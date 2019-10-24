33 Best Black Friday Shirts for Parting the Crowds

If you want an evolution of the basic shopping team concept, upgrade to this option, which declares that you are not only on a team, but you have a specialty within that team. This one is for the shifty among your crew, the one who can move quickly when needed. This is both mental and physical quickness; the ability to spot the deal or the remaining stock within that deal and then move to it with haste.

Naturally, there are other specialties, which include: The Tall One, The Loud One, The Rich One, The Pretty One, The Smart One, The Little One, and The Big One. Yes, some of your teammates may be able to cover multiple roles, so you’ll have to choose the one that fits them best. (There’s also an option in a completely different design for The Impulse Buyer.)

All of these shirts are available in six sizes for men and six sizes for women. Colors include black, navy, ashphalt, royal blue, red (or cranberry, depending on the specific shirt), dark heather, heather gray, heather blue, pink, or purple. Solid color options are all 100% cotton; heather grey is 90% cotton and 10% polyester; other heathers are 50% cotton and 50% polyester.