35 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals to Buy Now

Watches make such memorable gifts, and today they’re as much about fashion as function. with these Cyber Monday watch deals, you can get some of the most popular analog, digital, and smartwatches available, all for huge discounts off the regular price.
One of the most popular watch styles is the chronograph, with its impressive face and multiple functions. This Fossil chronograph watch features a bold blue watch face with three separate dials – one to track hours, minutes and seconds, the second, a timer and the third, a 24 hour dial. The luminous three-hand display means you can check the time, even in the dark. It also has a blue stainless steel case and a mineral crystal.
We think you’ll love the beautiful leather watchband that gives it a modern and luxurious profile that’s great with both casual and more formal attire. Water-resistant to 165 feet, this watch, while not suitable for diving, is at home with recreational swimming and showering. Get it for 51% off with Amazon’s Cyber Monday watch deals and save $76. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this watch since 2017, and out price tracker, CamelCamelCamel notes it as the Best Price.
Prefer a black case and watch face instead? Get this similar Fossil Chronograph for 44% off right now.
The company that built its reputation on some of the first and best GPS devices undoubtedly has an edge on the GPS smartwatch too. The Garmin Vivo 3 has more than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more.
- It lets you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and fitness made estimates, plus keep an eye on how you handle stress. Get connected features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, Live Track and more when paired with your compatible smartphone. Thanks to this amazing Cyber Monday watch deal, get this awesome smartwatch for a crazy discount of 48%.
Have you ever bought someone a gift based strictly on brand name? We know we have. While we’re not suggesting you buy your someone special a Rolex this year, (although that would definitely be a hit) this gorgeous stainless steel Tag Heuer watch would definitely be a luxury splurge for an upcoming milestone birthday or even this Christmas.
We had to do a little research about why Tag Heuer is one of the most popular luxury watch brands to help you with your purchase. According to Watch Time Magazine, this Swiss watch maker has been an innovator for decades.
This particular watch is simple and elegant, with precise movement and impeccable timekeeping. We think any man would swoon over opening a box with this watch in it. Get it now at a savings of $901!
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that offers more than the basic tracking options for walking, running and swimming, you’ll be seriously impressed by this Suunto GPS smartwatch. It’s equipped with sport expertise and support for more 80 sports and multisport events! We love that it has weather tracking to keep you informed of storms and other weather trends that might impact your workout. It also monitors sunrise and sunset so you’re not accidentally caught unprepared after dark.
With training summaries and graphs to track your progress, this smartwatch goes the distance offering 100 meters of water resistance as well as a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. With Cyber Monday watch deals, you can get it for 30% off, saving you a sweet $179.
If you’re Christmas shopping for a woman who loves all things elegant and also appreciates just the right amount of bling, this Seiko dress watch is a beauty. It features a stunning mother of pearl face, studded with Swarovski crystal markers. The crystal-studded watch case and stainless steel band give this watch an ultra-expensive look, which you’d expect from Seiko, but at 55% off, this analog watch is the best price we’ve seen in the past two years.
With Japanese quartz movement, you can expect accurate timekeeping, and a Hardlex window is seriously scratch-resistant so this pretty piece will look great for years to come. Water-resistant to 100 feet, it’s suitable for splashes but not for swimming, snorkeling or diving. Save $192 on it today.
If you’re looking for a solar watch, you can save 58% on the Seiko Women’s Two-Tone Crystal Solar Bracelet Watch.
People are crazy about smartwatches, especially those that have customizable faces that they can switch with a swipe. This iConnect smartwatch from Timex is the perfect Christmas gift for someone who wants to jumpstart or monitor their fitness on a daily or hourly basis. It has an optical heart rate monitor, plus a sleep and activity tracker.
This smartwatch lets you make and receive calls thanks to the built-in speaker. You can also keep tabs on your texts, email and social networks via WhatsApp. With a colorful touch screen display, all the info you want is at the touch of your fingers. Bluetooth enabled, you’ll stay connected to everything and everyone you want. The silicone band is super comfy, so you’ll only notice it when you want your fitness facts. Get it for 50% off with this Cyber Monday deal.
