21 Best Ripped Jeans for Men: The Ultimate List

These jeans are not your grandfather or even father’s pair of denim. These jeans have an attitude and an edge to them that can only be described as “wow!”. They are two-toned, black and white which makes for a great looking pair of jeans. They are distressed and ripped and even feature zippers at the bottom so you can wear them in a variety of different fashions. Zip them all the way down for a slim fit look or unzip them so you can rock a pair of boots or even make them a Capri. They come in the featured look or the reverse of that look with the black being at the top and the white being near the cuff.