11 Men’s Watches Under $400: A Buying Guide (2019)

A watch is an easy thing to splurge on and looking for men’s watches under $400 is a very reasonable place to do the splurging. Because watches can sometimes be a little too enticing, it’s good to make a budget when you set out to buy.
The three hundred range means you’ll be getting a men’s watch that is very solid and a step up in the “nice department.” It can be tough to make a good decision, but that’s the fun part: deciding which timepiece to choose.
1. Seiko Men’s SKX007K Diver’s Automatic WatchPrice: $235.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 200m (660 ft.) water resistance
- Automatic movement
- Top company
- The crown can be tough to grasp when needed
- Minimal color options
- Sizing
You can’t go wrong with a Seiko, especially if you’re looking for dive watches under $300. This is an automatic movement watch, so you don’t have to wind it and it doesn’t need a battery. It’s got great, rugged looks with the stainless steel case and the black unidirectional bezel, black dial and luminescent white hands and hour indices.
The case is 42mm. It’s got a day/date window and the band is black rubber.
3. Casio Men’s Pathfinder Triple Sensor Multi-Function Sport WatchPrice: $150.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features galore
- Stainless steel case
- Solar powered
- Weak water resistance
- Not a G-Shock (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just pointing it out)
- Bullky
A great deal on a terrific watch from the mighty Casio. This is from the brand’s Pro Trek line of time pieces. It’s got just about every conceivable feature, which really does make it a bargain when you’re talking about the best men’s watches under $400. To name just a few features:
- Solar-powered
- Digital compass
- Altimeter
- Barometer
- Thermometer
- World time (31 time zones, 48 cities)
- Stopwatch
This is a big watch: the stainless steel case is 51mm. It features quartz movement with a digital display, which includes a backlight that functions manually or as it senses the ambient light. Water-resistant to 100m.
4. Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph WatchPrice: $186.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chronograph
- Great, sporty look
- Eco-Drive (light powered)
- Smaller case size
- Low water resistance
- No depth
Another great bargain for men’s watches under $200. This is a Citizen Eco-Drive, which is the brand’s proprietary technology for solar-powered watches. There are actually photovoltaic cells that you can’t see embedded under the dial of the watch. It’s powered by sunlight or any kind of light.
This Eco-Drive is a “military-inspired” piece, according to Citizen, with a 39mm stainless steel case. That case looks great with the contrasting green canvas band. This is a chronograph so it’s got the three sub-dials: a one-hour timer; a 24-hour timer; a one-minute second hand. The larger red second hand — which looks great — is actually a chronograph hand which can be started and stopped (a stopwatch) with the pusher buttons.
The hands are luminous. Water-resistant to 100m.
5. Timex Intelligent Quartz Fly-Back Chronograph WatchPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reputable manufacturer
- Great features
- Indiglo light
- 100m water resistance
- Sizing
- Band
This is another high-tech watch with plenty of features and it’s from the rock solid Timex brand. The term “fly-back” refers to the way the dials fly back to normal position when the chronograph functions are reset. This type of feature is traditionally associated with pilot’s watches and Timex describes it as “independent b-directional hands measure time and fly back like the dashboard gauge of a sports car.”
Features of this watch:
- Chronograph
- Fourth hand indicator
- Indiglo night light
While this watch does feature 100m (165 feet) water resistance, it’s not the kind of timepiece you want to get wet. It does have an attractive brown leather band with a deployant clasp closure. The case size is 43mm and the date window is between 2 and 3 o’clock. A very good looking piece.
6. ESQ Mens ‘Sports’ Quartz Stainless Steel Casual WatchPrice: $159.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great looks
- Deployant clasp
- Casual and formal
- Weak water resistance (50m — but why would you want to take this watch swimming?)
- Sizing
- High maintenance
This stainless steel analog watch from ESQ has a very modern, beautiful look. The stainless case and band are a great setting for the textured black dial and sliver/white detailing.
The movement on this watch is Japanese quartz: it is battery operated. The case diameter of the watch is on the bigger side at 46mm. Features a date window at three o’clock. The band is adjustable because links can be removed. Features a deployant clasp, push button closure.
7. Bulova Men’s Men’s Essentials – 96C105Price: $196.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great style
- Trusted watch maker
- Casual or formal
- High maintenance
- Not waterproof
- Sizing
Not just a sleek and sexy design this is one of those very practical watches. The best outfit to rock this slick timepiece with is anything. Jeans and a tee? This watch works. If you want to match through and through I recommend a black button-down, something light and some black, pressed slacks. Throw on some shiny black wingtips and you, my friend have got yourself a totally cool new outfit. This watch is the accessory that ties everything together. People notice when a man and his watch make an outfit look good.
