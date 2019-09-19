101 Christmas Gifts for Men: The Best in Fashion (2019)

Shopping for men can be really tough. Some guys say they don’t want anything for Christmas. Others really don’t have an idea of what they need or what they want. One thing is for sure. These are the absolute best gift ideas for men to add to your Christmas shopping list.
Kenneth Cole is a premier name in men’s fashion and has been that way since 1982. The designer really has his finger on the pulse of everything fashionable for men, while not compromising on comfort and durability. These designer boots are not only gorgeous, but they are tough as well. They come in both black and cognac and can be worn casually or in a formal business setting. These boots will look great with a pair of your favorite jeans or with a nice pair of pressed slacks. The style and durability will surely make these a great gift for yourself or for the guy that needs a fantastic pair of boots.
Michael Kors originally started out with a women’s line of clothing in the early ’80s and didn’t really expand into the men’s fashion game until the mid-’90s. Now known all over the world for their outstanding men’s fashion options the Michael Kors line has some absolutely beautiful offerings in the men’s watch department. If you are a man that must have a watch on his wrist or know someone that is, then you need to get yourself this gorgeous watch.
Leather jackets are dope. There was a time where they were only worn by bikers, but that time has come and gone. If you find the perfect leather jacket in fit and style, not only will it last you for a long time, it will be one of your favorite things to wear. If you take care of it, a leather jacket can last for decades. You want something that expresses your personal style and goes with everything you own. Black is a trusted look but so is a dark brown. You don’t need to get a distressed look but they tend to have a bit more attitude to them right off the rack. A leather jacket is also a four-season jacket and can be layered with a hoodie or cardigan-style sweater underneath.
Calvin Klein has been in business since 1968 and has been slinging underwear for just as long. I am sure most of you remember the famous CK underwear ads in black and white from the ’90s. While nobody in the office or on the job site will see what you are wearing underneath it all, a good pair of underwear can really be the most important part of the outfit. You want security and comfort keeping everything together under whatever pants you’re wearing and while you may only need to dress up for work five or six days a week, underwear is a 24/7 article of clothing for most. Make sure you get a pair that will last a while, be comfortable and try and buy in bulk as much as possible, three or four packs are going to provide you with savings and you won’t need to put any extra thought into what to cover your unmentionables with.
True Religion jeans are some of the best denim on the planet. The denim manufacturer got their start in 2002 in California and have climbed the charts as one of the most trusted names in jeans since. They come in so many different fits and finishes that it can be a bit overwhelming deciding which pair will be the best for you. The straight fit is one of the more popular styles in men’s fashion because of how they sit on your waist and how they fit on your legs. Not too baggy, not too slim, these are the perfect jeans to add to your ever-expanding wardrobe and make a great gift for the man in need.
Pea coats were originally created for European and United States Navies. They are a fairly lightweight coat, but almost 100% wool so they insulate well. That combination of characteristics made them the perfect coat to work in when it is cold outside. A durable coat, the design has become more and more fashionable over the years. This traditional style coat comes in black and a deep navy blue, also a callback to the original. The oversized buttons typically will have anchors and rope on them. You can really do a lot with this type of coat. It can be worn with just a tee underneath or you can bundle up a bit more and wear a hooded sweatshirt or hoodie underneath, but only if the pea coat itself doesn’t have a hood. Casual or formal this coat can do a bit of everything
If you are a man that has a job that requires you to dress more formally, it can be difficult to find the right shirt and tie combo. Obviously, the shirt and tie matching makes it a more professional look. I always recommend buying a shirt and tie combo so you always have a tie that goes perfectly with that shirt. The man that dresses formally for work will most likely have a bunch of shirts and ties and will mix and match, but if you have a few that truly go together you won’t ever find yourself in a pickle when you get dressed in the morning. Giving one of these combo packages to a guy as a gift is incredibly thoughtful and can really earn you some extra brownie points along the way.
A truly nice fitting and looking cardigan style sweater can really tie an outfit together for a man. Blazers and sportcoats are great, but a nice sweater will allow for a bit more movement and be a lot more comfortable. They are also still considered formal-wear and can be worn in an office setting without issue. Depending on the material used, typically wool, the sweater will also be a warmer option. They are higher maintenance than a hoodie or sweatshirt, but something that is put together like this should be. I recommend sticking with a solid color unless you’re going for an “ugly Christmas sweater” look. Navy blue, black or dark brown even a dark gray is a good choice. Lighter colors are okay too as long as you wear the right shirt and tie underneath.
Joggers are a fast-rising fashion item for men. Rappers and athletes are rocking these on stage and off the court or field not just as a training or athletic pant, but as an everyday pant like jeans or khakis. While I think they add some more depth to a wardrobe, they need to be worn correctly. Sagging these joggers below your butt is an odd look. Sure it is paying off for guys like Lil Wayne, nobody really wants to see your boxers hanging out of your pants. Wear them up around your waist and enjoy the new fashion trend.
This is not a “murse”. This is leather, a messenger bag for men. It will hold all of your important documents and your 17″ laptop. These bags are not only a must-have in an office setting, but they can also be very versatile as well. You don’t need to work in an office to rock one of these sweet bags, you can be a messenger like the name of the bag suggests. Regardless of what you do, you could get some use out of a bag like this. Getting one for a gift is a pleasant surprise when you open it on Xmas morning.
Columbia makes some seriously durable clothing. With over 80 years in the clothing business, it’s no secret how. Columbia is more well-known for their winter jackets and outerwear, but they also make some seriously comfortable and tough pants as well. These khaki style pants are made from cotton and elastic material that makes them stretchy and adds to how well these fit. Even if you are a jeans only kind of guy, you should have at least two pair of khaki style pants in your collection too. It is nice to mix things up and slightly altering your look. Columbia makes these pants in over a dozen different colors that work in the office or on the golf course. You will love the way they fit and the way they look on you.
The man that doesn’t have a belt in his wardrobe, needs a belt in his wardrobe. Perhaps you do have a belt, but it’s just black, or just brown, or it’s worn out and the holes are frayed? It is time to get a new belt and with this Nike belt, you can get two different colors for the price of one. I always recommend getting a reversible belt because while a black belt goes with most pants, you want to have the ability to flip it to the brown side when you wear khakis or any brown pant. Also, if you wear jeans with a belt and have on brown shoes or boots, you can match the belt and shoes and keep your outfit tied together. Also, the belt is made by Nike, which means it is going to be a bit more durable than your average belt.