The iConnect Active is the perfect choice for women who are looking for a smartwatch solution. It’s 27% off right now.
Simple elegance is at work in this diamond-studded solar watch from Seiko. This chic ladies’ watch is designed with a two-tone rose gold stainless steel case and bracelet, featuring a ceramic bezel, with eight diamonds adorning the mother-of-pearl dial and a date calendar. Powered by any light energy, its solar cell is energy-efficient, with a six-month power reserve once it has been fully charged.
It features a scratch-resistant Hardlex crystal and is water-resistant up to 165 feet – suitable for swimming but not diving and snorkeling. Get it right now with this amazing Cyber Monday watch deal for 55% off, a $249 savings.
The Fitbit Versa 2 has all the things you’d expect from a fitness tracker company with a great reputation but it also has features you’d expect to pay hundreds more for. This smartwatch has Alexa built in so you can ask for updates on the news, traffic, and weather, and control your smart home all at the sound of your voice.
You can download apps, listen to music, plus check your calls and texts and respond to them if you happen to have an Android smartphone or device. Of course, you can monitor your fitness goals too, as well as develop and understand your sleep score as well as your heart health. Save 25% with this exclusive Amazon Cyber Monday deal.
The man who loves to express himself through jewelry, there aren’t any rules around lots of bling and we think that’s great. This Bulova Crystal Collection two-tone stainless steel watch is an example of that. While it features chronograph elements, two are rectangular and only one is round, giving it a very untraditional look.
This watch is studded with 358 individually hand-set Swarovski crystals on the bezel, case, and band and the glittery cut glass watch face makes it a standout. Luminous hands keep him in touch with the time, even in dark club settings. This watch is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen it in the past five years, and right now you can get this cool gift for 70% off the regular price. Keep in mind, it takes a bit longer to ship than many, so you’ll want to order it sooner than later.
Another unique Bulova Crystal Collection men’s watch features a crystal-studded dodecagon bezel. It’s 56% off on Cyber Monday and in good stock with much faster shipping available.
When you’re worried about your little ones, especially if they’re latch key kids or spending time in daycare after school, this smartwatch offers discreet parental monitoring capabilities that can give you peace of mind. The camera, which is two way, can be activated by kids or remotely by their parents who can listen and watch to ensure their child is in a safe environment.
An SOS button can automatically alert up to three emergency phone numbers if the child is in danger, and the GPS lets parents know their exact location. Parents can call to check in on their kids as well as monitor and block calls from unwanted phone numbers from their list. A flashlight gives them guidance if they’re out after dark, and a built-in alarm teaches them how to get themselves up and out the door on time.
This watch also has a classroom mode to avoid unwanted learning interruptions. Get it right now, in blue or pink for 43% off the regular price.
There’s the kind of watch you gift to someone you like, and then, there’s the watch you save up for to give to someone you truly love. When it comes to choosing “that watch” we’d lean hard into this seriously impressive Seiko men’s chronograph watch. Can we start with the look? That alone makes it feel worth the price, but there’s so much more to this radio-controlled watch to tell you about.
Water-resistant to 330 feet, this bold men’s watch features an elegant two-tone stainless steel case and bracelet and a cabochon crown. The beautiful black dial features Lumi Brite hands and markers, a date calendar and three sub-dials with gold highlights.
The grey bezel has a world time function featuring 25 time zones from LA to London, Tokoyo, and Sydney. The watch automatically receives radio signals to precisely adjust the time and calendar. The chronograph measures up to 60 minutes in 1/5 second increments with a split time measurement function and a date calendar.