8. Tissot Men’s Classic Analog WatchPrice: $197.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantasic look
- Multi-use
- Long-time brand
- Longer break-in time for the band to “soften”
- Weak water resistance (30m) but with this watch that shouldn’t be an issue
- Delays
Tissot was founded in Switzerland in 1853, so this watch comes with a pedigree. The only reason it makes it into this list of men’s watches under $200 is because it’s discounted substantially.
There’s no better way to describe this watch than “lovely.” It’s a great looking time piece in a very classic style. The stainless steel round case is 38mm, so it’s not too big. The hours are designated with Roman numerals, including the traditional IIII for four o’clock (instead of IV). There are minute markers around the outer rim and the hands and dial markers are luminescent. Date window at three o’clock. The strap is brown leather. Quartz movement and Swiss made. Lovely…and elegant.
9. Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Chrono WatchPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel case
- Chronograph
- Swiss quartz movement
- Weak water resistance (100m)
- Price point
- Cheaper band
There are two Swiss companies that produce the famed Swiss Army knife, and Victorinox is one of them. Obviously, Victorinox also makes a beautiful line of watches (as well as sport/casual watches).
This one features a stainless steel 41mm case diameter and a black leather band with a buckle clasp. The dial of this chronograph is black and features Arabic numerals (except for 12, 2, 6 and 10). The contrast between the deep black dial and the white, luminescent hands is very handsome. The three sub-dials feature 60 seconds, 30 minutes and 10 hours.
The bezel is ceramic. The movement is Swiss-made quartz.
10. Claude Bernard Men’s 01002 357RM BRIR Classic Chronograph Analog Display Swiss Quartz Two Tone WatchPrice: $397.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moon phase indicator
- Beautiful dial
- Formal watch
- Weak water resistance (but you don’t want to swim with this watch)
- Sizing
- High maintenance
Claude Bernard is a family-owned brand located in the Jura Valley in Switzerland. The company makes a point of saying it’s business model is to make fine Swiss watches at affordable prices. It is tough to find a Claude Bernard that is priced low enough to be on a list of watches under $400.
This is a stainless steel model with a rose gold color for the case and a mother of pearl dial. The hour markers are small squares with small faux diamonds set within. Of course, the main feature of the watch is the moon phase indicator, which is a very fun feature, especially in a higher quality timepiece like this watch. The date indicator is positioned above 6 o’clock. The band is leather and the case diameter is 40mm. A great looking watch.
11. Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Calendrier WatchPrice: $337.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- World cities time
- Eco-Drive (solar powered)
- Good water resistance (330 feet)
- Watch dial is a little busy
- High maintenance
- Sizing
This is one of those watches that tiptoes up to the line between a dress watch and sporty watch. Or, more specifically, it’s on the edge of a dressy watch and watch-that-you-can-geek-out-on watch. The reason is simple: the piece features world time in 24 different cities. (Very simple to set up, using the unidirectional rotating bezel.)
In addition to the world cities time feature, the watch also features three subdials: one for the date, one for the day of the week and one for 24 hour time. And, of course, this is an Eco-Drive, which means that the watch is powered by light.
The Citizen Calendrier is often featured with a blue dial so this silver, white and black dial is somewhat unique. The blue calfskin leather band and blue hands pay homage to the traditional blue face dial. The case is on the big side, at 44mm.
atches: Which Type for You?
Mechanical - these are watches that are powered by the intricate components that make up the guts of the watch. They're powered either manually (by winding) or automatically (which happens when the movement of the watch wearer transfers energy to those intricate components). Mechanical watches are pretty much synonymous with Swiss watches, but there are plenty of Japanese mechanical watches. This type of movement (mechanical is a "movement") is what you'll find the majority of time in the super deluxe watches.
Quartz - these are watches that are powered by a battery. The battery sends a current through tiny quartz in the guts of the watch, and that powers the components. Seiko, a Japanese company, invented the quartz watch in the 1960s.
Water-resistant - there really is no such thing as a "waterproof" watch. This is something that reputable makers in the watch industry are well aware of and completely accepting of. You can read a more in-depth (pun intended) explanation in our post 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men 2018. In a nutshell, you can definitely get a watch that has great water resistance and will suit your H2O needs.
Swiss or Japanese made - Of course, the tradition of mechanical watches goes back a long time in Switzerland. That's great. But don't discount at all the long tradition of Japanese made watches. Citizen, Seiko, and Casio are some of the best brands there are.
This list is broken down into five sporty watches (#1-#5), six dressy watches (#6-#11).
To sum up, the high-dollar collectible watches (Rolex, et al) are almost always mechanical watches that feature incredible (and incredibly expensive) workmanship. You just won't get that same level of technical excellence under $300 (or, for that matter, under $2,000). However, you will be getting a super well-made watch that looks great. Getting a men's watch at the $300 level is a great step toward creating a collection that may grow for you. This price range is very likely going to provide a bit more workmanship and sophistication that a watch under $100. It's like anything else: you get what you pay for. When you're paying for one of the watches in this list of 11 Men's Watches Under $400, you're getting quality, looks, and value.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
