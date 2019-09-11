9 Best Mrs. Claus Outfits: Your Ultimate List

If you’re hosting a good Christmas party, then you’ll need Santa Claus to be in attendance. If you’re hosting a GREAT Christmas party, Mrs. Claus should make an appearance too. Need a Mrs. Claus outfit? They’re easy to come by and help everyone to get into the Christmas spirit. Whether you’re going for a long authentic dress or something that shows off a little skin for a sexier take on Mrs. Claus, there is a Mrs. Claus outfit for you.
Sexy doesn’t always have to mean bare it all when it comes to costumes. This Mrs. Claus costume shows off a little leg and some curves, while still maintaining a good amount of coverage for a nice balance. With long sleeves, classic red velvet and fur lining, you’ll look just like Santa’s wife.
This classic costume has all the bells and whistles of a classic Mrs. Claus costume. The full-length dress, printed apron, and headpiece are all included. You’ll want to pick up a white wig for the most quintessential Claus hair. This wig option looks like the real deal.
If you’re looking for lots of coverage, this costume might be the one for you. Not only does it include a full length dress, but also a small hooded caplet to cover the shoulders and head. Keep in mind that if you’re on the shorter size, the dress might run a little long. Mrs. Claus boots like these will keep it from dragging on the floor.
Mrs. Claus has been at it a while, so odds are, she’s kinda old. This plus size costume nails the real Mrs. Claus look, with a more mature costume that’s age-appropriate. It’s a great quality costume that can be used year after year and comes packaged well. With tons of great reviews from past purchasers and an affordable price tag, this option stands at the top.
Long dress Mrs. Claus costumes are arguably the most accurate portrayal of Mrs. Claus, given that she lives in the North Pole. Like most other Mrs. Claus outfits, this one comes with faux fur at the hem, and the appropriate accessories – hat, belt, and dress.
Perhaps you’re shopping for a girl’s Mrs. Claus outfit. This one is absolutely perfect, crafted with attention to detail for an adorable final product. It’s ideal for children 3-5 years old and comes in several age-appropriate sizes.
This inexpensive costume might not be exactly what Mrs. Claus wears, but it sure is a sexy take on it. The dress is curve-hugging and slimming, with a zipper up the back. The material is thick and stretchy, exactly what you’re looking for when it comes to a tighter dress like this one. The hat is also included.
If you’re the type of person who takes dressing up seriously, then this is the Mrs. Claus costume for you. Not only is it extremely authentic, but has some really awesome features that other costumes may be lacking like the capped shoulders, apron with fur trim, and overall attention to detail. It’s a bit on the pricier side, but worth it if you plan on wearing it season after season.
This costume differs from most Mrs. Claus costumes due to the darker red fabric used, which helps to make it a bit more authentic and less like a costume. The long sleeve dress is made with gorgeous red velvet with plush fur trim. The apron accessory is included, and aside from potentially needing a little ironing upon arrival, is pretty perfect.