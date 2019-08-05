10 Best Killer Clown Costumes for Halloween

While there is no shortage of blood-spattered clown costumes, sometimes the multitude of macabre options makes you forget just how creepy a traditional Big Top Clown Costume can be.

Especially when you act like a killer clown. After all, what makes clowns truly creepy is their overly jovial form of entertainment. That and they spend a lot of time around children.

If you are going to wear a normal clown costume and act creepy, please don’t do it around children.

Sincerely,

-Scarred by Clowns Since Age 6