The right sweater vest can really bring an outfit together. The argyle look is super in right now and has been for the last decade or so. The great thing about the sweater vest is that it adds more depth to your ensemble without making you look bulky. They can actually be quite slimming and very comfortable. Every man that dresses up for work or for play should have a few sweater vests in his collection so he can mix things up from time to time. Another great attribute to wearing a sweater vest is you don’t have to match with your pants, you can clash and still look good. A lot of guys wouldn’t think to dive into the sweater vest game on their own, so this is the perfect opportunity to add this to a Christmas list and get a couple as a gift for the man/men in your life.
Getting new frames for your eyeglasses can creep up on you. Typically you don’t think about it until you’ve broken your everyday pair and then you’re so sick of dealing with glasses that you pick the first pair that looks decent on your face. Eyeglasses become a part of you, an accessory for your face. Just because you have to wear them doesn’t mean you should feel like you’re trapped behind them. Versace makes some of the sickest frames known to man and these are no different. Frames shouldn’t just hold your lenses they should also frame your face nicely. Comfort and style are definitely something you should think about when getting some new specs. Black is always a great choice and thicker frames are actually very popular right now. You won’t even realize how much you dislike your current frames until you get these as a gift from someone else or yourself.
Every man needs a large, warm and comfortable bathrobe. Nothing feels better after a nice long, hot shower and shave than throwing on a fleece bathrobe and holding onto that warmth from the shower. If you’re going to get yourself a bathrobe you might as well go the extra mile and get one with a hood. Fleece is one of the softest and most comfortable materials on the planet and makes for a great robe. Style-wise you can do a lot with these as there really are no rules. The plaid design on this particular bathrobe is pretty slick though and it comes in a variety of different plaid designs. On top of it all, this bathrobe is made for a bigger and taller gentleman, which is okay if you’re not 6’3″ and 250bs or bigger. You want your robe to run large. What is the point of covering yourself up after getting out of the bathroom if you aren’t going to cover everything? There will certainly be days where you throw on some sweatpants and this robe and won’t wear anything else until you take it off to go to bed.
Fossil is a well-known watchmaker out of Texas and actually got it’s start in the men’s fashion game in 1984. Their attention to detail is something that should be copied by every fashion designer in the world. You can see that reflected in this men’s wallet. The hand stitching and use of cow-hide leather ensure a long life for the item. Most guys carry a wallet in their back pocket. Most of those guys haven’t upgraded their wallet since high school. The wallet is not only a great item to get for yourself, but it can also be a great gift to give. Perfect for a secret Santa or the uncle you really like but don’t know his sizes, a wallet says you put some thought into the gift and care enough to get them something handcrafted.
Some guys are hat guys and some aren’t. Most of those that aren’t hat guys, just haven’t found the right hat for them. If you can make a fedora work than you can make any hat work. Fedoras are timeless, classic and still incredibly cool. This one is inspired by Dr. Indiana Jones himself. One of the most badass Doctor/adventurers ever to grace the silver screen. This hat is not only cool but is water repellant so there literally isn’t a reason to not wear it. It can handle whatever life throws at it.
Carhartt makes a great jacket. Plain and simple. They are known for their work and outerwear. They are so good at it because they have been doing it since 1889. Still located in Michigan, the Carhartt brand is nearly indestructible. They make tough gear, for guys that do tough things. Hunting, fishing, hiking, working construction or on a ranch. This isn’t the jacket to wear to your new gig working in an office building, but if you just got hired as a Rodeo Clown or Welder, this is a great jacket choice for you. Guys love their Carhartt so much that this is a brilliant gift idea for the guy you can’t seem to figure out what to buy for. The jackets and other gear come in a ton of different colors and most are flannel or fleece-lined so they are warm and comfortable too.
Joseph Abboud is a well-known name in men’s fashion. Originally getting his start in Boston in 1988, Abboud worked for Ralph Lauren learning a lot in his role for the Polo company, Abboud branched out and started making his own merchandise. He combined what he learned in Boston with some things he picked up while in Paris, France and created a spring fashion line that would ultimately cement his name in the fashion game for decades to come. This cologne by Abboud is said to have notes of grapefruit, clary sage and Haitian vetiver. This great smelling cologne is a great gift idea and a great way to keep yourself or the man in your life smelling fantastic.
Just like every man needs the perfect pair of jeans and/or khakis, every guy should have a go-to pair of sweatpants in his closet or dresser. Nike makes a great pair of sweats. They are fleece-lined but wick sweat and moisture away. They are warm, comfortable and made to work. Whether you want a new pair of sweatpants so you can wear them to the gym, the basketball court or on the couch all day on Sunday watching football, Nike has you covered. Black or gray are classic choices for sweats and they go with almost everything. The right pair of sweatpants should be both comfortable and durable. These sweatpants are that and then some!
Way back in 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, Cole Haan got its start as a men’s footwear company. 90 plus years later and they are still producing some of the sexiest men’s shoes and boots globally. The Chukka boot has become one of the most popular boot designs in the world and these from Cole Haan are no exception. In black or brown these waterproof boots are a must-have. They are versatile enough to be worn casually as well as in a formal work setting. You could even wear them to a wedding if you’re the groom. These boots are tough and comfortable and great to look at. They might be an everyday pair of kicks if you grab yourself a pair.
The Armani Exchange was launched in 1991 and is responsible for some of the most unique and stylish clothing in the men’s fashion world. Unfortunately, Giorgio Armani, the company’s founder, and father is no longer with us, but if he were, I think he would be very happy with what his company has become. Something as simple as a men’s scarf becomes so much more than that when it dons the Armani name. This scarf is almost all cotton, but also has a flair of cashmere to add a bit of luxury to this seemingly simple item. The original point of the scarf was to keep your neck warm, the part of your body that wasn’t covered by your coat and your hat. The simple idea changed the world. Get one for yourself in classic black or change some lucky guy’s life by getting him one.
Sunglasses are one of those men’s fashion items that a man doesn’t know he needs until he needs them. It’s not until you’re driving on the highway and the un is setting right in your face that you say to yourself “man I wish I had some shades”. A good man needs a good set of shades. Why not go with one of the most trusted names in sunglasses? Ray-Ban has been keeping the sun out of men’s eyes since 1936. While the sun has been around millions of years longer than the Ray-Ban line, these shades have been putting work in for over 80 years. They have created and launched specific styles and one of those styles is the Aviator frame. Created originally for pilots, flying and fighting in the Air Force, they are a great looking frame. Getting a pair of these will add more steez to your already steezy outfit.
