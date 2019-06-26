12 Best Board Shorts: The Ultimate List

The best board shorts should blend in with any vibe, from the pool to the lake to the beach. They should also protect from harmful UV rays, offer you a place to store valuables, and provide full mobility for activities like surfing and volleyball. Read on below to check out our picks for the best board shorts for any level of use from casual to extreme.
Billabong’s Spinner Lo Tides Stretch Board Short is a modern-fitting pair of shorts that’s cut slightly above the knee on most.
Its lasso waist has a full draw cord, meaning you can tie down a larger size for the perfect fit. Their tight yet comfortable fit makes them one of the best board shorts for water activities like surfing, skimboarding, and swimming.
Billabong board shorts are all treated with a special internal gel print to reduce fabric cling and water absorption, which is especially valuable if you plan to be surfing or swimming.
Columbia’s PFG Offshore Board Shorts are a light weight, quick drying, and durable pair of shorts that come in some unique designs. Its fixed waistband and lack of opening fly makes for a perfect fit in whatever size you order.
The one downside of this, however, is that no fly makes changing out of the suit a little tricky. Another plus, this swimsuit comes with a handy bottle opener/line cutter that is easily stored in the shorts’ side zipper pocket while you are swimming.
That makes this tone of the best board shorts for relaxing with a fishing line by the beach or river.
The Cannonball Swim Shorts mark the first foray into swimwear by underwear all-stars Saxx, who bring their extra-protective design to the beach or the pool. The main draw of these stylish shorts is their full interior lining. The interior lining is made from a mesh material that promotes quick drying and prevents chafing caused by skin-on-skin friction.
This lining extends all the way down the legs and has what my editors suggest I call a 3D ballpark pouch, even though it’s more accurately an internal banana hammock. The quick-drain pockets and anti-odor properties of the Cannonball shorts make these the kind of shorts you can wear all day as you go in and out of the water. The sample unit I was sent to review hasn’t yet shown any signs of wear or fading.
Alki’i is an inexpensive brand for quick drying hybrid board Shorts with a modern fit. It has a mesh lining for added privacy, and also has two velcro side pockets.
Sizes can run a little large on some figures, but these shorts tighten precisely with a sturdy velcro fly. It is accompanied by a faux drawstring in front that ensures snugness, but cannot cinch the waistline as much as a full drawstring.
For the value it offers though, it is still a great option.
Hurley’s Phantom P30 One and Only is a simple but stylish pair of board shorts that comes in over 15 colors. It is made from material that is 92% Recycled Polyester/8% Spandex, and is water repellent for quick dries.
The material is light, stretchy,and machine washable as well. They have a zip pocket at the side, and a tie closure. Sizing can be somewhat inconsistent, but a pair will either be a little small or just right.
Another pair of Phantom Board Shorts from Hurley, the Kingsroadshorts bring the same quality and features to the table with a different style.
Of particular interest in this model is the softness of the stretchy material, as well as the finer details that the more vivid patterns bring out.
For instance, the stitching in the shorts is strong and adds flair to the design, plus the shorts have a generous inseam.
If you prioritize comfort but like attention-grabbing designs, this swimsuit is the choice for you.
If beach sports are the name of your game, then Under Armour has a great pair of board shorts for you. Their Reblek shorts are made with a breathable quick dry material that also offers maximum mobility with its 4-way stretch capability.
This treated material also repels water from outside and blocks odor from within.
While these shorts do offer a side pocket, the drawstring enclosure is not full. On the inside, they have a compression short interface to connect with other Under Armour shorts for maximum support.
The latest Santa Cruz stripe model from O’Neill offers the same great color palettes that they are known for on a comfortable ultrasuede material. These shorts have a side pocket and a front drawstring, but generally fit accurate to their sizes, which makes finding the right pair easy to manage.
They can be machine washed and are made from quick dry material. The legs are a little on the short side, as is typical with a modern fit, but other than that, are a satisfying fit.
Rip Curl’s All Time Board Shorts have a stylish pastel pattern with a distressed design that almost doesn’t do justice to the softness of the 100% polyester material.
These shorts have a full drawstring enclosure, plus a contrasting waistband and piping.
The scalloped leg design is a nice vintage touch, though it makes for a smaller pocket. These shorts rest above the knee, and run small on top of that, so be sure to accommodate for this when selecting your size.
Neff’s Miami Hot Tub Board Shorts offer an elastic waist and loose fitting style for maximum comfort. It is made from 100% Poly Microfiber with a peach finish and satin back, in other words, perfect for getting cozy in a hot tub or laying back on the beach.
You can surf in these shorts too, but no drawstring means no guarantee that a big wave might bring those shorts down.
This simple design from RVCA is a an excellent neutral design that allows itself to match easily with a wide variety of shirts.
You won’t turn any heads with this one, but the stretchy fit of these shorts makes them one of the best board shorts for a comfortable fit.
If you don’t need the thick and durable material of a pair of surfing board shorts, then the reasonably priced Suland Quick Dry Board Shorts are a stylish and lightweight option.
These polyester board shorts cut off slightly above the knee, and come in a variety of vibrant patterns. They have simple pockets and a drawstring waistband for a comfortable wear outside of the water too.