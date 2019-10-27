40 Best High Top Shoes for Men: The Ultimate List

A truly great shoe collection requires time, patience and a keen eye for the most stylish kicks. If you are looking for a pair of shoes to add to your collection, the high top is a must. Check out our list of the best high top shoes for men.
If you’re a fan of a shoe that is as practical as it is fashionable then you are looking at a great shoe for you. This leather sneaker is beautiful and can go from the dance floor to parkay floor in the blink of an eye. Wearing this shoe you know you are dressing to impress. You can rock this shoe with jeans, khakis even slacks and shorts. That is a shoe that can do a bit of everything.
Reebok, initially an English shoe company got its start designing next-level sneakers and footwear in 1895. All of that experience shows in each of their designs. These all-black Reebok high tops are a great addition to their portfolio, they look great and will complete almost any outfit you throw at them. You could even rock these in a business casual office if the boss isn’t too picky about sneakers.
Fila is an Italian sportswear company made famous by its well-known sneakers has grown into a massively cool and stylish fashion company since it’s beginning in 1911. Over 100 years later and they still put out cool looking and super comfortable shoes and sneakers. These all-white high tops are so pretty you almost don’t want to wear them. You should wear them though because they will treat your feet right and will go great with a nice pair of khakis or your favorite jeans.
DC Shoes has been making awesome skate apparel for over 25 years and they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Their shoes have been worn by Olympic champions and X-Games gold winners. These high top skate sneakers are so good looking you won’t need to search far and wide for something to pair with them. They will go with almost anything you can throw at them. As long as it’s a casual look and not too formal. Jeans are the best pairing with these shoes for sure.
If you are a true shoe fan then you probably remember your first pair of pristine Nikes. You remember getting them either as a gift or buying them yourself. If you didn’t wear them home from the store you most likely rushed home to open that perfect shoebox. These Nike’s are the perfect shoe to bring a little nostalgia to your life. They are beautiful, classic and will certainly step up your game a bit.
Whether you are a shoe head yourself or you are looking to find the perfect Christmas gift for the shoe lover in your life you can’t go wrong with these black and orange leather lace-up high tops. They look like dress shoes at first glance, at second glance you see how stylish and cool these kicks truly are. Pair them with any outfit from super casual to business casual and know that you are wearing the right kicks for the job.
These shoes are so sexy the picture says it all. If you love high top shoes and are looking for something a bit more classy then your traditional high top, these are the shoes for you. They are sneaky sleek. They are suede and black and have a pattern that is slick and adds just enough depth while being super subtle. Get yourself a pair of these sneaky sexy kicks and fall in love with a sneaker.
While this high top isn’t your traditional high top, it is a sexy shoe that deserves some serious attention. Advertised as a leather basketball shoe this Puma was made special for Clyde Drexler, famous Houston U, and Houston Rockets star basketball player. These shoes definitely mirror his smoothness and streamlined play. While they don’t look like your grandfather’s high tops they sure are pretty.
The Frye brand is known the world over for their unique and incredibly popular take on the traditional boot. While they do in fact make a sexy boot, they also have put together a great looking high top shoe that has all the makings of their famous boots with the attitude and crazy cool style of a sneaker. While these boot shoes are a robust addition to any collection, you’ll be happy to know that they are also the kind of shoe that can go with anything. Even a formal outfit.
Look, if you want that classic high top shoe look without all the muss and fuss then you need something that has that classic high top look and is also crazy durable. The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star is the shoe that needs no words. Nearly every person on the planet can recognize these sneaks in every corner of the globe. Getting a pair of these means you are invested in the high top way of life. Every true sneaker aficionado needs a pair of these in the collection.
Sometimes it’s the simplest of designs that make the greatest impressions. These navy and white high tops are old school and new school mixed into the same dope looking shoe. Shorts, pants whatever, wear them with the confidence of knowing that your shoes are kicking ass. These shoes are so perfectly understated they have a great shot at becoming your new favorite pair of shoes.
These kicks have all the style of your nicest pair of dress shoes or wingtips with all the attitude of a steel toe boot. The silver tips give them a futuristic look like something from Mad Max. Their style is way posher than the Thunderdome and super clean looking. They shine and sparkle like a freshly waxed marble floor. There just isn’t anything you can say that truly describes how cool these shoes are. These will go with any outfit, any type of setting.
These shoes look like something Marty McFly would wear while time traveling. They are futuristic and classic at the same time. The silver shines and looks like they should be shot into space. The other great thing about these kicks besides how cool they look, they are ergonomically designed with orthopedic insoles so your feet will be comfy and protected while you’re speeding towards the future in your Delorian.