The Reaction line from Kenneth Cole is absolutely spectacular. The line was designed to bring a bit more durability and activity to everyday men’s fashion. They do everything from shirts to underwear to suits. Most men don’t realize how badly they need a suit until they are stuck renting one and wondering who wore it before them through the entire wedding. This slim fit suit is not only stunning to look at but it is designed to stretch and fit you correctly. Most suits need to be hand measured to be a perfect fit, but the Reaction suit is made from materials that form fit you within reason. The mix of polyester and rayon make this suit comfortable and durable. It also comes in 20 different colors so there is definitely the right suit for you!
Levi’s makes great jeans. They have for more than 150 years, so at this point, they are really the OG’s of the denim game. Even when you are a boss at creating great looking and feeling jeans you don’t need to limit yourself to denim. This jacket has a denim look but is completely polyester on the exterior and sherpa lined for warmth and comfort on the interior. Levi’s put together a gorgeous jacket that will keep you warm without weighing you down. Rock this jacket in any casual setting and I am positive you’ll get a ton of compliments and questions as to where you copped such a killer coat. It also comes in a number of different colors, grab one for yourself and get another to gift to one of your guy friends or relatives.
Another article of men’s clothing that has made the shift from formal only, to casual and formal is the waistcoat or vest. Tweed is still in, so is wool. A light brown, grey or dark grey can go as far as a black waistcoat can. You don’t necessarily need to match the waistcoat with the shirt, but it helps. Definitely match the vest with shoes, belt and pants. That way you have that smooth look without layering too much or bundling. Your nicest pair of jeans, a button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and this vest will look great together. Business casual is the new casual in the men’s fashion world.
If you’ve ever been on a noisy airplane or bus you probably thought to yourself “man I wish I had some noise-canceling headphones”. Noise-canceling technology is one of the greatest achievements in history. These headphones can turn the noisiest of situations into a quiet paradise. The silver look is pretty awesome, but you can also pick these up in a number of different colors that fit your style and the way you like to look. Listen to an audiobook or your tunes without interruption. That screaming baby won’t bother you anymore when you slide these babies on.
Depending on your job description you may only get a few chances to wear a bow tie and cummerbund, but when you get those chances you should be more than ready. Black on black is always a clutch look for a formal event. A great rule of thumb, always match the bow tie and cummerbund, that is the way things have been done for centuries so why mess with the natural order of things. These items are usually an afterthought, but you should be ready for anything and not have to deal with that moment of clarity that comes when you realize that you are going to be underdressed.
Not a lot of men know that Dockers are a part of Levi’s brand. Those two names have been pioneering men’s pants for well over a century and are two of the most trusted names in men’s pants. Dockers make s great pair of khakis, but not a lot of fellas know that a black pair of khakis is a wardrobe essential. The more pairs of pants you have that can be both business and casual the better. It is hard to find a great fitting pair of pants these days with multiple measurements and sizing patterns. So when you get a man a pair of these khakis, know that they are going to love the way they fit and feel.
Blazers or sportscoats used to be a formal only article of clothing. Nowadays they can be a great addition to the casual or business casual outfit. They look great with a matching pair of slacks, obviously, but the right blazer can look amazing with a pair of dark jeans and some pearly white sneaks. If you play your cards right, you can rock a blazer with almost any pant other than sweats. The right blazer can sneak into your every day like no other coat. you can even rock a hoodie underneath if the hoodie is thin enough. Try some things, mix it up a bit and you will be happy that you did.
Under Armour makes some dope clothing. Especially their hoodies. This hoodie, in particular, is the perfect hoodie for a night out, or a night at the gym. The waffle texture is just another added dimension to looking good. If you haven’t been hiding under a rock for the past twenty-plus years then you know how great UA i at making amazing athletic clothing. The fabrics wick sweat and moisture while also keeping you warm on a cold morning jog. Grab one or two in your favorite color or a color that goes well with your wardrobe. Men love getting hoodies as gifts and will no doubt love this hoodie when they rip apart the wrapping paper and find this underneath.
Every guy should have a stash of tee-shirts in his dresser or closet at home. When you find a tee that you like, the colors the way they fit, you should stick with that tee. The athletic tee that wicks away sweat and moisture is a fan favorite. Graphic tees are cool, but plain tees are coming back in a big way. Sometimes simplicity is the best way to go. Pull-on some jeans and a slick blue, red or black tee and hit the road. You’re also gonna love that these tees come in a 5 pack, so you have your week’s fashion plan covered with one pack of these sweet shirts.
The well-dressed man has at least one pair of black sneakers in his shoe collection. The right black sneaks can tie together an outfit better than most. The Nike Air Force Ones are a classic shoe that has almost a futuristic look to them. Nelly was right when he rapped an entire song about these dope shoes. You will love the look of surprise and utter joy when the gift getter opens the Nike box next to the Christmas tree this year. He will love these shoes and if you don’t get them for a gift, gift them to yourself. You will love them. Black kicks are the pinnacle of men’s fashion.
Tommy Bahama is the Seattle based outerwear manufacturer and another top name in men’s fashion. Their clothing line is not only comfortable but made to be active in. Their cargo shorts move the way you move, they bend and stretch the way a man bends and stretches. These shorts are designed for you to run up a mountain, play some beach volleyball or just kick it by a bonfire. They are stylish, they are fashionable and they are reliable. Buying shorts can be tricky, the length is off or the waist isn’t right, but these shorts will fit in all the right places. Get them in a couple of colors so you are ready to hit the beach every day of the week if you want.
Socks can be a tricky buy for the average guy. Most guys just go to the store and grab the biggest pack of socks they can find. Usually, a black or a white sock and then they are done shopping. You should know that socks can be just as much of a fashion statement as a great jacket or shirt or pair of pants. These cotton socks are colorful, comfortable and have that argyle flair to them. These are obviously more of a dress sock than the six-pack you pick up at the mall, but if you dress up for work, you need dressier socks. These will do the trick. They come in a ton of colors and designs, but to me, the pink argyle is tops. They may seem like an afterthought gift idea for men, but they are actually a great gift idea for the man that has trouble shopping for socks.
The Frye Company is well-known for being one of the best bootmakers in the world. Did you know they make some pretty slick loafers as well? A quality pair of dress shoes or loafers should be in every man’s collection. What are you going to wear to that important job interview? What about that wedding you promised you’d attend? Maybe it’s the first time you’re meeting your significant other’s family? Regardless of the occasion, every guy needs a sweet pair of dress shoes. These slip-on Frye loafers are a beautiful pair to pick up and will last as long as you take good care of them.
