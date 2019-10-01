15 Best Cat Christmas Sweaters

If you’re in the mood for a very “meowy” holiday season, a cat Christmas sweater is the purr-fect choice for all of your office and family gatherings. Featuring furry felines from snarky to snarling, they’re sure to garner more laughs than your old ugly Christmas sweaters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get your groove on at all this year’s holiday parties and family gatherings with this cat ugly Christmas sweater. Laughable and supremely wearable, this sweater features a rainbow of colors and patterns, along with DJ Cat in the center wearing some cool shades, tongue out and ready to cough up a festive furball.
You’ll look purr-fect no matter what color pants you’re wearing because there are so many colors in this sweater, you can literally wear anything. This sweater is machine washable and 100% cotton. Get it in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you up for wearing a gaggle of snarky hissing cats to your next holiday gathering? This crazy cat Christmas sweater is just what you’d expect from the folks at The Tipsy Elves. It reflects their always offbeat sense of humor, and complete incorrectness, which is what makes it so special. This red and green sweater is also adorned with foolish red bows and jingle bells just to take it from plain to the sweater you’ll want to wear right “meow!”
This washable sweater features double reinforced construction and is machine washable so you can easily wear it often. A step above your average ugly Christmas sweater, this one will have your colleagues and friends in stitches. Get it in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. You can find this sweater in women’s sizes as well.
Want to know more about the history of ugly Christmas sweaters? This article by Mary Bellis at ThoughtCo. delivers some insight into our ever-changing fashion sense.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hilarious cat Christmas sweater features a design that looks like an elf’s worst nightmare. The vicious cat in charge is glaring down upon the peaceful Christmas scene with laser beams glaring down and destroying the tiny town while elves run for their lives. While it might seem a bit anti-Christmas spirit, it’s perfect for those of you with slightly damaged senses of humor. If that’s you, you might also want to check out our favorite inappropriate Christmas sweaters, many of which will not be suitable for your office parties.
This red, white and blue sweater is 100% polyester so it’s easily washable. It features classic crew neck styling with contrast color hem, cuffs, and neck. This sweater is super soft, and lightweight enough to wear with just a tee shirt underneath. While it comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large, lots of women buy it to wear with red leggings because of its longer length.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’d best hope that you don’t have to deal with this snarky elf cat this Christmas, because you’re almost certain to get coal in your stocking. This cat Christmas sweater features that grumpy cat front and center, appliqued onto a red, green and black knit background that features a feline cacophony of digital cat images and paw prints. The cat’s elf costume even features sewn on jingle bells to add a musical touch to your sweater.
Made from 100% cotton, this comfy breathable sweater has a classic crew neck and red ribbed collar, cuffs, and hemline. Perfect as a gag gift for the guy on your Christmas list, this sweater comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been searching for the quintessential Christmas cat themed sweater, why not choose one that features a car wearing a Christmas sweater? This hilarious concept is purr-fect for any cat lover who wants to celebrate the holidays and honor their fur baby at the same time. This cotton sweater features an appliqued black cat decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater that’s basically the same as the sweater itself.
Adorned with snowflakes, cat paw prints, and a geometric pattern that’s seriously holidayish, this sweater features ribbed cuffs, collar and hem. While it comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large, you might want to be aware that it runs a bit large if you’re a woman. Looking for a cat sweater that seems a bit more impish and playful? How about this one that’s covered with mischevious black kitties with ornaments, packages, and holiday stars? This slim-fit sweater is also 100% cotton and comes in the same range of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just picture it if Santa were to ditch those eight tiny reindeer and replace them with a team of wild flying kitties? That’s the image you’ll find portrayed on this hilarious cat Christmas sweater. With eight tiny (not really) appliqued cats pulling Santa through the night sky, it features a background of blue with bright yellow stars. The sleeves, cuffs, and hem are trimmed out in green ribbing.
Better yet, if you’ve been searching for a light up Christmas sweater, this one totally fits the bill. It has flashing LED lights that add lots of sparkle and cheer to your evening holiday events, and your kids will get a kick out of it too. This washable cotton sweater comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The cat on the front of this Christmas sweater looks anything but cuddly – in fact, he looks downright mad because he’s wrapped up in Christmas lights and wearing an unmistakable snarl. This cat ugly Christmas sweater is even more fun because it features four flashing LED lights that come on whenever you move, making the cat-astrophe seem even more realistic.
Made of cotton and acrylic, it features feather yarn and a bit of shimmery lurex to keep it festive. With a black background front and back, it features striped sleeves and a red contrast ribbed collar, cuffs and hem. It comes in women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women love long sweaters, and that’s what makes this cat themed Christmas sweater a winner for many. The length hits mid-thigh so it looks great with either leggings or jeans. The red background in front features sparkling sequined snowflakes and two glittery sequined kitties sitting on a fence watching Santa fly through the night. It’s a cute design that fits at an office or family party with a lot more style than a traditional ugly Christmas sweater.
