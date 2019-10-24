33 Best Black Friday Shirts for Parting the Crowds

Shopping on Black Friday is a mix of trying to cross people off your list and trying to score deals for yourself. No matter what type of shopper you are, we have a Black Friday shirt for you to wear while you’re battling the crowds.
Simple and straight to the point, this shirt delcares that you are part of a team. Not just any team, but one bent on surfacing the best deals on Black Friday. This option is available in six sizes for men, six sizes for women and seven sizes for children.
Available colors include black, navy, royal blue, heather grey, and heather blue. Black, navy, and royal blue options are all 100% cotton; heather grey is 90% cotton and 10% polyester; heather blue is 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
If you want an evolution of the basic shopping team concept, upgrade to this option, which declares that you are not only on a team, but you have a specialty within that team. This one is for the shifty among your crew, the one who can move quickly when needed. This is both mental and physical quickness; the ability to spot the deal or the remaining stock within that deal and then move to it with haste.
Naturally, there are other specialties, which include: The Tall One, The Loud One, The Rich One, The Pretty One, The Smart One, The Little One, and The Big One. Yes, some of your teammates may be able to cover multiple roles, so you’ll have to choose the one that fits them best. (There’s also an option in a completely different design for The Impulse Buyer.)
All of these shirts are available in six sizes for men and six sizes for women. Colors include black, navy, ashphalt, royal blue, red (or cranberry, depending on the specific shirt), dark heather, heather gray, heather blue, pink, or purple. Solid color options are all 100% cotton; heather grey is 90% cotton and 10% polyester; other heathers are 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
Whether you’re talking about your shopping companions or just the other random shoppers around you, it’s important that you let Santa know that you have been perfectly good, especially on Black Friday. Of course you’re just minding your own business, buying whatever happens to be available and not quibbling with anyone. Right? Right.
Choose from six sizes for men, six sizes for women, and seven sizes for kids in black, navy, ashphalt, royal blue or olive. All are 100% cotton.
I think we can all acknowledge that the “Keep Calm and” formula is getting pretty tired at this point. Still, it feels a bit appropriate for the hectic day of shopping that Black Friday can be. It’s a good reminder while you’re out there getting frazzled: Steady on, there’s shopping to do.
Available in six sizes for men, six sizes for women, and seven sizes for kids in black, dark heather, heather grey, heather blue, and purple. Black and purple are 100% cotton; heather grey is 90% cotten and 10% polyester; dark heather and blue heather are 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
Alternatively, if you just cannot keep your cool or you want a companion shirt for a friend, try the “I Can’t Keep Calm It’s Black Friday” shirt, which has several more color options.
Just because everyone around you might be inclined to stick to traditions focused on Santa, you don’t have to be. Krampus is a horned, anthropomorphic god whose job it is to punish badly behaved children, originating from fables in central Europe. He travels around with St. Nicholas, who has the more enviable job of handing out the toys.
This shirt is available in heather gray, black, navy, or royal blue in five different sizes. It’s made of a triblend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon.
Is your mom or are you, as the mom, a Black Friday expert? This shirt makes that clear and will make it clear to all you encounter the day of. Whether it’s perfectly timing hitting all the various doorbusters or knowing when to rehydrate, a logistics expert can make the most of the shopping opportunities.
This v-neck style shirt is available in five sizes. Choose from black, navy, baby blue, red, green, dark heather, heather grey, sapphire, pink, or purple. Alternatively, you can get this in a long-sleeve or classic t-shirt version, instead.
Do you or someone you know save your working out for a few choice shopping days per year, Black Friday among them? This is the shirt for them. To be fair, Black Friday can be quite a bit more strenuous than other shopping days, so it’s a real possiblity that this is literally true.
Available in six sizes for men, six sizes for women and seven sizes for kids. Color options include black, navy, dark heather, heather blue, and purple. Black, navy, and purple are 100% cotton; dark heather and heather blue are both 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
Alternatively, if you don’t want it to be Black Friday specific, you could go with this related tank top.
If you either want to remember 2019 as a particularly great year for shopping or you have shirt commemorating your hauls from years past, this Black Friday shirt includes the year printed on it for chronological storage later. And what better way to remember than a saying inspired by Daft Punk? Whether you’re up all night strategizing and double-checking your list or waiting in line for a doorbuster, this is the one for you.
This one comes in black, navy, dark heather, heather blue and purple. The solid colors are 100% cotton and the heathers are 50/50 cotton/polyester blends.
There’s also an alternative option with the same phrase, but omitting the year.
While Black Friday will never fall on Friday the 13th, that’s no reason not to don a TGIF shirt with Jason’s mask on it. Though it may be more fitting for our Halloween shirts list, it also makes a good choice for anyone who isn’t really into Black Friday shopping, but nevertheless must journey out into the chaos.
Comes in six sizes for men, six sizes for women, and seven sizes for kids, although black is your only option with this one. As it should be. It’s also 100% cotton.
