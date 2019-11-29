19 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon

19 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon

Looking for some cool or comfy kicks at a killer price? We’ve found great buys on styles for men, women, and kids. Whether you’re buying them as gifts or just for yourself, with these Black Friday shoe deals, you’ll be walkin’ on sunshine, no matter what the weather brings.

Black Friday is the perfect time to score shoe deals galore. It's also a great time to think ahead to spring and summer and snag end of year sales on some of your favorite brands.

Is Black Friday a Good Time to Buy Sandals?

We've discovered that some of our favorite sandals are available on Black Friday at killer deals because unless you live in year round warm climates, they seem out of season. That means you'll find lots of sandal styles for men, women and kids on clearance at deeply discounted prices. Bonus, as long as you don't pass them off as gifts unless you're traveling somewhere warm.

What Are the Biggest Shoe Trends This Year?

Good news for women who value their ankles, according to WhoWhatWear, stilletos are out and architectural heels are in. Whew! Your favorite flip flops are out, but women's hiking sandals are in.

For men, not a lot has changed in terms of the hottest shoe styles. According to TheTrendSpotter, chukka boots, brogues (aka. wingtips,) white low top trainers, loafers and oxfords still cut it. Sorry guys, we'll try for something breakthrough next year.

Looking to Save Some Cash on Shoes for Your Kids?

While it won't please your second born, shop for rainboots and snow boots that can last for more than one child. Because each kids' foot is different, we don't recommend passing on regular shoes beyond booties, but those seasonal styles worn only once or twice should be good to go.

Right now there are lots of great Black Friday deals on kids' sneakers, and let's be honest, they're the shoes they wear pretty much 24/7. The Nike Kids Star Runners are up to 55% off, and they come in a ton of unisex colors.

Skechers Kids' Luminators Luxe Sneakers have an upper that lights up making it easy to see your little one in the dark. They're up to 39% off. For busy toddlers, the Adidas ORIGINALS Kids' Tubular Dusk Running Shoes are one of our favorites for added stability, but the discounts are under 10%.

