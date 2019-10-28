21 Best Designer Hoodies for Men: The Ultimate List

Sometimes what you need is an article of clothing that sends an immediate and unsubtle message. I’m not saying that this hoodie sends a specific message but it definitely says a lot about the man wearing it. This is a hoodie for the man that really cares about how he looks. The skulls are a sick design and the pure white against the black backdrop is fantastic to look at. Just because it is a hooded sweatshirt doesn’t mean it can’t also be a great work of art. It has a Jackson Pollack-esque look to it. If you aren’t digging the black, there is a FIRE red and orange version of the hoodie with bone-colored skulls. Either one is a dope look in the hoodie world.