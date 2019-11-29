19 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon

Looking for some cool or comfy kicks at a killer price? We’ve found great buys on styles for men, women, and kids. Whether you’re buying them as gifts or just for yourself, with these Black Friday shoe deals, you’ll be walkin’ on sunshine, no matter what the weather brings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for pumps that are seriously sassy, it’s hard to beat these cute side buckle heels from Sam Edelman. The delicious caramel pat4ent leather elevates that classic neutral to a new level. We love the flared heel and stand up heel back that gives these shoes lots of flare, but the show stopper here has to be the buckle strap that sweeps across the top of your foot and latches at the side, making them all but a slip-on.
These feature a stylish pointed toe and a higher heel making them suitable for evening wear. Get them with this Black Friday deal for a 50% discount. These cuties come in a luscious leopard print too, but sadly they’re only available in size 9.5.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t need to be a cowboy to sport the coolest boots around. You just need to have the guts and wherewithal to make that look your own. These Lucchese Bootmaker western boots are a classic blend of high-end style and farm functionality. The two-tone design and overstitched details elevate them from the traditional cowboy look.
With a lambskin leather shaft, and soft calf vamp, these boots would look wicked with the right business suit or your favorite pair of jeans. They’ll definitely turn the ladies’ heads, and there’s just nothing bad about that. Get them right now for up to $295 off during the Black Friday sales on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Animal prints never seem to go out of style, so you’re going to want to snag these leopard print ankle boots right “meow.” These cuties feature an inside zipper to make slipping them on super easy. With a heel height of just 2.5 inches, plus a platform of .25 inches, they’re also incredibly comfortable as well as great looking.
These boots are synthetic so no leopards were harmed in their production. The stacked wood heel is a complement to the faux suede look. These booties get rave reviews and right now you can get them for a 60% Black Friday discount.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Really, if you could choose the cutest rain boots for yourself, you’d probably pick ones that look just like these, wouldn’t you? These shell pink toddler rain boots are the perfect way to keep your little one’s tootsies dry and protected when the weather turns bad. The flexible soles make them easy to walk in and they’re made from 100% recyclable plastic.
With a sweet bow front, these boots feature a side snap your little one can do by themselves, making outdoor adventures easier than ever. Get these rain boots right now for 49% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you noticed when the holidays roll around, you’re always in search of the right dressy shoes to wear with your fancy outfits? Problem is, so often they’re strappy and, while cute, they end up hurting your feet after a long night of parties. That’s the beauty of these sweet silver slingbacks from Clarks. They’re made with a heel that’s just the right height. At 2.25 inches tall, you can wear them for hours without feeling any pain. The not-too-pointy toe box is roomy enough that your toes can wiggle too.
To add to the comfort, they feature an Ortholite molded footbed and Clarks’ Cushion Soft padding. Are these slippers or dress shoes? You’ll be wondering. The adjustable slingback strap makes for a comfy custom fit, and because they’re made of natural leather, your feet can breathe. Get them before the holidays with this Black Friday shoe deal at 47% off the regular price. These cuties also come in black and neutral, both deeply discounted as well, so stock up now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a guy looking for some solid fashion options to keep in the closet, these red leather drivers are the ideal shoe choice. They’ll cement your style authority simply by nature of their sassy red color. These moccasin style shoes are quick to slip on and believe us, your feet will be glad you did. They keep comfort at the forefront. The flexible rubber sole features that classic driver look with bits that come over the edge at the sides and heel. That makes them grippy and slip resistant.
What we’re nuts about is that delicious pebbled red leather. It looks classy as heck. And yeah, these cool kicks could look great with a pair of jeans, but if you dare, they’d also amp up the looks of that boring old business suit too. Get them right now for a 60% discount saving you a sweet 78 bucks.
Drivers are an edgier version of loafers, and besides, if someone asks about your cool kicks, wouldn’t you rather refer to them as drivers?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sexy and subtle, these Sam Edelman plush pink slingbacks are definitely swoon-worthy. The twisted wrap vamp is an elegant eye-catcher, and it’s that ruched detail that gives these an updated look. These have a 3.5 inch heel and a flexible synthetic sole. The adjustable sling strap makes them easy to fit and helps keep your heel in place too.
While these look like they’re suede, they are actually breathable fabric. Some customers note that these pumps tend to run a bit small, so you might need to order a half size larger for complete comfort. Get them during Amazon Black Friday shoe deals for 50% off the regular price. You can also order them in black or tan, but neither is available in every size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s always a great reason to keep a cool pair of chukka boots in the closet. First, they’re tons more comfortable than wingtips, plus they look a lot more trendy too. These black leather chukkas from Kenneth Cole are the quintessential boot to wear all year long. Chukkas look stylin’ with jeans, and equally awesome with slacks.
With a shaft that comes just below the ankles, they have great support and the flexible synthetic sole means you won’t be clomping around. You’ll love that these have a removable footbed with an added gel pod for some sweet extra cushioning at the heel. Get them right now with this Black Friday deal for 50% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been searching for some great Black Friday deals on school shoes for your kiddos? Frankly, they mostly wear tennis shoes 24/7 so why not get them the brand they love at the prices you love? These Nike Kids Star Runner sneakers are the perfect fit for your grade-schooler. The flexible rubber sole bends to let them jump, run and play with abandon.
A soft midsole gives them cushioning and support, and extra foam padding around the collar and tongue make these shoes nice and comfy on their fast-growing feet. The mesh top is super breathable, and these shoes secure with both stretch laces and a velcro strap so you’ll never have to worry about that trip hazard. Get them with this Black Friday shoe deal for 44% off. With ten colors to choose from you can outfit either girls or boys.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want something dressier than a flat, but more comfortable then a traditional pump, you might want to choose this sweet Naturalizer slingback. The snakeskin finish is a total hit, and can be worn for work or kick up the look of your favorite jeans. These shoes feature a slightly elongated toe, shaped 1.5 inch heel, and cute buckle detail.
