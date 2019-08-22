21 Best Leather Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

An authentic leather jacket can transform not only the way a man looks but the way he feels as well. The right leather jacket becomes a part of you. You’ll constantly look for reasons to wear it. Heavy has you covered with a selection of the coolest leather jackets for men.

Materials to look for:

Obviously in a post about leather jackets, leather is the material to look for. There are different forms of traditional leather though. Stick with suede or regular authentic leather and keep it in good shape, the jacket should last you for years and years. 

Pro Tips:

Taking care of the jacket is paramount. If it is suede leather, keep it out fo the rain or snow. If it is authentic leather you can really wear that thing anywhere, leather is incredibly durable and can withstand the elements. It's made from cowhide and cows don't run and hide in inclement weather. Trust that your leather jacket is durable and can stand the test of time. IF you go with suede leather look into getting a protecting spray or cream to keep it looking fresher, longer.

 

