11 Best Christmas Ties for Men

Christmas seems to have a dual personality when it comes to attire. On the one hand, it’s time to dress up. On the other hand, you can feel fully free to include humor in your yuletide fashion. We think the best Chrismas tie is a sly Christmas tie. That is, it can fly under the goofy-tie-detecting radar until someone stops and focuses on your tie. Therefore, some of the entries in this list are subtle and, really, they’re on the low side of the goof factor. There are even a couple of ties in here that, we think, will work throughout the year. And, for those of you who are Christmas tie traditionalists — that is, you believe it needs to be over-the-top — we’ve included some of those, too. Here are the best Christmas ties available for 2019: