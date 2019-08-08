11 Best Sexy Nurse Costumes for Halloween

If you’re naughty by nature, you’re up to being the daring and dangerous cardiac arrest nurse. This sexy nurse costume looks far more naughty than nice, and it comes complete with the nurse’s uniform, which features a low cut sweetheart neck line with an adjustable zipper. The skirt has a saucy little apron attached. This sexy Halloween costume is even more adorable thanks to the red belt with a cross on the front and the campy nurse’s cap that come with this it.

You can take this sexy costume to the hilt with some black fishnet thigh high stockings that include nurse badges in front. If you’re hosting a party, be sure to prep some special jello shot syringes to treat all your guests…er, patients appropriately.