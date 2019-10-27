40 Best High Top Shoes for Men: The Ultimate List

If you are a true baller but don’t always want to carry two pairs of shoes on you at all times to go from the court to the streets then I suggest getting a shoe that makes the transition smoothly. These Adidas sneaks are just the shoe for you. They seamlessly go from running up and down the court and scoring buckets to walking around town or on the dance floor at your favorite bar or club. The great thing about these shoes is that they come in a ton of colors so if all-black isn’t your thing check them out in a bunch of different colors.