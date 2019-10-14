21 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

Every guy needs a couple of clutch sweaters in his wardrobe to complete the most incomplete of outfits. Cashmere is a beautiful fabric not only in looks but in warmth and in comfort. Take a look at this amazing selection of cashmere sweaters that will make you look and feel great.
Turtlenecks are making a big comeback in men’s fashion. Worn the right way with the right pants and shoes they can be a game-changer. This 10% Mongolian cashmere sweater is a great look. It comes in the featured almond as well as navy, black, and charcoal plus a few other colors. Khakis are a perfect bottom while jeans and even slacks can work with these casual to formal sweaters.
Keeping up with the changing landscape, this cashmere sweater looks great as a hoodie. Hoodies have gone from casual to formal and can do a bit of both if they are worn right. The fashionable man will know what to pair this with. Jeans are a no brainer, but you can also rock some khakis and even wear slacks with this type of hooded sweater. The hood is double layered for extra warmth and comfort. Wearing this sweater underneath a hoodless pea coat is going to be a fantastic look.
While solid colors are often easier to pair with your pants and shoes or boots a great looking pattern can really make an outfit pop. This 100% cashmere sweater has a great pattern and will add another dimension to your fashionable ensemble. While it seems like this is more of a casual sweater it can also be worn with the right slacks to be a formal top as well. Get it in the featured pattern or another pattern that is heavy on the blues.
The Lacoste brand knows a thing or two about men’s fashion. They originally got their start in the tennis world but have transitioned nicely into anything men’s fashion since their inception in 1933. If you see that alligator on the left breast you know you are getting something that is made with quality and style. This cashmere sweater is no different than any of their other clothes. A looser fit than the typical form-fitting cashmere sweater you will love the way this looks with any pant combo.
The v-neck sweater is more on the casual side than the formal side of men’s fashion however you can make it work with slacks and a pair of wingtips. Explore a bit within your wardrobe when you rock a cashmere. This sweater is 100% cashmere and it shows. While cashmere is a bit more expensive, it is worth it in not only feel but look as well. You will be hard-pressed to find a softer fabric and a great cashmere sweater will definitely hop to the top of your favorite sweater list.
Cashmere blends are just as stylish as cashmere without the maintenance required to keep most cashmere sweaters looking pristine. While this sweater is only 10% cashmere it is still a beautiful sweater with all the warmth and comfort of traditional cashmere. While the tan is a great neutral color that will pair with anything, there are a handful of other great colors like charcoal, navy, black, and green that will go well with khakis and jeans alike.
If you’re not a fan of the form-fitting cashmere sweater than I suggest looking into something a little baggier. This sweater is 100% cashmere with a little room to move around in. Slim fit is great, but not the only way to wear cashmere. A black sweater will go with everything you own, but branch out a bit and get on in black and another color like denim, gray or navy.
You can rock this hoodie over a shirt and tie and wear it to the office for an important meeting or wear a tee underneath with some jeans and meet your friends for a drink. Either way, you know you are wearing this hoodie the right way. Black will go with everything but don’t limit yourself to black, this hoodie also comes in four other colors that will definitely do the trick.
A cashmere sweater with a striped sleeve like this one will add more depth to your outfit. You can still wear this sweater with jeans or khakis or even slacks. This sweater will give you a bit more freedom with the color pants you select. Mix and match with black or gray and trust that the way you feel in this sweater is just as great as the way you look.
This pouch pocket hoodie is a great looking addition to any man’s wardrobe. It is a thinner hoodie than your traditional hooded sweatshirt but it is a hoodie all the same. While it has buttons up by the collar you should leave it unbuttoned to either show your shirt and tie underneath or just because it looks better with all or most of the buttons left undone. Black is a good choice but check it out in its three other colors as well.
The texture of a sweater is a great way to add another dimension to a cashmere sweater. This knit is known as a cable knit and it feels just as good as it looks. This specific sweater is mostly cotton so it will be a little less maintenance than your 100% cashmere sweaters. I still recommend keeping this on a hanger when you aren’t wearing it to prevent any unwanted creases.
Vests are a great look for the guy that has to dress up or likes to dress up. They look great over a shirt and tie but can also be worn in a more casual setting with a slightly unbuttoned dress shirt. Either way, you are going to love the way you look with this 100% cashmere button-up vest. You may want to consider getting a couple in different colors. This sweater comes in gray, black and navy as well as a few other great colors.
Long-sleeve polos are a great look for the guy that wants to dress-up but doesn’t want to wear a tie or necessarily tuck in his shirt. This cashmere long-sleeve polo will go great with jeans but should also be worn with plain khakis or a pair of slacks. You can roll the sleeves up or leave them down. Black looks great but this sweater also comes in over a dozen other colors from bright to neutral.
This 100% cashmere hoodie is not only great looking but super functional. Getting a reversible sweater is great because it is like getting two hoodies for the price of one. It will look good with your favorite pair of jeans or you can unzip it a bit and rock your best shirt and tie underneath with some slacks. If you want, you can also wear this underneath a jacket that doesn’t have a hood and take it off when you discard the jacket. There are a ton of options with this hoodie and you should exercise all of them.
Skechers is known for making some of the most comfortable and best-fitting shoes on the planet right now. While this sweater isn’t 100% cashmere it is still within the cashmere style and a great looking option. If you are shying away from the cashmere look because of the price then this is a great alternative for you. This sweater is a little less maintenance than your typical cashmere sweater while being just as stylish. Get it in the featured navy or three other great looking colors.
The design of this particular 100% cashmere sweater is truly great. Adding more depth and dimensions to your outfit this sweater will look best with black slacks but can be worn with jeans or even khakis. The reason it looks great with black slacks is because of the block design. The colors will blend well going from light to dark. If you aren’t digging the gray and black there is also a super attractive blue sweater in the same style.
This is a look that has stood the test of time for decades. You might remember seeing your father or even grandfather wearing a sweater or jacket with elbow pads. IT is a great look and design and looks just as great as a cashmere sweater. The maroon is a fantastic color that is sure to pair well with jeans, khakis or slacks but if the red isn’t your thing you can customize this sweater and get it in almost any color under the sun.
This cardigan style cashmere sweater is the perfect item to wear in a business setting. The texture of the sweater will look great with your shirt and tie peeking out underneath. That is of course if you wear it partially zipped. The bi-collar design will also add some depth whichever way you decide to wear it. With the collar staying up it will match with the rest of the sweater but if you flip the collar over you get another color that will pair well with khakis and slacks alike.
For decades men have been told to stray away from the horizontal stripe. Taking a look at this gorgeous cashmere sweater it is a wonder why. This sweater with the solid shoulder and collar area and striped torso is a great way to add depth and texture to your outfit without overdoing it with obnoxious colors or knits. This sweater comes in the featured color combo and a combo that is more black than it is white. Either way, you are going to look great in this high fashion selection.
A sweater vest is a great way to dress up without being too dressy. Let me explain. The star of the outfit is whatever shirt and tie combo you wear underneath. The vest is used just to accent that selection. This cashmere sweater vest will make what you wear under it look even better. You don’t need to dress formally to wear the vest though, it will look just as good with a simple long-sleeve and some jeans as it will with a button-down and some slacks.
A plain design can be a great addition to your outfit. It isn’t hard to match or pair with your pants and shoes and it also makes things easy to layer or contrast. This cashmere sweater has a subtle windowpane design that will add depth and another dimension to your outfit. With it being so subtle it doesn’t overpower what you’re wearing but adds to it without being obnoxious. The featured blue is a fantastic look but it also comes in a maroon that will go great with khakis.