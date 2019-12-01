35 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals to Buy Now

35 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals to Buy Now

Watches make such memorable gifts, and today they’re as much about fashion as function. with these Cyber Monday watch deals, you can get some of the most popular analog, digital, and smartwatches available, all for huge discounts off the regular price.

There are lots of different watches to meet almost any special needs or desires.

Why Are Dive Watches Different?

You'll see that we've featured lots of watches and their water resistance levels, but even if a watch says it's water-resistant, for instance to 330 feet, which many are, they can't withstand the pressure of scuba diving. If you're looking specifically for dive watches, we'd recommend reviewing this article for the kinds of specs required.

Are Luxury Watches Worth the Investment?

You can spend a small fortune on luxury watches, and there are reasons they cost so much. Often it's because of the speed, craftsmanship, and other factors. Sometimes those factors combine with a brand we can't or don't want to live without. 

While you can find luxury brands on Amazon from Rolex, Tag Heuer, Omega and Chopard, few are on sale. Want to know about the top luxury watches in the world? This article from Town & Country spells it out.

What Are the Best Smartwatches for iPhone?

Naturally, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the most budget-friendly choice if you're set on keeping the Apple brand tradition alive and well, we can't blame you.

If you want all the most current bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 4 gives you the latest technology but comes with a much higher price tag. Both can be purchased at a small discount right now.

The Ticwatch Pro Premium Smartwatch is another iOS compatible option with lots of features and a somewhat more reasonable price point.

What Are the Best Smartwatches for Android?

If you're a woman looking for style and versatility, along with functionality, the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch is a great way to go. This watch connects seamlessly with your Android device and allows you to answer text messages. It has 15 exercise modes along with reproductive health tracking.

When fashion plays nearly as large a role as function, the Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture combines a crystal-studded bezel and leather band with a fully functional touch screen smartwatch.

For men, we'd recommend the Fitbit Ionic Watch with GPS, favorite apps for sports, weather and more, plus makes payments on the go. Of course, it has all the fitness tracking functionality you'd expect from Fitbit.

If you're not constrained by budget, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro will set you back upwards of $700 but it offers the most extensive functions of any men's smartwatch we've seen.

