9 Best Fendi Jackets & Sweatshirts for Men

Fendi is an Italian luxury brand that makes some of the most fashionable clothing in the world. If you dig unique and stylish clothing and need a new jacket or sweatshirt to top off your outfit then you should consider Fendi. Check out these dope Fendi jackets and sweatshirts for men.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The leather bomber jacket is a classic look that will go great with slacks, khakis, jeans and an assortment of shirts underneath. This jacket will look great with a hoodie under it or if there is a chill in the air feel free to rock a dope scarf with this jacket. The leather look is super in right now so you can’t go wrong with a great looking jacket like this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you like to dress with a lot of flair and bright colors then you have stumbled upon the perfect windbreaker for you. Fendi makes a super sweet emoticon and multicolored windbreaker that will keep you from being just another face in the crowd. This full-zip windbreaker comes complete with a hood and is the perfect outfit to rock when you are going out and there is precipitation in the forecast. Toss this on with your boots or sneakers and ripped jeans for some extra style points.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fendi, the Italian luxury brand has been creating some of the most beautiful designs in men’s fashion since 1925. Originally getting its start in Rome the Fendi brand has graced the stage of numerous fashion shows with their unique designs and super cool looks. This winter blazer is just one of their cool looks that can take a man’s outfit from mediocre to outstanding. With a little extra insulation, this wool blazer will keep you warm in the coldest of climates.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Fendi sweatshirt has an amazing design that you won’t see on anyone else when you go out with your friends. This hoodie is so cool, the design features brown Fendi “F’s” all over the torso, with darker brown sleeves that contrast with the design in the best ways possible. The yellow trim pops against the brown backdrop. Slide this hoodie on with some blue jeans and brown boots or sneakers and you have yourself a crazy dope outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it’s too warm for a full jacket but a little too cold to go without something over your outfit, then it is time for the hooded windbreaker. While it looks like a traditional hoodie it is made to wear when it is windy and there is a bit of rain. You will stay warm and dry and also looking dope with this hooded windbreaker from Fendi. This jacket is like getting a two for one deal because it is also reversible. Get this for the man in your life as a great Christmas gift, or get it for yourself because it will look great with khakis, jeans or even slacks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The cardigan sweater is a classic look that is perfect for formal settings as well as a casual environment. While it seems like a simple design it is of the utmost quality and will look great with a dress shirt, tee shirt or polo along with jeans, khakis or slacks. You can also rock this cardigan with a dress shirt and tie if you work in an office or have a wedding to go to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This crazy stylish wool winter jacket will make heads turn and get a silly amount of compliments. Because the jacket is all black you can rock it with anything you own other than cargo pants and shorts. This is a luxury jacket and should be paired with items that it will complement, so throw on your favorite jeans or slacks and some kicks that will shine. The collar is animal print for some extra attitude and depth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a luxury light summer blazer or sport coat? Fendi has you covered in this beautiful navy blue summer blazer. The blazer isn’t a solid navy blue, it is textured for depth and dimension. Even though the blazer is made of wool it is light wool that will breathe. The interior of the blazer is pretty cool too. It is a black and white speckled pattern that goes well against the blue of the exterior.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hoodie from Fendi is made of cotton and polyester. It has a black body with designs on the shoulders all the way down the sleeves. The design on the sleeves really breaks up the classic black and adds some depth to the sweatshirt. This is the perfect hoodie to wear if you have a semi-formal event but want to stay on the casual side. A great looking hoodie it would be a great fit underneath a pea coat or another jacket that doesn’t have a hood.