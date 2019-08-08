21 Best Halloween Shirts: Your Ultimate List

Picking up a Halloween shirt to have on hand in case you forget or get dragged to a spooky party will at least make it look like you tried. A Halloween shirt is great for staying home and handing out candy, too. Here are the best Halloween shirts to make sure you are at least a little festive in October.
Assuming your Halloween party companion has gone to the trouble to dress up, you can don this shirt to let everyone know you’re together. Even though, let’s be honest, if your partner’s going all out, they might not want to associate with you that closely. Just tell them you’re drawing attention to their hard work. Available in six sizes for men, four for women, and six for kids in blue, red, silver, yellow, or orange.
The classic Halloween shirt. Whether you’re not a huge fan of the holiday, are being forced to go out into public that day, or just forgot and ran out of time, some variation fo this shirt is the time-honored answer to quickly assembling a “costume”. Available in six sizes for men and four sizes for women in black, red, orange, purple, or heather gray.
A variation on the classic, this one gives the illusion of a handmade, albeit last-minute costume. Slap some duct tape on a shirt and call it costume. You could actually do this with a shirt, if you wanted, perhaps using some fun duct tape colors to match. Hey, duct tape fixes everything, even a lack of costume. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in blue, red, dark red, heather gray, or orange.
This could pass for a costume if you combined it with purple shorts and some Hulk hands. That’s really not necessary, though. Just toss this on and roll to the party. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four for women.
If you want to mix your Halloween celebration with your (potentially secret) wrestling fandom, there are few better options than donning the ‘Taker for All Hallow’s Eve. Though the man himself celebrates the holiday the entire year, you can use this illustration of his visage to creep out your friends. This other variation is worth considering, too. They also make a Kane costume hoodie, which is also appropriate. Available in six sizes for men and four for women in asphalt, black, navy, brown, or gray.
For those of you who are cold from October on, a long-sleeve shirt is the way to go. This one is emblazoned with a simple but adorable winking jack-o’-lantern face. It’s a festive Halloween shirt you can wear all month long. You can get this in one of five unisex sizes in dark heather gray, light heather gray, navy, or royal blue.
This one might just constitute a costume, maybe. You are mild-mannered [insert your name here], but at any moment, you could step into a phone booth and emerge [superhero name here]. The potential for this shit is limited only by the imaginations of those around you. Bonus points if you do at some point sneak away and transform into an actual superhero, though. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in asphalt, black, heather blue, navy, and dark heather gray. There’s also a super villian variation, if you prefer.
A slight variation on the shirt-as-a-costume, this one proclaims your true intentions on Halloween night: getting completely haunted. Or more precisely, you’ll be haunted by the ghost of booze past the next day. Either way, don this when you hit up your Halloween parties. Note the candy corn on the toothpick, which is a nice touch. Available in six sizes for men and four for women in light heather gray, dark heather gray, silver, orange, or white.
You don’t need to be a Parks & Recreation fan to get behind this one, but it helps. Treat yoself is an especially handy phrase around Halloween when you’re wondering whether you should have another peanut butter cup. Of course you should, treat yoself! This one is available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in black, orange, or dark heather gray.
If you’re really not into Halloween but are still forced to participate, the cultural icon required to express your unhappiness is Grumpy Cat. Here the internet’s favorite cat is pictured with a full moon and candy at which she shows her trademark disapproval. This is also an excellent choice to wear while handing out candy to the local children. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in asphalt, black, blue, green, or purple.
If you’re going as Sid from Toy Story, no one could accuse you of showing up without a costume, since this basically is the costume. Pair it with jeans and you’re good to go. Even if no one gets the reference, a skull on a black t-shirt is suitably Halloween. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four for women.
Celebrate your ongoing fandom with creepy retrofest Stranger Things with this shirt. There’s plenty of Halloween vibes provided by this show for you to fit in during the season while wearing this. Available in six sizes for men and four for women in black, blue, dark heather gray, and heather blue.
Speaking of creepy television show fandoms, you could instead opt for the more offbeat, but perhaps still as popular, Twin PeaksFire Walk With Me reference. This one is a bit more understated, but hints as the weird stuff to come for anyone who has yet to watch either the original or the new series. Available in eight men’s sizes. If you’re not a fan of this design, there’s also a version.
It wouldn’t be right to get through this entire list without a reference to the legendary The Nightmare Before Christmas. This particular design puts Jack front and center in a spooky graveyard scene with Oogie Boogie peeking out behind him. Speaking of, they make a variation with Oogie Boogie front and center, if you’re a bigger fan of him. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in black, navy, orange, purple, and dark heather gray.
With 80s nostalgia and the Disney crowd represented, it certainly wouldn’t be a Halloween list without including the actual 80s slashers. And who better to represent them than Freddy himself? This shirt has a late 90s/early 2000s vibe with plenty of spots that look like blood splatter. Hard to go wrong. If you want to celebrate all of your favorite slashers, check out this Usual Horror Suspects lineup shirt, too. This Freddy shirt is available in five sizes for men.
Ah, yes. The classic Halloween shirt. This one is meant for ladies and comes in five sizes in black. Hard to go wrong with this option. There’s also a men’s version, of course.
Everyone loves the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, right? Right. Celebrate your love for both the movie and Halloween with this simple, yet effective shirt. Comes in five sizes in your choice of orange, gray, purple, or red.
If you’re more the button-down type, you can still rock a festive vibe with this shirt emblazoned with jack-o-lanterns. This 100% polyester straight-fit shirt is available in seven sizes.
Sarcasm or humorous downplay? Your choice with this zombie wound t-shirt. Comes in a generous eight different sizes and four sizes for kids. Even better, you can choose from four color variations, as well as a variation without text. To top it off, they have another option with bullet wounds instead in all the same sizes and colors.
If going in full pirate garb isn’t your cup of tea, simply throw this shirt on and call yourself a pirate this Halloween. This comfortable, ringspun cotton shirt is available in five sizes. You can also get a men’s version.
Old school horror fans will know that Camp Crystal Lake is the site of the revenge murders by Mrs. Vorhees, punishing camp counselors for letting her son, Jason, drown in 1957. You can become one of those counselors for Halloween by donning this shirt, which is available in six sizes. There’s a women’s version, as well as a riff on this theme from Crazy Dog T-Shirts.