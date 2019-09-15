13 Best Christmas Sweaters and Sweatshirts: Canada Edition (2019)

For some, Christmas signifies the start of winter. For our friends up north in Canada, they need a little extra warmth to fight the chill that spreads through their neck of the woods during the holiday season. Here is a list of the coolest Canadian Christmas sweaters to help fight the cold.
1. Old Glory Canadian “Canada Eh” Christmas SweaterPrice: $26.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Unique design
- No hood
- Sizing
- Limited colors
Old Glory is the Canadian flag. What better sweater to represent Canada than your classic ugly Christmas sweater with that big beautiful maple leaf on the front? While this isn’t your typical wool sweater that your grandma would knit it is a warm and cozy piece of clothing none-the-less. It comes in both red and gray depending on your taste you could get one, or get one for yourself and one for a friend that would appreciate the style. Maybe you’ve got a buddy from the great white north and this sweater would be like giving him a little piece of his homeland?
Find more Old Glory Canadian "Canada Eh" Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
2. Beautyfine Men’s Winter Cardigan Canadian Moose SweaterPrice: $27.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cardigan style
- Cool design
- Multiple colors
- Slimmer fit
- Hand wash
- Shrink warning
A beautiful design to illustrate a beautiful country. This Canadian Moose Christmas cardigan style sweater is not only stylish but it is a great sweater to pull on as you go out for the day. Warm but also lightweight this sweater is super festive and a lot of fun to look at. It is a slimmer fit and a four-button design so you can wear a shirt and tie underneath and still look formal. You can also just rock a tuxedo t-shirt underneath to be a little more business casual.
Find more Beautyfine Men's Winter Cardigan Canadian Moose Sweater information and reviews here.
3. SSLR Men’s Crew Neck Funny Xmas Moose Ugly Christmas SweaterPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic ugly sweater look
- Stretchy material
- Comfortable fit
- Hand wash only
- One color
- Sizing
This has all the flavor of some of your favorite ugly Christmas sweater. The colors, the imagery, the design are all classic. The Canadian connection with this Christmas sweater is the moose or mooses that surround the entire shirt. Canada is flush with moose and this sweater is a great reflection of that. It comes in classic green and red with other colors to add to the overall look. Another poly/nylon material combo makes this not only a comfy sweater but stretchy too. You will love the way this fits and looks on you.
Find more SSLR Men's Funny Xmas Moose Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
4. SSLR Big Boys’ Crewneck Reindeer Pullover Ugly Christmas SweaterPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretchy material
- Warm
- Stylish design
- One color option
- Hand wash only
- High maintenance
A more traditional ugly Christmas sweater, this black, white and red look is not only super-stylish but incredibly Canadian. Let me explain. It may be hard to see what with it only being silhouettes, but those Elk on the sweater are actually Canadian Elk. Don’t ask me how I know, I just do. Something else I know is that if you are looking for a great gift or just a rad sweater to wear to your next Christmas party(Canadian or otherwise) this is a great choice. This is a comfortable sweater and stretchy too as it is made with polyester and nylon.
Find more SSLR Big Boys' Crewneck Reindeer Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
5. Blizzard Bay Men’s Festive Canadian Llama Ugly Christmas SweaterPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique subject matter
- Warmth
- Fun look
- Hand wash
- Shrink warning
- Sizing runs big
Canada is home to a ton of wildlife. Moose, loons, black bears, Kodiak bears and yes even llamas. While Canada may not be known for its llamas like it is for its moose population but I am sure if you look hard enough you can find Canadian llamas. The sweater itself is a great representation of what the ugly Christmas sweater embodies. The colors are bright, the subject matter is hilarious and they are super warm. This sweater falls short in none of those categories.
Find more Blizzard Bay Men's Festive Canadian Llama Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
6. Justin Trudeau Funny Canadian Christmas SweaterPrice: $32.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Funny
- Unique design
- Warm fabric
- Casual only
- Sizing
- Shrink warning
If you don’t laugh out loud or LOL when you see this sweater you need to look again. This, truly Canadian Christmas sweater features Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Not only is his smiling face right on the front, but he is also delivering gifts for all the good Canadian and non-Canadian girls and boys. I don’t know how anything could get more Canadian than this piece of clothing. If you’re not a fan of the black you can also find this sweater in a number of different and totally festive colors.
Find more Justin Trudeau Funny Canadian Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
7. Hoodteez Hockey Ugly Canadian Christmas SweaterPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Cool design
- Unique
- Sizing
- Less insulation
- High maintenance
A Christmas tribute to the game that was created in Canada, hockey. You would be hard-pressed to find a Canadian that didn’t grow up skating on a pond playing or watching hockey. This sweater has some of the classic ugly sweater design with a few skates and goalies covering this beautifully done shirt. If you’re looking for a little more color you are in luck because this particular sweater comes in a bunch of different cool colors.