The man with a beard should have his own beard maintenance kit. I wasn’t a believer in the beard kits until I was gifted beard moisturizer and now I am a huge fan. You are probably thinking that you don’t have time to put this kind of care into your facial hair. You are wrong. It takes only a few seconds to squirt some moisturizer into your hand and rub it through your beard. It will help keep your beard looking and smelling fantastic. There are shampoos and balms and oils in this kit from Zeus that will not only up your beard game, but they will turn you into a believer as well. If you don’t personally have a beard, or can’t grow one, you probably have a man in your life that could use an assist with his grooming. These kits make amazing gifts.
Ralph Lauren’s Polo line is world-famous. When it comes to men’s fashion Ralph is one of the most innovative minds in the business. Since the late ’60s, the Polo line has been one of the most colorful and reliable lines in men’s clothing. If you aren’t a fan of boxer briefs but you are a traditional boxer shorts fan then these are the drawers for you. The fit and finish of these undies are great. They come in a bunch of colors and designs and don’t bunch up under your pants like most boxer shorts. You will love the way these shorts feel, how light they are and the colors that they come in. These are featured in a 3-pack, so get a couple and have every day of the week covered.
Oakley makes and has made some of the most revolutionary sunglasses ever. But what about the guys out there that also wear regular specs? Oakley has you in mind as well. These thin, almost transparent frames are super sleek and very sexy. Why wait until you sit on your current glasses and break them before making an upgrade? There’s no need for it. Grab some frames that speak to you. Frames that make you smile when you pull them out of your glasses case. If they are going to spend the majority of the day on your face you should love the way they look and feel. With a trusted name like Oakley on these specs, you will surely love their fit and feel. Treat yourself and upgrade your frames a bit earlier than expected, or get these for an unsuspecting man in your life.
Lee jeans are known for their comfort and reliability. Since before the 1900s, Lee jeans have been part of men’s fashion and are some of the best denim you can buy. These jeans specifically are made to stretch and move the way that a man does. Most denim jeans take a long time to break-in. You have to wash them over and over, wear them over and over and still, they might not break in the right way. The good news about these jeans are that they are made from traditional denim, polyester, and elastane. The polyester and elastane give them their stretchy feel. They are the most athletic jeans you will ever own. You could comfortably play a game of pick-up basketball in these, then go out and meet your buds for a drink.
If you’re looking for winter clothing and you see the Burton label on whatever you are looking for, you know you are in the right place. Burton makes the warmest jackets, the coziest hats, the dopest snow pants, and the most comfortable and durable gloves and mittens out there. These are perfect for skiing and snowboarding but don’t need to be limited to the mountain. You can shovel your driveway with these bad boys and know that your hands are going to stay warm and dry the entire time you’re outside. Get them in black or the light gray and head outside to handle whatever you need to.
Remember when you were a kid and it was getting close to bedtime and your parents would struggle to try to wrestle you into your pajamas? Well, you are an adult now and you should willingly jump into those PJ’s when you get home from work. There is a stigma around men and pajamas and that is silly. If you aren’t terribly comfortable in your suit and tie, or your work clothes, you should have something to look forward to at the end of your long, hard day. The woven cotton is super soft. The elastic waistband and drawstring provide extra comfort and they come in a number of different colors. Get a couple pairs so if one happens to be in the wash, you don’t have to wait to slide into your favorite PJ’s, you’ll have another pair all queued up.
Smartwatches have been on a serious uptick the past decade or so and this Samsung smartwatch is as cool as the other side of the pillow. Not only is it super slick fashion-wise, but it is also water-resistant and can do all the techy things that you need in a smartwatch. Track how many steps you’ve taken during the day. It can track your heart rate, miles you’ve run and can monitor your sleep habits. Want your watch to connect to your phone? Receive texts and voicemails? Maybe you want your watch to play music and connect to wireless earbuds? You are going to love this watch and if you get it as a gift for that special guy, it will be on the top of their “favorite gift” list. If you aren’t a fan of the white or silver, you can get it in a bunch of different colors.
Vests do a lot of things for a man’s attire. For instance, if you are wearing a shirt and tie combo that doesn’t fit right, the vest can cover that up. If you forget to wear a belt to work, the vest will cover that up too. Set aside the fact that vests can help correct some simple fashion mistakes they can also transform an outfit. This vest, in particular, can be worn to a casual event with tee or polo shirt underneath OR can be worn in a formal setting with a dress shirt and tie underneath. Vests add a bit more depth to an outfit. Get yourself a black vest for sure, but don’t shy away from other colors now that you know how helpful the vest can actually be.
This gift idea is seriously the brainchild of simply just combining two cornerstones of men’s fashion. Flannel shirts are a great gift idea and are worn by millions of men every single day. They have a unique look and style while also being very durable and warm. Hoodies are similar to flannels in that they can be very unique and are very warm and comfortable. Put those two articles of clothing together and you’ve got the flannel shirt hoodie. Such a cool idea. Plaid has forever been the mark of a great looking flannel shirt, this blue is a great looking plaid but you don’t have to settle for that color specifically, there are so many color options out there so find one that fits your unique taste. You are going to absolutely love your hooded flannel.
Samsonite is one of the top dogs when it comes to bags and luggage. The Samsonite company was created in 1910 in Denver, Colorado and is now a worldwide company. They are pros at putting together a useful bag that won’t break or can withstand a ton of abuse. These bags are meant to last forever, most of which are waterproof or genuine leather which tends to be somewhat waterproof, to begin with. They make a durable bag, but also make a good looking bag. This messenger bag, in particular, will hold your laptop and also looks good on your shoulder. The day of the murse is long gone.
Ski and Snowboard season is nearly upon us and that means that it’s time to grab yourself some dope mountain clothes. Burton has been at the head of the ski and snowboard clothing game since 1977. Owner and creator Jake Burton built his empire in Burlington, Vermont which is where I was born and raised. Burlington sits at the foot of half a dozen ski resorts in Vermont so it’s no secret why Burton’s style seems to always be two steps ahead of the rest of the world. These snow pants are well-made, insulated, come in a ton of different dope colors and have cargo pockets to hold your stuff. These are a brilliant gift idea if you know a guy that loves to spend the majority of his winters on the slopes.
If you are shopping for neckties then you need to consider the Tommy Hilfiger brand of ties. Tommy has been making men’s clothing for decades and they’ve done so with a formula of high quality plus vibrant colors. Both of those parts of the equation are prevalent here in their Buffalo Tartan ties. They come in a variety of bright colors and designs. Think about the dress shirts you already own or are going to purchase. When buying a tie, you should always have at least one shirt in mind that it will go with. The right shirt color, white, black, gray, some blues and reds, will go with most ties you buy. Look at putting a tie on as adding another layer to your already deep selection of fashionable clothes.
