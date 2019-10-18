31 Best Black Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

When you open your closet and decide what to wear you should have the perfect black jacket staring back at you. A black jacket can elevate your outfit to another level just by slipping it on. Grab yourself one of the best black jackets for men brought to you by Heavy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Burton, born and raised in Burlington, Vermont, is one of the biggest names in ski and snowboard clothing on the planet. They make functional and durable gear while also appealing to those looking for original style. This black jacket by Burton is made of gore-tex which is well-known for being incredibly warm without being too bulky or cumbersome. Fight the wind and snow while also looking super cool with this awesome jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you have been around since 1889 you tend to learn a thing or two about putting together durable, comfortable and attractive men’s clothing. Carhartt is one of those brands that seems to appeal to everyone from avid hunters and fishermen to bankers and construction workers. The clothing is nearly indestructible and always puts a smile on a face when given as a Christmas gift. This jacket is further proof that Carhartt knows what they are doing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The North Face got its start in 1968 as a climbing equipment store. They have expanded their brand exponentially since then. While these jackets are perfect for hiking, snowboarding and being out in the cold, they are also a serious fashion statement as well. This jacket comes with a fur-lined hood for extra protection against the elements. The featured jacket is guaranteed to keep you warm and dry through rain, sleet, and snow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Calvin Klein is synonymous with men’s fashion. They have been making premium clothing for men since 1968 and they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This bomber-style jacket is a callback to the old school bomber jacket with a bit of modern flair. While it is a jacket it is a lightweight version of the traditional bomber so it sits more like a sweatshirt. Regardless of the weight of the jacket it is incredibly cool and will pair well with jeans or slacks. Your choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SPYDER is one of the leading names in performance jackets. This jacket is a great example of how great their product is. The jacket is not only waterproof but it is also windproof. It is made of polyester with a gore-tex lining for extra warmth in the coldest of climates. On top of being incredibly durable and nearly weatherproof, it is a very stylish look. The jacket fits well without being too slim or baggy. If you are a skier or snowboarder the hood comes off so you can wear this jacket with your helmet and goggles comfortably.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A light fleece jacket is really one of the perfect jackets for any type of climate. You can definitely wear it in the winter and be assured that you will stay warm but you can also wear it in the spring and fall and keep the chill off your back. This jacket boasts a water repellant fleece that will keep the rain and snow off of you and keep from weighing the jacket down. It is also a sharp jacket that will go great in a casual and formal setting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are a fan of the retro look then this is a fantastic jacket for your particular style. This bomber style jacket is retro in the fact that it looks that way and has the NASA and Apollo 11 patches on either breast. While it isn’t the best jacket for incredibly formal settings it is sure to get some attention from onlookers for its style alone. The jacket is made of nylon and polyester so it has a bit of stretch to it and fits a bit large, but that is the way a true bomber jacket should fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect light jacket to throw on if it looks like rain or if there is a slight wind. This jacket will look great with jeans and a tee or with a button-down shirt and some slacks. If you dress formal often or occasionally and need something you can wear over anything then this is the jacket for you. It is lightweight, comfortable and stylish. What more could you ask for?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This jacket has a bomber look with a parka feel. Not your traditional bomber jacket this jacket comes with a massive fur-lined hood for those extra cold days and nights. If you don’t need the hood no worries, it is detachable and machine washable in case you get it a bit dirty. The fit of the jacket is a bit bulkier than most bombers but it won’t keep you from moving around like you normally would. The jacket is a great looking twist on the standard bomber and parka.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Windproof, waterproof and essentially weatherproof. This jacket by Columbia is made to withstand anything you can throw at it. Perfect for a few runs down the mountain or for a hike up your favorite incline this jacket will keep you warm and dry without weighing you down or restricting your movement. Sit in a tree stand all day and night waiting for that perfect buck and feel comfortable the entire time with this black jacket,
