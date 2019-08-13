15 Best Suede Loafers for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

When looking into what kind of new dress shoes to buy, look no further, suede loafers are a bold choice that will transform your outfit. Looking for a pair of new loafers? Check out the best suede loafers for men that you can buy right now with our Buyer’s Guide.
Steve Madden Men's Klique Loafer
Price: $83.60
Pros:
Cons:
- Quality
- Colors
- Comfort
- Slightly narrow
- High maintenance
- Sizing
Originally Steve Madden got his start in the women’s shoe world. The logical next step for the company was creating a men’s line of great looking and comfortable shoe options. So here we are, with a pair of gorgeous suede loafers and some room in the collection for a pair of shoes that really stand out. The colored stripe across the top of the shoe breaks up the solid color in a subtle but brilliant way. Slip them on, and roll out to your next event. Hit up your buddy’s wedding, or wear them on a first date, or the first day of work. Regardless of where you wear them, you are going to make a great first impression.
Find more Steve Madden Men's Klique Loafer information and reviews here.
FRYE Men's Chris Venetian Loafer
Price: $228.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Quality
- Good-looking
- Great fit
- Higher price
- High maintenance
- Limited colors
The Frye Company is the prime destination for women’s boots and shoes, but they also make some seriously dope loafers. The shoe game is very strong with this company and they go all-in on nearly every pair they create. These suede shoes are no exception to the rule. They look good, they are crazy popular and if you can make them work budget-wise you are going to fall in love with every single pair you buy, and I recommend buying more than one pair so you can make them last longer and rotate them daily. That is the real secret to keeping your shoes in good shape longer, buy more shoes and wear a different pair every single day.
Find more FRYE Men's Chris Venetian Loafer information and reviews here.
Calvin Klein Men's Rickie Calf Suede Loafer
Price: $59.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Fit
- Sexy
- Utilitarian
- Low arch
- Narrow
- Hard to break in
Style and Calvin Klein go hand in hand, like peanut butter and jelly. These Calvins are an updated version of the classic suede loafer. Most traditional suede loafers will be a slip-on, but Calvin Klein decided to make these ever dressier by adding laces. This look is a perfect option for any formal event. Sure you can wear them with a more casual look like nice jeans and a button-down shirt, but you’re really going to want to show these slick shoes off with an outfit to match. Dark dress pants and a nice pressed shirt with a matching tie and you will have trouble looking away when you walk past a mirror.
Find more Calvin Klein Men's Rickie Calf Suede Loafer information and reviews here.
Ted Baker Men's Siblac Loafer
Price: $51.23
Pros:
Cons:
- Popular
- Stylish
- Fucntional
- Small size
- High maintenance
- Need for insoles
These Ted Baker loafers are a great introductory way to get into the suede loafer game. Not only are they a good looking shoe, but they also come in some classic colors. If you are looking for a dress shoe that will get some extra attention go ahead and get yourself a pair of these sexy slip-on loafers. Any serious shoe fan should have a pair of suede shoes in their arsenal and these are a great option for the novice to avid shoe fan. In all reality, you can’t go wrong with a loafer.
Find more Ted Baker Men's Siblac Loafer information and reviews here.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Men's Ayden Loafer
Price: $495.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Top tier
- Beautiful
- Nearly perfect
- Expensive
- Higher maintenance
- Limited colors
If you are looking for the Bentley of suede loafers than you have found them. Ferragamo is one of the greatest fashion designers in the history of fashion. Without even trying these shoes on you know that you are going to get something absolutely special. They are imported, hand made, soft suede and 100% sexy. These kicks are something else and you will have a hard time finding anything more streamlined, attractive and beautiful to look at. If you can cop a pair of these you really shouldn’t think twice.
Find more SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Ayden Loafer information and reviews here.
Bruno Marc Men's Penny Loafers Moccasins Shoes
Price: $23.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Comfort
- Design
- Durable
- Loose fit
- Size runs small
- Non-venting
Another famous name in fashion Bruno Marc combines affordable shoes with stylish design. If you are looking for a suede shoe that can also be worn around the house as a slipper, you’ve come across just that. This moccasin-style shoe is the best of both worlds, street shoes, and house shoes. Yes, they are also a penny loafer, but these aren’t your grandpa’s penny loafer, no need to put change in your shoes and honestly when you get home from wearing these at work all day, no need to change your shoes either.
Find more Bruno Marc Moccasin Pennt Loafers information and reviews here.
Crocs Men's Santa Cruz 2 Luxe Leather Loafer
Price: $52.82
Pros:
Cons:
- Utility
- Comfort
- Rubber soled
- Wide
- Loose fitting
- Wear quickly
Now I know what you’re thinking. Crocs? Really? I am here to answer and the answer is absolute yes! Crocs are known for being the shoe you can do anything in while also being very comfortable. While I wouldn’t dive into the lake with these on, nor would I wear them on the beach you can get a lot of good use out of these comparing them to other suede loafers. The thick rubber soles are going to make these shoes last while keeping your feet cool and comfortable. I never would have thought that Crocs would have success in the loafer game, but here is the proof that they do. Now I know they aren’t 100% suede, but they have the suede design so I am confident with the selection to put them on the list.
Find more Crocs Santa Cruz 2 Loafer information and reviews here.
TSIODFO Men's Driving Penny Dress Loafers Suede Leather Driver Moccasins Slip On Shoes
Price: $38.90
Pros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Comfort
- Price
- Shorter than normal
- Very narrow
- Need insoles
This is the loafer you NEED if you want to get multiple pairs and multiple super cool colors. They make just about every color you could think of, so if you’ve got a bright blue shirt and you want to match your shoes exactly, you can. Bright yellow? They make ’em. Bright green? They make ’em. You are covered with these shoes and with the price point being where it is, don’t be bashful about grabbing yourself two or three pairs to fill out the shoe collection that I am sure is growing and growing!