The Philips-Van Heusen Company has been making men’s dress clothes since 1910. The company itself actually owns other fashionable brands like; Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and IZOD. Not only do these dress shirts come in every color imaginable but they are tough as well as durable. One of the trickiest parts of buying a new dress shirt if you’re a man is getting the sizing of the collar right. Some shirts fit well in the arms but the collar is too tight. Van Heusen has corrected that problem with their stretch collar technology. Never again will you find the perfect color and shirt but not be able to button the top button.
You don’t need to be a logger or construction worker to get good use out of a stellar work boot. Some tips though, for when you grab yourself a resilient and durable pair of boots. Steel toe is an absolute must-have. Also, get yourself a pair that are waterproof. You want to be able to do nearly anything in these boots without harming them. You can hunt, hike, fish, or work around the back yard or garden in these gorgeous boots. Versatility is key, and these boots are as versatile as anything out there. I prefer to go with a black pair of work boots, but dark brown and light brown are also clutch colors that won’t do you wrong.
We all know a man that gets his hands dirty for a living or for a hobby. These Caterpillar brand pants are as tough as that man. What better pant to work on heavy equipment than a pair made by a company that has been making that equipment since 1925? If you’re trying to get that old car running in your garage, or working a bulldozer ten hours a day these are the perfect pants for you. Nearly indestructible, with all sorts of pockets for your tools, waterproof and work tested. The man in your life that works hard will absolutely love these pants.
Cufflinks are a fantastic gift idea. Most guys don’t know to buy cufflinks before it’s too late. That is why getting them as a gift is a big thing for a guy. They are shiny and good-looking and come in a gift box that will hold the inks any time you aren’t wearing them. On top of it all, every time you put these bad boys on, you will feel like Jame Bond getting ready to go grab a martini. Don’t be the guy that waits too long to buy a sexy pair of cufflinks, or don’t be the person that passes up the chance to get your guy a pair of cufflinks, then ask him to join you at a wedding, the perfect place for him to rock those dope cufflinks you got him.
Is there any worse feeling than getting into your car to go to work or drop the kids off in the morning and the steering wheel feels like a block of ice? Sure, there are plenty of worse feelings, but right now we are focused on gloves. These Nappa leather driving gloves are a great gift for any guy out there. Not only are they warm on the inside but they are fully functional. You don’t need to take them off to use your phone or any touch screen device. They have a wool and cashmere blend for the cuff which keeps the warmth on your hands and doesn’t let it escape. They come in a few colors, but if you ask me, classic black is a great look. The perfect glove doesn’t have to get in the way when you want to send a text. Just make sure you aren’t driving while you’re sending that text.
The main objective of slippers, comfort. You want your slippers or house shoes to be as comfortable as humanly possible. They don’t necessarily need to be the most attractive footwear on the planet, it’s nice to have both a comfy and good looking pair of slippers, but the first and main hurdle is for them to be comfortable. Something else to think about is what the sole of the slipper is made of. The best options are rubber-soled so you can wear them in and out of the house. Durability is a huge factor when selecting a pair of slippers to buy for yourself or as a gift. These beautiful slippers check both of those major boxes and will be greatly received as a gift for your guy.
If you’re the kind of guy that wears bracelets then you should check out this leather joint from Fossil. We all know Fossil as a watchmaker so it makes sense that they would slide into the bracelet game. This leather bracelet is simple but highly fashionable. A mix of earth tone colors is a great look that doesn’t overwhelm or draw too much attention to the eye. They make great gifts because they are simple but also very attractive. Any guy that rocks these would be happy to get this as a gift this holiday season.
Board shorts are a great gift idea for the right guy. For years, I wore regular basketball shorts when I went to the beach, then someone got me board shorts as a gift and it changed my swimming game forever. Board shorts are lighter, they dry faster and they come with some sick designs on them. These especially, have a great look. The all-black American flag print on these shorts is so cool. You will fly across the beach and onto your wakeboard while wearing these. Knowing what I know now, I wish someone had gotten me some board shorts years ago.
The shirt jacket is a completely cool and totally unique piece of clothing in men’s fashion. Heavier than a flannel shirt, but lighter than a denim jacket it is the ultimate article of clothing for the fall. Wear it when it is getting a little chillier out, but not freezing. They are stylish and very casual. Most guys buy either a jacket or a shirt, but they would love to get this as a gift. Very utilitarian, very durable, these things are great for the guy that likes to throw on a pair of jeans boots and can’t decide between a flannel or a light jacket.
Oakley has been one of the premier names in eyewear since 1975 when James Jannard started making frames in his garage with an initial investment of $300. Now a lot of their shades cost more than $300. These don’t. They have a classic Oakley look but don’t cost an arm and a leg. The lines on these frames are very sexy. The black finish is classic Oakley. They are the perfect sunglasses to throw on before you go for a run or to sit in your tree stand for hours waiting for that perfect buck to cross your path. Oakley sunglasses just feel good on your face and they make a first-class gift for any guy.
Bib overalls can really save a man’s clothing if his gig requires durable clothing. Welders, loggers, construction workers, guys on the assembly line, if you’ve got a high impact job, then you probably could get some use out of these overalls. Carhartt makes some of the most durable clothing out there today and it’s no secret that if you’re going to get overalls, you should get a pair with the Carhartt logo on them. Any guy that needs these, would love to get them as a gift. Giving a gift that will get a ton of use is a really satisfying feeling.
Leather vests came back into popularity when Sons of Anarchy became one of the more popular shows on television. You don’t need to be a biker or motorcycle aficionado to enjoy wearing one of these slick vests. The great thing about the leather vest is that it can be casual or formal depending on the event. Rocking this best with a nice pair of black jeans and black boots you will channel your inner “man in black” aka Johnny Cash. The leather vest is still very much in style and makes for a great gift to the unsuspecting man. Watch his face light up when he pulls this out of the box and slides it on immediately.
Backpacks or bookbags are a great men’s fashion option. They don’t need to match or go with your outfit to remain stylish, they just are. They hold all of your stuff. They look good and can be almost any color that you want. Every guy that does any amount of outdoorsy stuff should have a trusted backpack by his side or on his shoulders. They also make a fantastic gift idea to the man that needs extra space to hold onto his gear. Grab this bag and be the hero of the holidays.
IF you are in the market for a nice suit, then Calvin Klein is one of the names you need to know. They are true pros at everything they make in the men’s fashion world. Their suit making game is no different. This is more of a slim fit suit, which is the look right now, so make sure the sizing is correct. This suit should fit you like a glove. You should have freedom of movement, but don’t want it to be baggy. Black is a classic look in the suit game, but blue, or even some darker greens can be a good look too, depending on the event you are attending. You can also change the look of the suit up a bit by swapping out shirts and ties. Mix and match and try some things.
