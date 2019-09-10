11 Men’s Watches Under $400: A Buying Guide (2019)

atches: Which Type for You?

Mechanical - these are watches that are powered by the intricate components that make up the guts of the watch. They're powered either manually (by winding) or automatically (which happens when the movement of the watch wearer transfers energy to those intricate components). Mechanical watches are pretty much synonymous with Swiss watches, but there are plenty of Japanese mechanical watches. This type of movement (mechanical is a "movement") is what you'll find the majority of time in the super deluxe watches.

Quartz - these are watches that are powered by a battery. The battery sends a current through tiny quartz in the guts of the watch, and that powers the components. Seiko, a Japanese company, invented the quartz watch in the 1960s.

Water-resistant - there really is no such thing as a "waterproof" watch. This is something that reputable makers in the watch industry are well aware of and completely accepting of. You can read a more in-depth (pun intended) explanation in our post 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men 2018. In a nutshell, you can definitely get a watch that has great water resistance and will suit your H2O needs.

Swiss or Japanese made - Of course, the tradition of mechanical watches goes back a long time in Switzerland. That's great. But don't discount at all the long tradition of Japanese made watches. Citizen, Seiko, and Casio are some of the best brands there are.

This list is broken down into five sporty watches (#1-#5), six dressy watches (#6-#11).

To sum up, the high-dollar collectible watches (Rolex, et al) are almost always mechanical watches that feature incredible (and incredibly expensive) workmanship. You just won't get that same level of technical excellence under $300 (or, for that matter, under $2,000). However, you will be getting a super well-made watch that looks great. Getting a men's watch at the $300 level is a great step toward creating a collection that may grow for you. This price range is very likely going to provide a bit more workmanship and sophistication that a watch under $100. It's like anything else: you get what you pay for. When you're paying for one of the watches in this list of 11 Men's Watches Under $400, you're getting quality, looks, and value.