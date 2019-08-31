11 Best Plain Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Sometimes understated can make a big impression. Every man should have a go-to hoodie in their collection. The type of hoodie that can go with anything and goes with you almost everywhere. Here is a list of the best plain hoodies for men.
1. Under Armour Men’s Fleece Pullover HoodiePrice: $55.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dependable brand
- Multiple colors
- Comfortable
- Plain
- Heavy
- Not for formal events
Another giant in the performance wear fashion world is Under Armour. Originally UA made only form-fitting synthetic clothing for workouts, football, baseball and every sport in between. Their shirts and thermal clothing were an absolute game-changer for the avid athlete. They have definitely expanded their catalog though, making all kinds of clothing for the sporting man. It’s no wonder their hoodies are as comfortable as they are stylish. You can really do a lot with a plain Under Armour hoodie.
2. Jordan 23 Alpha Therma Pull Over HoodiePrice: $124.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive hoodie
- Comfortable
- Multiple colors
- Baggy
- Heavy
- Pricier
One of the most stylish, coolest and dopest brands on the planet is the Jordan brand. MJ gave his name to a fashion line that has done nothing short of keep men and women looking fresher than fresh. This Jordan hoodie, although plain, says everything it needs to say with that logo. Jordan taking off from the free-throw line and dunking that ball gave birth to one of the most iconic logos in the history of logos. Wear this hoodie with confidence and get yourself some colors that you can rock whenever you want. You can trust you will have one of the nicest hoodies out there when you wear one of these. Wear a jacket or pea coat if you want underneath.
3. Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover HoodiePrice: $23.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Classic look and design
- More than 22 color choices
- Plain
- Stain easily
- Small shirnkage issue
Champion, 100 years in the game and still putting out amazingly comfortable and trustworthy hoodies. They have been the premier name in hooded sweatshirts for a century and there appear to be more legs on this sportswear juggernaut. Another classic look in the world of hoodies, but sometimes less is more. This is a great hoodie to wear underneath a casual jacket. Or wear it alone and get it in a couple of colors that go with the rest of your wardrobe. Jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, sweatpants, and any other bottom will be fine with the plain hoodie.
4. Carhartt Men’s Midweight Sleeve Logo Hooded SweatshirtPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very tough and durable
- Cool look
- Mutiple colors
- Non-formal
- Heavy
- May shrink
If you want a hoodie that has a little attitude and is tougher than most. Carhartt is the brand you need to invest in. This hoodie was not only made to look sharp, but it was also made to survive what you can put it through. Carhartt is known for their jackets, hats, gloves, overalls, and pants. Why wouldn’t they make a great hoodie too? You’ll find Carhartt on the back of a lumberjack and the back of a guy that wants to be confident that his hoodie can take on anything. Not the best hoodie choice for a wedding but definitely through it on if the reception is outside and it’s chilly. Comes in a bunch of colors too, so you don’t need to be picky.
5. Nike Therma Fit Mens Training HoodiePrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Multiple colors
- Thermal wear
- Not a formal hoodie
- Slight shrink
- Sizing
You can’t mention dope hoodies without talking about Nike. The premier name in sportswear they have come a long way from only shoes to everything and sneakers too. While this hoodie is plain, that iconic Nike swoosh is something that will stand out enough to get you noticed. Play a game of flag football in this thing, go home change your pants and head out on the town for the evening. This is a go-anywhere, do nearly anything kind of hoodie. With a rainbow of colors to choose from, you won’t have an issue bulking up your closet with a few of your favorite Nike hoodies.
6. Hanes Men’s Pullover EcoSmart Fleece Hooded SweatshirtPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Multiple color choices
- Pull-over
- Plain
- Will shrink a bit
- Color fades over time
Hanes has made some of the most comfortable clothing for almost 120 years. They started doing their thing early in the 1900s and really hasn’t slowed down since. They added Hanes Her Way in 1986, but before that and during their entire tenure, they have had a big focus on men’s fashion. From Michael Jordan’s undies to this hoodie, they have been covering men for over a century. This is a classic hoodie design, super comfortable and a dependable look. You can wear this on the basketball court, at the track or on a date. Easy to take care of and coming in every color imaginable, this is an easy choice to beef up your collection.
