23 Best Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

If you’re decorating the house and the tree while drinking eggnog and listening to Christmas music you’re also probably checking out the Christmas programming on the TV as well. If you watch all the cartoons and Christmas movies than you are sure to be a fan of Snoopy and the Peanuts franchise. Show how big of a fan you are by wearing your special Snoopy PJs. You will love how comfy they are and will also love seeing your family run around the house dressed in their matching outfits.