Sometimes in the fashion world, the most discrete looks make some pretty big impressions. These shoes are proof of that. While they don’t sport diamonds or a sexy colorful finish they are still a great looking high top. While they are sneaky stylish these are not your basic shoes. They are durable, comfortable and are still the kind of high top that people will be asking about whenever you wear them.
One of the dopest shoes to ever hit the market the Nike Air Force 1 is an iconic look. These shoes are the perfect mix of athletic and casual wear you can do anything in these while wearing almost anything. Jeans and a tee? Rock these kicks! Khakis and a button-down shirt? Rock these kicks! The all-black look is as classic as the name and will round out your collection nicely.
High tops aren’t just a sneaker, these shoes are more on the side of the boots but are still considered shoes. While they look plain they are anything but. These gorgeous kicks will not only add to your outfits but they will also make you about 3 inches taller without making you look like you are wearing stilts. These are a great buy for the fashionable guy that wants to add a couple inches to his height.
Adidas has one of the most iconic looks in shoe history. They built on that look to create their high top running shoe. The nearly all-white shoe is like a work of art, the colors and design are just right. Obviously, you can rock these Run DMC style with your favorite jeans and a dope hoodie or you can wear them a little more formally with khakis and a button-down shirt. Either way, you are sure to look pretty slick.
Chances are that if you are a true shoe fan you remember well the Reebok Iverson’s. They took the shoe world by storm over 20 years ago and they haven’t lessened in their appeal over the past two decades. These sneaks are still super sexy, they have a ton of attitude and they were worn by one of the dopest ballplayers of all time. These shoes are definitely the answer in one of three color combos.
For the skate shoe fanatic out there these Vaders are a prime choice. They are built for winter wear and are nearly indestructible. They can trudge through rain, sleet, ice and snow without worry. While they look super cool in the tan they are also available in a bunch of other fun and eye-catching colors.
If you’re an earth tones kind of guy and like to wear those kinds of colors then you have stumbled upon a high top shoe that will add to your nature-themed outfits. These shoes from Saint Laurent are all style in a sneaker. The great thing about browns of any shade is that they truly pair well with anything you can throw at them. These kicks would look best with khakis of the same color or even a bit lighter. Try them out with anything in your wardrobe and you will be glad you made the move.
Maybe you’re the kind of guy that lets color express his individual fashion and style. If so, these Puma high tops are a great choice for you. They sport classic Puma design, but in a high top. They also boast a ton of bright, vibrant colors that will make pairing them with the rest of your outfit a fun adventure. you can literally wear any color shirt or hoodie with these and it will be the right choice.
If you haven’t noticed how well Nike does shoes then you need to poke your head out every once in a while. Nike makes some seriously dope sneakers. These Hyperdunks are no different than their usual awesome shoe selection. If you are going to play some serious basketball then lace up these bad boys. The camo color featured is incredibly cool but if it isn’t for you, no worries, this shoe comes in over 30 different colors.
Maybe you are the kind of guy that is into names. There is no faster-rising name in men’s shoes right now than Steve Madden. Originally got his start in the women’s shoe game with his wacky designs and crazy commercials, Steve Madden has broadened his brand with men’s shoes that have just as much character and appeal as his women’s line. These chukka style high top sneakers are a must-have for the guy that needs something casual to wear while walking around.
Camo is one of the quickest rising styles on the planet right now. The military look is super stylish and because camo is, well camo, it goes with anything. These DC skate shoes are the perfect balance of durability and style. A skater’s life is lived on his feet via kickflips and ollies. These shoes, while they are perfect for skating are also a great choice for just walking around.
While at first glance these shoes look like boots, they are really more of a dress shoe. Something to wear to a wedding or a day at the office, but don’t limit yourself, they will look just as good with a pair of jeans and a tee. The black is a classic look that will go with everything but they are also available in dark brown that compliments khakis really well.
While Nike is the biggest shoe brand and most recognizable symbol in the shoe game the Air Jordan brand from Nike might be the closest second place. The Air Jordan brand specializes in shoes that are a little bit different. Typically their designs shock and awe the competition and consumers. They are stylish they are mean looking and they have so much to offer the potential wearer. These camo offerings are no different. The perfect shoe for balling out and going out.
A dark brown sneaker or shoe is a great base for the potential outfit. These color shoes can really help make the move on pants and a top. Obviously, khakis are a great choice to pair with these but don’t sleep on them as a dressier shoe. Because of the color, you can get away with wearing these to the office. Regardless of where or when you wear them, they are a dope high top nonetheless.