Regardless of your job description, you are going to need a trusty belt. I always recommend getting a reversible belt because it gives you two options instead of one. Yes, black goes with everything, but if you can also match a brown belt with some khakis and brown boots or shoes. This belt was made to last. You’re not going to see the holes come apart or fray too early with this belt. You should always get a few good years out of a belt and with this black and brown rotating belt, you will be able to make it last as long as you need it.
Dress shoes can sometimes be a hard pick for men. There are so many styles and colors to choose from that it can be a little overwhelming. Kickin it old school isn’t a bad idea when it comes to dressy or formal shoes. The wingtip is a beautiful shoe with a classic and timeless look. They always look polished, they often have hand-stitching and a high heel and they are sure to get compliments any time that you wear them. For the man that has trouble figuring out what kind of dressy shoes to wear, getting these as a gift will be a crowd-pleaser for sure.
Phillips Norelco has been making beard and mustache trimmers for a long time. They are one of the most recognized names in electric razors and hair care. Any guy that can grow decent facial hair should have one of these trimmers in his bathroom. As important as a regular razor to shave your face, these trimmers can do a million little things from trimming that ear hair that you thought ended with your grandfather, to getting those pesky nose hairs without having to rip them out, tear up and sneeze every single time. Also, if you are like me, you may have what some folks call a unibrow, these trimmers work wonders on those as well. Fashion isn’t just about what clothes you wear, it’s about how you look from head to toe. Make sure your facial hair is on point with one of these, or get it for the man that has trouble keeping their beard and mustache in check.
For those of you that live in geographical areas that actually have four seasons, a good scarf and hat can be a key component to your wardrobe. Calvin Klein has got you! Matching your scarf and hat is a clutch move, subtle, but clutch. You don’t necessarily need to match with your coat or jacket but the hat and scarf combo are great because it is one less thing to worry about. These combos come in a dozen different colors and make great gifts. Hat hair is totally acceptable when the temperature drops below freezing so don’t worry about what you’ll look like when you take this dope hat off. You get a pass this time.
Yoga pants aren’t just for women. So get that idea out of your head right now. These pants are perfect for a quick Bikram class or maybe some pilates. They are also durable enough to go rock climbing in or you can wear them for a nice long hike. These pants were designed by some of the most competitive rock climbers in the world. They aren’t skin tight but also aren’t very baggy. They allow for maximum movement and stretching by being made of polyester and spandex. These really have a chance of becoming your favorite pair of pants, so check them out in some of their other wild and totally cool colors.
When it comes to staying warm in the winter, The North Face is one of the go-to outdoor clothing makers in the world. While their roots are in San Francisco, their jackets have summited every major peak in the world. Other super warm winter coats are bulky and keep you warm by layering. The North Face makes coats and jackets that are warm but don’t weigh you down or restrict your movement. You can be completely comfortable while you’re climbing Everest in one of these good-looking coats. They come in a ton of different colors so you can get one that speaks to you and reflects your specific style.
If you are an NFL fan or know a guy who stays glued to the TV every Sunday and watches every game, while checking his fantasy team, then this is the hoodie for you/him. Camouflage is a huge fashion trend right now and this hoodie represents your favorite NFL team while being super-stylish at the same time. Feel free to show your team pride in this ridiculously comfortable hoodie and since it is camo, it will go with almost everything you have to wear. If it is a little too cold for just a hoodie you can wear this thing with a light jacket or pea coat over it as long as the jacket or coat doesn’t already have a hood. These make great gifts because they are not only cool to look at they are comfortable and very thoughtful.
Lacoste, the original tennis shoe is now one of the most fashionable shoes on the planet. Made famous by the little green alligator on all of their clothes Lacoste has come a long way from the tennis courts of France. While you can barely see the alligator on the side of these pearly white kicks, trust me, it is there and the lines and design of these shoes are Lacoste through and through. White shoes can be a bit more high maintenance than black shoes or work boots, but when they are clean and sitting beneath a great pair of jeans or khakis, they look gorgeous and are worth the extra bit of work. Getting these as a gift this holiday season will for sure put a smile on your face.
Denim jackets aren’t just for cowboys and ranchers anymore, they are a serious fashion statement. Levi’s is one of the biggest names in denim and is the O.G. dating all the way back to the California gold rush. This sherpa-lined denim jacket is going to be the kind of jacket you enjoy pulling on every morning. You won’t mind if the thermometer is a little lower than anticipated with this jacket wrapped around your shoulders. It comes in classic denim blue and a great looking grey if you’re not a fan of the blue. Jackets are always a great gift because they tend to get a ton of use. That’s how you know a person loves your gift, you see them wearing or using it all the time.
Socks are an important part of any man’s outfit. When your feet are dry and comfortable the rest of you just feels right. Yes, there is a time and place for argyle and dressier socks, but what about when you’re not at the office? Black athletic socks are a great choice. Now obviously there are a million choices out there. Ankle socks, mid-length, those little socks that you can barely see while wearing sandals. What I recommend are black, calf-length socks that are dry-fit. First off, black goes with any and everything. There is nothing worse than wearing a nice outfit, sitting down and having a sea of white show as your pant legs rise a bit. It can be distracting. Secondly, calf-length socks can be worn high or can be folded over to be the same height as ankle socks. Always get a dry-fit sock because your feet tend to sweat more than any other part of your body and you want to remain dry all day. That is why these Under Armour socks are the perfect choice for all your sock needs.
There is a look that is timeless in men’s fashion. White button-down shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes or boots. You can tuck the shirt in or leave it untucked. It’s a great look and to make this look happen, you need a relaxed fit shirt that is a solid white and not sheer or see-through. I prefer to roll up the sleeves but it really depends on what your style is. This shirt from Hugo Boss completes half of the outfit and I am sure that you have a great pair of jeans in your wardrobe that will look great with the shirt. Regardless of if you’re trying to make this look work or if you need a white button-down shirt for a more formal look, this shirt will work for both.
A warm, pullover sweater can really transform an outfit from basic to brilliant. This commando style sweater is trending right now and for good reason. The ribbed knit offers texture and depth while the shoulder and elbow patches give it a real throwback look. The patches make this sweater a little more formal than your average pullover. Being that the sweater is 100% wool you can wear this on a chilly night and rest assured that you will stay warm. If you don’t have a sweater like this already in your arsenal you need to spoil yourself and get one. Olive is a great neutral color that will go with most pant selections or you can look through the eleven other colors and see what goes best with your personality. If you’re gifting this sweater, get it in a couple of colors and the receiver will thank you for it by wearing one every chance he gets.
