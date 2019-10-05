21 Best Winter Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate List

21 Best Winter Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated

Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean you should have to sacrifice your style. Big, bulky boots are great for trekking around in the slush and snow, but there are sneakers that serve the same purpose. Here are some of the best winter sneakers in the game right now.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Materials to Consider:

Leather is going to be the number one material to keep an eye out for. Most shoe leathers are incredibly durable and will last a long time. Any other material is fine but make sure you get something warm and that is also weatherproof. You want shoes that don't soak up water you want shoes that repel water. Get something stylish that will make it through all kinds of temperatures and weather.

Pro Tips:

Style is the biggest hurdle to leap over. A lot of these cold-weather sneakers are going to be brown or plain black. If you can find some kicks that are those things while also being different and stylish than you have won the sneaker lottery. Most of the designs are going to be comfortable because of the extra insulation. Fur lined is definitely a great choice if you're in a geographical location where the winters are colder than normal.

 

See Also:

27 Best Black Sneakers for Men: Your Buyer's Guide (2019)

101 Christmas Gifts for Men: Best in Fashion (2019)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Read More