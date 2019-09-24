23 Harrington Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

This jacket is a crazy good looking twist on the traditional Harrington. Soft leather and two great colors make for one hell of a jacket. If you want something that leans a little more to the formal side than the casual side this is a perfect jacket for you. While it will still look great out at a club or getting drinks with the guys, you can wear this over your shirt and tie and know that you are perfectly dressed. It has a biker jacket look and feels, while not being too tough, it really is a great mix of a few different looks. The tan is a beautiful shade that is sure to grab you some extra compliments, but the classic black is no slouch. Either way, you are going to be one of the best-dressed guys no matter where you go wearing this leather Harrington.