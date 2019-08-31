11 Best Plain Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sometimes understated can make a big impression. Every man should have a go-to hoodie in their collection. The type of hoodie that can go with anything and goes with you almost everywhere. Here is a list of the best plain hoodies for men.

Materials to Consider:

When it comes to hoodies, you can't go wrong with any material they are made of. There are dope hoodies out there that are made out of cotton, polyester, leather, hemp and every other fabric you can think of. Finding a hoodie that looks great is always the first objective. From there you pretty much have carte blanch with the material choice. If it makes you feel good when you wear it, then you found the right hoodie.

Pro Tips:

Both zip-up and pullover hoodies have their benefits. There are some cool things you can do with either though. If you are in a climate that permits this, wear the hoodie of your choice under a jacket that doesn't already have a hood. The thinner the jacket, the thinner the hoodie. You can even wear a very thin hoodie under a blazer or sports coat if you can make the rest of the outfit work. Getting a solid hoodie collection together is a must for the fashionable man.

