Save Up to 50% on Adidas Clothing and Apparel

Adidas is one of the most recognizable brands in the fashion world and has been for decades. Their simple but impressive designs have been featured everywhere from red carpets to basketball courts. Here are some deals that can save you up to 50% on Adidas clothing and apparel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Adidas running shoes are some of the most comfortable running shoes on the planet. You can do anything in them from cross-training to hiking to biking to running. They are lightweight, they breathe so your feet don’t hurt or feel too confined and they are great to look at. There is no reason why you should have to compromise style for performance and these kicks don’t compromise.
The original list price of these gorgeous ladies kicks was $130, but you can buy them right now for the low low price of just $98.81. Massive savings on your new favorite running shoes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Having a trusty backpack can be one of the best pieces of gear you can own. You can put anything from your laptop to your climbing gear in it, zip it up and you are on your way. A lot of people don’t look at a backpack as a piece of fashion but that kind of thinking will get you nowhere. This backpack is fashionable and versatile. Make sure that everything you carry is in its proper place and always by your side.
Save 40% on this awesome backpack from Adidas. The original list price was $55, but you can own it for only $33. And it comes in a ton of cool colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are in need of a lightweight but insulated hoodie for running, playing ball or just kicking it with your crew then you don’t need to look any further. Adidas has you covered with this classic hoodie in black and white. The hoodie is designed to breathe so you don’t overheat, but also will keep you warm on colder days. It is the perfect workout hoodie and can also be worn with a coat for a little extra insulation. This hoodie comes in a bunch of fun colors that are sure to fit your specific style.
You can save 28% off of this hoodie when you buy it today. This hoodie typically sells for as much as $65 but you can buy it for under $50.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I am one of those guys that totally believe that you can never have too many pairs of underwear. They are the first thing you put on when you get ready to leave the house and most likely the last thing you take off at the end of the day. These undies are not only cool but they are comfortable and fit great. They breathe so you don’t get too hot or confined down there and come in a rainbow of different colors. You will absolutely love the way these fit and feel and they may become your new favorite boxers.
Save a whopping 42% on this two-pack of Adidas boxer briefs. The original list price was $26, but you can buy them for just under $15. Savings like this mean you can get a few packs and swap out your old undies for newbies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A backpack is like an extension of your person. It holds everything that you need on a daily basis and keeps things organized so that you don’t have to worry about where your gear is or if you have everything. A backpack with style is a great addition to your wardrobe. Sure it may not be an article of clothing but the backpack is definitely part of your ensemble. This pack comes in a ton of great color combinations so you are sure to find something that matches your personality and taste.
Save a massive 50% off of the original list price of $65. You can buy this awesome Adidas backpack for just $32.36.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leggings aren’t just for the gym or yoga class anymore. More and more ladies are wearing leggings for everyday activities such as going to the store, going for a run or just lounging around the house for some much deserved relaxing time. They are stylish and they are made to fit like a glove. These Adidas leggings feature the classic black and white Adidas look. The three stripes down the side are in perfect contrast to the black of the rest of the leggings. If you aren’t into black and white, no worries, Adidas has you covered with over 36 different colors to choose from.
Get a great deal on these Adidas leggings right now at 45% off the original list price of $40. You can own these right now for just $20.98.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are some of the dopest running shoes out there right now. The simple black and white pattern is anything but subtle. These shoes have an attitude and a mean streak to them. You will feel like and look like a boss running your favorite trails or cruising along on the treadmill at the gym or at home. While these are lightweight and perfect for running, you will want to wear them everywhere because of how cool they look. Also, if black and white isn’t your jam, you can get these smooth kicks in a ton of different colors.
Save 35% off of the original list price of $100. These awesome kicks are only $65. That is a great deal on a sweet pair of kicks that will last you a long time and treat your feet right.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What is better than getting a great deal on a pair of boxers? Getting a great deal on three pairs of boxers! These boxer briefs are soft, comfortable and they breathe so you don’t sweat or smell. They are stretchy so the fit is going to be perfect and they are fun with a ton of different colors and designs to choose from. Step your underwear game up with a 3 pack of these amazing boxer briefs.
You can save 40% off this three-pack of boxer briefs from Adidas. That is $17.99 down from the original list price of $30. Amazing deal on the most important thing you wear every day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are the kind of guy that doesn’t let anything get in the way of working out and staying active then you need to get yourself this water-repellent jacket from Adidas. This jacket is not only crazy stylish but it is perfect for nearly any kind of weather. It is lightweight enough to layer if it gets too cold or unzip if it gets a little warm. It is the perfect jacket to train in and make sure you are at the top of your game. It is also available in three different colors including the featured black.
You can save 40% off of the original list price. This jacket was originally listed at $60, but you can buy it now for just $35.82. A great deal on a jacket that will be one of your favorites the first time you wear it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every woman knows how difficult it can be finding a comfortable bra that is also affordable. There are bras that either don’t fit or are irritating that are inexpensive, or super pricey bras that aren’t guaranteed to get the job done, or they wear out too quickly. This bra is designed not only to be super comfortable but is designed to fit properly whether you’re just walking around town or working out/running. This bra from Adidas comes in a couple of different colors so you can get a few of them and save some money while also getting a bra that is going to fit and feel great.
You can save 40% by buying this bra today. This is a $35 bra for the low low price of only $21. Great savings on a great item.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Socks are one of those articles of clothing that are mostly an afterthought. You don’t think about buying them until you really need them or you have so many that you can’t even keep track. Even when the dryer eats them and they don’t return you still have a mountain of socks to fold. Why not get a pack of socks that will last you a long time, keep your feet feeling great and don’t take away from the rest of your outfit? These are those socks. They are not quite ankle socks, they sit just below the shoe line and will keep your feet dry and comfy all day long.
Save 50% on these dope socks from Adidas. That is right, cut the price in half on a 3-pack of socks. With this deal, you would be spending just over a dollar per sock! Originally $14, now just $7.