Best Christmas Lingerie: 25 Gifts She’ll Love

Skip right past those silly Santa-themed nighties, because Christmas lingerie – whether naughty or nice – makes a great gift for the woman in your life. We’ve chosen all the best PJs, stockings, undergarments, negligees and robes we think every lady including yours, will absolutely love.
This nightgown is the perfect combination of elegance and sex appeal. It features a black mesh skirt and back, with a thigh-high slit in front, but the details make it so much more than a revealing nightie. The sheer floral lace plunging neckline and front panel show just enough to give it plenty of allure, and it features adjustable straps for a custom fit. This nightgown comes with a matching black mesh g-string as well. We love that it comes in a wide range of women’s sizes from Small to 5X-Plus.
If you’re looking for something similar, but you’re shopping on a budget, this lace and mesh gown from LINGERLOVE is an affordable gift idea and it comes in Christmas red as well as six other colors. The EVAbaby stretch lace chemise is another option, and it comes in sizes up to 6X-Plus.
There’s no getting around the fact that this lingerie set is seriously sexy. The red lace babydoll features a lettuce edge mesh mini-skirt, and features underwire cups to give the girls a little lift, along with adjustable straps. It comes with a long sleeve sheer mesh jacket that has ruffle details down the front and lace trim on the bell cuffs. It also comes with a matching g-string. Get it in one of red, white or baby blue and in sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
If you’re thinking your lady would likely skip the jacket and prefer a nighty with a bit more length, this bright red mesh and lace chemise is exceptionally pretty and it also comes with a matching g-string. It comes in sizes from Small to 2X-Large.
Nothing feels quite as heavenly against bare skin as pure silk, and this OSCAR ROSSA 100% pure silk chemise would make a lovely lingerie gift for a woman who likes to keep things simple and elegant. The silk charmeuse is cut on the bias to softly drape and flatter her figure, while the V-neckline offers just a hint of cleavage. This gown has adjustable spaghetti straps and a hemline that falls slightly below the knee. Get it in seven shimmery colors and sizes from X-Small to X-Large, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
The Julianna Rae Women’s Midnight Beauty 100% Silk Chemise is a little shorter style falling just above the knees and it features the prettiest little sheer scalloped edging around the neckline hem. It comes in six colors and sizes up to XX-Large. If you’re looking for more of a mini, this lace-trimmed silk chemise is gorgeous and comes in nearly a dozen colors and prints.
For the holiday season, a little sheer and revealing fabric accents those heavy velvet and satin pieces perfectly. This sheer mesh bodysuit from SPANX gives you a way to look ridiculously hot, whether you’re wearing it with jeans and a velvet blazer or pairing it with an evening skirt. Particularly great with pants, this bodysuit features a 100% cotton gusset and thong back so you can skip the panties and the visible panty lines that go with them. Get it in sizes from 1X-Plus to 3X-Plus.
The soft and velvety black polka dots give this bodysuit added interest, so you’ll just need to find a sexy black bra to wear underneath it. We’ve got a great list of recommendations for the best plus size bras, and you’ll discover some seriously sexy black ones that might work.
Not every woman is into revealing her assets, but often she likes to flirt with a little visible skin. That’s why we think a more modest gal would prefer this cute babydoll that’s part stretchy cotton and part sheer lace. This nightie has a super cute keyhole neckline that just shows a little cleavage a an innocent bow that secures the V-neckline. The body of this gown is heathered cotton, and it features a wide sheer lace hem that lets her legs and behind just peek through and it comes with a matching thong panty. Get it in four colors and sizes Small to XX-Large.
Another comfy cotton and lace nighty features sheer lace insets across the belly and bust, with a chemise style and slightly longer length. It comes in the same range of sizes, and colors that include black, red and blue.
There are an awful lot of lace lingerie sets that feel great next to your skin. If you’re looking for one that’s soft and flowing, this racy lacey babydoll is made of a cotton and polyester blend that makes it drape beautifully and feel just as good as it looks. The flattering empire waist sets off a thigh-length sheer lace skirt that’s split in front, showing off the lace thing panty that’s included. Bra cups and adjustable spaghetti straps add to the appeal of this nightie that’s sheer everywhere. Get it in eight different colors and sizes from Small to XX-Large.
