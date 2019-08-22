21 Best Leather Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

An authentic leather jacket can transform not only the way a man looks but the way he feels as well. The right leather jacket becomes a part of you. You’ll constantly look for reasons to wear it. Heavy has you covered with a selection of the coolest leather jackets for men.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple, sexy and sleek jacket is suede and looks great. Getting a suede jacket is like picking out the car you’re going to drive for the next few years, you want it to look great and want it to last as well. Suede needs some taking care of, but most good things do. The great thing about this jacket is that if you’re not a fan of traditional black, there are some equally sick options to choose from. The pockets are almost hidden, slip your hands in and it’s like they disappear, but you certainly won’t when you walk into a crowded room wearing one of these. You’re going to stand out in all the best possible ways.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I am a HUGE fan of jackets that you can wear a hoodie under as well as jackets that have the foresight to build a hoodie into the design. The nice thing about this leather jacket is that you have choices. Not only does it come in black AND brown, but it has a hoodie and if you’re not feeling it some days, you can remove it. This is one of those jackets that will hang in your closet and off of your body for years. A truly great leather jacket will be a big part of your ensemble for a long long time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When talking leather jacket fashion, the bomber jacket is one of the most iconic looks you can rock. A slimmer fitting jacket you really have to pay attention to sizing, because it is going to fit like a glove. These jackets have the option of multiple colors so don’t shy away from getting one of two and beefing up your collection. Also, if you have the option of waxed leather, get it. If you wear it out in the rain, the water will bead and drop off without compromising your new jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a TV or have read any type of men’s fashion news in the past two-plus decades you know that David Beckham has some serious skills in the style department. He always looks fresh, always has insane swag and seems to be one step ahead of soccer defenses and fashion trends. This biker jacket is one of his designs and it is so dope that I had to add it to the list. The biker jacket is one of those pillars of the leather jacket community. Perhaps even more iconic than the bomber jacket, the biker jacket has curves and flair that are unrivaled. Get yourself a slick biker jacket and you really can’t go wrong.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a ton of different hide options when it comes to leather. There are a bunch of animals in the animal kingdom that you can make leather out of. Rewind the clock a few hundred years and take a look at what men on the frontier wore. Whatever they could kill, they would turn into warm clothing that I am sure was high fashion at the time. Fast forward a few hundred years and you are staring down the barrel of a gorgeous boar suede jacket. The perfect jacket to throw on when it gets a bit chillier out you can custom pick your favorite color and head out with this jacket in winter, fall and early spring. Don’t sleep on the boar suede, it is soft to the touch but able to handle quite a bit of action.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the biggest worries the novice leather fan will have when selecting a jacket is how it will look when it breaks in. Every single jacket is different. The distressed look in a leather jacket comes from a bunch of different variables. Humidity, dampness, rain, snow, heat and how the jacket is stored. A jacket that is put on a hanger and hung up in a closet is typically going to have a lot more life. A jacket that is thrown on the floor in a basement every day is going to crease and have lines that you may not necessarily want. This jacket takes the guesswork out of the equation. Getting a distressed leather jacket is a great way to break a jacket in without ever having to do the leg work.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the guy that wants a leather jacket with a little more length, but doesn’t want to go full trench coat or duster, I have you covered. This jacket has swag and can easily be worn with a formal outfit or a casual look. Not only is it multi-faceted it also comes in an array of colors so you’ll have a hard time not finding what you’re looking for. A lot of times men buy a leather jacket in a bigger size so it hangs lower on their body, below their torso. This jacket takes all the drama out of the size game and puts the right fit and right length right in front of your face. With the multiple color options, you can add two of these to your jacket roster and run wild with your selections.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leather jackets with a built-in hood are dope! Simple as that. This slim, form-fitting leather jacket has a lot of character for the man that doesn’t want just another plain leather jacket. Not only does it come dripping with swagger, but it is also lambskin which is some of the softest leather on the planet. This jacket is lighter than your normal leather jacket so you can wear it in a warmer climate without sweating your face off. If you are looking for something that speaks volumes with just a look,, this is that jacket! You gotta be a fan of pockets if you get yourself into this jacket. Definitely one of the more utilitarian jackets out there. Not only is the exterior made of the softest leather, but the lining of the jacket and hoodie are made of satin…you’re welcome! If you throw it on and aren’t feeling the hoodie some days, detach the hoodie and enjoy the rest of your day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cole Haan is another one of those names in fashion that you have heard over and over again. The reason you keep hearing that name is because they do men’s clothes right. Cool looks, high-level style and not afraid to take chances to stay ahead of the game. This leather jacket has that shine, that pop, that look like you can almost see yourself in it. A great leather jacket choice to throw a hoodie under and add another dimension to your look. Get one in black and another in the dark brown and you will have a great pair of jackets that you can wear at almost any event or occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sharp edges and a classic look aren’t the only things that give this leather jacket some serious attitude. The zippered cuffs, lines on the shoulders and sides and the fact that this jacket comes in over 45 different colors. You can be super picky and still find the right look for you. This jacket also sports a polyester lining so you won’t be too hot in warmer weather or too cold when the temp drops a bit. If you find yourself needing another layer, you can definitely wear a hoodie underneath and with those color options you