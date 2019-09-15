13 Best Christmas Sweaters and Sweatshirts: Canada Edition (2019)

A more traditional ugly Christmas sweater, this black, white and red look is not only super-stylish but incredibly Canadian. Let me explain. It may be hard to see what with it only being silhouettes, but those Elk on the sweater are actually Canadian Elk. Don’t ask me how I know, I just do. Something else I know is that if you are looking for a great gift or just a rad sweater to wear to your next Christmas party(Canadian or otherwise) this is a great choice. This is a comfortable sweater and stretchy too as it is made with polyester and nylon.