21 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

21 Best Cashmere Sweaters For Men

  • Views
  • 3 Shares
  • Updated

Every guy needs a couple of clutch sweaters in his wardrobe to complete the most incomplete of outfits. Cashmere is a beautiful fabric not only in looks but in warmth and in comfort. Take a look at this amazing selection of cashmere sweaters that will make you look and feel great.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Materials

This list is all about cashmere. While cashmere is a high-quality fabric you don't necessarily need to go 100% cashmere to get the same effect, feel and look. There are cashmere blends that will treat you just as well as 100% cashmere. If you want to go cashmere without a blend the top choice is going to be Mongolian cashmere, it is a little bit softer and breathes a bit more than blended cashmere. Whatever amount of cashmere you go with make sure you take good care of the sweater. They should be hung on a hanger when not worn and are going to last longer if you hand wash or dry clean.

Pro Tips

Cashmere looks great with a shirt and tie, but can also be worn with boots and jeans. The choice is yours. Some events call for more of a form fit, but that doesn't mean that looser fitting cashmere isn't a good choice. When it comes to fit, it really is all about you and what feels best.

See Also:

 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Read More