21 Best Designer Hoodies for Men: The Ultimate List

The days are getting shorter and the nights longer and colder. It is official, hoodie season is upon us! This is the time of year to throw on your favorite and coolest hoodie and roll out. This is the best place to look for the perfect men’s designer hoodies.
You most likely have heard the name Versace before. You may have even owned or known someone that has owned something from the Versace line. What you may not know is that they also make some of the most fashionable hoodies on the planet. The brand has been around forever and it is no mystery why. This black and red-trimmed hoodie is so hot it’s on fire and would make one hell of a stylish Christmas gift to the lucky guy you get it for. You can pair this with anything and know you are doing the hoodie justice.
Ed Hardy is well-known for being a colorful, ridiculously unique clothing company. They make everything from jeans to hats to graphic tees and they all scream with vibrant colors and crazy details. What you may not know is that Ed Hardy, the man, the guy the company is named after, is one of the most iconic tattoo artists ever. He has tattooed himself and others on all four corners of the globe. This hoodie is a perfect reflection of both the man and the brand. Absolutely gorgeous and incredibly unique it is the perfect designer hoodie to add to your collection.
While True Religion is a brand most commonly known for their beautiful and super stylish denim, they do have some other clothing items that are at the peak of men’s fashion. This camo hoodie is as badass as it is beautiful. Not your traditional green on green camo this turns the world of camouflage on its ear as a tie-dyed kind of camo. Super cool. This full-zip cotton hoodie is at the height of dopeness and it drips with swag.
Marc Jacobs is a fashion designer who was also the creative director of Louis Vuitton for nearly two decades. It’s pretty clear that Marc had some great ideas of his own that he wanted to crash the men’s fashion party with. This hoodie is as mean as it is easy on the eyes. While the majority of the hoodie is cotton it has some leather accents that make it so cool. Navy is a great color to complement with black, so this hoodie can be worn with anything, even under a pea coat or heavy jacket.
The Canadian fashion brand Dsquared2 makes some of the coolest looking hoodies in the world. This may be the first time you are hearing about the brand but I promise you it isn’t the last time you’ll hear the name. This slim-fit cotton and elastane hoodie may be a slim fit but it is built to expand and stretch and breathe. The logos down the sleeves and all-back front are simplicity at it’s sexiest.
Diesel put together an absolute monster in the cool hoodie world with this one. The pitch-black background of the hoodie only amplifies the neon colors of the designs on the front and sleeves. The colors pop and have almost a three-dimensional look to them against the black. This is your classic pullover hoodie but not your classic design. This hoodie will pair nicely with jeans or some darker khakis.
Hugo Boss makes some seriously slick men’s clothing. They are known for their pants and shirts and ties to match, but did you know that they also make super comfortable and crazy cool looking hoodies? Well, you do now! This black and grey hoodie is a traditional full-zip hoodie made of cotton and polyamide. While this is a luxury hoodie it can be treated as a low maintenance option as it is machine washable. If you’re not feeling the black, pick it up in either navy blue or white.
If you are a hoodie fan and need something that isn’t your classic heavy, highly insulated and super warm hoodie then this is the perfect hoodie for you. A great choice to bring to the beach or on a long hike, while this is a hoodie, it is a summer month or indoor lighter hoodie. It sounds complicated but it really isn’t, wear it when it feels right. It is bright and cheery and really looking for a good hang. You are going to love the way this hoodie fits and feels when you wear it.
The right blue hoodie can really make an outfit shine. Pair it with anything from the right color denim jeans or even khakis in a light brown or tan and you have yourself a perfect match. While this hoodie is super casual feel free to wear it everywhere because of how dope it is. The light blue cherub on the front is a cool contrast with the light blue next to the darker navy. 100% cotton 10000% swagalicious.
Looking for a bright and stylish hoodie for any occasion? This hoodie is that! It is a tricolored pullover hoodie that has a ton going for it. It will pair nicely with a pair of blue jeans, black jeans, khakis, slacks, shorts and any kind of shoes you can pair with them. This is a great looking hoodie with a cable knit for depth and texture. The colors are great and really give this hoodie more legs to be worn with almost anything.
