15 Best Black Friday Purse Deals on Amazon

15 Best Black Friday Purse Deals on Amazon

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Want to snag a new bag for yourself, or find the perfect purse for someone on your Christmas list? From hobos and totes to crossbody bags and backpacks, these Black Friday purse deals are up to 85% off. They’re fashionista friendly and make great gifts as well.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items

Fashion trends are constantly changing, so it's hard to keep up with the latest and greatest unless you're spending a lot of time checking into the fashion mavens you follow. The great news is that, while purses are a necessity, you can build a wardrobe of them with these Black Friday purse deals, so you'll always be on the cutting edge.

Who Needs a Hobo Bag?

There are lots of reasons to carry a big, oversized bag. Whether it's because you pack a lot of work along with, or you always end up carrying your family's extra stuff, a hobo can come in handy, but sometimes lacks the kind of defined compartments of smaller bags.

Are you confused between the hobo, tote and satchel? All these big bags have one thing in common. Size. Tony Anderson explains the differences in this excellent article.

What Are the Best Evening Bags?

The holidays are a perfect time to pull out these sequins, beads, and sparkles. Such are the makings of a great evening bag. While those nighttime special events usually call for a clutch, you'll love this rhinestone-studded one from Jessica McClintock that's 50% off.

This beaded bow clutch is another elegant evening option and it's also 50% off right now.

Why Buy a Real Leather Bag?

Unless you're philosophically opposed to real leather handbags, there are an awful lot of advantages to making the investment. Real leather lasts longer, and the colors often deepen with age according to SAILRITE. On the downside, you can expect to pay a lot more for them, so make sure to find a timeless style to ensure that your investment is worthwhile.

Why Are Mini Purses so Hot?

Mini purses are taking the fashion world by storm, but one has to wonder why? It could be that they're just frankly adorable, and we like to think that's the reason. But these tiny treasures also force you to carry your bare essentials, after all, you don't always need everything but the kitchen sink, right?

According to The Guardian, small is the new big, and we like that trend. Steve Madden's mini backpack purse is one cute example, and we love this colorful mini crossbody from Betsey Johnson.

If a tiny bag needs personality, you'll love the pearl embellishments of this sassy ZAC Zac Posen Eartha Mini Chain Crossbody bag.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , ,