you are looking for the right fit, be sure to check the sizing and match to your waist size as you can adjust the ties and straps if you’re a bustier woman. Get this corset in three colors and sizes from Small to XX-Large. It would look super cool layered with this short leather vest.
This sexy and supportive blue jacquard corset delivers mega style points for the fun straps and distinctive silver hardware. It features spiral steel bones for great structure as well as comfort. It fastens at the front with a metal clasp, busk, and buckles, and features two reinforced jacquard side straps with buckles. The front and side buckles have an ornate and distinctly Western style.
The shoulder straps are black PU leather, with simple silver buckles – they’re adjustable too, so you can hold the girls in good stead. The lace up has sturdy silver eyelets and especially long laces for secure cinching. You’ll love that this corset is hand washable, meaning you’ll wear it more often. Get it in three colors and sizes from Small to XX-Large.
For an even more modest look (is that actually a “thing” with corset wearers?) get the wider strap version of this jacquard corset in either gray or black.
Have you been looking for the quintessential steampunk outfit for an upcoming event? This off the shoulder Victorian steampunk corset and skirt combo is the answer, and you can spend your time focused on finding the perfect accessories to complete your look. The cleavage revealing low cut corset features a tiny black floral print, and it’s topped with a little lacy ruffle to give you at least a hint of modesty.
This corset also has off the shoulder flared sheer lace sleeves that hint at your not-so-Victorian modesty. It has a plastic boned for body support, and busk closures in front. The back laces up for a custom fit. This comes with a lacy organza ruffle high low skirt with an elastic waist that can be worn with the corset when the occasion calls for it. Clearly, the corset itself can be worn with jeans to create a more casual steampunk style.
This outfit comes in six colors and patterns and in sizes from Small to 6X-Large depending on the color you choose. If you like the look of of the corset, but don’t want the skirt, but the clever steampunk bustier corset with off the shoulder long lace sleeves on its own. It comes in six colors and sizes from Small to 6X-Large.
If you revere the old TV show Wild, Wild West, this striped steampunk corset would be a perfect fit for that sassy saloon girl look. A combination of plastic and steel bones give this overbust corset substantial structure, but it’s the girlish details we can’t stop admiring. The zip front features five buckle straps, and over the thigh lace up panels with black satin bows.
The bust has lace trim and is complemented by skinny adjustable buckle straps. Mock pocket watch chains drape from the waist to the waist in back, which featues extended split panels that partially cover your bum. This corset is fully adjustable with a lace up back as well. This cute corset comes in tone on tone black and in sizes from Small to XX-Large, and also comes with a matched thong. Do look the sizing chart, as there are specific recommendations for a proper fit.
If you’re looking for the comfort of a corset with a structured bra, this simple black corset might be the choice for you.
If you’re going to subject yourself to wearing steel boning and braces next to your skin, the least you can do is make the experience luxurious. It will be if you opt for this luscious lambskin leather steampunk corset. Similar in design to a brocade corset featured elsewhere in this article, this super soft leather version has some adaptations we think are great and you will too.
The lace up back features a modesty panel so you’ll never be left feeling too exposed, but it also makes for more comfort when you’ve got this cinched up tight. The contrasting brown leather trim gives this corset added detail, as do the front metal closures and five chains draping from each side. This corset comes in waist measurement sizes from 20 inches to 34 inches.
This red leather corset with black details is another sensational look, but its quantity is limited so snag it fast if you want to get it.
If you’re looking for serious waist cinching power, this steel reinforced underbust corset is a keeper. Natch, we’re nuts about the lace pattern brocade fabric, but this corset has all the details that count when you’re putting together a steampunk look. Black PU leather piping adds the perfect touch of polish, but the edgy metallic clasps and attached chains really ramp up the look.
This corset is incredibly adjustable so you can customize your cinch to feel the most comfortable for you. It features partial lace up sides, as well as a full lace up back, all with metal eyelets that won’t pull out. Get it in seven colors and sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If you’re looking for a corset that does double duty, this SHAPERX Short Torso Heavy Duty Corset can be worn outside for style, or inside your clothes for weight loss. Get it in sizes from Small to 2X-Large. SHAPERX also makes an underbust corset that can also be worn inside or out in sizes up to 4X-Large.
