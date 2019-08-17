15 Best Faux Leather Jackets for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Faux leather jackets or PU leather jackets are a fashion trend on a serious uptick. They look and feel like the real thing, but cost significantly less than authentic leather. Pick up the leather look without the real leather prices. Find the best faux leather jackets with Heavy’s buying guide.
1. Kenneth Cole REACTION Men’s Marble Faux-Leather Moto Jacket with HoodPrice: $74.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable
- Hand washable
- Style
- Tricky sizing
- Made for bigger guys
- Longer arms
If you want affordable fashion choices that look and feel great, then Kenneth Cole has you in mind. Not only does this REACTION jacket look and feel like real leather, but it is made to last. The liner will keep you warm and cozy on colder days while the exterior has a classic motorcycle jacket look. It is rough and tough and also comes with a hood so no need to bundle up with an extra layer. Slip this jacket on and find yourself with all the confidence in the world!
Find more Kenneth Cole REACTION Faux-Leather Moto Jacket information and reviews here.
2. Youhan Men’s Casual Zip Up Slim Bomber Faux Leather JacketPrice: $44.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Style
- Colors
- Bomber jacket
- Slim fit
- Zipper on left
- Sizing issues
If you are a fan of the bomber jacket look with a slim fit and feel then this is the jacket for you. The design is sharp, the color choices are vast and gorgeous. Most leather and faux leather jackets come in black and in brown which limits the stylistic choices for the everyday man. Youhan thought outside the box when they designed this jacket. You will be ready for anything and can pick a color that fits your unique tastes.
Find more Youhan Slim Bomber Faux Leather Jacket information and reviews here.
3. Chouyatou Men’s Vintage Stand Collar Pu Leather JacketPrice: $59.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Retro
- Colors
- Comfort
- Wears easily
- Not for colder weather
- No hood
Vintage is always a great look. Some of the sexiest clothing to ever grace this planet came from decades ago. The design on this jacket will bring you back to the ’70s while you’re walking around 2019. This jacket is fashion at it’s finest. Not only is it a sleek looking jacket in black, but it comes in so many color selections that you won’t find one or two that you don’t love. Pick up a couple to thicken your closet out a bit. You won’t be disappointed. This is also a perfect jacket to wear a hoodie under. Try and stick with solid colors as to not clash, but some patterned hoodies will look great depending on your pant and shoe selection.
Find more Chouyatou Vintage Faux Leather Jacket information and reviews here.
4. Dockers Men’s The Dylan Faux Leather Racer JacketPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek
- Stylish
- Hoodie added
- Simplistic design
- Slimmer fit
- Limited storage
The name Dockers might make you think of plain khakis, but this faux leather jacket is anything but plain light brown. This is a sleek, sexy and cool looking jacket for the man that doesn’t want or need all the extra zippers and flair. This jacket will look great over any kind of zip-up hoodie you can think of. Black goes with nearly everything and accenting the jacket with a light or dark hoodie will only make you feel and look even cooler. This may be one single jacket, but it will give you more outfit options than you can think of.
Find more Dockers The Dylan Faux Leather Racer Jacket information and reviews here.
-
5. Springrain Men’s Casual Stand Collar Slim PU Leather Sleeve Bomber JacketPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Not all faux leather
- Fit
- Winter and fall only
- No hood
- Slim in the arms
Now some of you may not be completely sold on the all-leather look of a jacket. Either you aren’t ready to take the leap or you had one in the past that didn’t do much for your wardrobe. I completely sympathize with how you’re feeling and found the jacket that might slowly bring you back to a faux leather fan. This jacket is only partially faux leather. The sleeves have that leather look while the rest of the jacket is just like your everyday polyester feel. Even though this jacket isn’t 100% faux leather, it is still a totally sexy choice and has a dope look to it. Pick a color or two that reflects you as an individual and roll out with this incredibly trusty look and feel!
