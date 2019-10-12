15 Best Mouse Costumes for Halloween: Your Ultimate List

Most people can be separated into two camps: those who think mice are scary and those who think they are cute. For that reason, going as a mouse for Halloween is a great idea. Find the best options for mouse costumes to express your inner rodent this Halloween.
-
For children who have reached toddler status, this is a fairly deluxe option to consider. Both the head and the body are shaped into the form for a more fully-fledged costume feeling. Everything you need is here, including the tunic body, mouse feet, and the face on the hood.
This 100 percent polyester costume comes in four sizes: extra small, 18 months, 2T and 4T. It comes with the shoe covers with elastic bands to scure them in place. There’s a tail on the back, of course.
The leggings and shirt aren’t included, so you’ll have to buy those separately.
-
For your pre-toddler mouse costume needs, there are a couple of adorable options. The first is this offering from Fun World, which is a fun, stylized take on a mouse. Everything you need is included, even the plush piece of cheese.
The hooded jumpsuit features a blue polka dot pattern where a basic white would normally be on the tummy and the ears. The sleeves end in paw-like hand coverings, which are attached. The booties slip on and have anti-skid bottoms for improved trick-or-treating grip. A tail and nose are also attached.
The legs of this jumpsuit are buttoned for easy diaper changes during the Halloween party. They recommend handwashing this, but for the few days a year they’ll wear it, that shouldn’t be a huge deterrent for this cute costume.
-
If you’d rather your baby’s face star as the face of the mouse, Fun Costumes also has this option available for infants. The construction on this one is a little more involved, trading places with having the mouse face details on the hood.
This includes the paw mittens which can fold back if your baby doesn’t want to wear them. The feet are larger and more mouse-focused, too. The entire costume is made of polyester velour and comes in three sizes: 0-3 months, 6-9 months, and 12-18 months.
-
Here’s another adorable option for toddlers. The key difference on this one is the swirled, almost tufted mouse fur that gives it a more dynamic and deluxe look and feel. It also has pink ears and tummy, which also helps set it apart from other costumes.
There is a tail, of course, but on this one, the whiskers actually stick out unlike on most other mouse costumes. The shoe covers are more like slippers for ease of use.
This is a cute and interesting costume that comes in five different sizes to perfectly suit your child.
-
Four our last kids mouse costume selection, it would be wrong to skip over possibly the most famous mouse of them all: Mickey Mouse. In some ways, this is a much less involved costume than the other mouse options, but that’s more than made up for by a very accurate rendering of Mickey’s face on the hood.
The plus side is that this is a simple costume to put on and wear, being made up of a single snap-closure hooded jumpsuit. The tail is detachable if you prefer, and the rest of it is relatively no-fuss.
There are many, many options for Mickey Mouse costumes out there. This includes a variant with mittens and a plush Mickey head with squeaking nose, as well as one without a rendering of Mickey’s face, leaving room for your toddler to be the star.
-
If you’re in need of an adult mouse costume, this is a solid, inexpensive option. This is a fuzzy polyester jumpsuit with a front zipper closure which fits people with up to a 42 inch chest.
Unlike some of the offerings for infants, there are no offsetting accent colors on this one, and no shoe or hand covers are included. Still, for a quick and easy costume, this is worth considering. It does, of course, have rather large rodent ears and a tail.
This is a good costume on its own, but you could also use it as a base layer and add any number of other touches to turn another costume idea into a mouse version, if you wanted.
-
Taking a step up from the Forum Novelties version, this mouse costume adds a few important details. Namely, these include both foot and hand coverings to complete the overall look, as well as a lighter color for the tummy and the insides of the ears.
The mitts are attached to the costume, but the headpiece and shoe covers are separate pieces. This is made of 100% polyester microfiber and the zipper runs up the back as opposed to the front. The tail is poseable, too.
This option comes in two sizes: Standard, which accommodates a chest up to 48 inches and a torso up to 37 inches and measures 62 inches tall. The Extra Large Size is the same overall length, but fits a chest up to 52 inches and a torso of 38 inches.
If you want to go as a family, there are also kids and toddler sizes of this costume.
-
I know my rodents pretty well, so I am fully aware that rats and mice are not the same. Still, if you’ve looked at the mouse options and weren’t excited about any of them and are still set on some kind of rodent, maybe this sewer rat costume is the right option for you.
