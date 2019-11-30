Save Up To 60% on Sneakers

These sneakers are so dope that it’s hard to take your eyes off of them. The colors match up perfectly and compliment each other like they were made for each other. The grainy look to the body of the sneakers gives them a bit more depth and dimension. These are the kind of sneakers that you put on and don’t ever want to take off. They are also available in colors other than the featured pair.

The original list price on these amazing kicks was $90, but you can buy them today for as little as $67.50.