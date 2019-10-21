23 Best Khakis for Men: The Ultimate List

Khakis are a great choice for the man that dresses formally and casually. You can wear khakis with almost anything and be sure that you have what it takes to put a great looking outfit together. Here is the ultimate list of the best khakis for men from the crew at Heavy.
When you think khakis the first name that probably comes to mind is Dockers. Dockers have been the premier name in khaki pants since 1986 and they have evolved into one of the most fashionable clothing lines in the industry. These featured khakis are incredibly soft, look great pressed and will go with any outfit you want to wear. If you wear a shirt and tie to work every day, then these khakis are a perfect fit for you. They come in the featured dark pebble brown as well as 15 other colors.
Brooks Brothers make some fantastic clothing for men. Not only do they produce shirts and ties with some unique and stylish designs, but they also make the pants to go with the shirts and ties. The business has been around since the early 1800s and their experience and longevity show in the clothes they make. These chino style khaki pants are a mix of cotton and spandex for that stretch pant feel. These pants will go great with anything from a dress shirt to your favorite tee. Khakis also make for a fantastic Christmas gift for the guy in your life or for yourself.
A relaxed fit khaki is a great choice for the office or a formal outing but can also be worn casually or if your job requires you to get your hands a little dirty. Carhartt makes some of the most durable clothing in the market. The Carhartt brand has been clothing men since 1889 when they got their start making clothes for manual laborers in Michigan. Since then they have built quite the resume and these khakis are a perfect reflection of that. Grab a pair of these khakis in the featured color or three other great looking colors. Throw these khakis on with your best pair of boots and conquer the day.
A great looking and fitting pair of khakis can really transform a man’s attire. While the standard light brown or true “khaki” is the preferred color of khaki pants there are a ton of other colors that make these pants so versatile. Another reason for their versatility is the fact that khakis go well with a casual outfit, a business casual outfit and a strictly formal outfit. Grab this pair of khakis in the featured color or in two other lighter browns.
Another juggernaut in the khaki business is the Haggar brand. Founded in Dallas, Texas in 1926 the Haggar brand has recently been on the front line of eco-friendly clothing. These khakis, in particular, are a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex. The spandex in the pants makes them stretchy and gives you more freedom of motion. They are advertised as the pants you don’t need to iron because they come out of the wash wrinkle-free. There is no doubting that they are a good looking pant and will pair well with a nice cashmere sweater or button-down shirt as well as a casual look with a tee shirt and sneakers.
Khakis come in all different colors and sizes and are made from a number of different materials. These are a designer brand of khakis from Bernard Zins out of Paris. These designer khakis are made almost entirely out of cotton and while they are designer they are pretty low maintenance being that they are machine washable. The fit of the pants is slim but not a traditional slim fit like you would see in denim jeans. They have a bit more width and length to them than traditional slim-fit pants.
If you’re going to wear your khakis in most formal settings then I recommend keeping them folded with a front crease. A sharp crease looks great on khakis and it shows that you care about how you look. These pants come creased and are wrinkle-free cotton that will keep them looking pristine the entire time you own and wear them. These pants come in the featured traditional khaki and a very light grey listed as “stone”.
If you plan on wearing your khakis to do some serious outdoor activities like hike, hunt or fish then these are the perfect pair of pants for you. These khakis are thicker than traditional khakis and are flannel lined for extra warmth and comfort. They are a blend of cotton and spandex for that extra stretch which makes them fit better and creates even more comfort for the man wearing them. They will pair nicely with a button-down shirt or a flannel or really anything else you choose to wear them with.
While cotton is the premier fabric that khakis are made of the modern khaki pant has a combination of cotton and spandex or elastane. These fabrics allow for the pants to stretch not only in the legs and cuffs but also in the waist. While traditional measurements are still the best way to pick the right size pants for you the spandex in the fabric makes the pants stretch and allow for a little extra breathing room. These khakis come in the featured color and 14 other great looking colors.
Hugo Boss has been making men’s clothes for decades and their popularity is a result of the quality and style that their clothing is made. These slim-fit khakis in an off-green color are a great example of the kind of clothes this brand produces. The fit of these pants is a more traditional slim fit where the size you pick is the size you get. While they can be worn in a formal setting they are made for a business casual affair. A polo shirt or designer tee will pair nicely with these khakis.
Dockers are the king of the khaki world. This pair of khakis is a callback to the original pants that Dockers put into production. They are the signature style of khakis from Dockers. One difference in these pants from the originals is the addition of elastane, the fabric or material that makes these pants stretch and move with your body. Grab a pair or two in the classic khaki or in one of 18 other colors.