It’s mangier and creepier, so it does fit the Halloween vibe a little better. It’s an all-in-one jumpsuit, including attached hand and shoe covers, as well as a full rat head hood.
Like the mouse version from this company, this comes in two sizes: Standard, which accommodates a chest up to 48 inches and a torso up to 37 inches and measures 62 inches tall. The Extra Large Size is the same overall length, but fits a chest up to 52 inches and a torso of 38 inches.
Forum Novelties also makes a rat costume, but it was out of stock at the time of this writing.
-
If you’re a Disney lover and you want to go full-on cosplay this Halloween, this deluxe costume is the one for you. This is a take on the straight-up mascot as you’d see him at an amusement park and the materials used are quite a bit nicer than some of the other options on this list.
This costume consists of the full mascot-style head and body, shoe covers, hand covers and a tail. The form for the head is made of EVA plastic, while the outer fabric is velvet. The inside is lined with taffeta and the filling material is polyfil. The costume will fit most people between 5’3″ and 5’11”, though is certainly less flexible than other options.
This is the deluxe treatment with a price to match. There’s also a Minnie Mouse availble, as well.
-
If you anticipate that your Halloween festivities will go on for some time, comfort might be your number one priority. If that’s the case, go with one of these pajama style costumes which will do a reasonable job of looking like a mouse without having to make many sacrifices.
This is about as simple as it gets, with a single hooded jumpsuit that buttons in the front. The best part is that it even has pockets.
There are four sizes available: Small for people 4’9″ to 5’2″; Medium for people 5’3″ to 5’6″; Large for people 5’7″ to 5’10”; and X-Large for people 5’11” to 6’2″.
-
Fans of Mean Girls will remember this scene, of course. It’s a twist on the classic mouse costume which will give you the opportunity to either repeat the movie line verbatim or say, “It’s from Mean Girls, duh!”
It’s a fairly complete look, as well, including a step-in bodysuit with adjustable shoulder straps, a chiffon babydoll dress, a satin ribbon belt, and mouse ears worn via a plastic headband. There are five sizes to choose from, which means there should be an option for just about anyone.
Unfortunately, those amazing boots aren’t included, but you could accessorize with your own. Seeing Red has an alternative take on this costume that is much simpler and doesn’t require you to actually say the phrase.
-
To be completely honest with you, I personally find this costume concept pretty bizarre. That said, we would be remiss if we left this off the list. We want you to know about all your options.
This costume is a take on the old nursery rhyme which has a fairly grim ending, but nevertheless makes a halfway decent sight gag at a Halloween party. Ultimately, this is mostly an accessory kit as it contains the mouse ear headband, bow tie choker, sunglasses, seeing cane and a tail.
To complete this specific look, you’ll need to pick up a black minidress, but don’t let us stop you from trying it with a suit or something. If you want another option, Fun World Costumes offers an alternative.
-
If you want the makings of a mouse costume but want to skip the blind mouse gimmick, this set might be the one for you. It has mostly similar components, just minus the nursery rhyme details.
Included in this kit is a mouse ear headband, a satin bow tie, and a pin-on tail. To complete the pictured look, you’ll need a gray crop top, gray booty shorts, and a gray tutu.
That seems awfully cold for any Halloween activities that involve the outdoors, though, so feel free to go velour tracksuit or hoodie and sweats instead.
-
For a more character-based riff on these accessory-style mouse costumes, this licensed set is for the Minnie Mouse lovers out there. This is supposed to be a relatively low-key, reasonably comfortable costume and the price is certainly right.
This costume includes a bowtie and ears headband, a choker featuring Minnie Mouse, gloves and a tail. Complete this look with a red shirt of your choosing, black jeans, and black shoes.
If you prefer something like Minnie’s actual dress, consider these options from Disguise, Fun World, or Smiffy’s.
-
If you already have a costume concept in mind, like an astronaut or ninja, for example, and just want to mouse-ify it, this is the kit for you. Simple, cheap, and straight-forward, this will add the finishing touch to your costume idea.
This includes a mouse ear headband, a tail, a bowtie and a nose, complete with whiskers. That’s already a bit of a departure and a welcome addition compared to a lot of options on this list, but to make it even better, it makes a squeaking mouse noise when pushed. It’s a great little detail to bring a little something extra to your mouse costume.