For a bit more coverage in front, this halter babydoll is especially cute and it comes in 14 different colors. The split up the back reveals some sexy lace cheeky panties to match. Or consider this sheer bell sleeve babydoll that comes with a strappy thong instead.
Whether you’re looking for Christmas lingerie gifts for your sweetie or you’re planning to buy something for yourself, this long lace nightgown is an undeniably elegant choice. Sheer from top to bottom, it features a lace-trimmed deeply plunging V-neckline in front and a train in back, along with long fitted sleeves. The bias cut lace is seriously figure-flattering on every body type, which is great because it comes in sizes for many shapes from Small to 3X-Large.
Love the long length and sheer lace, but want a bit more modest option? This lovely gown features a sheer lace top and flowing opaque nylon satin skirt. Get it in seven different colors, two different lengths, and sizes from Small to 3x-Plus. You can also get this gown with a matching peignoir.
Get this same style in knee length, but sadly the sizes only run from Small to Large.
Nothing says Christmas quite like red velvet. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect combo of comfort and sass, this red velour pajama set is going to be right up your alley. Modest enough to wear around the house in front of others, these cute PJs feature a camisole top with adjustable straps, and relaxed fitting long bottoms with a comfortable elastic waist and faux drawstring. Get them in four colors and sizes from X-Small to 2X-Large, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
We also think you might like the PajamaGram women’s wine pajamas. They’re an ideal gift for that woman wine lover on your list. They come in sizes up to 3X-Large. And these polka dot cotton capri pajamas look fresh and bright if you’re shopping for a teen.
Whether she’s looking for something comfy but not constricting to wear to bed, or she just wants a set of sexy casual lingerie to lounge in, this lace bralette and cheeky panty set is pure perfection. Made of a comfy cotton and poly blend, the bralette features slightly structured cups and adjustable straps. The cheeky bikini panties have an adorable tie closure over the bum and the lace edges lay smoothly under clothes. This cute little set comes in nine colors and combinations and in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Another bralette and panty set from Avidlove features a high waist cheeky panty that laces up the back, and a bralette with double straps that’s super cute. It comes in the same range of sizes and in seven different colors. Looking for an adorable set in plus size? We think this lace and velvet halter bralette and panty set is one of the cutest, and it comes in four colors and sizes up to 4X-Large.
When you’re shopping for high-end lingerie gifts that are both cute and comfy along with luxurious, we give a big thumbs up to this floral print silk pajama set. Made of 100% pure mulberry silk, these jammies have comfy elastic waist pants, and a button-down top with a notched collar and long sleeves with rolled cuffs. These silk pajamas will not only keep you warm, but according to Cozy Earth, mulberry silk also prevents overheating, reduces allergies and discourages microbial growth. Who knew?
Perfect for lounging around the house during the holidays, these PJs come in two different floral prints, and sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. If you’re shopping for gifts for older women, they would definitely like these silk pajamas from TexereSilk. They come in more than a dozen colors and sizes up to 3X-Plus.
If you’ve never talked to a woman about the power of wearing a red bra, you’ll find out soon enough if you give her this stunning Dame de Paris balcony bra. Dutch designer, Marlies Dekkers created this bra to celebrate the famous Cathedral of Notre Dame, but the arches are iconic over a woman’s sexy decollete. This bra features lightly padded seamless cups and underwires for added support. Elastic bands over the top of the cups and at the bottoms of the straps make this bra look elegant and sexy. Get it in sizes from 32B to 40 E.
Another Marlies Dekker style, the Women’s Leading Strings Black Padded Corset Top features those signature straps in a sexy piece that could be inner or outerwear. This pinstripe bodysuit is another sultry piece of Christmas lingerie that’s perfect all year long.
Not all fleece pajamas are created equal. If you’re gift shopping for someone who loves the comfort of fleece, but has a more stylish side, this cowl neck fleece pajama set is pretty adorable. Seriously Christmasy in red and white, (and three other color combos too) the top features a kangaroo pocket on the front, with a contrasting fleece cowl, and cuffs. The bottoms have an elastic waist, two comfy pockets, and a slightly flared leg. These PJs are super soft because they’re made of sweatshirt fleece. Get them in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Another cute style in traditional fleece velveteen features a quarter-zip polka dot top, and solid color bottoms. They’re also a bit more on the stylish side in case they’re lounging while company’s around for the holiday.
For the woman who likes her lingerie on the edgy side, there’s nothing quite like a steampunk corset to set the tone. This red and black combo is indeed over the top, with black mesh skulls and crossbones over the top of brilliant red satin. The faux leather front panel and brass buckled straps give a nod to her bossy side. In the back, this corset features the classic lace-up style. Because it’s spiral boned, it offers plenty of support, and while it’s lingerie, it’s definitely meant to be outerwear. Get it sizes from X-Small to 6X-Large.
This gothic bustier corset could be worn alone or with a top. The red and black brocade offers a perfect holiday look that’s not quite as rebellious as the one above. It features metal clasp closures in front, along with chains at the side. Get it in plus sizes from 4X-Large to 6X-Large.
If you’ve never indulged in any bamboo lingerie, it’s time to do it for yourself. This Christmas, give yourself the comfiest night’s sleep ever by trying out this bamboo viscose nightgown. Bamboo is incredibly comfortable because it’s breathable and actually wicks sweat away from your body. It’s also amazingly soft to wear, so you or your giftee will feel wrapped in a little holiday luxury every night before bed.
This gown is made even more comfortable thanks to some added spandex for stretch. It features adjustable straps, and a pretty satin band across the neckline to give it a bit of shimmer. Get it in 11 colors and sizes from Small to 4X-Large.
If you’re looking for some cute shorty pajamas, you might also want to consider this lace-edged sleep tank and shorts set, also made in breathable bamboo knit. They come in more than a dozen colors and the same range of sizes. For an easy way to find the bamboo PJs of your dreams, we’ve got a great list of recommendations.
When you’re looking for a gift that’s comfy and cozy, but also shows your great sense of humor, these Christmas PJs are the perfect set. They feature a warm long sleeve fleece pullover top along with cozy Christmas print fleece bottoms. The elastic waist means they’re easy to fit lots of size ranges, and they pants are extra roomy for lounging around in. This cute pair of jammies also features a pair of 100% cotton socks, printed on the bottom with “if you can read this, bring me presents” to keep tootsies nice and toasty. Get them in sizes from Small to 3X-Plus.
Thigh high stockings are always a sexy addition to any outfit. These thigh highs are made in Italy, and unlike cheaper brands, they will last a long time and stay looking great. The lace top doesn’t roll down, although you can pair them with a garter belt if that’s the look you’re after. Made from no-run nylon, they feel just like a second skin and never bag, sag or lose their shape, even after many wearings. Get them in 11 colors and sizes from X-Small/Small to XX-Large, although not all colors are available in all sizes. You’ll also appreciate the money-back guarantee if you’re not totally satisfied.
There’s nothing quite as cozy on Christmas morning and every morning after than a cozy fleece bathrobe. This full length robe could easily pass for velvet, except for the fact that it’s super plush, washable, and oh so snuggly. It features a patterned shawl collar, cuffs, and pocket trims. And speaking of pockets, this robe has two large patch pockets that are perfect for carrying a few tissues in case you’re watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas morning. Get it in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
If you’re shopping for larger sizes, this sumptuous, blood red Alexander Del Rossa hooded fleece robe comes in sizes from Small/Medium to 3X-Large/4X-Large.
Sometimes it’s downright hard to find plus size lingerie that’s as pretty as standard sizes, but not so with this lovely negligee. Made from comfy knit modal, it doesn’t wrinkle even when she sleeps. The flattering empire waist tops an A-line skirt that’s edged in red lace. A red satin ribbon under the bust shimmers and comes to a bow in the center of the front. The cups are edged in deep red lace as is the keyhole in back. The adjustable stretch straps mean she can get a perfect fit. Get it in sizes up to 4X-Large.
She might also love this beautiful red negligee that’s trimmed in black lace in sizes up to 5X-Large or this stretch lace off the shoulder chemise that comes in sizes up to 4X-Large.
