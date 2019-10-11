21 Best Snowboard Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

With mountains all over the country starting to make snow and get their chairlifts up and running it is the perfect time to get yourself a new snowboarding jacket. Make sure you are protected, comfortable and looking fly. These are the best snowboarding jackets in the market according to Heavy.
Jake Burton Carpenter is the founder of one of the most well-known snowboard apparel companies on the planet, Burton Snowboards. Based in my hometown of Burlington, Vermont, Burton has kept true to their original form by producing some of the most durable and coolest looking jackets, boots and boards in the market today. This jacket, in particular, is made of gor-tex, a super warm material known for its ability to shed water and moisture and keep the wearer crazy warm. If you’re not digging the gray and white design, no worries there are nearly 20 other colors to choose from
Volcom is a well-known outdoor sporting goods and gear manufacturer out of California. Founded in 1991 to be the premier brand in the world of skateboarding, it was a logical next step for the company to venture into the world of downhill winter sports. Their gear is as edgy as it is practical. This jacket in particular screams what Volcom is all about. Taking care of the people that throw on their gear isn’t the only thing they do well, they also keep their customers looking as fresh as possible by staying ahead of trends and styles. This jacket comes in three different and totally dope styles.
Quiksilver got its start making surf gear for wave carvers off of the Australian coastline. While they still make some amazing surf gear they have shifted gears and are now making some seriously dope snowboard clothing. This jacket is the perfect jacket if you want to stand out in the middle of a snowy day on the mountain. The bright yellow design is a callback to the days of catching dope barrels in Australia. For those eco-friendly snowboard fans this jacket is also made with recycled fabrics so getting this jacket makes you fashion and earth-friendly.
While Dakine originated on the islands of Hawaii it was only a matter of time before they got into the snowboard game. The transition from surfing and outdoor gear is an easy and logical one. Sometimes a simple design can speak volumes and this design is a great look for any guy carving down the mountain. While being fashionable is great, it isn’t the only important thing when it comes to making a great jacket. This jacket is made from gore-tex which is universally known as one of the warmest materials on the planet.
Black is always a great fashion statement whether it be a dope snowboard jacket, snow pants or even boots. Black goes with everything, it is slimming and easy to maintain. This down jacket is a fan favorite because down is a light filling that really holds the warmth in. The shell is waterproof so if you take a few diggers on the hill you won’t be weighed down by excess moisture. There are plenty of pockets for your phone and gloves and goggles when you aren’t wearing them.
This jacket is sharp, warm and fierce. The blue is an incredible color and pairs beautifully with the black on the sleeves and down the torso. It has a dryplay membrane which means it won’t weigh you down with added moisture and will stay light even when you bury yourself in the snow after catching an edge. It is also made with 64% recycled polyester for the eco-friendly snowboarders out there. A great jacket for a season full of tasty runs and a guy with an eye for men’s fashion.
Burton is an absolute beast in the snowboard game. Their jackets aren’t just good-looking jackets, they are warm, comfortable and to some, the most important feature, they allow you to move when you’re riding rails and hitting the half-pipe. This jacket specifically features some of the crazy fashionable design ideas that Burton comes up with. They may have a small factory outside of downtown Burlington, Vermont, but the amount of dope clothes they produce is nothing short of amazing. This particular jacket comes in the featured designs as well as 20 plus other options.
There are days on the mountain that are so cold that the only way to fight the frigid temperatures is to layer up. Sometimes too many layers can really restrict your movement and prevent you from getting the most out of your ride. This jacket combines snowboarding with technology to create a durable heated snowboard jacket. Complete with three heat settings and up to nine hours of heat this jacket is definitely the right jacket to wear if the weather stays cold during the entire extended season.
If you’re the kind of guy that wants to be comfortable while carving your way down your favorite black diamond but don’t want to be too flashy this is the jacket for you. While not incredibly flashy it is still highly fashionable. The black sleeves with army green torso is a great look and will definitely inspire confidence when you leave the crib in the morning. The jacket is made with elastane, a stretchy material much like spandex, this is going to offer you more freedom of movement for when you hit the halfpipe and are turning some serious 720s.
This jacket not only features a gorgeous plaid shell, but it is also sherpa lined for maximum comfort and warmth. If you’re going to spend a day on a mountain it helps to rock something with the name Sherpa in the list of materials. This jacket will repel water and moisture while keeping your body heat within the jacket. The collar is extra layered to keep your face and neck warm when it is fully zipped. This is a highly durable and highly fashionable jacket to rock in the lodge, on the chair lift or carving down the hill.
