5 Best Amazon Black Friday Men’s Watch Deals

If you’re shopping for a timepiece for your boyfriend, husband, brother or son, Amazon has some great deals on Men’s watches today. On this list, we’ve included everything from budget picks to expensive watches with serious markdowns. Some factors to consider when purchasing a watch are its source of power, whether or not its band can be adjusted, and whether or not you need it to be waterproof. Needless to say, there’s something for everyone for sale today.
This steel wrist watch boasts an elegant luxurious design. It’s water-resistant up to three meters, but it’s not waterproof. That said, it can brave weather well. Users love it for its downplayed yet attractive appearance. Many say that it looks much better than more expensive watches and it makes for a great, classy accessory. The packaging is attractive as well, meaning it makes for a suitable gift straight out of the shipping box.
This stainless steel watch boasts an attractive exterior, date display, and true waterproofing (down to 660 feet, 200m). The links can be removed so that it has adjustable length. It has a solid weighty feel and users praise it for its durability and accuracy. For those looking for a silver and truly waterproof watch, this is a great option.
For those looking to go all out on a luxury timepiece, this Citizen Men’s watch is as fancy as it is discounted. Boasting stunning authentic stainless steel, a date window, round face, and buckle closure, it truly has it all. Citizen watches include a five-year warranty as well, so you know your purchase will be protected. That said, one minor caveat is that if the battery gets low, then some functions may slow down (such as the date keeping). It fits on wrists large and small.
This gunmetal watch is bound to stun with its clean simplicity and neat aesthetic. It boasts a black bracelet with a push button clasp. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to around 100 feet. The strap is fully adjustable meaning it should fit on a variety of users’ wrists. Users say that its look isn’t done justice by pictures; it is a watch that’s bound to receive many compliments. One thing to note, however, is that the face is bigger than some users expected.
For those looking for a watch that’s as interesting as it is functional, this Bamboo watch is bound to grab onlooker’s attention. It boasts an authentic bamboo construction and a high-quality gift box that means it’s ready to give as a gift straight out of the shipping box. It has a matching leather strap which almost gives it a look of being entirely wrought of wood. Users love it for its attractive appearance and longevity.
