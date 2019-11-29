Save Up to 67% on Columbia Outerwear and Boots

The Omni-heat boot is one of the warmest and most durable boots out there right now. It traps your body heat and keeps it close to your body without letting it escape. That is why Columbia gear is so warm and why it is so trusted. These boots are a great looking pair of boots for trekking through the woods, or just trying to make it through the parking lot at work after it snows. With the right coat and boots, you can make it through the entire winter in one piece, go backpacking or camping without feeling the chill on your toes. Or just shovel your driveway out after a big snowstorm.

Save 54% on these boots which is a massive drop from the original listed price of $130, you can buy these boots for just $59.79.