This cool watch is powered by any light energy, with an energy-efficient solar cell that can last up to six months without recharging. Get this Cyber Monday watch deal for 53% off, or a savings of $343! Another impressive Seiko Cotura watch model features a seven day calendar right on the watch face, with fewer dials, but all of the same functionality. It’s 54% off today.
have you been searching for a totally unique kind of watch for someone who’s enamored with steampunk style? This Invicta men’s watch is just the look they’ll love. It features a cool face that exposes the clockworks behind. The black watch face has been skeletonized in the center and features a retro-cool texture. Gold-tone markers and luminous hands complete the look.
This watch features an 18k yellow gold ion-plated stainless steel case, with a black coco-patterned leather band. It is auto-self-winding and a flame fusion synthetic sapphire crystal keeps the Swiss movement in pristine running condition. It’s water-resistant up to 165 feet. Get it during Amazon’s Cyber Monday watch deals for 37% off, a savings of $55. Just a few months back, this watch was selling for upwards of $150.
If price isn’t really your biggest driver when it comes to making a watch purchase, your steampunk lover would be nuts about the Stührling Skeleton Dial Watch. Sadly, you’ll have to pay full price to get it, but even then it’s not super expensive for such a high-quality timepiece.
Tracking your fitness while you’re awake is one thing, but if you’re looking for a deeper dive on the state of your hearth, health and more, this Withings black steel sports smartwatch delivers tracking that goes way beyond basic. It offers continuous heart rate tracking while you’re working out, working, and sleeping and gives you in-depth daily reporting.
If you’re a runner, it assesses your cardiovascular capacity when running based on V02 max estimations. And you’ll wake to a sleep score that’s based on light and deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth, and sleep regularity. Naturally, it features all the notifications of the most popular smartwatches, from calls and texts to calendar reminders and more.
It’s water-resistant up to 164 feet, so pool sessions and snorkeling are fine. This smartwatch features sleek modern styling without looking like a fitness tracker, and with Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you can get it for yourself or someone you love at 30% off.
If sleep is a particular issue for someone you love, be sure to check out the Withings Sleep Mat.
Ceramics and plastics in jewelry have come a long way since the days of bakelite, as evidenced by this gorgeous blue Anne Klein watch. It features a blue ceramic bezel and ceramic link style band with a metallic finish that could fool you into thinking it was colored stainless. Two standout features on this lovely watch are the stunning blue mother of pearl watch face and the genuine diamond at the 12 o’clock marker.
Rose gold metal accents on the case, watch band and indices add style, while a second hand adds convenience. This watch is not water-resistant, so keep that in mind while making your purchase. Get it for 54% off on Cyber Monday. This watch sold for $110 just last Christmas.
-
As you know by now, we’ve been pointing out the water-resistance capabilities of many of our featured watched, and not a one, until this Citizen Eco-Drive watch met the rigorous requirements to qualify as a dive watch. (More on those requirements at the end of this article.) This ISO certified dive watch features a sunray dial, and a unique rubber watch band.
Fueled by light, this watch never needs a battery so you can rely on its accuracy under water and on land. It features a date window, unidirectional bezel, depth measurements, and a protective mineral crystal dial window. It’s water-resistant to 999 feet (300 meters) making it suitable for scuba diving to a depth of 30 meters for up to 2 hours.
Get this watch at the best price it’s been in the last four years for a phenomenal 55% off. CamelCamelCamel lists it as a “Good Deal” as well.
There are men for who their watch fascination has no bounds, and there are others who simply want an iconic statement watch that does one thing – tell time. For him, you might want to choose this elegant and minimalist Lacoste moon quartz watch. The large blue dial is adorned with the signature Lacoste crocodile who looks ready to take a big bite of the three o’clock marker.
The ultra-thin case makes this watch comfortable, despite its large size. We think the stainless steel mesh band is a total standout. It features accurate Japanese quartz movement and a scratch-resistant mineral crystal. Okay for splashes but not for submersion, this watch is 53% off today, the lowest price it’s been since we’ve been tracking its price on Amazon.
Get 51% off this Lacoste Chronogragh. Even with more dials it still has a minimalist air.
If you love the minimalist look, but don’t care for the croc, this Skagen stainless steel watch is another of the great Cyber Monday watch deals at 59% off the regular price.