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every guy should have a trusty leather jacket hanging in his closet. Something that will look great with anything that you wear underneath. Lambskin leather, like this jacket, is one of the softest but most durable leathers on the planet. You want your leather jacket to break in while you wear it so that it fits your body perfectly and this jacket will do that. Wear it to the office with your shirt and tie or out on the town with some jeans and a tee. Either way, this jacket is going to be the star of your outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you like the look fo a leather jacket but aren’t quite ready to take the leap and get one of your own then Dockers made a jacket that just might pique your interest. This faux leather racer style jacket is a great alternative to a traditional leather jacket. It is lightweight but still very warm and comfortable. The racer style jacket is a very simple but complete look. Minimal pockets and zippers but still a crazy fashionable jacket to pair with khakis, jeans or slacks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a jacket that is durable and can do anything then this is the perfect jacket for you. For the man that lives somewhere with four seasons, this jacket is wearable during any time of the year. Warm enough with a fleece lining to handle whatever winter throws at you. That fleece lining is removable so the jacket works in the spring and fall. If it gets a little warmer you can unzip the sleeves and wear it as a vest for the rest of the year. This is one of the smartest jackets in men’s fashion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t have a need for a big bulky winter jacket but still need something to throw over your outfit when you go out for the day then this is a lightweight, comfortable and perfect fit for you. Made from a polyester and spandex blend this jacket will fit true and stretch with the way your body moves. It won’t shrink down if you decide to throw it in the washer and dryer. A great choice if you have formal and casual events to wear it during.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A lighter version of the typical SPYDER jacket is incredibly stylish and insanely comfortable. While it is a jacket it fits and feels almost like a hooded sweatshirt. The perfect jacket for a night out or a hike on a sunny day. This jacket will keep the wind and rain off of you should the weather turn. On top of keeping you fully protected it is a cool looking jacket. The all-black look with orange trim is just enough flair to keep this jacket from appearing plain. This is a super badass look and the type of jacket every guy needs in his closet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect jacket for any type of outdoor activity. This jacket is a polyester and cotton blend that will keep you completely warm while also breathing so it doesn’t stifle you. Made to be worn in the snow, rain or sleet as well as extra windy affairs. The hood is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester for you eco-friendly guys. The back boasts stretch fabric so it moves with every move that you make and will expand and stretch while you do. If you need a jacket that will last you for years to come, look no further.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This parka is more of an off-black than a true classic black. It is a down coat so it is incredibly warm. The toggles give it more of a formal than a casual look. While it has toggles on the front to keep it together it also has hidden zippers for easier closure. It has high collar design with a hood for extra protection against the elements. This is the perfect jacket to wear to the office on a cold winter day, but will still look great with a pair of jeans and tee underneath.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you knew it or not Carhartt also makes activewear jackets. While at first glance this jacket may not appear to be activewear, it is for the Carhartt fan. This jacket was made for the guy that will track a deer for miles before taking that shot. Or the guy that will sit on the lake for hours before catching that trophy fish. The jacket is tough, rugged and perfect for the outdoorsy guy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great looking jacket this one has almost a trench length to it sitting well below your waist to keep you entirely covered from the rain and snow you might encounter while wearing it. It is fleece-lined for extra warmth but breathable while also being waterproof. It is the best of all worlds. The jacket sports a leather collar for stiffness and the ability to stay up even when wet. The pockets are complete with hand warmers and are very deep so you can keep your hand warm and completely covered without feeling cramped.