Keeping with traditional fashion in the snowboard world, this jacket is the perfect embodiment of how unique and original most snowboarders want their style to appear. The mix of colors in this featured jacket and the three other styles it comes in are a salute to all of the dope styles that came before it. The jacket is lightweight while also being warm and comfortable. It is, as all snowboard jackets should be, waterproof so you won’t feel weighed down when you’re approaching your jump.
Burton took style to a new level when they built this dope jacket. There aren’t enough words to describe how cool this jacket is, but bad-ass comes to mind when looking at it. Made like a lot of other Burton jackets it features secret pockets to hold all of your gear when you aren’t using it as well as a gore-tex lining that will keep you warm and dry throughout the day. Un-zip this bad boy when the weather gets a bit nicer and feel just as comfortable as you would wearing only a hoodie down the hill.
An older school look on a new school jacket. This jacket is a little more lightweight than the traditional jackets worn by today’s Olympic and professional snowboarders. Definitely more of a warmer weather jacket it is a good addition to any veteran carver. This is one of those jackets you have in your arsenal for when the season is coming to an end and the temperature is getting warmer but you can still get a few good days of runs in.
DC got its start making shoes, hats, and skateboards for skaters on the west coast. They transitioned that super-cool skate style into a brand that could bring that smooth look to snowboarders. This jacket is a classic look from the two-toned color scheme to the tactical desert night camo base. If you aren’t liking the tactical camo there are a couple other color combos that are a bit more traditional that might fit your style. The jacket is lightweight but still incredibly warm. It is the kind of jacket you can wear on those 10 below days and those 40 degree days on the mountain and maintain your comfort.
A great looking design from Burton. The manufacturers took a note from the Japanese handbook to design this almost Kimono looking jacket. Classic gore-tex lining and shell this jacket is guaranteed to keep you warm and dry while also keeping you looking absolutely fresh. It has an almost half tench look to it keeping your waist and upper legs completely shielded from the elements. The blue on blue will make sure that the jacket goes with absolutely any pants and boots that you have in your wardrobe.
Once you have a brand that is well-known and has a history of treating people right in their quests and adventures the only thing left to do is keep up with the trends. Quiksilver does that in spades. The design of this jacket was made especially for the avid snowboarder. It comes complete with a goggle pocket for when you get to the bottom of your run and want to grab a drink in the lodge. It also comes with a lens cleaner to make sure your specs aren’t foggy and keeps them clean every time you hop off the chair lift. This is a low maintenance jacket that is easy to clean and easy to keep looking fresh.
If you are looking for a snowboarding jacket that will get the job done for years then look no further. This jacket is made to last and made to keep you comfortable on the mountain every single run. The collar and hood turn into a face mask when zipped up and worn tight so that the only part of your face that isn’t covered will be covered by your goggles. The design is super stylish with a matching patch and sleeves that go great with black snow pants and boots.
This is a warm, comfortable and breathable jacket. It won’t stifle you on multiple runs. The collar zips all the way up to your nose so it will cover everything your helmet and goggles won’t. While it is extra insulated it still gives you the freedom to move around without being stiff and weighing you down. The style is great, it explodes with color while not being overly obnoxious. A great addition to anyone’s Christmas wish list.
This all polyester parka style snowboard jacket is essential for subzero runs down the mountain. It is ultra insulated while also not weighing you down when you’re trying to turn tricks at the park. The chest pockets are perfect to store your favorite beverage while maintaining your comfort during multiple runs. If you aren’t a fan of boarding with a hood, no worries, the hood on this jacket is functional but also detachable. Great style and great durability make for a really great jacket.
Extra insulated for extra warmth this jacket is also extra cool looking. The plaid checkered almost flannel design is a shoutout to old school snowboarders that used to make their runs in heavy flannel shirts. This jacket features a shell that sheds water and moisture quickly to not weigh you down while also being incredibly breathable so the insulation doesn’t stifle you during your runs. If you aren’t feeling the red than get yourself a different color. There are four other colors to choose from that are each equally cool to look at.
Down jackets are some of the warmest and most comfortable jackets in the industry. Burton took the traditional down jacket and gave it a little more flair and attitude. This down jacket is completely waterproof, wind-resistant and lightweight so you can do your thing on the mountain and not be restricted like in some down jackets. This specific jacket is a bit longer than most down jackets to protect your waist from trapping snow and ice and keeps you extra dry. The hood is a full hood that will protect every part of your face and head that isn’t covered by goggles. It comes in black as well as green and light blue.