If you’re looking for a smartwatch that features a variety of functions that are health as well as fitness-focused, the SANAG smartwatch features a few options others don’t. Like many, this watch monitors your heart rate, but it also can give you approximate blood pressure readings to keep you in touch with how your body is reacting to stress. You can set it with reminders for taking your meds, and get a nudge when you need to drink more water.
With four fitness modes for walking, running, hiking and biking, it will monitor your steps, distance and calories burned, as well as tracking your route. Using an app allows you to receive call and text alerts, as well a social media notifications. The IP68 waterproof designation means you can splash and swim without worry. Get this smartwatch today for a whopping 41% off the regular price.
Even in death, Kate Spade’s irrepressible sense of funky design style is perhaps more popular than ever. It shows through in this fun women’s watch with a face that features two colorful parrots. The gold-tone stainless steel watch case looks classy, and the classic Kate Spade logo marks the 12 o’clock hour, which bezel set crystals mark three, six and nine.
You’ll love the adjustable pink vachetta leather strap, as well as the consistently accurate Japanese quartz movement. Get it with a Cyber Monday savings of 60% off, or choose the ridiculously adorable French bulldog watch with a dimensional watch face for 50% off the regular price.
We can’t write a watch deals post without at least a few sports watches and digital options. This Casio Pro Trek fits the category nicely with an endurance level to match any outdoor adventure and a crazy cool bunch of functions to match. Need an altimeter and barometer? Check. Need a watch that resists shocks and centrifugal force? Check. Need a watch that can handle water pressure and 200 meters of submersion. Check.
This watch is basically bombproof, and gives you information at a glance when you’re on the go. Ideal for rafting and river trekking, this watch also features tide and mood data for sea kayakers too. The digital display is easy to read, and this watch operates on solar power. so no matter where you trek, you’ll have the data you need. Get it with this Cyber Monday deal at 55% off – the lowest price we’ve seen it since November of last year.
Be sure to protect your watch screen with a screen protector made specifically for this watch.
Contrary to urban legend, women like things simple and minimal sometimes too. That’s why we think your special lady might love this Skagen casual women’s watch for its clean and simple design aesthetic. You’ll love it for its price which is 65% less than usual thanks to Cyber Monday watch deals on Amazon. Named after a Danish coastal town, Skagen watches embrace the minimalist of Hygge way of living.
The face features rose gold-tone Arabic numerals at 12 and 6, and crystals marking the remaining hours. It has analog quartz movement, a stainless steel case, and a simple but elegant tan leather band. We’d wear it everywhere if you were giving it to us. At less than $40 dollars, it’s a killer deal. You can get your lady a two-tone stainless steel Skagen watch with a metal mesh band that’s super cool for 48% off the regular price right now.
This rugged and beefy military-grade smartwatch is a great gift idea if you or anyone in your family who is looking for a technology assist to enhance their physical health. Enabled with google assistant, this watch lets you seamlessly call, text and surf, as well as stream music and download apps to your heart’s content.
This watch is seriously stylish and features Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass, a stainless steel bezel and lightweight silicone strap. GPS enabled, it provides independent navigation while running and cycling. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it swims laps around the competition. It offers heart rate monitoring and keeps track of your heart health.
TicMotion detects running, fast walking and swimming, and tracks and records your fitness records. Get this smartwatch for 25% off with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal.
Rarely have we seen a watch face that’s as far outside the norm as this one. That’s why we think your lady would love something so unique and vividly colored. This Michael Kors watch features a gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet with a beautiful crystal studded bezel. But let’s be honest, it’s the watch face that had us at hello. It features a face that looks like the most beautiful peacock feathers with a sunray detail.
Generally water-resistant to 165 feet, it has a mineral crystal and quartz movement. Get it for 65% off with this Cyber Monday watch deal. And if your lady loves brilliant color like we do, consider the vivid red Michael Kors Runway Quartz watch at 26% off.
