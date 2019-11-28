15 Best Black Friday Purse Deals on Amazon

A great fashion statement for every season, the Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is a clever combination of solid black, black and white, and leather-tone trips with brass hardware. Inside, it features two pockets to stash a smartphone and keys, along with a zipper pocket big enough to hold your wallet. The main compartment is nice and large, with plenty of room to stow a small makeup bag, gloves and more.

The exterior features slide-in pockets on each side, and a top zipper keeps everything secure. With a 24 inch shoulder drop, it’s easy to slip over your head and keep your purse safely tucked under one arm while walking. And you’ll love the cute skeleton hey charm that hangs from the strap. Thanks to Amazon Black Friday purse deals, get this cutie for 42% off – a savings of $45.

This bag comes in many other colors and patterns, some of which are also on sale, but not as deeply discounted as this one. In fact, this style is at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon per our price tracker, CamelCamelCamel.