11 Best Christmas Ties for Men

Christmas seems to have a dual personality when it comes to attire. On the one hand, it’s time to dress up. On the other hand, you can feel fully free to include humor in your yuletide fashion. We think the best Chrismas tie is a sly Christmas tie. That is, it can fly under the goofy-tie-detecting radar until someone stops and focuses on your tie. Therefore, some of the entries in this list are subtle and, really, they’re on the low side of the goof factor. There are even a couple of ties in here that, we think, will work throughout the year. And, for those of you who are Christmas tie traditionalists — that is, you believe it needs to be over-the-top — we’ve included some of those, too. Here are the best Christmas ties available for 2019:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re going to go with an “occasion tie,” and that occasion happens to be Christmas, then we’ll give this entry from John William two thumbs up. The primary reason is the colors: the tie covers the bases without being ridiculously loud. The reindeer imagery, particularly, is well done. It might be a novelty tie, but it’s a pretty nice one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a tie that will work splendidly for Christmas, but you can use it all year long. It’s primarily red, white and blue, but there are some surprising — and good looking — pink design lines incorporated. Retreez makes another tartan check version with more black, and it’s equally good looking. At this price, get ‘em both and rock them year round.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is a sly aspect to this tie, which features three snowmen stacked vertically: by keeping your sport jacket buttoned, you’ll be simply showing just a bit of snowman and more of the snowflake motif. Then, when it’s time, go for the big reveal and let the world see your three buddies. This is a 100 percent microfiber tie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This one is always going to be a conversation starter. But you can finish the subject by reminding everyone just how well, and warm, Mr. Grinch turned out. Not only is it the classic holiday character but the design, the checkerboard design, is really cool. It’s not just a big Grinch face, it has some depth to it and from far away it looks like just another everyday necktie so if you’ve got a judgy boss, just steer clear of him in this tie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The wreaths and ribbons on the tie are primarily green and red, but there’s a little bit of blue and yellow in the tie, too. It’s all set on a black background, so the tie would work particularly well with a dark jacket. Don’t let the constricts of formal versus casual get in the way of wearing this tie. Business casual is cool as well as highly formal. Skies the limit. Have fun with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We do believe that the name of this microfiber tie is quite misleading. This is actually a good looking tie! Yes, the red is a very bright red that you’re probably not going to find on a lot of ties. But the design is something like a geometric snowflake, and we think it has some panache. There’s also a version in a very bright (very) green if you dare.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the taller elves out there, this tie is available in either a 63 inch or a 70-inch length (the standard length for ties is usually 58 inches). Like the “Ugly Sweater” tie above, this tie, while being an occasion tie, can probably be worn year-round. If you rock it in, say, May…and anyone asks…just tell them it’s because you’re so cool. Ho Ho Ho!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone will love this tie because the little penguin — who’s wearing ski goggles and a scarf, btw — just looks so good. There’s also a bit of humility with this tie because some of the graphics depict Mr. Penguin after he’s taken a spill. Those graphics are on a beautiful, deep red background of this microfiber poly tie. There’s a Santa version on blue, if the color’s better for your wardrobe and you hate penguins.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The assumption with the Christmas tie is that you’re going to be wearing it, very likely, at some sort of holiday get together. If that’s true, then this tie will get lots of attention. It’s diagonal red and green striping is a terrific look, but what makes it unique is that each stripe has “merry Christmas” written in a different language. You could be the quizmaster with this one while you’re looking great!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Again with the misnamed bit of fashion! This is a nice looking Christmas tie with a knit look, so it’s going to be different than most Christmas ties you’ll see. It’s also blue, which is unique for the season. The imagery is somewhat simple: it’s Santa in his sleigh, with his reindeer. Also some tree and abstract design elements. The tie is microfiber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the right tie is staring you in the face you know it. If you aren’t the kind of guy that will actually put on the Santa suit and dish out presents, then this tie might be the cool compromise you have been looking for. Add a splash of Mr. Kringle to your already stylish outfit. The nice thing about this tie is that you can wear your suit with it, or you can wear jeans and a nice button-down shirt. While this tie isn’t extremely formal, you can get away with it around the office during the holiday season.