When you’re looking for a true bargain price on a smartwatch with lots of the functions of the big dogs, but you’re shy on cash, this sports smartwatch is a great deal at 33% off the regular price. Refine your training or get motivated to start a fitness regimen with this waterproof watch that can handle swimming, and most water environments without worry, although you’ll want to avoid hot baths while wearing it.
It features four different clock faces depending on your mood, and 14 sport modes including the standards along with activities like dancing, hiking, yoga, basketball, football, and tennis. That means this watch is ready to work with your lifestyle and fitness preferences. With GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, you get a lot of features for the price.
It has a breath guide, flashlight, do not disturb mode. Sync with your Android or iOS smartphone via the app (see the specs for details) and get text and call notifications as well. Get it with a red band for 33% off as well.
Pretty in pink – need we say more? Probably. But let’s be honest, we LOVE pink and this watch delivers it in spades. This clever Guess women’s watch features a pink watch face with luminescent hands and glitter encircled subdials for the day and date. The rose gold-tone stainless steel band has crystal accents and glitter and crystal-embellished bezel.
The durable mineral crystal is scratch-resistant, and the sporty pink silicone band makes it playful and fun. Water-resistant up to 165 feet, she can splash and play, but we wouldn’t recommend diving into the water. Get this cute with this great Cyber Monday watch deal for 50% off, the lowest price it’s been in a while, and the best price you’ll find it anywhere according to CamelCamelCamel. Not a fan of pink? Get it in gorgeous royal blue for 30% off.
If tracking your fitness and physical activity is your main goal when shopping for a smartwatch, the DR. VIVA sport watch might mesh perfectly with your needs. It features 17 sport modes to exactly monitor, record, and track your activities as well as measure vo2max, endurance, fat burning, energy, activity duration, and distance.
Switch between analog and digital watch faces with touch screen control that allows you to easily switch between 12 different looks and functions. This smartwatch also has a pedometer, tracks calories burned, features a stop-watch, timer, compass, sedentary reminder, fatigue detection, and GPS location services.
Smart notifications alert you to calls and text messages, as well as monitoring and analyzing your sleep quality and duration. Get it with this Cyber Monday deal for 33% off the regular price. Get a similar model with a blue and black color combination and the same functions for 29% off the regular price.
Whether she’s a kid, or just a kid at heart, if your lady or teen loves all things Disney, this Mickey Mouse watch is going to be a total hit on Christmas morning or any other time you decide to give her a gift. A two-dimensional Mickey commands the watch face with his hands indicating the hour and minute marks. It also has a bright red second hand. Gold-tone hour indices red minute markers add to the playful appeal.
We think almost anyone would love the brilliant red faux leather band. Get it for 52% off while it’s available, or buy this the Minnie Mouse watch with the red band for 47% off. If you’re buying for a man who’s a Mickey fan? This vintage look men’s Mickey Mouse watch is 19% off right now.
Are you looking to keep your kids connected and close, while also allowing them a little greater independence? This cool kids’ smartwatch is the perfect way to do all of that. The FOROPIOLY smartwatch is less focused on fitness because kids are usually in constant motion. What it does offer is lots of safety features that will make them and you feel a lot more reassured. Of course, it tells time and gives them a weather snapshot.
With built-in GPS, you can easily tell exactly where they’re at with real time location tracking, and communicate with then via text with a 2G SIM card (not included.) This watch has an SOS function if they ever feel in danger. The IP67 waterproof rating keeps this watch safely running while they’re swimming and handwashing, but it is not suitable for hot baths.
The watch also has a class mode so as not to disturb kids during class time. A built-in camera allows them to capture their favorite kid memories. Get this watch at a 27% discount with this Cyber Monday deal, and if you’re shopping for a boy, it also comes in blue.
Maybe you’re that person who needs a little push to get in shape. Right now you can stave off the holiday food baby with the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch that offers dynamic personalized workouts with step by step coaching, right on your wrist. Add music to the mix with storage for 300 songs or download your favorite workout playlist from Pandora.