If you are the kind of guy that prefers to wear a form-fitting or true slim fit pant then these are the perfect khakis for you. The twill of these pants is hand brushed for extra softness and comfort. They do stretch a bit so the pants will actually break in the way that your legs and waist stand. These pants can be worn in an office or out to dinner with your buddies after work. They will work with boots but I recommend your favorite pair of sneakers to complete this look.
The Van Heusen brand is known for making affordable clothes for the man that needs to look good. They produce shirts, ties, and pants made to wear in a business or formal setting. From weddings to office workers they have been consistently keeping men looking good for decades. These khakis are no different from their reputation. Mostly polyester these pants also have a bit of spandex in them giving them their flex fit name. The waist will stretch to fit two sizes larger than the measurements. These khakis come in 9 different colors and are sure to work for any occasion.
The khakis that have a chance at becoming one of your favorite pairs of pants are the khakis that pair well with everything else in your wardrobe. These are those khakis. They are a microfiber blend that will give you extra stretch and softness but won’t wrinkle easily or look overly worn. You can throw these in the washing machine with like-colored clothing and not have to iron them when you pull them out of the dryer. They come in the featured color and three others that you will want to add to your collection.
One of the biggest names in the pant world has got to be Wrangler. More popular for their classic jeans the Wrangler brand has made some seriously great looking and feeling khakis as well. These khakis are a relaxed fit, which is one of the more popular fits when it comes to pants. They are baggier than normal fits without being too big. The main fabric in these pants is cotton but they also have spandex to give you that stretch that makes them fit so well. Grab this pair of khakis in the featured color or in black for more formal affairs.
Ultimately you want your khakis to go well with your formal or office wear and then transition into your casual wear. These khakis will do just that. You can wear these with a nice shirt and tie and then change into a tee and hoodie with some dope sneakers and keep the same pants. While these pants are advertised as golf pants you can wear them other places besides the links. Pick up a pair in the featured traditional khaki or in four other great color choices.
The pant of the future has got to be the stretch fit pant. These pants are great because they allow for room to grow and breathe. If you are a guy that has trouble finding the right size pants or if you’re in between sizes then stretch pants are a great solution to your problem. These pants are a slim fit through the thigh and a straight fit through the leg giving you room to move. They are cotton and elastane which provides that extra stretch that is so popular. These pants come in 8 different colors to fit whatever your wardrobe can throw at them.
This classic fit pair of khakis are made to stretch and fit perfectly. They are 97% cotton and 3% spandex which is what gives them their stretchy feel. These are a great selection for the guy that has trouble finding the right size pant. You can bend, jump, run and move in these pants without feeling overly restricted. They come in the featured color and four other colors including black and navy.
Volcom is well-known all over the world as a skate and snowboard clothing designer that has clothed gold medalists and X-Game pros. The brand has expanded over the years as a clothing company that does a little bit of everything. The brand now clothes bankers, advertisers, car salesmen and any other occupation you can think of. These khakis come in the featured color as well as four other colors that are sure to go with anything you want to pair with them.
Eddie Bauer is known for its wide range of clothing for men. From outerwear to office wear they make a bit of everything and they do it well. The same goes for these classic fit khakis. They come broken in so you don’t need to wear and wash them over and over before they get to that point. They are made almost entirely of cotton so they breathe and are pretty lightweight. They come in multiple color choices including dark slate, aged brass, and regular khaki.
If you’re a fan of khakis but don’t like how light they can be, check out these designer khakis. These khakis are made entirely of wool so they will be a bit heavier and warmer than traditional khakis. These pants are made in Italy and are considered to be high fashion. Make sure you hand wash these and be careful with sizing as wool can shrink a bit. You will absolutely love the way these pants feel and fit especially if you live in colder climates and require a little extra insulation.
Regular khakis are great pants to wear to all kinds of events and in any kind of environment. Sometimes a man needs something a little more utilitarian, like cargo pants. These Dockers khaki cargo pants are great for the man that wants to look good while also having more room to carry the items he needs. The khakis featured here are 100% cotton and very low maintenance as they are machine washable. They come in traditional khaki, black, green and grey.
For the designer man, I give you, the designer khaki. These khakis are gorgeous and are sure to up your style game a few points. They are imported, 100% wool so they are a bit heavier than traditional khakis but they will also be a bit warmer. The wool has been chemical stretched so they will give and move with your body’s natural movements. They are dry clean only so there is a little extra care to keep them looking perfect. They come in the featured color as well as 10 other colors ranging from black to navy to charcoal.