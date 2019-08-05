15 Best Girls Unicorn Costumes

This uber-cute girls unicorn costume features a sweet little dress with a lattice rainbow ribbon on a white velour top, purple waist bow and a layered rainbow tutu skirt. We love that it comes with so many fun details. It includes an attached unicorn tail on the back of the tutu, fuzzy rainbow and arm leg warmers and a unicorn headband with the iconic silver horn and ears.

While this costume comes in size small 4-6, you can also get it in size medium 8-10 or large 12-14.