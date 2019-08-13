15 Best Suede Loafers for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Now I know what you’re thinking. Crocs? Really? I am here to answer and the answer is absolute yes! Crocs are known for being the shoe you can do anything in while also being very comfortable. While I wouldn’t dive into the lake with these on, nor would I wear them on the beach you can get a lot of good use out of these comparing them to other suede loafers. The thick rubber soles are going to make these shoes last while keeping your feet cool and comfortable. I never would have thought that Crocs would have success in the loafer game, but here is the proof that they do. Now I know they aren’t 100% suede, but they have the suede design so I am confident with the selection to put them on the list.