An alternative would be this Superluxe Clothing No Lives Matter shirt, also featuring Jason’s mask, because by the end of the day, you might feel that way.
This entry did indeed appear on our Halloween shirts list, but given that Black Friday is infamous for scrapping, it makes a humorous addition to this list. Whether it reminds people to take it easy or just gives the impression that you survived your oredal, it can be very effective.
Available in eight sizes for adults and four sizes for children in ash, white, tan, or grey. Ash is 99% cotton and 1% polyester; grey is 90% cotton and 10% polyester; white and tan are both 100% cotton.
There’s a variation on this theme in different colors, if you prefer.
As a morning person, I can tell you: most of the time, you’re not missing much. If you have dogs, you have to feed them. Maybe you make coffee or, heaven forbid, get a jump start on work. If you’re not normally a morning person, I can’t really blame you.
However, Black Friday is the ideal time to cash in a year’s worth of morning person effort. This shirt knows what you’re about. It’s available in six sizes in asphalt, white, cranberry, heather gray and heather blue. Solid color options are all 100% cotton; heather grey is 90% cotton and 10% polyester; heather blue is 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
There’s another design with the same phrase in traditional t-shirt format.
Riffing on one of the most memorable parts of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (which we of course included among our best Christmas movies list), this shirt remixes the phrase to make it appropriate for the big day. You don’t even really have to know the reference for this shirt to work – someone out there is bound to recognize it.
Available in black, navy, red, green, and dark heather in five different sizes. Solid color options are all 100% cotton, while dark heather is 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
This option combines a Christmas color palette for the lettering with a more extended use window. This is appropriate for Black Friday, of course, but you can easily wear it throughout the shopping season. No need to limit yourself to just one day.
This one is available in black, dark gray, light gray, green, navy, red, royal blue, and white. All but the light gray are 100% cotton, with the light gray 85% cotton, 15% viscose.
Styled after the Mexican game of lotería, this shirt celebrates the shopaholics out there – regardless of whether that shopping occurs on Black Friday. It takes a totally different approach to potential Black Friday garb and will still be just as relevant in May.
Choose from purple, heather blue, royal blue, navy, or black in six different sizes. Solid color options are all 100% cotton, while heather blue is 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
Missing Game of Thrones? Combine your love of the show with your love of Christmas for the perfect Black Friday (and beyond) shopping shirt. A very serious-looking Santa sits on a throne of candy canes, naturally.
This clever design is available on black, navy, asphalt, red, and purple and all are 100% cotton. There are six sizes for men, six for women, and seven sizes for kids.
There are two options for this shirt, and both of them require a leap: 1. Your shopping companions are hapless and you’re the ringleader. 2. You think Black Friday is ultimately kind of stupid and none of the deals are that good. Either way, you’re not going to be super popular wearing this, but there will assuredly be a few people who agree with you out there.
This shirt only comes in black, which is 100% cotton. There are also only three sizes to choose from.
If you need more options, there are not one, but two other variations on this shirt, which both have color variations that this one doesn’t. The first features Scar as a headshot, while the second goes more for a vintage tattoo style.
Mean Girls made it onto our mouse costumes list and it definitely deserves a place here, too. This famous quote has been remixed a million times across the internet, but it certainly applies to Black Friday goings on. Even better, this is relevant all year long, so you don’t have to feel confined to wearing it just on one day.
This is available in six sizes for men and six sizes for women in the following colors: black, navy, asphalt, royal blue, red, green, olive, and purple. All are 100% cotton.
For a variation on this theme, try this much more stylized graphic version.
If someone is giving you a hard time for joining the fray on Black Friday, just remember: you don’t need a reason. You don’t even need to be doing it for the sales. You can just like shopping, if that’s your bag. (Pun intended.)
This shirt depicts what is likely to be the outcome of your glorious, caffeine-fueled outing in lovely vintage-hued tones.
Colors include black, navy, royal blue, dark heather, and heather blue. Black, navy, and royal blue are all 100% cotton, while the heathers are both 50% cotton, 50% polyester. Six sizes for men and six sizes for women are available.
Another shirt suitable for shopping throughout the holiday season, this one combines A Visit from St. Nicholas (the real title of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas – believe it) with gratitude for the cards very likely making the buying possible. If it were me, I’d have to add AmEx, but I digress.
The lettering color palette is especially nice on this one; props for going beyond just red and green. You can get that lettering on black, navy, asphalt, dark heather, or heather blue. The former three are all 100% cotton and the latter two are 50/50 cotton polyester blends.
It’s available in six sizes for men, six sizes for women, and seven sizes for kids. I’ll admit: that there are kids ones are slightly puzzling, but they’re available nevertheless.
By now a classic Christmas shirt, this sight gag will bring a little levity to the whole Black Friday shopping situation. Reminiscent of the Shrek scene, but wholly Christmas-related. Sure, it has nothing to do with shopping, but don’t let that stop you.