can really jazz up your look quite a bit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect leather jacket for the man that lives in a much colder climate. This fur-lined shearling jacket has a great look and when you find yourself wrapped up in it you will adore the way this one feels. Soft to the touch, but tough enough to withstand higher winds and a drop in the thermometer. If you’re not a fan of the brown or the fir lining, need something a little lighter, you’re covered. This trench style coat comes in different colors and an option to get it without the fur lining. Go nuts, find one that fits you while fitting you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Milwaukee Leather makes some seriously gorgeous leather jacket and biker gear. Bikers are the O.G.’s when it comes to rocking sick leathers and these jackets from Milwaukee Leather are no exception. This is a classic leather look with the piping on the chest and cuffs as well as the tight one-button collar. This is more of a vintage biker jacket and vintage fashion is totally in right now. The retro look is coming back strong in the jacket and clothing game. Get yourself in this jacket and you will have a great go-to for years. Wear it in the summer unzipped to let it breathe, or zip it up and let the thermal liner keep you warm in the winter. Can’t go wrong with this sick look!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A beautiful retro Buffalo hide jacket with a distressed look and attitude for days. This is one of those jackets that fits great, smells great and gets you all the attention you say you don’t want, but secretly love. Plenty of compliments are coming your way when you walk into the party wearing this. If you want to throw a thin hoodie underneath for a little added flair, go ahead, but this jacket is man enough to stand on its own. It’s beefier than your average leather jacket with double shoulder lining to give you maximum comfort. This jacket also has air vents so it can breathe a little. After all, you’re going to look hot as hell in this thing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aviator jackets or bomber jackets are such a cool look. They are beefy, they are roomy, they are warm and can breathe all at the same time. They have a vintage look with a modern feel. That sheepskin lining will feel like you are wrapped in a cloud. Zip this jacket up or leave it unzipped and wear something casual or business casual underneath. You don’t want to go super formal, but if you zip the jacket you can get away with a shirt and tie. You are going to have trouble keeping your eyes off the mirror before you head out in this jacket. It is functional and super dope.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are so many different variations of the biker jacket. A small tweak here and there and you can have an almost completely different looking jacket but still the same style. This biker jacket is made especially for the bigger and taller gentlemen out there. So often big and tall guys have to sacrifice style for fit, or fit for style. Why? You guys should be able to have both and walk around with all the confidence in the world. This jacket has a vintage look with that biker bite to it. So much added style you will make this your go-to jacket in no time flat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A totally unique but utterly cool looking selection. This stand collar, Chinese style leather jacket will definitely get some serious attention. Not for the faint of heart, this jacket is a style all it’s own. The slick black look and way it fits will also make you feel great and when you feel great and look great, nothing can stop you. I promise you won’t walk down the street and see ten other guys wearing the same thing you are. Go casual with some jeans and sneaks or wear some black slacks and a dress shirt to complete this outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the places you will see some insanely unique and totally badass leather and suede jackets are at the rodeo. Those guys do one of the most difficult and seriously rough things in the world. They either tie themselves to a bull and try and stay on for 8 seconds or they are waiting in the ring to let an angry bull chase them around. Whether you are riding or the rodeo clown, you need something tough, something cool and something that will get you noticed quickly. Wear some of your best jeans and big bad belt buckle and have yourself some fun in this jacket. It comes in different color combos and styles, you will have a hard time not finding something that fits your personality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So much to say about this jacket, but it also speaks volumes all by itself. Channel your inner Star-Lord in this sick leather jacket. Typically “costume” designs aren’t really cool enough to be everyday wearable. This pick, however, is far from just a Halloween costume. This is one badass jacket and even if it weren’t worn by one of the coolest Marvel characters it would still be a great looking jacket. Definitely, a more casual choice as far as the rest of your wardrobe when wearing this. Such a cool addition to the collection. Just imagine if you end up running into a beautiful green lady, a tiny talking tree and a raccoon in your travels. You’ll make one hell of a team.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great looking and practical suede leather jacket with the fur collar. Makes sense that this is one of the jackets of choice for the rancher. It is durable, warm, great looking and can take one hell of a beating. This tough suede will still need a little TLC and maybe a spray to keep water from seeping into the fabric. Otherwise, this thing is damn near bulletproof. You can move around easily in it, it is super comfortable and after working in the stalls all day, you can wear it out on the town with your buddies. Get things done in this jacket, shower and then do some things.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This jacket is inspired by one of the most fashion-minded actors of the past century. The iconic Marlon Brando. Brando was an avid motorcycle fan and this is just the kind of jacket that he would have worn on the back of an Indian or Harley. The sleeves being a different color than the body makes this jacket really pop. Or if you want to go with something even more eye-catching get it in red with the striped biceps. Either way, you are going to channel your inner badass when wearing this slick choice. Wear it on the waterfront or in a streetcar, you will ooze cool in this thing!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This jacket is going to feel just as good as it looks. Lambskin exterior, satin/polyester lining and slightly bigger than form-fitting or slim fit. This is more of a relaxed fit with a casual feel. The color is absolutely gorgeous and very unique. A lot of guys go with black or a dark brown exterior color, but this challenges all of that. It looks those black and dark brown jackets in the eye and doesn’t blink. You will definitely be more than another face in the crowd wearing this. This will move to the top of the list of your favorite things to wear instantly.