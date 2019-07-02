11 Best Pashmina Scarves: Stunning Style Makers

Traditionally, pashmina scarves are hand spun and woven in the Kashmir region of India and Nepal from fine cashmere fibers blended with silk. This combination of fibers creates a beautiful material known for its lightweight, yet warm texture and lustrous appearance.
These luxurious scarves can cost a pretty penny, but luckily there are some fabulous faux pashminas out there that give you the same look at a fraction of the cost. Pashminas (both the real and the knock-offs) are a gorgeous addition to any woman’s wardrobe.
Warm and versatile, they can be worn as a scarf with your winter outerwear or as a wrap over your cocktail dress during holiday soirées. The multi-functionality and glamour of pashminas makes them a great gift idea for any woman on your list.
Betsey Johnson is known for her whimsical and feminine designs, and this pashmina falls nothing short of fabulous. At 25″ wide, this scarf can also be used as a shawl to throw over an evening dress for a little bit of added warmth during a night out. This is a thin and delicate pashmina, made of 60% cashmere, 40% silk. Available in seven colors.
Perhaps you’re looking for that perfect pashmina scarf that money can buy – something that’s a total splurge kind of gift for a one of a kind woman on your list. We’d have to vote for this sassy and sexy pashmina shawl that’s tipped with real mink pom poms. Made from 100 percent pure cashmere, and adorned with Danish mink, this pretty reversible scarf is 72 by 27 inches and would be the perfect topper for practically any outfit.
Even though it feels lightweight, the cashmere fabric is soft and super cozy. This beauty comes in four rich color options. For another luxurious option, the cashmere and rabbit fur pashmina scarf comes in more than 20 color options and it’s reversible. It would look terrific over her fave little black dress.
Calvin Klein is known for his modern, sophisticated, clean and minimalist designs. This simple scarf will keep your neck warm without sacrificing chicness. Made out of 100% viscose, this scarf is not a true pashmina, but is fabulously drapey and flowing nonetheless. This pashmina scarf is embossed with that familiar “CK” Calvin Klein logo repeated from hem to hem in a cool, but subtle way. It’s available in eight pretty colors.
If you prefer contrast rather than tone on tone designs, this Calvin Klein Women’s Double Faced Single Side Logo Print Scarf is another fun way to dress up drab and make it daring.
Perhaps you’ve got a Celtic flair, or you just happen to love red plaid. Either way, this beautiful Scottish print pashmina will hit your sweet spot with it’s brilliant colors, softness and cozy warmth. So many pashmina scarves and shawls have that super elegant appeal, and that’s fine for the right moment. But sometimes you just want a wrap that looks killer with your favorite jeans. This one will satisfy every time.
At just about 75 by 28 inches, this scarf is made of 100 percent pure luxurious cashmere and features fringed ends. Get it in three plaid options, one of which looks totally like a Burberry plaid.
When you’re truly looking to make an elegant statement, there’s no more rich looking option than this stunner from Pavlovo Posad. The deep jewel tone colors and gorgeous floral and paisley pattern make this scarf a stand out from corner to corner. At 53 by 53 inches, it’s large enough to wear over the shoulders but small enough to wear as a draped scarf around the neck as well.
Made from 100 percent uber-lightweight wool, this scarf features a silk fringe that’s been hand kitted to create an intricate pattern at the edge. Get a similar scarf in a beautiful lilac shade, as well as another floral print on an ivory background. All three are equally breathtaking.
While traditional pashminas are made from cashmere and silk, any gorgeous wrap that’s made from either one or the other fiber seems to be deemed as a pashmina. That’s why we couldn’t help ourselves from including this printed silk shawl – and definitely rates as the best pashmina scarf that’s 100 percent pure silk.
At 97 by 43 inches, you can wrap yourself in luxury and color. Whether you drape it, wrap it or tie it around your neck, this lightweight scarf is simply elegant and airy. It comes in more than two dozen brilliant colors and patterns, and while most pashminas seem like they’re more for fall and winter, these lovely scarves are perfect for spring and summer.
DANA XU has some lovely wool pashmina shawls and wraps as well. We love the brilliant contrast in this one, this company has many more options for all different seasons.
If you’ve been in search of a casual and cool pashmina scarf, especially one you can tuck into your favorite winter coat without figuring out that complicated wrap thing (which not everyone can pull off,) this lovely gray pashmina scarf looks cool just draped around the neck and worn inside or outside.
We love the unique blend of 30 percent cotton and 70 percent cashmere, which makes for a soft and super warm scarf. At 78 by 28 inches, it’s one of the larger scarves and wraps we’ve selected. Get it in a dozen pretty solid colors. Another option would be this cashmere pashmina, which is even larger at 28 by 84 inches including the fringe. It’s 100 percent pure cashmere.
While not actually a “real” pashmina, the Sakkas Border Pattern Woven Pashmina Scarf has the look of luxury at a fraction of the cost. Made of 55% acrylic and 45% viscose synthetic fibers and measuring 28″ wide x 70″ long, this scarf can be worn as a shawl or bunched up around your neck for added warmth. Though not as soft as its cashmere counterparts, this pashmina adds a splash of color to your cold weather ensembles as well as making the perfect evening wrap over summer dresses.
The large paisley print of this scarf makes it a fun and colorful addition to your fall and winter day time ensembles. The scarf is fully reversible, so you can get two different looks from the same scarf. With a price so low, you may as well stock up and get one in all 14 colors. This scarf is made from 70 percent pashmina and 30 percent silk, so the colors are far more vibrant than those made with synthetic blends.
At 70 by 27 inches, these beauties are great tucked into a coat, used as wraps, or casually thrown around the neck of your favorite sweater to give you a stylish vibe.
This “pashmina” is available in more than three dozen paisley prints in a wild range of vivid colors. At 27 by 80 inches, this is wider than a regular scarf, making it a perfect size to use as a wrap or shawl. The unique pattern around the edges will make you stand out from the crowd and adds some fun flair to your evening attire (or day wear – because pashminas are so versatile.)
Made of 55 percent pashmina and 45 percent silk, the vivid color combinations are quite breathtaking, and at this price, we’d snatch up a bundle of them for those last minute gift needs that pop up throughout the year.
If you happen to have a woman on your gift list who loves absolutely vivid colors, (or you’re one of those women yourself,) this stunning scarf has all the color and all the shimmer a bold woman could want. With a subtle embossed paisley pattern, and fringes at the ends, this beautiful Pashmina scarf can do double duty as a wrap or cape.
At 28 by 70 inches, this scarf is made of 50 percent viscose and 50 percent acrylic. It comes in an elegant rainbow of colors with ten different variations on the theme. Another jacquard print scarf features a vividly colored background with a flower print. Better yet it comes in eight color options and because it’s made from a poly and cotton blend, it’s machine washable.