Find more Hoodteez Hockey Ugly Canadian Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
8. Eh Shirt Canadian Maple Leaf Men’s SweaterPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool design
- Multilpe colors
- Fit
- Higher maintenance
- Not a traditional Xmas sweater
- May shrink a bit
If Canada apparel is what you are looking for, it doesn’t get much more “in your face” than this sweater. Canadians have a great sense of humor about themselves, where they come from and yes even the way they talk. “Eh” is a common Canadian slang, but you knew that already. What you may not know is that this sweater is it comes in a variety of colors and they all sport the maple leaf that is on the Canadian flag.
Find more Eh Shirt Canadian Maple Leaf Men's Sweater information and reviews here.
9. Canadian Ugly Christmas Party Sweater Funny Maple LeafPrice: $31.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Funny subject matter
- Design is cool
- Comfortable
- Sizing
- Fit
- Shrink warning
This is a funny sweater. The “be nice to the Canadians” on the front is just a reminder to respect and enjoy our neighbors to the north. If you are in Canada or have family there, this is a great gift idea for that special Canuck in your life. Once again the maple leaf is front and center on this ugly Christmas sweater. If Santa doesn’t get you this sweater for Christmas you could always pick it up for yourself in a number of different colors.
Find more Canadian Ugly Christmas Party Sweater Funny Maple Leaf information and reviews here.
10. Canada Ugly Christmas Sweater-Moose Maple LeafPrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool design
- Warm materials
- Unique looking
- Some shrinking
- Minimal color options
- Sizing
With the Canadian flag as a backdrop in the lettering of this sweater, this Christmas sweater is not only cool to look at but will keep you warm when it gets cool outside. There are borders of the classic Xmas sweater style while also incorporating the maple leaf and moose which are huge parts of Canadian culture. A great addition to your ugly sweater collection or a great gift idea for your favorite friend from up north.
Find more Canada Ugly Christmas Sweater-Moose Maple Leaf information and reviews here.
11. Canadian Bear Maple Leaf Canada SweaterPrice: $25.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Stylish
- Warm sweater
- Medium maintenance
- Tighter fit
- Sizing
This is an aggressively awesome looking sweater. Although it isn’t entirely Christmas themed it is 100% Canadian. The polar bear draped in the Canadian flag is a killer touch to a sweater you will be proud to wear. In fact, you will want to wear this thing for more than just holiday festivities, you will wear this sweater everywhere. It comes in different colors so you can get yourself one for almost every day of the week. Or you and your buddies can all dress alike for trivia at the bar or the next hockey game you attend.
Find more Canadian Bear Maple Leaf Canada Sweater information and reviews here.
12. SpiritForged Apparel Canadian Hockey Crewneck SweaterPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Unique subject matter
- Fun design
- Sizing
- Shrink warning
- Not incredibly insulated
Two of the most Canadian things on the planet are the maple leaf and hockey. This sweater mixes both of those things rather nicely. Shown in black, you can get it in more of a festive color with green or red. The green looks really good with the red maple leaf behind it and would look perfect on your back while opening presents on Xmas morning. Great gift for yourself, because treating yourself is necessary, or for one or two of your buddies.
Find more SpiritForged Apparel Canadian Hockey Crewneck Sweater information and reviews here.
13. Funny Christmas Canadian Moose SweaterPrice: $22.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great subject matter
- Unique design
- Lightweight fabrics
- Sizing
- Not terribly warm
- May shrink
The Canadian Moose is front and center on this super-cool Christmas sweater. Merry Christmoose is a cute way of tying this shirt to both Christmas and Canada. It’s lightweight and more of a pullover tee than a sweater but it gets massive points for style and phrasing. The Santa hat and ornaments hanging from the moose antlers are just an added touch to make this shirt design a bit more festive.
Find more Funny Christmas Canadian Moose Sweater information and reviews here.
Materials to Consider:
Being that this list is dedicated to both Canada and Christmas, you're going to want to grab a sweater or sweatshirt that is made with wool, fleece or another warm fabric. You can also look for something in a cardigan style so you can wear a long sleeve shirt underneath for extra insulation.
Pro Tips:
If you're going to rock one of these dope sweaters or sweatshirts you are going to want to make sure you look good from head to toe. I wouldn't wear a thick sweater with shorts or sweatpants on the bottom. Jeans are cool and so are khakis, depending on how formal the sweater and the engagement you can always go with some nice gray or black slacks. Your choice.
