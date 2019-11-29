7 Best Black Friday Coat Deals on Amazon

Getting the right winter coat or jacket shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. Luckily there are some pretty fantastic deals out there that you can take advantage of for Black Friday to help you save some serious coin. These are some of the best Black Friday coat deals on Amazon
This is one of the coolest coats around. This genuine lambskin leather jacket has color and flair and a ton of attitude. You can wear this nearly anywhere because of how badass it is. The blue looks great with the white trim on the biceps. The design of the coat is reminiscent of the classic bike jacket with the clasp collar and the twin pockets near the collarbone. This coat makes a great gift idea for the guy that needs a jacket for every occasion to wear with literally any clothes you already have.
There is a massive discount on this coat that you can take advantage of. Save 80% off of the original list price and own it for $79.99
Puffer coats are some of the warmest coats in the men’s fashion game and it is because they are made to trap your own body heat and use it to keep you cozy. This puffer coat is filled with Duck down, wrapped in nylon for optimum warmth. Watch as people stare and admire how warm you are going to be. These jackets come in a variety of colors and are made to move and stretch with your body so they won’t weigh you down or hold you back. Great gift idea for the guy in your life that has been wearing the same winter coat for years and needs an upgrade.
You can save over 20% on this coat which is far less than the original listed price.
This is a great looking below waist military-style coat. This coat will certainly keep you warm on the coldest of nights. You can do nearly anything in this coat and won’t have to worry about it being too stiff or restricting your movements. You can go hiking, backpacking, camping, and this coat will serve its purpose and then some. A great coat for three seasons too. You can get this coat in a number of different colors.
Spend only $41.64 on this gorgeous coat as a gift for yourself or for someone else. This is the kind of coat that becomes a favorite coat when you first slide it on.
The pea coat is one of the best looking coats on the planet. Its inception was on British Navy ships keeping the sailors warm while also allowing them to work long hours without restriction. The coat looks great with a casual or formal outfit and can be worn with a hoodie underneath for extra warmth. The pea coat is really one of the most versatile coats in the men’s fashion game.
Buy this coat or the same coat in another color for only $53.54. Huge savings on a coat that can be worn every single day.
For the most part finding a winter coat that can insulate, keep you warm and last all day on the mountain while you’re shredding down on your snowboard and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg is a hard mission to complete. This is that coat. This coat will be the perfect companion while you spend the entire day outside doing the things that you love. It is also available in a bunch of different and vibrant colors.
Get this coat today for only $31.99. Huge savings on the perfect winter ski coat.
The perfect light coat to wear when the seasons are changing but haven’t fully gone from hot to cold. This is a two-season coat, but could potentially be a three-season coat if you decide to layer and throw a hoodie on underneath. It is a great looking coat and is said to fit like a glove. This coat comes in a bunch of different colors if you aren’t digging the tan.
Save 80% on this awesome coat before the cold hits. You can buy this coat for just $16.99.
If you are the kind of guy that wants to stay warm and snug all winter long then you need something a little bulkier and longer than the traditional down coat. This trench style down coat should definitely do the trick. This coat will surround you in nylon and down filling and will insulate you with your own body heat. This is a great coat and comes in a ton of great looking colors.
Save 80% off of the original list price on this coat. You can buy it for $59.49.