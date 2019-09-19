101 Christmas Gifts for Men: The Best in Fashion (2019)

Every man needs a large, warm and comfortable bathrobe. Nothing feels better after a nice long, hot shower and shave than throwing on a fleece bathrobe and holding onto that warmth from the shower. If you’re going to get yourself a bathrobe you might as well go the extra mile and get one with a hood. Fleece is one of the softest and most comfortable materials on the planet and makes for a great robe. Style-wise you can do a lot with these as there really are no rules. The plaid design on this particular bathrobe is pretty slick though and it comes in a variety of different plaid designs. On top of it all, this bathrobe is made for a bigger and taller gentleman, which is okay if you’re not 6’3″ and 250bs or bigger. You want your robe to run large. What is the point of covering yourself up after getting out of the bathroom if you aren’t going to cover everything? There will certainly be days where you throw on some sweatpants and this robe and won’t wear anything else until you take it off to go to bed.