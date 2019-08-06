19 Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2019

Now is the time that everyone is looking for the best pop culture Halloween costumes of 2019 that will be unique but recognizable. However, 2017 has flown by so fast, some of this year’s most memorable moments may have gone forgotten. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite iconic characters from shows, movies, and the Internet.
If you want to look like you joined in on the infamous Area 51 Storm that takes place on September 20, 2019, then this Alien Piggyback Costume is a great costume choice. All you need to do is stuff the lower portion of this costume and you’ll like you just rode across the Arizona plains on an alien’s back.
Detective Pikachu is a fun and easy movie reference to recreate as a Halloween costume. All you need to do is combine a Pikachu costume lik this Pikachu onesie from Rubie’s with a high-quality detective hat and you are good to go. To ensure you act the role, chug a whole pot of coffee before you leave the house.
Stephen King’s novel It is seeing a huge resurgence following the release of the 2017 film and its 2019 sequel. Now you can dress as the quintessential killer clown with this Pennywise Movie Costume from Rubie’s. The costume includes a jumpsuit with vest and collar, gloves, and a half-mask with an attached wig. Finish the look off with a red balloon for maximum creepiness.
Emojis are an integral part of modern communication. The Emoji Movie made that even more apparent than anyone wanted, no matter how hard we tried to pretend it didn’t exist. Whether or not you’re a fan, you can still get a kick out of this suggestive Eggplant Emoji Costume, which is just ambiguous enough to be safe-for-work.
Powerful Shaggy was probably one the strangest memes of recent years but it is still highly entertaining regardless. Once people found out that the fictional character from Scooby Doo has Super Saiyan-like powers, they all went and bought out all the brown corduroys and green shirts at their local thrift stores. Never fear, though, as this prebuilt Shaggy costume kit from Rubie’s contains his iconic outfit plus a wig and matching goatee to sell the look.
With the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe uniting for the climax of The Avengers trilogy, any superhero costume is going to be a huge hit this year. However, anyone who watched the movie understands why this Deluxe Iron Man Costume will be the go-to choice for hardcore fans. This officially-licensed costume has a padded jumpsuit and a half-mask to complete the look.
It’s been a wild ride, but HBO’s Game of Thrones has come to an end. The Night King may not have lived up to viewers’ expectations but he is still a visually terrifying character that sparks the imagination. With this awesome Night King mask and a black tunic you can choose to portray this villain either as ice-cold as we all first imagined him or as the slapstick character he became.
Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody might have come out almost a year ago in 2018 but British supergroup Queen is still riding the high of their return to modern relevance beyond the karaoke bar. You can find costume replicas of all of frontman Freddy Mercury’s best outfits but my personal favorite is this Freddy Mercury Sequin Jumpsuit Costume from Rubie’s.
Robin might be new to the Stranger Things cast, but her fearless nature and sense of adventure have made her a fan favorite overnight. It is easy to create your own Robin outfit by using this women’s sailor costume and making some slight modifications so it matches her Scoops Ahoy uniform. The best part is that you can use her nametag to help people instantly recognize the costume.
Steve hasn’t always been the most beloved character in Stranger Things but he definitely proved his worth in the show’s 4th season. This Ahoy Matie Sailor Costume is the perfect template to recreate Steve’s Scoops Ahoy uniform. Good luck reproducing those feathered locks though.
Captain Marvel was one of the most popular superheroes to hit the big screen this year, which is saying something considering just how many major movies were released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This Captain Marvel Suit from Rubie’s comes as a single zip-up jumpsuit, making it easy to put on whenever you need to head to a costume party right after work (or just save the day).
Disney’s “live-action” recreation of the Lion King has brought our imaginations back to the African Serengeti and the tale of Simba. You can use this Deluxe Lion Costume from Fun Costumes to represent a number of characters from the movie, just make sure you add something distinct to tell them apart.
With the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III finally coming out, hype for this Disney/Final Fantasy crossover is at an all-time high. There are a number of timeless characters you can choose as a pop culture Halloween costume, but my personal favorite is Goofy, who is easy to recreate with this Sazac Goofy Onesie. Add a Keyblade if you really want to emphasize the pure nerdiness of this costume.
Mamoru Oshii’s classic animated version of Ghost in the Shell was recently reborn with a live action cast. As such, the world is in love with Major Motoko Kusanagi once again. This cosplay-quality Kusanagi costume can serve as inspiration for a D.I.Y. costume, or you can buy a custom costume outright, and always have something to wear to your next con.
Beauty & The Beast is yet another Disney franchise that saw a recent revival thanks to Hollywood’s obsession with movies that already made it big. If you have a beast in your life, then you may find it appropriate to add this Princess Belle costume to a group costume. Since we’re talking about a princess here, this would also a great young girl’s costume too.
Salt Bae is the beautiful Turkish chef who downright changed the meme game with his oddly sensual meat preparation methods. Salt Bae’s look is simple and easy to pull off. All you need is a white crewneck T-shirt (this pack of three helps in case you spill BBQ sauce on it) tucked in under a belt. Add a pair of round sunglasses, a nice watch, and some salt and you are so set.
Alongside Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman has had worldwide success in proving that female superheroes kick as much butt as their male counterparts. This Amazonian princess’ return to the big screen brought female superheroes back into the spotlight, so there isn’t a more empowering getup than this Wonder Woman costume. This costume comes with a tunic, boots, arm bracers, and a headband.
Ah, the Snapchat Hot Dog. There isn’t another filter to which I owe my heart more fully. The Snapchat Hot Dog is an easy look to reproduce too thanks to this Rasta Imposta Hot Dog Costume. Simply add a pair of green headphones to a hot dog suit and you’re good to go. If you already have the headphones and can find a crafty way to make a pair of buns, then you might even be able to get away with making this costume at home.
Twin Peaks is back in the zeitgeist. Longtime fans and new watchers recently merged for the first time, but there are only a few characters that both would unquestionably recognize: the Log Lady. Dressing up as the log lady is simple. You need a comfy sweater, red frames, a plaid undershirt, and, of course, a log. If you don’t want to carry an actual log, this log pillow will do.