The Naturalizer N5 contour delivers all the comfort you want which includes a cushioned insole, lightweight components, flexible sole, and breathable linings. These cuties are currently 40% off for Black Friday, and if you order them in silver, they’re 50% off. Why not get both, or a few pairs in some of the other fun colors available?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you call them a boat shoe, deck shoe, or sneaker, these Skechers deliver the ultimate in comfort, especially if you’re looking for the perfect travel shoes. They feature lace-up denim uppers with brown trim and white topstitching. The dual-density rubber sole offers tons of responsive cushioning for those days when you plan to sightsee on foot.
But it’s what’s inside that counts, because the ultimate comfort starts there. These kicks feature the Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat insoles, so your dogs stay happy even as the miles pile on. Get them before travel season begins while they’re on sale for 34% off the regular price.
If you don’t dig the two tone look, these Skechers canvas deck shoes mimic the look of denim in a monochromatic upper. They’re 28% off right now as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every woman needs a great pair of neutral pumps. They’re the perfect way to get an updated look without resorting to black. These patent pumps from BCBG are a great Black Friday buy at 55% off the regular price. While the heel is on the high side, they do have a .25 inch platform in the front to add a bit of comfort to your style.
At the heel, they feature a tiny BCBG brass logo. These style-makers have a fairly pointed toe, so if you have wider feet, it’s recommended that you size up. These pumps come in a wide array of colors, however, not all sizes and colors are available at such a deep discount. Calvin Klein offers a similar neutral patent pump, that’s also on sale for less than forty bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Two-tone shoes have taken the place of spectators, updating the look with a style that’s crisp and clean. These black and tan block heel pumps from Clarks are a pair you’ll want to have in the closet. They’ll add pizazz to your plain black slacks, suits, and dresses, plus their low 1.57 inch heel means they’re going to keep you comfy and looking sharp all day long.
Made of full grain leather, these little pumps will keep their stylish looks for a long time, plus you’ll love the ortholite foot bed and cushiony insole. The lightly treaded rubber outsole also resists slipping as well as marking. Get them for 53% off, a savings of $47.
Aerosoles also has some cute black and tan block heel pumps on sale. These feature leather covered versus black block heels. Get them for 57% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got some serious outdoor business to do, you need a work boot that can keep up with the projects you’re about to tackle. Who better than Caterpillar to come up with a solution for guys who work as hard as their heavy equipment? These full grain leather work boots have a six inch shaft for added ankle support, plus extra ankle padding inside.
The rubber outsoles are slip resistant, and the entire boot is water and oil resistant as well. Take into the toughest conditions from cutting trees to digging trenches, these boots will keep you covered. Get them right now at a discount of 25%.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you play soccer or softball in your off time, or you love to spend lazy days on the links, there’s tons of talk about the popularity and functionality of turf shoes. More comfortable than cleats, these sneakers don’t tear up the turf like cleats do. They’re especially ideal for artificial turf according to LiveStrong.
These sweet men’s sneaks feature mixed-material accents along with full grain leather and sport a crazy cool mesh sole that delivers grip instead of damage. Thanks to Amazon’s great Black Friday shoe deals, you can get them for 55% off – saving you $83 in cool cash.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A little like an ankle boot and a lot like a platform pump, these cute black booties from Vince Camuto cross over with a fierce look and a lower cut style. While the heel looks high, it’s offset by a .75 inch platform in front to keep comfort in mind. An inside zipper makes slipping into and out of them a breeze. These booties are made with natural leather, so you can easily keep them looking great with the occasional polish. At 54% off, we thing they’re a steal of a deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest. Kids play rough, especially when they have the freedom of the outdoors. These Adidas Hyperhiker boots are the ideal shoe to make sure they can play, climb and hike through mud and muck with ease. With a durable ripstop upper, you won’t have to worry about holes from a stray stick or rock. The Traxion outsole gives them optimal grip on tough outdoor terrain.
These feature a comfortable padded collar and textile lining, with an EVA midsole for lightweight, long-term cushioning. This unisex gray/green combo is 50% off the regular price right now, and the other two options are also discounted, but not as deeply.
The Merrell Kids Chameleon is another cool outdoor option, and you can get on this Black Friday shoe sale for 32% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just in case you’re ignoring winter for all it’s worth, you’ll need a great pair of cruise-worthy dancin’ shoes to wear in warmer climates. These adorable bronze FitFlop sandals elevate your standard flip flops into a swoon-worthy shoe. The wedge bottom has a one inch platform in front and it graduates to a two inch heel in back. And can we just agree, the antiquey bronze color is stellar? Especially when you add the cool bead embellishments.
But let’s talk about comfort, because these sandals have it going on. They feature FitFlop’s original MICROWOBBLEBOARD midsole technology that fuses three diagonal sections of multi-density EVA into a single, seamless, underfoot platform to help absorb shock, diffuse underfoot pressure, and make your feet feel amazing! Get these cuties right now at a Black Friday discount of 36%. Plus these come in a ton of colors, but not all the same screamin’ deal as these.
If you love the metallic look and you need a second pair of travel sandals, the FitFlop Women’s Lulu Glitzy Flip-Flop is 50% off as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What woman doesn’t need a pair of sweet sneaks for the busy holiday shopping season? This year you can skip those clunky dad sneakers and jump into a sassy pair of Converse Chuck Taylors instead. The uppers are made with breathable cotton canvas, and the platform base features that classic Converse style. The rubber sole is plenty grippy on slick floors, and the EVA insole makes them deliciously comfy. Get them right now for 45% off the regular price.