11 Best Sexy Nurse Costumes for Halloween

Whether you’ve always envisioned yourself on Halloween night as a naughty Nurse Nightingale, or you just like to have good fun with a sultry and surprising look, a sexy nurse costume is just what the doctor ordered. In case you can’t find the perfect look, you can always go out as a sexy cop instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re naughty by nature, you’re up to being the daring and dangerous cardiac arrest nurse. This sexy nurse costume looks far more naughty than nice, and it comes complete with the nurse’s uniform, which features a low cut sweetheart neck line with an adjustable zipper. The skirt has a saucy little apron attached. This sexy Halloween costume is even more adorable thanks to the red belt with a cross on the front and the campy nurse’s cap that come with this it.
You can take this sexy costume to the hilt with some black fishnet thigh high stockings that include nurse badges in front. If you’re hosting a party, be sure to prep some special jello shot syringes to treat all your guests…er, patients appropriately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Be still your beating heart. This sexy nurse costume will have your patients swooning. The two piece Halloween costume features a sweetheart neckline with adjustable zipper and a flouncy ruffled skirt with attached apron. The bodice features pretty red piping that sets off the flattering fit. This nurse costume also includes a cute nurse hat and belt.
Make the skirt even more flouncy and fun with a layered petticoat. A red stethoscope is also the perfect accoutrement to make you look like a true blue naughty nurse on Halloween night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Red pleats catch your eye in this fun and flirty sexy nurse costume. The mini-dress uniform zips up the front so you can show a bit more cleavage, should you so choose. This women’s Halloween costume includes the washable nurse’s dress and cap. The bonus with this costume is that it also includes a stethoscope and two jumbo shot syringes.
Since you’re dressing up as a sexy nurse, you might want to add some white platform sandals and white fishnet stockings to the mix as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sexy nurse costume is just what the doctor ordered for your Halloween party. The body con nurse’s outfit has a super sexy fit that might send admirers to the ER when they see you in it. The bright red zipper in front can be adjusted to your comfort level. The scoop neck dress also has a fold over collar and sleeves with red detailing. Grab some white fishnet thigh highs, and a cute red nurse’s cape for a sexy Halloween night out on the town.
This costume is perfect for petites as it only comes in sizes 2-4 and 6-8. The Charades Women’s Bedside Betty has a similar look but comes in a wider range of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This sassy and oh-so-sexy nurse costume promises to maximize your special personal skills at treating patients (aka. party guests). The Halloween nurse outfit zips up the back. With a cute peplum, red piping and a matching red belt, all you’ll need to complete this costume is a nurse’s cap. And since you’re already breaking the hospital rules with that nurse costume, why not add some seriously sexy red shoes too?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This naughty nurse costume is ready to make a Halloween debut at your next party. The stretchy, body con dress features a front zip up top, which doesn’t require showing quite as much cleavage as the photo depicts, unless you want to, of course. It has an attached tutu style skirt. The nurse outfit has a cute notched collar and bright red accents. The headpiece with a bright red cross is also included, and at this price, it’s more affordable than most. Slip into some white thigh high boots for an even sexier look.
While this costume is specifically in Large size 10-12, you can also get it in size Small as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says sexy has to equal overly revealing? This cute sexy nurse costume features a more modest, but totally adorable, knee length swing dress in a perfect polka dot print. It features an attached apron, sassy red and white collar and sheer sleeves with red trim. This Halloween costume also includes the matching nurse’s hat/headpiece that’s also done in the polka dot print. Be sure to get a fluffy petticoat to maximize the look of the dress’s swingy skirt, and check out those little red mini-cropped gloves. Don’t they add an extra cute touch?
This costume comes in the Medium shown as well as Large size, but they don’t make it easy to find both.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This nurse costume is so darned sexy, it could cause your fellow Halloween partiers to go into cardiac arrest. First, the dark detail, red on black, instead of the traditional innocent white look. The garter belt details in front, hold up some sassy black fishnet stockings, which are not included with this nurse outfit.
Up the back of this sexy Halloween costume, you’ll find a clever red heart monitor detail that looks just like an EKG readout. This costume includes both a cross embellished armband and matching leg garter. It also includes the black and red nurse hat headband. Grab a huge jumbo syringe, so you can pretend to inject your partying friends with fun. As a bonus, if you don’t see yourself in black, you can get this same sexy design in white and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re big, bold and beautiful, slip into this sexy nurse costume from Music Legs. In sizes up to 3XL/4XL, this cute plus size Halloween costume cleverly shows off all your best assets. The dress features a pleated peplum top, with a scoop neck, petite notched collar, and sheer short sleeves. The sheer overlay skirt features shiny red detailing and has two nurse emblem accents.
This sexy Halloween costume also comes with the nurse hat headband, and a stethoscope as well. Snag some sexy white nurse stockings that hit just above the knee to really enhance this cute costume, or be daring and grab the blood red patterned thigh highs with a white cross on the top.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a nurse’s role is to make you feel better, everyone will be feeling great when you show up in this sexy Nurse Feel Good costume. The white mini-dress features a snap front, which means you can make it as revealing as you please. Front pockets feature the classic red cross emblem, and “Nurse Feel Good” is on the embroidered name tag.
This cute costume comes with a red faux patent leather belt and a matching headpiece that’s also embellished with the naughty nurse’s name. Some sassy nurse stockings would add a clever embellishment to this costume, which comes in sizes from Small to X-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re game for a costume that’s actually a bit booty baring, this sexy nurse Halloween costume from REINDEAR might be just what you’re after. It features a micro mini uniform dress with a flouncy skirt trimmed in red lace. A red front zipper and trims, along with red ribbon corset-style lace up sides make this little cutie daring and fun. The bodice has a deep scoop v-neck and the sleeves offer just the right amount of puffiness.
This one size fits all costume comes with more accoutrements than most because it includes the sassy lace trimmed nurse cap, white gloves, fishnet stockings, stethoscope and matching thong panty. In other words, this might be best for a private Halloween party at home. In fact, if you’re just playing out your own or someone else’s fantasies, perhaps this cute nurse nightie might be more in line for your evening of fun.