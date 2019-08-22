21 Best Leather Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

Leather jackets with a built-in hood are dope! Simple as that. This slim, form-fitting leather jacket has a lot of character for the man that doesn’t want just another plain leather jacket. Not only does it come dripping with swagger, but it is also lambskin which is some of the softest leather on the planet. This jacket is lighter than your normal leather jacket so you can wear it in a warmer climate without sweating your face off. If you are looking for something that speaks volumes with just a look,, this is that jacket! You gotta be a fan of pockets if you get yourself into this jacket. Definitely one of the more utilitarian jackets out there. Not only is the exterior made of the softest leather, but the lining of the jacket and hoodie are made of satin…you’re welcome! If you throw it on and aren’t feeling the hoodie some days, detach the hoodie and enjoy the rest of your day.