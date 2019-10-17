21 Best Scarves for Men: The Ultimate List

Italian cashmere is known for being one of the softest kinds of cashmere on the planet. While this scarf is incredibly soft it is also incredibly cool. Yes, it will keep you warm in the winter while not irritating your sensitive skin, but it will also pair well with a casual outfit or a formal outfit. This is a more traditional scarf with the frills at the end and is extra long so you can wrap it or wear it down and look stylish either way. There are three color options available to add to your collection.