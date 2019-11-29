19 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon

When you’re looking for pumps that are seriously sassy, it’s hard to beat these cute side buckle heels from Sam Edelman. The delicious caramel pat4ent leather elevates that classic neutral to a new level. We love the flared heel and stand up heel back that gives these shoes lots of flare, but the show stopper here has to be the buckle strap that sweeps across the top of your foot and latches at the side, making them all but a slip-on.

These feature a stylish pointed toe and a higher heel making them suitable for evening wear. Get them with this Black Friday deal for a 50% discount. These cuties come in a luscious leopard print too, but sadly they’re only available in size 9.5.