It’s getting near that time of year where the temperature drops and the clothes get thicker. If you’re lucky enough to live in an area that gets to have a year-round summer then this winter jacket probably won’t do much for you. But the other half of the country will most likely need something this warm and comfortable for the upcoming winter. The North Face is known for keeping folks warm during the colder months. They do so while also keeping you looking great. Just because you are covering the rest of your outfit with this jacket doesn’t mean you should sacrifice how cool you look. Coming in over a dozen different color combinations you are going to love how this parka looks on you, while it fights away the snow and ice and wind of the colder months.
Thermal underwear is a fantastic gift idea. If you know a guy that loves to play outdoors or has a gig that keeps him outside in the colder months these are a perfect gift. Thermal underwear are a must-have if you are a fan of camping, skiing, snowboarding, hunting or hiking on a chilly fall or winter day. They seamlessly fit under your regular clothes so that they aren’t bunching upon you all the time. The polyester and spandex blend of material provides an extra stretch when you are wearing them and they seem to fit better over time. They come in almost every color and are wear ready right out of the package.
Figuring out what kind of watch fits your personal style can be difficult. Some men lean towards a more flashy watch with gold and diamonds are strewn across the face and band. Some guys are into a more dressed down version of a wristwatch with a brown leather band and a simple watch face. This is a dress watch that should go with everything you can throw at it. Seiko is a great watchmaker with a ton of history behind its name. The company started making great looking and functional watches in 1881 in Japan and has seen their designs span the globe over the past century-plus. This beautiful watch is solar powered so you’ll never need to worry about getting one of those tiny replacement batteries. The stainless steel and black finish is a great look for the office or for a night out on the town with your buddies.
Interested in a leather jacket but not sure if you want to take the leap yet? You are a perfect candidate for a faux leather jacket. Faux leather jackets are great, they look and feel real, they are still crazy stylish and keep the wind and elements off of you but they don’t cost as much as genuine leather jackets. This jacket, in particular, is great because it comes with options. Color choices, hood or no hood because it is detachable. This is a great starting point in the jacket spectrum. Black is obviously the classic choice, but don’t shy away from browns and/or blues. I, personally would love to get this jacket as a gift and so would most men.
While you may know True Religion as the jean maker extraordinaire, you will be pleasantly surprised that they make some pretty cool tees as well. This blue vertical tie-dye shirt is gorgeous and will look great with, you guessed it, a pair of denim jeans. While I wouldn’t recommend wearing it around the office you may be able to get away with it if your company has a loose casual Friday rule. Regardless, the blue in this shirt and the blue in your jeans will look great together and it is a pleasant detour from the average graphic tee. Take good care of this shirt because it will be on your favorites list for sure.
Winter hats can be tricky, so why not have fun with it? You know Carhartt, it’s a trusted name in anything outdoorsy and anything rugged and tough. They make clothing that stands the test of time. This hat was made for the colder months and made to get you some serious attention. The real point of a winter hat though is to keep your head warm and this hat will do just that. The great thing about this hat that other winter hats don’t feature is that this one comes with a nylon facemask for those incredibly windy and cold days. The facemask and the fur lining are huge additions to the average winter hat.
The newest style of sweatshirt out there is the oversized sweater look, with the form-fit on the torso. They come with a giant neck/hood, look and feel super comfortable and are on a serious fashion uptick. There are a ton of color options and some styling differences but this sweatshirt is as great as it looks. Imagine if a blanket were wearable out and about. This would be what that looks like. New fashion trends can be nerve-racking, but you should take the chance and reward yourself by picking up one of these sweatshirts.
If you were a nineties kid you might remember having your grandmother hand you a giant catalog around Christmas time and tell you to mark down what you wanted and “maybe Santa will get it for you”. There is almost a 100% chance that the catalog she handed you was the Lands’ End catalog. The catalog was hundreds of pages of pants, boots, shoes, hats, gloves, scarves and what they are famous for, their flannel shirts. Lands’ End flannels are super warm and cozy while also being incredibly stylish. They’ve been making those cool shirts since the mid-’60s but began as a yachting supply company with s small focus on clothing. The plaid designs and bright colors really make for an attractive shirt. That is what we have here, a Land’s End traditional flannel. This will bring you back down memory lane if you were lucky enough to get one of those catalogs around the holiday season.
There isn’t a mountain clothing designer that has spent more time on the slopes than Jake Burton, founder of Burton Snowboards. If you’re one of those guys that spend a ton of time making runs and riding chair lifts you need to grab one of these jackets. They are obviously crazy cool to look at with hundreds of designs that will blow your mind. They are super warm which is a must-have because the higher up you go the colder and windier it will get. Something you may not know is that a lot of these jackets come with places to put your phone and little holes that you can run your headphone chord though. There are USB plugs and ports in some of the pockets as well. The fact is that these jackets are keeping up with the changing landscape of technology and skiing/snowboarding.
Onesie pajamas are not just for toddlers and little kiddos anymore. As a man at the peak of masculinity, you should be so confident with yourself that you can rock these Ho Ho Ho pajamas. You are going to love these pajamas, not only the way they feel but how funny they are to look at. Comfort is the most important thing, the fact that they are hilarious is just a bonus. There are a few different designs so if the Santa or Xmas theme isn’t your thing, you can totally find some that meet your needs.
When you get to the front of the line and you reach into your pocket and pull out a wad of money, credit cards and your driver’s license it can be a little frustrating. Timberland, the bootmaker, thought of you when they put together this slim wallet in a beautiful black finish. The attention to detail is fantastic with hand stitching and individual slots for credit cards and a protective slot for your I.D. The same care and style that goes into a nice pair of Timberland boots went into the manufacturing of this wallet. Not a fan of black? There are six other colors that you can choose from to fit your particular style.
There are really three types of socks out there for men. There are dress socks, to be worn at the office or a formal event. There are athletic socks which can also be worn around the office if they are black but should be worn mostly on the basketball court or at the gym. The third type of socks for men are heavy wool comfy socks. These are socks that you can wear out and about but mostly you just wear them around the house while you’re chilling watching TV or the football games on Sunday.
Silk boxers feel amazing. That is no secret. They may bunch up under a pair of jeans, but most guys would say that is worth the price of how great they feel. I prefer a pair of silk boxers under some pajamas or a bathrobe to maximize comfort. Really you should be wearing these around the house to relax in. Boxers of any kind are a great gift idea, but silk boxers are a bit more thoughtful because it shows you truly care about a guy’s comfort.
