11 Best Supergirl Halloween Costumes

Looking for an impressive Halloween costume? Whether your shopping for your child or yourself, go with something classic, traditional, and recognizable like a Supergirl Halloween costume. She’s a serious superhero, and kids and adults will love channeling their inner superpowers for some Halloween fun. If you’re attending a Halloween party, no one will look at you and wonder what character you’re trying to emulate.
From Supergirl costumes for newborns to costumes for adult women, below you can shop the top five best Supergirl Halloween costumes on the market.
Perfect for a baby’s first Halloween, this adorable Supergirl onesie is for girls ages 0-6 months and is made of a cotton polyester blend that will be soft on their new skin. The costume is machine washable, something important when it comes to baby clothes, and has lap shoulders and 3-snap closure for easy dressing. The mesh tutu is covered with girly glitter, for an even cuter look. If you like dressing your little girl in pink, consider buying this pink Supergirl onesie, which comes with a matching headband.
Your little girl will be ready to hone in on their super powers with this awesome highly rated Supergirl costume, great for toddlers and elementary age kids. The costume is made with high quality fabrics that can be run through the wash and don’t look cheap or flimsy, unlike many Halloween costumes. Need a good costume for your daughter and her friend to dress up together? Check out this Batgirl costume for toddlers and little girls.
We love this option for a girl who loves to play up her femininity, but also wants a costume with some edge. She’ll love the fun and sparkly tutu, paired with the awesome Supergirl logo, featured front and center. The Supergirl pull-over costume dress comes with a removable cape, an eye mask, belt, and gauntlets. If it’s going too chilly out, you’ll want to also purchase some coordinating leggings for added warmth. Complete the look with these sparkly red high top sneakers.
If you want to dress up as Supergirl, you can’t go wrong with a classic and recognizable Halloween costume like this one. It has all of the essential elements, including a dress with the Supergirl logo, a soft and comfortable pleated skirt and an awesome red cape, which also features the Supergirl logo and ties around the neck. Don’t forget to purchase some red knee-high socks or some awesome red over the knee boots.
Go for a sexy Supergirl look with this affordable option. The corset fits tightly against the body for an hour glass shape that will accentuate your curves and give you some serious cleavage. The costume fits true to size and also includes the skirt and cape in addition to the classic corset. Looking for alternative sexy costume ideas? Don’t miss this post with the best sexy and cheap Halloween costumes, all under $25.
Hate the idea of spending money on a costume that will be worn once? This outfit solves that problem since the Supergirl dress can be worn on Halloween and then again and again as pajamas. They’re also really comfortable so you don’t have to worry about your child walking around in an itchy, ill-fitting costume this Halloween.
This costume takes the classic Supergirl costume up a notch with the perfect modern elements like a sparkly emblem and some accessories. The colors are bold and bright, making sure that you stand out this Halloween. Don’t forget to read the sizing chart for the perfect fit.
If you want to keep your Halloween costume simple and inexpensive, but also feel like a superhero this Halloween, this t-shirt and cape combo will certainly do the trick. It’s available in a wide range of sizes with a small amount of spandex for a bit of stretch and a comfortable fit.
While the red and blue colors are obviously classic, this pink costume is reason enough to stray from the norm. It’s pink, it’s sparkly, and we’re pretty sure it will hit the mark on most girls’ Halloween dreams.
The price on this cape is almost too good to be true and all you really need for a great Supergirl costume. It’s one size fits most, designed to fit adults and teens and has the sparkly Supergirl emblem centered on the cape. Grab the matching Supergirl gloves here to complete the look.
Keep things simple with this no-frills Supergirl costume, which features a blue bodycon dress, showing off your curves and shape. It’s long-sleeved, perfect for cooler weather climates and has a bit of spandex for stretch and comfort.