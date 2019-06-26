12 Best Board Shorts: The Ultimate List

Billabong’s Spinner Lo Tides Stretch Board Short is a modern-fitting pair of shorts that’s cut slightly above the knee on most.

Its lasso waist has a full draw cord, meaning you can tie down a larger size for the perfect fit. Their tight yet comfortable fit makes them one of the best board shorts for water activities like surfing, skimboarding, and swimming.

Billabong board shorts are all treated with a special internal gel print to reduce fabric cling and water absorption, which is especially valuable if you plan to be surfing or swimming.