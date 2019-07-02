11 Best Pashmina Scarves: Stunning Style Makers

Traditionally, pashmina scarves are hand spun and woven in the Kashmir region of India and Nepal from fine cashmere fibers blended with silk. This combination of fibers creates a beautiful material known for its lightweight, yet warm texture and lustrous appearance.

These luxurious scarves can cost a pretty penny, but luckily there are some fabulous faux pashminas out there that give you the same look at a fraction of the cost. Pashminas (both the real and the knock-offs) are a gorgeous addition to any woman’s wardrobe.

Warm and versatile, they can be worn as a scarf with your winter outerwear or as a wrap over your cocktail dress during holiday soirées. The multi-functionality and glamour of pashminas makes them a great gift idea for any woman on your list.