For the guy that wants a little more utility than most, these shoes are going to do everything you need them to. They are extra padded, have super soft insoles and extra arch support for your comfort. You can play ball in these as well as go on a four-hour hike and your feet will thank you for the extra care afterward. These are dope shoes that will support you in all of your adventures.
Maybe you need a dressy sneaker that will stand out when you strut into the room. These red and black suede Filas are going to be those shoes. They are bright and scream style. Wear these casually with some jeans or some dark khakis or dress them up a bit if you have a business casual wedding or event to attend. Either way, you are going to look your best.
Perhaps you are in the market for a serious throwback high top that will give you all the feels that it did when it was released originally. The Shaq Attack sneaker from Reebok is definitely one of the most nostalgic shoes on the planet. If you don’t picture a 7-foot monster running up and down the court tearing down backboards then you obviously don’t remember these shoes at their height. These are a great shoe for a real collector and for someone that wants to turn heads next time they step on the court.
If you are a true baller but don’t always want to carry two pairs of shoes on you at all times to go from the court to the streets then I suggest getting a shoe that makes the transition smoothly. These Adidas sneaks are just the shoe for you. They seamlessly go from running up and down the court and scoring buckets to walking around town or on the dance floor at your favorite bar or club. The great thing about these shoes is that they come in a ton of colors so if all-black isn’t your thing check them out in a bunch of different colors.
If high fashion is your thing then you need to check out these sleek high tops from Ferragamo. Another juggernaut in the luxury fashion world these shoes literally shine. While white is a difficult color to keep looking pristine you will enjoy putting in the extra time to keep these shoes looking as good as possible. Wear them with your favorite pair of jeans or with some light khakis and get your “thank yous” ready for the onslaught of compliments that are going to come your way.
A lot of guys have a specific color that just looks better on them than most other colors. If your color is blue, then these are a must-buy shoe for you. Blue goes great with everything, khakis, jeans, shorts, anything. So buying a pair of all blue shoes is a clutch move regardless of if your color is actually blue. These Nike’s are a great addition to any collection and if blue isn’t your thing, then pick these up in a few different colors than the featured color.
If you need a shoe that will walk the trails of your favorite hike or can handle the wild winters of the Northeast then Timberland has put together the perfect shoe not only in durability but in style as well. These kicks are tough as nails and highly fashionable to boot. You can wear these with a dressy outfit or a casual outfit with shorts and high socks. Either way, these shoes will keep you comfortable and dry.
While at first glance these may appear to be Converse All-Stars, look again because they aren’t. They are however a super stylish multi-colored high top that pair well with any casual outfit you can throw at them. They even go great with shorts. One huge attribute to these shoes is that they will actually make you almost 4 inches taller. So for the guys out there that want to add a bit of height to their shoe game, check out these badass shoes.
Whether or not you decide to hit the tennis courts in these shoes you are going to look great. Sure they are built for tennis but I am sure you can find more than one use for them. They might even be able to pass for dress shoes during your long days at the office. I would recommend getting these in an earth tone so you can wear whatever you want with them but in all seriousness, they come in six great colors that should do the trick.
Earth tone shoes are an easy choice for the guy that doesn’t know what to wear with what. It sounds complicated but it really isn’t. If you have trouble pairing your sneaks or shoes with whatever else you are wearing then go with a brown or black or grey. These colors will go with anything and will take the guesswork out of looking good. These kicks are an easy choice if you have jeans or khakis that you wear all the time.
Some guys like a shoe that looks like a boot but still performs like a sneaker. Something dressy that can pass at the office as a dress shoe, but really is a sneaker made for dunking and shooting. These Jordans are all of that and so much more. They are classic, they are sneaky and they have a ton of attitude. You can totally get this past your boss at the office on more than casual Fridays.
If you are looking for a dope pair of sneaks but you are buying on a budget then check out these Adidas basketball shoes. They are multicolored so you can mix and match what you wear them with, they are sturdy and comfortable and will treat your feet well through years of use. Buying shoes on a budget can be difficult but isn’t impossible. These kicks come in the featured color but don’t sleep on a couple of other colors.
Gucci is one of the most recognizable names in luxury clothing. They have a unique style that has graced the stages of fashion shows all over the world. These high top sneakers are as Gucci as it gets. They have a ton of style, colors that pop and a name that will take them the extra mile. The great thing about these shoes is that when you wear them you will get questions and compliments all day long. These shoes are going to be your new faves for sure.