Find more Springrain Casual Stand Collar Slim Faux Leather Sleeve Bomber Jacket information and reviews here.
6. Levi’s Men’s Faux Leather Motorcross Racer JacketPros:
Cons:
- Design
- Machine washable
- Great looking
- Limited colors
- Thin
- Slim fit
Another name that you don’t immediately associate with sexy jackets is Levi’s. The denim manufacturer since the 1800s makes a long line of great looking clothing and this faux leather jacket is no exception. There are a lot of different styles of leather jackets in the world of fashion, this is one of those particularly unique styles that isn’t easily replicated. The motocross-style is very cool and trending all over the place. Levi’s took that design and tweaked it to look even cooler. This is another jacket that is a great compliment to the hoodie you wear underneath.
Find more Levi's Faux Leather Motorcross Racer Jacket information and reviews here.
7. Marc New York by Andrew Marc Men’s Washington Distressed Faux Leather Moto JacketPrice: $107.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hood included
- Warmer lining
- Distressed look
- Long arms
- Limited colors
- Sizing
A great choice for those of you that want a faux leather jacket that will get you through some of the colder months. I have a jacket just like this and can wear it most of the year and I live in the coldest part of the country. The distressed look makes it look even more like a traditional leather jacket, while the hood brings the style to the 21st century. You will absolutely love the way you look and feel while wearing this jacket around town or to a more formal event. Add this to your collection and you won’t ever go wrong.
Find more Marc New York by Andrew Marc Distressed Faux Leather Moto Jacket information and reviews here.
8. Chase Squad Faux Leather Coat Men – Men’s Long Body Leather Coat with Furry CollarPrice: $118.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Length
- Fur collar
- Design
- Dress coat only
- Specific outfits
- Color choices
For those of you out there that like a longer jacket, this is definitely the pick for you. It isn’t a full trench or duster style jacket so no need to worry about it dragging on the floor or picking up mud and snow while you’re walking around outside. This is a great looking jacket that will keep you warm in the colder months with its high collar design. This jacket will keep you warm while you’re attending a winter wedding or whether you are starting your first day at a new job. This jacket, literally and figuratively has you covered.
Find more Chase Squad Faux Leather Coat Long Body with Furry Collar information and reviews here.
9. Members Only Men’s Vegan Leather Iconic Racer JacketPros:
Cons:
- Iconic
- Trusted
- Three seasons
- Sizing
- Snap throat latch
- Quality
Growing up you may have had a father or grandfather that raved about their Member’s Only jacket. This brand has made jackets before jackets were a way to express your style. They are now in the faux leather game and they are playing it just right. This jacket screams iconic look and feel. Not only is it great to look at, but they also have a ton of colors to choose from so you can still be you while sporting this look. Also, a great choice to wear with a hoodie, during the winter or fall or even spring depending on the temperature.
Find more Members Only Vegan Leather Iconic Racer Jacket information and reviews here.
10. Blingsoul Shearling Leather Coats for Men – Swedish Bomber Leather Jacket Fur CoatPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulating
- Colors
- Quality
- One season
- High maintenance
- Arms are short
IF you are looking for a jacket that is designed to handle the coldest temperatures on the planet than this faux leather choice will treat you right. The parka design with the fur-lined hood will keep you warm when the mercury drops. Probably not the best choice to throw on before you head out during the fall or spring, but everyone needs a nice winter coat, depending on your geographic location. I love the look of this jacket and how practical it is for where I live. The black/brown jacket with the white lining looks super sharp and will have heads turning all winter long!
Find more Blingsoul Swedish Bomber Leather Jacket Fur Coat information and reviews here.