7. adidas Men’s Essentials 3-Stripe Pullover HoodiePrice: $96.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Comfortable
- High durability
- Plain
- Slight shrink
- Not a formal hoodie
Style and adidas go hand in hand. They make men’s clothing and sneakers that are not only fashionable but highly comfortable and trustworthy. You can rest assured that if you are wearing adidas that you are wearing some top of the line athletic gear. Their style is unique but works with everything. Wear this hoodie with some khakis or jeans. Long shorts or swim trunks. Doesn’t matter, this hoodie will go everywhere with you because of its durability and look. If you can’t decide on which color to get, grab a couple and mix and match your outfits like a boss.
8. Baleaf Men’s UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Long Sleeve Performance T-ShirtPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Athletic apparel
- Lightweight
- Mutiple colors
- Very thin
- Not a formal hoodie
- No insulation
Interested in something that is a little more performance-oriented? This is the hoodie for you. Not only is it form-fitting so you can show off your pythons, but you can also count on this hoodie also helps block the suns harmful rays. It is incredibly light, but the perfect hoodie for ballin’, runnin’ or hikin’ should be lightweight. This will keep the sweat off of you and you will most certainly feel like a superhero wearing one of these. Get it in almost any color you can think of, or get a couple of colors so you have more options. Could even be worn under a thin jacket.
-
9. Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Fleece Pullover HoodiePrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great style
- Bright colors
- Comfortable
- Stain easily
- Slight shrink
- Sizing
Dress up a bit in this sexy hoodie from Ralph Lauren. The Polo collection is known for bringing casual and formal together, granted more on the casual side of things, but the blend makes for some sick looking clothes. This hoodie keeps in line with the dopeness. A great looking hoodie, fleece-lined so you know it is comfortable, and the white drawstrings give it a little pop without knocking it out of the plain hoodie category. Khakis are a great first choice for this hoodie, but cargo pants, shorts or cargo short will make a good second option if you can make it work.
Find more Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie information and reviews here.
10. Hurley Atlantic Thermal Indigo HoodiePrice: $69.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic style
- Multiple colors
- Comfortable
- Sizing issues
- Stains easily
- Color fade
Hurley was founded in 1979 and was originally just a surf brand. Board shorts and surf shirts. They took that California feel and look and expanded on it to include gorgeous clothing that you don’t have to wear on the beach. Speaking of gorgeous clothing, this Hurley hoodie is a great look without being obnoxiously colorful or overwhelming. You can still definitely wear this to the beach, but you can also wear it on a hike, playing a little stickball in the park, or wear it to the club and go dancing. You will look good and as always, when you look good you feel good too.
11. Leif Nelson Men’s Knitted Pullover HoodiePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique style
- Warmer weather hoodie
- Multiple colors
- Heavy
- Will shrink a bit
- High maintenance
A totally unique style and one of the fastest-growing fashion trends right now. The form-fitting, shawl collar hoodie is so very in right now. While still being a plain hoodie, it screams for attention. For sure a warmer weather kind of hoodie, this style and fit will have you falling in love with this hoodie almost immediately. Also, it comes in some pretty non-standard colors making it even cooler to look at. You will almost certainly do a double-take when you pass the mirror on your way out the door.
Materials to Consider:
When it comes to hoodies, you can't go wrong with any material they are made of. There are dope hoodies out there that are made out of cotton, polyester, leather, hemp and every other fabric you can think of. Finding a hoodie that looks great is always the first objective. From there you pretty much have carte blanch with the material choice. If it makes you feel good when you wear it, then you found the right hoodie.
Pro Tips:
Both zip-up and pullover hoodies have their benefits. There are some cool things you can do with either though. If you are in a climate that permits this, wear the hoodie of your choice under a jacket that doesn't already have a hood. The thinner the jacket, the thinner the hoodie. You can even wear a very thin hoodie under a blazer or sports coat if you can make the rest of the outfit work. Getting a solid hoodie collection together is a must for the fashionable man.
