21 Best Ripped Jeans for Men: The Ultimate List

21 Best Ripped Jeans for Men: The Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 2 Shares
  • Updated

The right pair of jeans can be the foundation of a guy’s wardrobe. You want to wear them all the time, they are broken in just right and they go with nearly everything you own. These jeans, are the best ripped jeans for men according to the crew at Heavy.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Materials to Consider:

Most jeans you come across are going to be made with cotton denim. A new trend in the denim jeans world are jeans being made with spandex and elastane for an extra stretchy fit. These jeans are already broken in so that you can move freely. While ripped jeans are super cool and cray stylish, there are a lot of options out there where the rips are kept together with wax and patches. These jeans will look the way they looked when you bought them and will keep from over-ripping or fraying in a way that you don't want. 

Pro Tips:

Anything goes with jeans. Try new things. Jeans with boots, jeans with sneakers or loafers, you can even wear the right pair of dress shoes with the right pair of jeans. A white dress shirt slightly tucked in is always a fan favorite with blue jeans. A trusted and time tested look is a vintage tee or graphic tee with the right faded jeans. Experiment with your jeans so that you can find the perfect look.

See Also:

101 Christmas Gifts for Men: The Best in Fashion

21 Best Thermal Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List (2019)

 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Read More