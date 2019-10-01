15 Best Cat Christmas Sweaters

Are you up for wearing a gaggle of snarky hissing cats to your next holiday gathering? This crazy cat Christmas sweater is just what you’d expect from the folks at The Tipsy Elves. It reflects their always offbeat sense of humor, and complete incorrectness, which is what makes it so special. This red and green sweater is also adorned with foolish red bows and jingle bells just to take it from plain to the sweater you’ll want to wear right “meow!”

This washable sweater features double reinforced construction and is machine washable so you can easily wear it often. A step above your average ugly Christmas sweater, this one will have your colleagues and friends in stitches. Get it in men’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. You can find this sweater in women’s sizes as well.

Want to know more about the history of ugly Christmas sweaters? This article by Mary Bellis at ThoughtCo. delivers some insight into our ever-changing fashion sense.