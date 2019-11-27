5 Best Amazon Black Friday Men’s Watch Deals

For those looking to go all out on a luxury timepiece, this Citizen Men’s watch is as fancy as it is discounted. Boasting stunning authentic stainless steel, a date window, round face, and buckle closure, it truly has it all. Citizen watches include a five-year warranty as well, so you know your purchase will be protected. That said, one minor caveat is that if the battery gets low, then some functions may slow down (such as the date keeping). It fits on wrists large and small.

