10 Best Killer Clown Costumes for Halloween

The killer clown costume is probably one of the scariest Halloween costumes of all time. The combination of faked happiness and pure evil intentions just sends shivers down your spine. If you want to have the spookiest Halloween ever, check out our list of the best killer clown Halloween costumes available online. Just please don’t try anything funny.
Pennywise is the quintessential killer clown, who’s been fueling nightmares since 1986. This movie-inspired Pennywise costume is the ideal creepy clown costume, as everyone who just watched the 2017 release of It will have their psychological scars freshly re-opened.
The costume includes a jumpsuit with vest and collar, gloves, and a half-mask with an attached wig. Finish the look off with a red balloon for maximum creepiness.
This Scary the Carnival Clown costume kit goes for a ghastly carnie look that looks far more sinister than the usual rainbow jumpsuit. This extra-large costume kit will fit most. It comes with a polyester shirt and pants, plus a mask that is covered in terrifying scars. Add a party hat to complete the look.
While there is no shortage of blood-spattered clown costumes, sometimes the multitude of macabre options makes you forget just how creepy a traditional Big Top Clown Costume can be.
Especially when you act like a killer clown. After all, what makes clowns truly creepy is their overly jovial form of entertainment. That and they spend a lot of time around children.
If you are going to wear a normal clown costume and act creepy, please don’t do it around children.
Sincerely,
-Scarred by Clowns Since Age 6
This FunWorld Killer Clown Complete Costume comes in a large size that will fit most. It includes a jumpsuit with a ruffle collar and a full latex mask with hair accents. Its stark color palette makes a terrifying costume for a haunted house. Most all of the costumes we reviewed are unisex but this costume does also come in a women’s version.
This costume, nicknamed Creepo The Clown, is really all about the hideous face paint on its pullover mask. Its red cheeks, lipstick, and rainbow wig are downright disturbing. The mask is sold separately from the jumpsuit, but the two combined are still a relatively inexpensive option.
If you are looking for a low-effort killer clown costume, this Skull and Bones Morphsuit is a great pick. This one-piece bodysuit can be put on or taken off in seconds, and doesn’t require makeup or wigs. It gives off the illusion of a creepy giant clown mouth, making you look like the funhouse mirror reflection of the most messed up clown ever.
This Giggles the Clown costume is a terrifying addition to Rubie’s Creature Reacher series, with extra-large accessories to make you look truly menacing. The costume consists of an oversized mask and arm extensions. One of the arms has a spooky (yet comically oversized) gun. The kit also includes a costume clown shirt with a ruffled collar. To complete the look, all you need are some pants and some oversized shoes.
Last Laugh The Clown is a terrifying costume set from California Costumes. The mask uses “animotion” technology to move its mouth and lips when you talk underneath. The mask only goes halfway though, so you may want an afro wig to cover the back of your head. The large jumpsuit will fit most wearers and includes some creepy four-fingered gloves.
This Evil Clown costume from Rubie’s inflates via an included battery-powered fan into an eerily large shape. Its blood-splattered jumpsuit is pure nightmare fuel. It features black and white striped legs, red pompom buttons, and a bowtie. The costume also includes a mask with hair accents.
If you want to look absolutely deranged, there is no better costume than the cockeyed Bo Bo The Clown Costume from Smiffy’s. This costume includes a black and red jumpsuit, but its focal point is definitely the blood-spattered mask, which sports a deranged grin and wild tufts of purple hair. The knife and gloves are not included. But maybe leave the weapons at home this year. Seriously, people are not into the whole clown thing.