This sleeves and back are black and red striped, while the cats on the front feature some awesome details like puffy pompoms on their hats. The black cat is wearing a plaid scarf, while his feline partner wears a glittry green collar. Santa’s sleigh and the reindeer light up thanks to some tiny multi-colored LEDs. This cute tunic style sweater is made of cozy acrylic that feels so soft against the skin. Get it in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
If you love the tunic length and you’re not wed to a cat design, you might also like this Christmas tree tunic sweater decorated with garland and sparkles, or the kissing penguins tunic Christmas sweater.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who could resist a sweet gray tabby with a smiling face and cute Santa hat? Not us, that’s for sure. You’ll love this appliqued Christmas kitty sweater that makes every day meowy and bright. This sweater features fun embellishments like a fuzzy pompom on the hat, furry tip on the kitten’s tail and brass jingle bells on the bright red bow tie.
The green background features whimsical snowflakes at the shoulders with a more traditional snowflake border print around the sleeve bottoms and hem of the sweater. It’s finished with ribbed red trim around the crew neck and cuffs. made from 100% acrylic, it’s machine washable and it comes in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
Another cute Christmas cat sweater in navy also has fuzzy trim around the neckline, hemline and sleeves. It also has a festive snowflake border print at the bottoms of the sleeves and hem in front. For an interesting twist, you can even customize this Christmas sweatshirt with a picture of your own cat in one of two different design styles!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Woe is the Christmas kitty who accidentally gets its tail stuck in the wall plug while playing with Christmas lights. That’s the scene on the front of this funny Christmas sweater, but that poor kitty doesn’t look too meowy, does he? This simple green knit sweater is 100% acrylic and machine washable, with some fun graphics that are guaranteed to garner some laughs this holiday season.
The plain green sweater back is highlighted by a plug in showing the cat’s tail stuck in the socket. It comes in one of the widest ranges of women’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Company makes a cute cat Christmas sweater that actually does light up, but in a sweet way, with LEDs that flash on the cat’s face.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great choice for the proverbially spaced out crowd, this flying space cats sweater is the ideal option for the Christmas season. The sweater features two caped cat superheroes flying through a star and planet filled solar system where Christmas packages float by like small asteroids. Embellished with metallic threads for extra detail, this sweater features blinking LED lights throughout the front that are reminiscent of satellites in the night sky.
Made of comfy 100% cotton, this sweater features dual colored blue ribbed trim at the collar, cuffs, and hemline. It comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. Another hilarious out of this world design is the Pizza Cat Galaxy sweater that has a pudgy slice riding cat licking its whiskers as it travels through the dark night sky. It also features sparkling LEDs that light up the front.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Christmas cat sweater seems like the perfect homage to Sir Elton John, thanks to the sparkling green Christmas tree glasses being sported by the feline on front. This sweater has some cool, yet tactile details that might make people want to pet you, so beware. The appliqued cat is covered in soft brown fur that begs to be felt, with soft white paws, tail tip and chest. The cat’s clever bow tie looks like the real thing and cleverly protrudes from the front of the sweater.
The background features a combination of patterned stripes including Christmas trees, snowflakes and, of course, strutting cats. This 100% cotton sweater is soft, breathable and super comfy to wear. It comes in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. For a cat sweater look that’s more bold and daring, the Wildcat Santa Ugly Christmas Sweater eschews the ordinary festive print background and instead opts for holiday colored animal print blocks from shoulders to hem with a snarling Santa cat on the front.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We admit that the Taco Cat theme leaves us a bit dazed and confused, but we’re betting after enough fruit cake and holiday punch you’ll come up with a story to explain this thought provoking Christmas sweater. Perhaps you’re just looking to win the weirdest Christmas sweater contest at the office, but for whatever reason, we can’t help but chuckle at the palindrome (for more on those, read this article) that is the word tacocat. You’ll find these taco cats showing up on tee shirts, hoodies and even pajamas, so why not go with the theme for Christmas too?
This crazy looking cat (or should we say angry?) features a taco top hat and is perched on a pile of sparkly Christmas packages. The sweater’s background, instead of featuring the symbols of the season, has patterns of hot sauce and taco shells and other interesting stuff. Get it in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. Made of 100% cotton, this sweater is lightweight and breathable.
Of course, you could always alternate with a straight taco themed Christmas sweater featuring the festive food along with avocados and tortilla chips, mixed with classic Christmas symbols.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re on the petite side and you’ve been searching for the perfect cat-themed Christmas sweater, we’ve finally found a cutie for you. The Santa Claws sweater features a crabby looking cat in a Santa hat and scarf, on a gray knit background. You’ll love the cold shoulder design and the wide boatneck styling, along with a somewhat longer length.
Made of super-soft machine washable acrylic, this sweater won’t leave you itching, even in the driest cold weather. Sadly, it only comes in women’s sizes X-Small and Small, but for petite women, it’s a purr-fect holiday choice.
Another great holiday choice is this Tipsy Elves Christmas Cat party dress. The fit and flare style is flattering on everyone, and it comes in women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t want to leave your kids out of the ugly Christmas sweater fun, a cat ugly Christmas sweater is sure to be a hit at school and holiday parties. This cute sweater for kids features an appliqued meowing cat in a Santa hat. It features a solid red bottom, and green chest and sleeves adorned with a white snowflake pattern. The round neck makes it perfect to tuck a turtleneck underneath to keep them toasty, and the two layer design makes it cozy even without an extra shirt.
Perfect for girls or boys, this unisex design comes in kid’s sizes from X-Small (4-5) to X-Large (9-10). A cute option for little girls is this Christmas cat sweater dress with a happy kitten on the front. Both boys and girls would love this pizza cat hoodie featuring cats in Santa gear flying on slices of their favorite pie.