21 Best Scarves for Men: The Ultimate List

Scarves are a great way to keep warm in the colder months, but can also be an accessory that adds a bit more depth to your outfit. They come in all sorts of styles, textures, and designs. Check out the best scarves in the men’s fashion world according to Heavy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a fashion company has been around since 1924 the chances are they are doing a number of things correctly. Hugo Boss has been around that long and they have created some seriously memorable designs. This scarf is two-sided, one side has contrasting color stripes for depth and the other side is fleece with a honeycomb design. It is warm and it is stylish, what more could you ask for?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most trusted names in men’s fashion has got to be Calvin Klein. In 1968 the company started creating brilliant designs for men that seemed to always be one step ahead of most trends. The great thing about getting a scarf from Calvin Klein is the quality. This scarf will not only add another dimension to your outfit but because of the quality it will last you a long time. Pick this beautiful scarf up in the featured black or in 11 other equally beautiful colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wrap yourself in cashmere with this oversized 100% cashmere scarf. Not your average scarf this scarf will wrap around your neck, shoulders and upper torso. It comes in three amazing plaid color combinations and is the perfect accessory to wear while snowboarding or just going out on the town for the evening. It is thick enough to keep you warm but thin enough to wear with a jacket and not feel weighed down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger makes some of the most stylish clothes for men in the business. While they make clothing in every color in the spectrum they have a ton of options in the traditional red, white and blue which can be seen in the company’s logo. This fringed scarf reps the same colors as the logo and is sure to be a must-have accessory with the colder months approaching. The great thing about a scarf like this is it goes great with a winter jacket or a sports coat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cashmere is one of the softest and greatest feeling fabrics on the planet. This scarf is made with 100% cashmere and will feel great gently wrapped around your neck. While it will keep you warm in the winter you don’t need to stow this scarf away until the winter season hits. This scarf is durable enough to be worn with a casual outfit and a formal outfit. The choice is yours. Also, if red isn’t your color, no worries, there are 10 other colors to choose from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best things about rocking a dope scarf is that you can express your individual and unique style with the right scarf. This scarf, in particular, is a great reflection of the style of a man that loves bright vibrant colors. Also, you don’t necessarily need to match the scarf with your outfit. While you can, it is also cool to clash the scarf with whatever you are wearing. Check this scarf out in the featured design and a couple others that will certainly pique your interest. Scarves are the perfect way to show how fashionable you can be.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While most scarves can be worn during winter for warm or during the warmer months strictly for style points this specific scarf is a winter scarf. It is extra-long and extra thick with a cable knit for texture. Pick this dope scarf up in gray or black and match it with whatever you want to wear because gray and black are two colors that pair with everything. Rocking a pea coat? This scarf will go perfectly with that coat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some folks cringe when they see or feel wool. No need to worry about the wool blend in this scarf. The scarf itself is made of lamb’s wool which is notably softer and more forgiving than traditional sheep’s wool. Polo Ralph Lauren doesn’t mess around when they make an article of clothing and the same goes for this designer scarf. It is the perfect addition to the right outfit and will most likely be a scarf that stays in your wardrobe for years and years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coach is known worldwide for its amazingly stylish and popular handbags. Don’t sleep on their men’s clothing game though. This scarf is equally as stylish as their handbags and is the perfect way to show that you care about the clothes you wear while keeping yourself warm in the winter. Complete with the Coach logo, this scarf will surely go with whatever outfit you wear it with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have ever owned anything by Timberland you know first hand that their clothing lasts for a long time. While this scarf is advertised as a winter scarf, its lightweight design makes it a great choice for any season. It comes in a beautiful navy blue or gray but with how popular and durable Timberland clothing is, you may want to get one in each color so you are sure to be ready for whatever the day may bring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As far as great designs go, this one is at the top of the list. If you’re into something a bit different that is sure to get a lot of attention as well as compliments then do yourself a favor and grab this scarf. It is cool, it has some amazing colors and is incredibly unique. If this design isn’t exactly your style, there are five other designs to choose from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for something a bit more traditional to add to your scarf collection check out this 100% Merino wool scarf. The plaid design is perfect for whatever outfit you pair it with. Jeans and a tee? This scarf will work. Shirt and tie? This scarf will work. It will look great with whatever you leave the house wearing. Check it out in the featured design or in one of the other six options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Columbia is one of the most popular names in outerwear. This scarf is fleece and durable like everything else that Columbia produces. While it isn’t a traditional infinity scarf it does feature a similar look with a no closure design. You are sure to stay warm with this beautiful fleece scarf wrapped around your neck and chest. It comes in navy as well as three other great colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mulberry silk is a great fabric that is not only incredibly lightweight but soft and durable. This extra-long scarf can be worn down or wrapped with no preference for maximum comfort. There are over thirty color choices to choose from so you will definitely be able to find one or two or even three scarves that fit your specific style and desire. Silk is a great fabric for touch and this scarf will feel great against your skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show your pride in your country by picking up this American Flag wool winter scarf and stay warm all winter long while repping your country. The scarf is a mix of wool and nylon for warmth and durability while also being incredibly low maintenance. You can just throw this scarf in the wash with your normal load and it will come out looking exactly the same while the nylon will keep it from shrinking. This is a great scarf for men’s fashion and patriotism.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This scarf is not only super unique but also incredibly cool. Made from Alpaca wool, which is hypoallergenic and crazy soft, it is also a very lightweight fabric so you won’t be weighed down or feel bulky while wearing it. If that wasn’t enough, the alpaca design on the scarf is hilarious without being obnoxious or unfashionable. Being that the scarf is mostly black it will pair well with any outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Italian cashmere is known for being one of the softest kinds of cashmere on the planet. While this scarf is incredibly soft it is also incredibly cool. Yes, it will keep you warm in the winter while not irritating your sensitive skin, but it will also pair well with a casual outfit or a formal outfit. This is a more traditional scarf with the frills at the end and is extra long so you can wrap it or wear it down and look stylish either way. There are three color options available to add to your collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Old school style is prevalent in this new school scarf. Made in Ireland out of Irish wool, this scarf has a traditional plaid design that gives a great shoutout to the original scarf design. Irish wool is actually lambswool which is a softer more forgiving type of wool. While it looks great in the green plaid, it also comes in seven other great colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pendleton makes some of the most visually attractive and coolest scarves on the planet. This scarf is no different. On top of a unique and cool design, this scarf is only 5% wool while being a mix of acrylic and nylon. This cuts down on that scratchy feeling that most wools will give you. It is an infinity scarf which means it has no beginning and no end and is very comfortable while also being very durable. It comes in the featured design as well as one other style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This scarf by Calvin Klein is a great addition to your winter or even summer and spring wardrobe. You don’t need to limit yourself with this lightweight scarf as you can wear it year-round, weather permitting. The scarf is a hand wash only scarf so it is a little higher maintenance than most, but being that it is a scarf you won’t need to wash it every other day like your normal clothes. It comes in a variety of color combinations so you can match your style with the right scarf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a lot of guys out there that have sensitive skin on their necks and faces. Getting a cashmere scarf is a way to go for those fellas. Cashmere is soft and forgiving on the skin and will not irritate. This scarf is made with 100% Mongolian cashmere, which is the cream of the crop as far as cashmere goes. The scarf comes in brilliant blue as the featured color as well as grey and charcoal plaid.