Available in red, green, yellow, heather gray, and pink in six sizes for men, six sizes for women, and seven sizes for kids. All but the heather gray color are 100% cotton; heather gray is 90% cotton, 10% polyester.
If you need to mix some Star Wars into your Christmas proceedings, this makes an excellent option for Black Friday shopping, Christmas parties, and just random eggnog drinking.
It only comes in this festive green color in your choice of six sizes. It’s 100% cotton.
For another option, try Rudolph the Red Nosed ATAT Walker.
For those that live for the Black Friday to December 26th period, this shirt will let everyone know what you’re about. For me, it’s peppermint mochas that whole time, but maybe you’re more of a shot-in-the-dark type to maximize your shopping prowess. How ever your take your coffee, the cheer part is certainly non-negotiable.
This lovely heather green shirt uses a cotton blend and comes in five sizes.
While it’s true that these days, virtually no games can actually be paused thanks to just about everybody playing online, it still works for the gag. Whether you’re actually dragged out of the house or went willingly, you can still let everyone know what you’d rather be doing. Besides, it’s easier to buy games as downloads, so what good is going to store?
This heather gray shirt is a 90/10 cotton/polyester blend and comes in six sizes for adults and three for children.
Ah, the reluctant Black Friday shopper. There’s one in every crew. In the event that you’re forced to participate, but can’t be bothered to get up early enough to get in line for the doorbuster, this shirt will be ready with your excuse.
It’s not against the law to hate Black Friday, so if you’re pressed into service you can let everyone know they’re lucky you showed up at all. While this sweatshirt comes in seven colors without the wording, you only get a choice of black or gray with this saying. Made in a cotton blend, there are six sizes to choose from.
For a different flavor of reluctant Black Friday shopper, married husbands can let everyone know they’re being held hostage to a retail shopping mission in trade for a whole day of eating and football. If your wife wants you to go, you’re going.
This heather gray shirt is made of a cotton/poly blend and comes in eight sizes.
Listen, we all know when you say you’re going Black Friday shopping for gifts, we really know that about 40% of your efforts is going toward finding a deal for yourself, and that’s just fine. Remind everyone else you’re shopping alongside that this is a perfectly acceptable thing to do while you’re at it.
This Parks & Recreation-inspired shirt comes in pink, heather gray, yellow, silver, white, black, navy, dark heather, and heather blue. Each is available in six sizes for men, six sizes for women, and seven sizes for kids. Solid color options are all 100% cotton; heather grey is 90% cotton and 10% polyester; other heathers are 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
With such a ubiquitous quote, there are a bunch of options out there for this shirt. You could go with one with Tom Haverford on it, or opt for a more understated design.
Certainly not approved for all audiences, this selection broadcasts why you take on the role of Santa every year. Or, maybe, just why Santa does. Whatever your interpretation, you’re likely to get a few chuckles on Black Friday with this option.
This shirt is available in heather gray in a cotton/poly blend in your choice of eight sizes.
For more options, including women’s sizes, go for this design instead.
Hey, after all, it is the birthday of Jesus we’re ostensibly gearing up to celebrate when we head out for deal hunting on Black Friday. As such, it’s perfectly reasonable to wear this slightly sacrilegious t-shirt while you’re out there.
This shirt comes only in black and is made of 100% cotton. It’s available in five sizes.
Another, still slightly sacrilegious, option is this Jesus the Birthday Boy shirt.
If you’re out Black Friday shopping, chances are you’re playing the role of Santa for someone, somehow this year. You can look the part by donning this very festive t-shirt costume of the jolly ol’ elf himself.
This is a contoured fit shirt, traditionally meant for women, but don’t feel boxed in. There are five sizes to choose from.
You could also go the sexy route with this idea, too.
This, to be fair, is a totally dry sight gag most people won’t get. If you really sell it, you might be able to clear a path to the really great stuff. Or maybe you incoporate this into a larger shopping team aesthetic and this is your role.
This black shirt is made of 100% preshrunk cotton and is available in ten sizes.
While the ostensible goal of Black Friday is to score deals, for some, the ordeal is simply something to survive. Even if you kind of enjoy the chaos, you can get a smile out of a few people while you’re out there trying to get through it.
This shirt comes in a wide array of colors, 15 in all. Each of them is 99% cotton, 1% polyester, available in eight sizes.
To prevent something shady happening on a day where things are likely to get a little out of hand, you could don this shirt to make sure everyone knows that someone is keeping track of the bad moves. Santa is also watching, for the record.
This shirt is made of 100% cotton and comes in six sizes.
There’s a variation of this idea that comes in 15 different colors, if you prefer.
If you’re expecting a full-contact Black Friday, you might want to consider something more protective than just a shirt. While you probably won’t want to splash out on a bulletproof vest, this paintball chest protector might save you a few bumps and bruises.
Even if you just wear it as a joke, it’s a pretty good gag.