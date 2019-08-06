11 Best Supergirl Halloween Costumes

Looking for an impressive Halloween costume? Whether your shopping for your child or yourself, go with something classic, traditional, and recognizable like a Supergirl Halloween costume. She’s a serious superhero, and kids and adults will love channeling their inner superpowers for some Halloween fun. If you’re attending a Halloween party, no one will look at you and wonder what character you’re trying to emulate.

From Supergirl costumes for newborns to costumes for adult women, below you can shop the top five best Supergirl Halloween costumes on the market.