Going for a daring look that’s part steampunk corset and part sexy jacket? This purple print corset has it all going on with a tapestry of patterns, plus PU leather details that are statement makers. Start with the strappy details like the black buckled collar and added buckle strap over your cleavage. It features a diagonal black strap with snaps and bold loop across the front, plus a black breast cover with eyelets on the left. Seriously sexy.
This corset also features eyelet studded details around the armholes, and a removable double belt with an attached purse that’s perfect for nights out when you don’t want to have to carry a separate bag. In back, a lace up detail from the shoulder blades to the hem allows you to cinch for a perfect fit. Get this sassy corset in 14 different colors and patterns, and in women’s sizes from X-Small to 6X-Large, although options vary depending on the size you choose.
You might also like this Steampunk Corset Dress that comes in a dozen styles and colors. They are also available in sizes from Small to 6X-Large, with a variety of skirt and corset styles combined.
Sexy and sassy with a serious eye for detail, this black leather corset shows off all your assets in the very best way. Both over stitching and angular piece work make it a standout, but we think you’ll really love the angular lace up details that are strictly for form rather than function. The front hook closures give you a sturdy hold, and steel bones provide a solid structure.
Double buckle wide straps add extra support and the lace up back features a modesty panel for extra comfort. Speaking of comfy, this corset is lined with 100 percent cotton denim, which feels great against your skin. This corset comes in cinched waist sizes from 20 inches to 34 inches, but we highly recommend you look at the size chart, because your natural waist size can be many inches larger.
Looking for an even more edgy design? This strapless black leather corset features metal spikes on the bust and hips. Wear it and you’ll definitely stir some attention. If you’re looking for something a little on the sweeter side, this pink leather corset is a real cutie.
Are you actually looking for a corset that can give you the quintessential steampunk style along with some serious waist-cinching capability? This brown striped SHAPERX corset looks on point and also aids in weight loss. Crazy, right? The high waist design slims your silhouette, using strong spiral steel boning to do most of the work. The poly/spandex blend fabric handles wear well without creasing or losing its shape.
The front of this corset features a PU leather cross front strap with a large buckle, and the shoulders offer similar leather-look straps and buckles. A cute front pocket also adds style. In back, this corset is solid fabric from your shoulders to your bum, with sturdy eyelets and a top to bottom lace up detail to make adjustability simple. The front features classic corset closures. Get this sexy piece in sizes from Small to 5X-Large.
For a look that is edgy with a hint of dominatrix, this black steampunk corset features an asymmetrical belted bottom, chest strap and covered shoulders with a cleavage revealing neckline. It comes in sizes up to 2X-Large.
Whether you’re planning for your next Con or simply want to impress on a night out at the club, this bold brown brocade corset is guaranteed to be a head-turner. The spiraled steel bones ensure this piece holds its shape after hours of wear. It’s trimmed out in brown PU leather, with metal front clasp closures. The sides are embellished with coordinating metal buttons and chains.
To ensure a perfect fit, this corset has a lace up back with sturdy brass eyelets. Wear it alone for maximum impact, or if you’re more modest, layer it over a peasant blouse or dress. This corset comes in plus sizes from X-Large to 6X-Large. It’s also available in eight other color options, but only in sizes from Small to X-Large.
Maybe simplicity is your fashion mantra, but that doesn’t stop you from wanting to layer a classy steampunk corset over the top or underneath your blouse. This brown brocade corset has the look that you’ll love if you’re into a bold style sans tons of hardware details. We love the unique zip front and gorgeous silver embroidery over the shimmery fabric.
Spiral steel bones and rigid steel bars in the back, along with supportive nylon/spandex fabric, keep this corset in place and looking great for hours of wear. It features a full lace up back and quilted side details. You can also get it in black and dark brown with a matching g-string. They come in sizes from Small to 6X-Large.
For an underbust style that’s all about the straps, with little other embellishment, this faux leather corset is simple and sexy with five belts that buckle and a full zip up side. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large.