If you’re a man that does a lot of work outside whether it is for your profession or as a hobby you need a pair of boots that can withstand almost anything. You want a boot that is waterproof, insulated and comfortable. Something that can hold up in mud, rain or snow and ice. These are the boots that will serve you well while you’re working in nasty weather. These boots are nearly indestructible and that is what you want when you are working outside, something that holds up.
If you want that dope bracelet look with a pop of color then I recommend getting one like this. This black and blue railroad spike bracelet is a great looking item that doesn’t have too much going on. It is lightweight, it has a classic, homemade, beaded look to it. This is a great gift idea for the guy that can pull this look off. Typically the guy that wears watches or bracelets will be able to make this work. It makes for a thoughtful and very fashionable gift idea for the right guy.
Noise-canceling headphones can be a game-changer in a noisy situation. Add the fact that these headphones are Bluetooth compatible and can link up with your cellphone and you’ve got yourself some kick-ass headphones. You want total silence when listening to your music or an audiobook so you can concentrate and tune everything else around you out. These do so with massive amounts of style. The tan, white and silver color scheme makes these a prime choice for sexy new headphones and the man that needs these would love to get them as a gift.
Slippers are often not thought of as a men’s fashion item. Why? The right pair of slippers can be totally fashionable and totally stylish. These boot style dorm slippers are made for indoor and outdoor activities. While I wouldn’t play a game of basketball in them, you can certainly wear them while you’re fiddling around the garage or while you’re tending to the garden. Need to take the dog or dogs outside to do their business? Throw these slippers on and protect your feet from the cold. They have a rubber sole so they can handle more than just the carpeted floors of your house. They are warm, they are functional and they are stylish coming in a bunch of different colors. You’re going to love the way these work and feel on your bare feet.
Leather jackets are a clutch fashion decision for men. This jacket, in particular, is one of the more popular looks for leather jackets. The aviator or bomber jacket is not only a beautiful selection but comes with a bit of history and attitude. The fit and finish on this jacket are legendary. The leather exterior mixed with the cotton lining will keep you warm and dry while the faded brown look will keep you feeling fresh. I always recommend wearing a hoodie underneath a leather jacket when that jacket doesn’t come equipped with a hood. It just adds another dimension to the already cool look.
If you want to head out for a run, then meet up with your buddies to play a little ball or throw the frisbee around in the park you’re going to want to be comfortable while you do it. Under Armour made these joggers with you in mind. They are lightweight so they won’t drag you down, they are stretchy so you can move and run and jump without restriction and they are fashionable because you should look good while you’re working out. You won’t overheat in these and you won’t be constantly pulling them up because they don’t fit right. These joggers will fit like a glove and keep you cool and dry when you put your body through hell.
When you’re out on the water trying to catch your weight in bass or trout you need a hat to keep the sun out of your eyes. This Columbia trucker style hat donned with the American flag and fish is the perfect lid to sport while reeling in that monster fish. The black on black version of this hat just looks mean. There are a bunch of color combos that you will absolutely love, so don’t limit yourself to one hat, get a couple and mix them up. You’ll love the way these look and feel out on the lake or when you’re cruising across the ocean
The Swiss are known for their watchmaking skills and their dope knives. Little did you know that they make a pretty slick backpack as well. Nowadays backpacks are required to do a bit more than when I was in school. All I needed a backpack to hold was a few textbooks and a notebook, maybe some pens and pencils. Now, a backpack needs to hold your laptop and protect it while also being able to charge your phone and keep your tunes playing with a headphone jack, This cool looking backpack has a USB charging port and also has padded insulation to make sure that your laptop doesn’t get damaged if the bag is dropped or kicked for some reason.
Fitbit has quickly grown into a name that you trust for timepieces as well as health devices. To call this just a watch would be an insult to the folks that made it. This is so much more than something that tells time. It tracks how many steps you take during the day. Tracks your heartbeat and pulse. It counts how many calories you have burned. It can also store up to 300 songs and sync to your wireless earbuds. Watches aren’t just watches anymore and this Fitbit is proof of that.
You’ll never have to worry about whether or not your workout outfit matches again when you get a matching tracksuit. Your gym routine shouldn’t be without style. This suit will not only keep you comfortable while working out but with an assortment of colors, you can represent your own style while getting those gains. This suit is made to be stretchy so that it moves with you, whether you are running, lifting or just stretching out before or after you get going. This suit makes for a great gift to the guy that spends most of his free time being athletic.
If you’re the kind of guy that prefers gloves over mittens when the temperature drops then these are definitely the gloves for you. They are waterproof, weather-resistant and they are heated. You can recharge them so you won’t freeze while waiting for them to heat back up. These gloves are perfect for skiing and snowboarding, working outside in the cold and were originally made for folks with arthritis because their hands freeze up a bit more than others when it gets colder outside. After your first few runs down the mountain, you will realize just how clutch these gloves truly are.
Twenty years ago you used to have to go to the Army-Navy surplus stores to find gear like this. Now, with the military look coming back into style you can find cool jacket ideas like this nearly everywhere. This jacket is more of a heavy windbreaker with some added length to keep more of you protected. Military green is a great color that goes with almost everything. The construction of this jacket is something to admire too. It features both zipper and button closure as well as a high collar to keep the elements off of you. This is an incredibly thoughtful and stylish gift for the guy that needs a new jacket.
- When selecting a new pair of jeans you might want to consider a pair with a vintage look to them. The distressed, washed out, retro or vintage look is super popular right now. The secret is finding a pair that looks worn. Any man can tell you that he has a favorite pair of jeans and they typically are the pair of jeans that he spent some time breaking in. They have been washed over and over again and fit just right. These jeans are already broken in when you buy them so most of the hard work has been taken care of. They also are made of 1% spandex which gives them some extra elasticity that jeans 20 years ago didn’t have. Think about getting a pair of jeans that turn into your favorite pair the second you put them on for the first time.
Steve Madden got his start in fashion as a women’s shoe designer. He started in 1990 with $1,100 by selling shoes out of the trunk of his car. He was making shoes by hand and selling them one pair at a time. After a while, his designs caught the eye of investors and consumers alike and he started pumping out women’s shoes one after another. He then expanded his design book to include men’s shoes and his company hasn’t looked back since. You can see the care and quality in these suede loafers. Not since Elvis has there been a better-looking pair of blue suede shoes. This particular shoe comes in three different color combos but if you ask me, I think the blue with red stripe is a fantastic looking shoe.