Find more TSIODFO Suede Driving Moccasin Penny Loafer information and reviews here.
Cole Haan Men's Grand Horizon Oxford II Sneaker
Price: $107.50
Pros:
Cons:
- Comfort
- Style
- Lifespan
- Quality
- Wide
- Buy backup laces
If you like the look of a loafer, love the style of a suede shoe, but prefer the feel of a sneaker and the upkeep of well, also a sneaker. You have landed on the right shoe for you. These have the style of a suede loafer with the practicality of a leather, rubber-soled sneaker. You could play a game of basketball in these if you wanted, but I recommend just walking around and thank people when they compliment you on them. You want these to last and with the rubber sole, they will give you a little extra life. The leather body will provide you with a shoe that you don’t need to spray with a protective spray just so they don’t stain. These are the perfect shoe for the man that isn’t completely sold on suede loafers.
Find more Cole Haan Grand Horizon Loafer Sneaker information and reviews here.
HUGO by Hugo Boss Men's Travelling Dandy Suede Leather Moccasin Shoes Slip-On Loafer
Price: $234.50
Pros:
Cons:
- Slip on
- Colors
- Design quality
- High maintenance
- Need insoles
- Narrow
Hugo Boss makes some really nice clothing and it doesn’t stop at their shoes. These loafers are as good looking as they are practical. The slip-on loafer is the preferred loafer in the shoe world because of how smooth the design is and obviously because they are easy to get on and off. Not only are these shoes practical but they come in some fun colors that will definitely complete an outfit. Wear these with jeans or khakis, stay away from shorts and find yourself opening up new doors to what you can wear and how you can wear it.
Find more Hugo Boss Suede Moccasin Loafer information and reviews here.
Aquatalia Men's Sebastian Suede Loafer
Price: $75.60
Pros:
Cons:
- Vintage
- Color options
- Weather proof
- Insoles needed
- Tall
- Narrow
If your fashion sense is a little more retro or vintage, then I think I have found the right loafer for you. Not only do these bring you back to the ’70s and ’80s but they have a higher heel and who doesn’t like to be an inch or two taller? The look is sleek, the feel is retro and the colors are classic. You will most definitely have a shirt and pants in your wardrobe that will go well with these shoes. The synthetic soles will last you a bit longer and the imported design will have you feeling and looking a little extra special.
Find more Aquatalia Sebastian Suede Loafer information and reviews here.
Florsheim Men's Denison Penny Driver Loafer
Price: $94.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Trusted name
- Feel
- Run a size small
- Narrow
- Hard to break in
Florsheim is more well known for its contributions to dress boots and even dressier shoes. Color me surprised when I found out they make casual but fun loafers as well. The color choices you have with these are second to almost none. Go wild, wear some different colors and get noticed. Being known as the guy with the cool shoes is never a bad thing. If you’re going to hold onto that monicker then why not be comfortable and confident while you’re wearing these. With multiple colors, I always recommend getting a couple of pairs and add a rainbow to your shoe selection.
Find more Florsheim Denison Penny Driver Loafer information and reviews here.
Ariat Men's Cruiser Slip-on Shoe
Price: $79.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Multiple designs
- Well made
- Attractive
- Arch support
- Half size small
- Not an active shoe
Extra style points if you grab a pair of these sick shoes. These loafers come in a bunch of different styles and designs including camouflage as well as a pair with an American flag on the tongue. There aren’t a lot of camo shoes out there without getting something military issued or by doing your shopping at the Army-Navy Surplus. If you want something different, that not everyone you pass on the street is going to be wearing. Grab a few pairs of these shoes and stand out while you stand up.
Find more Ariat Men's Cruiser Slip-on Loafer information and reviews here.
ELANROMAN Men's Leather Wedding Party Loafers Shoe
Price: $37.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Sparkle
- Unique
- Dressy
- Hard to break in
- Narrow
- Need insoles
High fashion at it’s finest. You won’t find another loafer that sparkles like these. These are well named, wear them to whomever’s wedding and steal some of the wedding parties’ looks and compliments. These are crazy dope and a shoe that you won’t ever forget. Neither will the people that see you in them. They literally shine and so will you when you wear them!
Find more ELANROMAN Leather Wedding Party Loafers information and reviews here.
ALDO Men's Eigen Loafer
Price: $115.84
Pros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous
- Colors
- Utility
- Narrow
- Shallow toe
- Size too small
These loafers scream fashion. They come in two colors, black and tan/yellow. I recommend getting both pairs because they will both serve you well. They are sexy, they have steez for days, and you will be the freshest guy on the block while wearing these. You can wear them with jeans, khakis or some nicely pressed dress slacks. Or just throw the slacks in the dryer on the wrinkle-free setting if you’re like me and you don’t press your pants. If you don’t think these loafers are absolutely gorgeous, take your temperature because you are delusional. These are the perfect loafers for, well, anything
Materials to Consider:
Obviously, with a suede loafer, your first option should be suede. If you find some loafers that you really like that are leather with a rubber or composite sole that's fine too. You can still have that suede look without going full calfskin. Also, I recommend that you go ahead and find yourself a protective spray especially for suede to increase the longevity of the loafers, you will thank me later.
Pro Tip:
Aside from the protective spray, make sure you wear the right pants with the right shoes. Some suede loafers just don't look good with jeans, but that doesn't mean you've got to throw them back in the closet, just find some khakis or nice slacks and enjoy your new shoes. Stay away from shorts. Stay away from cargo pants.
