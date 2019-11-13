Best Christmas Lingerie: 25 Gifts She’ll Love

This nightgown is the perfect combination of elegance and sex appeal. It features a black mesh skirt and back, with a thigh-high slit in front, but the details make it so much more than a revealing nightie. The sheer floral lace plunging neckline and front panel show just enough to give it plenty of allure, and it features adjustable straps for a custom fit. This nightgown comes with a matching black mesh g-string as well. We love that it comes in a wide range of women’s sizes from Small to 5X-Plus.

If you’re looking for something similar, but you’re shopping on a budget, this lace and mesh gown from LINGERLOVE is an affordable gift idea and it comes in Christmas red as well as six other colors. The EVAbaby stretch lace chemise is another option, and it comes in sizes up to 6X-Plus.