11. Lavnis Men’s Faux Leather Jacket Casual Baseball Stand Collar Slim Fit CoatPrice: $51.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Style
- Unique
- Not for formal events
- High maintenance
- Sizing
This jacket is hella cool. Brings me back to varsity baseball when the only cares you had in the world were passing a test and getting a couple of hits during the game. This letterman style jacket comes in a variety of really slick colors that compliment each other well. Stand out from the crowd in this jacket and I guarantee you will get asked where you got it all the time. Not only does the jacket look good but it can withstand a drop in the temperature as well. Take a chance and grab this jacket in a couple of different colors so you can add another dimension to your wardrobe.
Find more Lavnis Faux Leather Baseball Jacket information and reviews here.
12. AOWOFS Men’s Faux Leather Jacket Stylish Lapel Punk Motorcycle White CoatPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique
- Cool
- Dope
- Hard to keep clean
- Casual events only
- Niche look
Channel your inner punk with this sick white jacket. The attention to detail on this cool jacket is insane. Zippers for days. You will look like a rock and roll legend while wearing this casual jacket. I wouldn’t recommend going to your buddies wedding in this thing unless you plan on crashing it. You will feel like a total badass in this jacket, and if you feel badass, you will look badass as well. Either style of this white jacket will definitely add a little flavor to your closet.
Find more AOWOFS Faux Leather Jacket Stylish Lapel Punk Motorcycle White Coat information and reviews here.
13. Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Leather Jacket, Faux Leather, XXS-3XLPros:
Cons:
- Iconic
- Easy to maintain
- Feel
- Larger fit
- Limited colors
- Minimal pockets
You don’t need to locate the crystal skull or run away from a giant spherical boulder to rock this jacket with confidence. In fact, a quick jaunt to the mall or a drive around town is the perfect setting to wear this jacket. This jacket oozes style and confidence and so will you when you leave the house wearing this each day. This jacket can stand alone or look fly with the right hoodie to match. As always I recommend a zip-up hoodie so you can take both off at once when you are ready to shed the jacket.
Find more Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Faux Leather Jacket information and reviews here.
14. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Big & Tall Smooth Faux Leather Classic James Dean JacketPros:
Cons:
- Classic
- Big and tall
- Fit
- Limited colors
- Spring and fall only
- Plain
Tommy Hilfiger IS style. This brand continues to create beautiful clothing for the fashionable man. Not only are they on the front lines of fashion, but they also make clothing for the bigger and taller man. If you are having trouble finding clothing that fits, or a jacket that can cover you during the colder and windier months than I have found the right jacket for you. Not only will it fit, but it looks good too. Getting dressed can be tricky when you’re big and tall but this jacket will give you one less thing to worry about.
Find more Tommy Hilfiger Big & Tall Faux Leather Classic James Dean Jacket information and reviews here.
15. Beninos Men’s Faux Leather Four Pockets Trucker JacketPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Price
- Style
- Colors
- Hard to break in
- Not machine washable
- Two season jacket
If you are working on a tighter budget but still want to look great, then I think I have the perfect combination of affordability and classic style. The trim on the sleeves looks great with the color contrast, the jacket comes in black and brown so you have one for any occasion. The pricing is so aggressive that you can get both and be ready for anything. Why not treat yourself and your wardrobe well and add to your collection without breaking the bank. You don’t need to spend hundreds to look like a million bucks!
Find more Beninos Faux Leather Four Pockets Trucker Jacket information and reviews here.
Materials to look for:
Faux leather and polyurethane shells are going to be weather resistant and will also look more like the real thing. The lining can be whatever material feels best but the exterior should be something that will stand the test of time. Also, the jacket should look like real leather because you don't need to spend authentic leather prices just to have that look.
Pro Tips:
Black is a great look, it is proven and sexy and goes with everything. Don't limit yourself to solid black though. Take chances, find unique styles and wear them with confidence. If you find yourself staring at a gorgeous jacket that doesn't have a hood, but you want one with a hood you can always wear a thinner hoodie underneath and nobody will be the wiser. Your comfort and your style are what mean the most. Don't sacrifice one for the other, you should and can have it all!
