Columbia is one of the most well-known and well-traveled clothing companies in the industry. Their gear has summited the highest peaks in the world and has kept millions of people warm through some of the coldest winters. Now, you can save up to 67% on Columbia outerwear and boots with these amazing deals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Omni-heat boot is one of the warmest and most durable boots out there right now. It traps your body heat and keeps it close to your body without letting it escape. That is why Columbia gear is so warm and why it is so trusted. These boots are a great looking pair of boots for trekking through the woods, or just trying to make it through the parking lot at work after it snows. With the right coat and boots, you can make it through the entire winter in one piece, go backpacking or camping without feeling the chill on your toes. Or just shovel your driveway out after a big snowstorm.
Save 54% on these boots which is a massive drop from the original listed price of $130, you can buy these boots for just $59.79.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a great jacket/coat that is sure to cover you from neck to knee during the coldest winter months. It is stylish and has a bit of elegance to it but that doesn’t mean that this jacket isn’t tough as nails. You can trust that when gear has the name Columbia on it that it is going to last you a long time. The great news about this women’s coat is that it comes in a bunch of different colors so you can really find something that fits your unique personality and style.
Save 35% right now on this beautiful jacket and pay only $104. That is a savings of $56 off of the original listed price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a trusted winter boot to wear when the weather gets really bad out there. This women’s boot from Columbia is guaranteed to keep your feet warm and dry no matter what you find yourself walking in. Ice, snow, rain, sleet, and slush are going to be no match for these boots. While they are functional they are also super stylish and will pair well with any outfit you can wear.
You can save 40% off of these boots right now dropping the price from $120 to $72.20. That is a great deal on the perfect boots for winter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting yourself a great pair of hiking boots is a no brainer especially if there is a good deal on them. These are some of the most durable and comfortable boots in the fashion game and they are bound to be your new favorites when you first slip them on. They are available in two different colors, one light and one dark depending on what you are into.
The original list price was over $140, but you can buy these awesome boots for 49% off. That means you can walk away with these boots for just $74.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Over the past few years, the popularity of the slip-on high ankle boot has grown and grown. These boots are a perfect reflection of why they are so popular. They are durable, they are easy to get on and off and they are comfortable. What more could a person ask for? How about a great deal on a pair of these boots?
Right now you can save 51% on these boots, dropping the original list price from $130 to $64.35. That is nearly $70 worth of savings on a boot that is going to last you a long time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This durable jacket from Columbia is waterproof, windproof and is sure to keep you protected from the elements especially when it gets really wet and cold outside. You can get this jacket in over a dozen different colors some of which are very bright and very vibrant. There truly is a perfect color for everyone in this jacket.
Save a massive 66% off of the original list price of this jacket which was $90 and is now $30.49.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t need to be a skier or snowboarder to enjoy and get some use out of these amazing snow pants. These could be your walk to your car and not get wet pants. They could be hiking or camping or hunting pants. It doesn’t matter what these pants are used for, they will serve their purpose. Keeping you warm and dry and they are also available in 6 colors so you can match them with your jacket or your personality.
Save a massive 62% off of these super dry, super comfy snow pants. The original list price was $100 but you can buy them now for just $38.21.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of those jackets that you will look for reasons to wear because of how cozy it is and how stylish it will keep you looking. The fur hood lining will help keep the winter chill off of your face while the jacket itself is breathable and water/windproof. You are going to love this jacket and can get it in one of a few colors from black to bright blue you can get something that suits you well.
Save 35% off of the original asking price of this jacket. You pay only $129.35, which is almost $70 worth of savings from the original price of $199.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vests are a great article of clothing to add to any collection for men or for women. They are typically a great three-season or even four-season look depending on temperature. They look cool, they don’t restrict your movement and they can be worn almost anywhere. Even though they don’t have sleeves they can still keep you warm in the winter.
This vest has been dropped from its original price of $99 to $64.35 for a total savings of 35%.