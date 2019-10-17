21 Best Scarves for Men: The Ultimate List

Scarves are a great way to keep warm in the colder months, but can also be an accessory that adds a bit more depth to your outfit. They come in all sorts of styles, textures, and designs. Check out the best scarves in the men’s fashion world according to Heavy.

Materials to Consider:

Cashmere, lambswool, fleece. These are going to be the most comfortable and easiest on your skin. A scarf is mainly about warmth and style though, so feel free to get whatever piques your interest the most. Don't limit yourself by being afraid of some materials. Even the most traditional of wools are going to be easy on your skin.

Pro Tips:

If you live in a part of the country or world that gets some seriously brutal winters, get yourself a couple of thicker scarves and wear them with your thickest jackets. If you like wearing a scarf as an accessory there are a ton of options out there that are lightweight and won't overheat you in the warmer months. You can wear the scarf tied or wrapped or just lay it over your shoulders. Whichever looks best for you and your style when you look in the mirror.