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the most simple looks are the sexiest. This jacket proves that over and over again. While it is a bomber jacket it isn’t a traditional bomber jacket. Made from 100% naked cow leather this jacket is made to be worn and broken in over time. The leather won’t crack or chip and over time it will form to the way it sits on your body. Wear it with your shirt and tie and slacks or wear it James Dean style with jeans and a white tee shirt. Any look is a good look in this jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Suede is a great look. It is a jacket that needs a ton of attention but if you give it the care it deserves you will have a great looking and feeling jacket for years. This jacket has a soft and smooth viscose lining that you can wear with a tee or dress shirt. You can also wear a thinner hoodie underneath this jacket for a little extra warmth. A simple two-pocket design and a vintage look make this jacket a great choice for any guy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pea coat is a great way to show how stylish you are regardless of what you are wearing underneath. While it will look great with a dress shirt, tie and slacks you can also rock it with jeans and a nice shirt and get the same reaction. It is nearly trench length, with large buttons and deep pockets it is the perfect jacket if you are trying to make an impression. You can even wear it as a topcoat with a suit and it will look great.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Under Armour is well-known for its performance and sports clothing. This jacket is perfect for the guy that wants to go for a run but needs something a little warmer than a hoodie or shirt. The jacket moves and stretches with the person wearing it for maximum comfort. It is made with breathable polyester and is machine washable for those extra sweaty workouts. The jacket will actually react to whatever you are doing. So if you are heating up on a run the jacket will breathe more to keep you cool. If the elements are unforgiving this jacket will trap your heat to keep you warm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you ride motorcycles or not the leather biker jacket is a badass look. This particular leather jacket is lambskin complete with zippered pockets and piped sleeves and shoulders. The piping on the sleeves and shoulders adds a ton of depth and another dimension to the jacket. The collar is a stand collar with a button clasp. To say this jacket is cool would be the understatement of the century.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The military look is very in right now and so is this jacket. Levi’s makes a great looking military-style wool blend jacket with a hood for extra protection against the weather. The jacket is a blend of wool, polyester, rayon, and acrylic. It is warm but will also breathe a bit so you don’t overheat. While it isn’t waterproof it will shed water and snow so that it doesn’t become heavy or hard to wear. A very casual look but not impossible to pull off in a formal setting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The classic pea coat. Originally created for the navy and men on large ships for months on end. This coat is great because you can move around in it, it is warm and very comfortable. While it is all of those things it doesn’t lack in durability either. A great recommendation for any pea coat like this one without a hood is to wear a hoodie underneath for some extra padding and extra flair. The hoodie underneath looks great and is a great pair with a coat like this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a snowboard jacket and worker jacket meshed and created a great looking and fitting jacket, it would be this item from Burton. This snowboard jacket is loose-fitting, warm and contours to the way that you move for the ability to turn nasty tricks on the halfpipe. It is a cornucopia of materials including fleece, nylon, polyester, and spandex for flexibility. Combine a dope look with functionality and you have one of the coolest jackets in the game right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger put a great piece together with this retro-style aviator faux leather jacket. It comes complete with a sherpa fur-lined collar for extra style and warmth. The jacket is low maintenance with it being machine washable and incredibly durable. The elastic hem and wrists are multi-colored to break up the black and to fit whoever puts this jacket on. Definitely a great choice for the guy that is still nervous about getting into a leather jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t have a Harrington jacket in your closet right now then you need to get yourself one. Harrington jackets are lightweight, comfortable and highly fashionable. Imagine a casual sports coat or blazer. That is what a Harrington jacket truly is. A more laid back version of a blazer. This jacket is a cotton twill jacket from Lacoste, the french tennis clothing company. It has a vintage-inspired look with a modern touch and finesse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
IF you are the kind of guy that likes to wear something a little different for extra originality and style points then this jacket is right up your alley. The North Face put this jacket together to keep you extra warm and comfortable while boasting a totally unique design that will keep you from being another face in the crowd. This jacket is water and wind-resistant and also retains warmth. It uses your body heat and traps it so that even when the temperature drops 50 degrees instantly you will stay warm.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An incredibly unique look to the classic leather bomber jacket. This jacket has a sherpa-lined fur collar that matches the black of the jacket. The collar is Shearling lamb fur while the rest of the jacket is imported sheepskin. The jacket has exposed cuffs and hem that are also lamb fur. This is a great jacket and it isn’t a mystery why. It is a work of art that you can wear to the office or to a concert with your friends.