11 Best Ninja Costumes for Halloween

Derived from the shinobi of feudal Japan, the concept of this stealthy mercenary dates back to the 1100s, though their peak occurred through the 17th century. The ninja get up we all envision now comes from movies, but just because there never really was any such thing as a ninja outfit doesn’t mean that it isn’t fun to don a Hollywood-invented costume and pretend. For all you would-be assassins and sneaks, here’s best ninja costumes for Halloween.
Our first option is for the two and under set. Nothing too complicated here, just a baby onesie and a matching hat. Don’t worry, those throwing stars are just screen printed on. Perfect, easy costume to throw on right before you head out trick-or-treating with your older kids.
Speaking of older kids, this first option matches the one for infants, if you’re looking to coordinate. Otherwise, this red-trimmed outfit includes the jumpsuit, belt with the foam throwing stars attached, and the hood and face mask combination. If the throwing stars aren’t enough, you can add in this weapon set that comes with shoulder straps to be worn like a backpack.
For a slight change in color palette, try this option. It’s apparently aimed at girls, but there’s really nothing about it that makes it particularly gendered. This includes a few things other options don’t, combining the hooded tunic with gloves, arm and leg ties, and the mask. This one is also available in black. That rather absurd, video-game-style weapon is the California Costumes Ninja Assassin Blades and is sold separately.
All the stealth black is fine, but if you want something a little brasher and more fun for Halloween, grab this kids gold ninja costume. It comes with the pants, the shirt with hood, the mask, and a belt. Accessorize with this over-the-top dragon katana.
Available in six sizes, this catsuit-based costume probably falls into the sexy category thanks mostly to the the low-cut front. The outfit includes the jumpsuit, waist sash, arm warmer gloves, and mask. The boots pictured are sold separately and can be found here.
If you were hoping for something a little more revealing, this option from Ruble’s is along the same lines, while a matching men’s costume is here.
If red doesn’t cut it for you, replace the red detailing with the gold found on this option. This is a very complete costume and includes the dress with hood and front drape, chest wrap, belt, mask, gauntlets, leggings, and printed boot covers. The only thing you’ll need to complete this is actual footwear over which to put the covers and to choose a weapon — either a sword or sais. You can also pick this up in children’s sizes.
This 100% polyester jumpsuit-style costume is about as complete as they come. It not only includes the lace-up neckline, but the facemask, armbands, gloves, knives and belt. All you need is some footwear and you’re ready to go.
This costume would pair well with the Mystique women’s costume above if you want to go as a ninja pair this year. Available in three sizes, this comes with the hooded tunic, pants, and shirt. Unfortunately, the gold sash isn’t included, nor is the mask and sword. Try this Costume Agent piece for the mask and have your pick of weapon from this ninja warrior play set.
This is a sleek, nearly-all-blacked-out costume. Only the minimal silver stiching stands out on this one, allowing for a stealthy approach to the bar or candy bowl. Included with this are: the hirt with foam shoulder piece, pants with leg ties, belt with tabard, a mask, fingerless gloves, wrist ties, and arm ties. Unfortunately, the assassin blade is sold separately, as is any kind of footwear.
Scorpion made his debut in 1992 in the original Mortal Kombat. His, in case you didn’t know an undead ninja seeking revenge for his own death. That means he’s both a ninja and a zombie, which makes it the perfect choice for Halloween. This set includes the mask, tabard, belt, and gauntlets.
You could always go as Sub-Zero, too.
Look, human ninjas are all well and good. It’s probably the thing you envisioned when you started your search for a ninja costume. But everyone knows the greatest ninjas of all time were teenage, mutant, and turtles. These jumpsuits will work for just about anyone and all four turtles are available. Simple, easy, and comfortable, this is a good costume for those who just want to have some fun on Halloween.