Another great looking black hoodie, this one from True Religion has a bit more attitude than your typical black hoodie. It has a shiny silver horseshoe logo in the top left of the sweatshirt but it also has an attitude about it that is really impressive. Even the aglets on the end of the drawstrings are silver. The addition of the silver in this hoodie really gives it depth and another dimension.
Another stunner from the guys in the great white north, Dsquared2. This hoodie is fire even though it is from the tundra of Canada. The sleeves have ribbed cuffs, it’s padded for a little extra insulation on those cold Calgary nights. Oh, and there are sequinned panels on the shoulders, under the arms and up the back that almost look like angels wings. This look is so cool and so unique that anyone that gets this hoodie is going to have an absolute banger for a long long time.
Sometimes a black hoodie just says it all. While some would view a black hoodie as “plain” it is actually quite the contrary. Black hoodies have the depth they have style and typically will go well with anything you can think of pairing them with. Jeans or khakis or even shorts will pair nicely with this beautiful hoodie from Versace. If you aren’t a huge fan of all black you’re in luck because the black of the hoodie is broken up by the logo in the top left corner.
Bright colors paired with a camo look makes for a great looking hoodie. The Polo brand knows a thing or two about dressing men for success they have been doing it for decades and have produced some of the best looking pants, shoes, hats, shirts and yes, even hoodies. This hoodie is available in the featured look or in a darker camo with more black and the same cuffs and hems. Either way, you are looking at a super steezy hoodie.
Any stitch of clothing, men or women’s, that dons the Armani name and logo is sure to be something wonderful. This green and black hoodie doesn’t disappoint for even one second. It is gorgeous, it is sleek and it has such a great look that you will put together your entire outfit based around this hoodie. While it isn’t a traditional slim fit hoodie it is nearly form fitting which is great because it won’t be too baggy but also won’t be too snug. This is the perfect fitting and looking hoodie.
Sometimes what you need is an article of clothing that sends an immediate and unsubtle message. I’m not saying that this hoodie sends a specific message but it definitely says a lot about the man wearing it. This is a hoodie for the man that really cares about how he looks. The skulls are a sick design and the pure white against the black backdrop is fantastic to look at. Just because it is a hooded sweatshirt doesn’t mean it can’t also be a great work of art. It has a Jackson Pollack-esque look to it. If you aren’t digging the black, there is a FIRE red and orange version of the hoodie with bone-colored skulls. Either one is a dope look in the hoodie world.
Vince hit the nail on the head when they drew up the designs and executed this hoodie. The gentle colors and bright white background are a great look for any time of the year. Wear it in the winter when you’ve got a cool snowy vibe going on or wear it to the beach in the summer and enjoy some rays or a volleyball game. This hoodie is great for any time any occasion.
True Religion knows men’s fashion. It is one of the many things that the brand has really zeroed in on and crushed it. They make some of the most interesting and unique designs that there aren’t enough good things to say about them. For folks that think they are only a denim jeans brand, they need to broaden their horizons, do themselves a favor and check out some of their dope hoodies. This weed leaf hoodie is so steezy and beautiful you will want to wear it all the time. Even if you’re not a fan of the plant itself, this thing is a work of art.
Diesel uses a unique design with this hoodie. The patchwork pattern is a great look and adds a lot of depth and dimension as well as texture to this gorgeous hoodie. The multiple knits also give this hoodie added texture using a cable knit for half and a regular knit for the other half is super fun and interesting way to build a hooded sweatshirt. The black and gray, while neutral, seem to jump off of the fabric because of the knit and patchwork. This hoodie will go with any and everything you own and will for sure get you some serious compliments.
The look and design of this hoodie is extremely dope. A lot of people will say that horizontal stripes aren’t attractive or don’t work for men. Well, that is simply not true. The guy that wears these stripes and wears them correctly with the right pairings and right compliments will look better than most guys in a full suit. It is complete with Melange sweat fabric for extra comfort. The colors jump off of the material and are so bright and so beautiful that this hoodie will bring a smile to your face every time you wear it.
Often times the most luxurious, most designer fashion is outside of the box but comes together so nicely you really become invested in the artwork of the designer. This hoodie is high fashion to a “T”. While not a traditional look, this is definitely something you can see walking down the runway at fashion week in NYC. The blue is the perfect contrast to the dark black, the “witch” design Is crazy in right now and has serious staying power. It is a great looking hoodie and any guy would be lucky to have this as the star of his collection.