Are you looking for some pajamas for yourself or as a gift for someone else – but a set they can wear for more than just the holidays? This cute and festive pair of PJs is an awesome gift idea. The loose fitting cotton bottoms have a comfy elastic waist, which might be perfect for those big holiday breakfasts. The top features a contrast front pocket that matches the striped bottoms, and has short sleeves, a roomy cut and longer length as well. Made from super soft rayon and spandex, these washable jammies come in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
You can also get this pajama set with a long sleeve V-neck top rather than short sleeves, and of course, if you really can’t get past a Christmas print, we’d recommend this super cute pair.
Pure silk is such a pure luxury. If you’re really wanting to spoil someone this Christmas, you simply can’t go wrong with this exquisite silk kimono robe. While we’ve chosen vivid fuschia as our featured robe, it also comes in more than a dozen other color and print choices. This pretty robe has a pattern of delicate water lilies, so iconic to Asian art and fashion.
This knee-length robe features a self-tie front wrap and the wide sleeves that are classic to the kimono design first seen in the 700s. If you’re looking for an elegant floor-length silk kimono robe, this one from KIM+ONO is simply stunning. If you simply must have red because it’s Christmas, this short kimono is another option.
If there’s simply no overdoing it when it comes to fleece, then buy your giftee this hooded fleece onesie that covers them from the top of their head to their very tippy toes. Covered in bright holiday stars, this onesie features a red trimmed kangaroo pocket in front, along with red cuffs and red trim on the hood. It also has zip-off feet with non-skid soles to keep her tootsies nice and toasty. Made from mid-weight fleece, it’s machine washable and the colors will stay nice and bright even after lots of washings. Get it in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
She might also light the onesie with penquins and snowmen if she’s in full Christmas spirit. PajamaGram even has a fleece onesie with a dop seat for added convenience (and laughs.) If your lady loves all things magical, you could also get her a unicorn onesie just for fun, especially if you got one for her kids too.
A bodysuit can be one of the most versatile pieces of lingerie in her wardrobe right after shapewear. What she’ll love about this sexy red lace bodysuit is its versatility. Whether she wears it under a slightly unbuttoned blouse, or has a drapey off the shoulder dress, this cutie is worth showing outside and feels seriously sultry, even if she’s the only one who knows she’s got it on. With underwire cups to give the girls added support, the plunging neckline is great for even the lowest cut tops.
With sheer unlined lace in front and sheer mesh in the back, it also features an adjustable back hook and eye closure to give her the perfect fit. You can also get this cutie in black, and in sizes from Small to X-Large. If you’re looking for a bodysuit that’s styled more like a bustier, this one can go strapless or not. It comes in bra sizes from 32B to 38C and it’s available in black or white.
When you’re shopping for something a little bit sexy, but g-strings and thongs are definitely off of your wish list, these low rise cheeky panties are sassy and sexy without that “string up your crack” feel. Made of stretchy lace, they won’t pinch in at the sides, and the wide stretch lace waist lays smoothly and comfortably under clothes. The nylon and spandex blend fabric keeps its shape all day long. Get this three pack, which includes black, white and charcoal gray. They come in sizes from X-Small to X-Large, and in a variety of color options, although not all of them are available in all sizes.
These Besame Cheeky Hipsters offer seam-free construction with sweet lace at the legs. Get them in a five pack for a great price in sizes from Small to X-Large.
Don’t you love garments that do double duty? We sure do. That’s why these one-piece pajamas are an ideal gift, because they’re easy lounge around the house in, plus they make for the perfect long underwear to slip snow pants over and head outside for some holiday fun. Covered in snowflakes, reindeer and Christmas trees, these cute PJs are made with stretchy rayon and spandex knit. Get them in 12 different colors and patterns, and in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If you love the Union Suit look, you might also like this style that features a V-neck and raglan sleeves for a little added comfort. It comes in three color options and the same range of sizes. This hooded one piece romper features front pockets and a pretty daring neckline.
There’s just something about Christmas a socks. It seems we always get some. But if you’re looking to amp up your sock gift his year, get the lady on your list these beautiful black and blue flowered over-the-knee socks from Ozone. Made from super soft cotton, polyamide, and spandex, they’ll stay up without slouching and would awesome peeking out from her tall boots. They feature a comfortable articulated heel and will feel so soft on her feet.
If she’s into more of a lace look, we recommend these Elizabethan lace over the knee socks that come in beige or black. Ozone also makes some red floral damask socks that look festive indeed.