- With an adidas designed clock face and a righteous looking two-tone sport band this smartwatch lets you access your favorite apps for sports, weather and more, plus make payments on the go with a built in NFC chip. It tracks runs, swims, rides, workouts, all-day activity and your sleep. Score this sweet smartwatch deal and save $50.
While it’s tempting to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch, if you want lots of features and a big screen, there’s no need to spend that much, especially with this Black Friday deal. This large screen smartwatch has a curved top to make viewing bright and clear, and you can adjust the brightness too. But it has all kinds of great features to keep you in tune with your body.
This watch offers fitness tracking features including steps, duration, calories burned and a heart rate monitor with an alert system should your heart rate reach a dangerous level. It alerts you to calls and calendar reminders, and lets you tune into all your favorite social media apps. It even features a remote camera.
Right now this watch is on Cyber Monday sale for 31% off the regular price, making it an affordable gift for lots of people on your Christmas list. It comes with two bands, one larger and one smaller. You can get it with this gray and black band set, or order the watch with black and blue band options for the same great price.
If you’re frustrated by constantly having to recharge your smartwatch, it might be time to switch to the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch. Not that this is the only benefit to this watch, but we love the fact that you can get up to 30 days of wear on a single 2.5 hour charge. We think that’s awesome.
The built-in GPS lets you track your runs and walks, along with steps, distance, calories burned and it monitors your sleep as well. It features four different sport modes, walking, running, treadmill and cycling, and it gives detailed data on the activities your participate in most. It also features a heart rate monitor that alerts you should you push yourself into the danger zone.
It delivers push notifications for phone calls, emails, text messages, social media, and delivers weather alerts so you won’t get caught in the rain. Get this smartwatch today for 15% off the regular price with this Cyber Monday deal.
Are you shopping for a woman who prefers simplicity and quality, rather than gifts that are showy? This stunning rose gold-tone Michael Kors Jaryn quartz watch is the perfect minimalist style for her. It features a rose gold sunray dial with rose gold-tone stick indexes, three-hand movement and a rose gold-tone stainless steel half bangle with blush acetate insets.
The narrower band is adjustable to give her a perfect fit and the fold-over clasp keeps it nice and secure. This watch is water-resistant up to 165 feet, so fine for swimming but not diving. Get it right now for a whopping 65% off or $125 less than the regular price, the lowest we’ve seen it in months.
If a link style band isn’t her style of choice, the Michael Kors Charley Rose Gold Watch features a glittering gold leather band instead. It’s 63% off the regular price.
Women have unique bodies, and they often want to track overall health as well as reproductive health. This smartwatch allows you to track periods, predicts ovulation cycles and even tracks pregnancy. In addition, it monitors heart rate and blood pressure. We love that the simple touch screen easily slides between functions, so no complicated buttons to mess with.
Of course, this smartwatch tracks steps, duration, and other activities. With a sleep tracker, you can keep tabs on the quality and duration of your rest. And this Bluetooth tracker can connect with your Android or iOS phone via app to receive call and text notifications as well as social media updates. Get it at a Cyber Monday discount for 15% off the regular price. The bands come in four different color options, all of which will be available at the same discount.
When it comes to affordability, reliability, and consistent good looks, it’s pretty hard to beat a Timex. As their old slogan says, they “take a licking and keep on ticking,.” That’s why we were excited to find this Timex chronograph watch on sale for 32% off. That means you’re going to get a rock solid timepiece for less than $40 with lots of the featured you’d expect to pay much more for.
The green dial has a date window at 4 o’clock and features full Arabic numerals as well as 24-hour military time markers, plus three chronograph dials. It also has the Timex propriety Indiglo background so you can check the time no matter how dark it gets. You can also switch out leather or nylon straps to give your watch a more dressy or casual look depending on your activities.
The Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch has a vintage look and genuine leather strap and it’s so affordable, you could even make this one a Secret Santa gift. Get it for just $25.82, a 37% discount.
If you’ve been looking for a sleek and stylish Bluetooth smartwatch, wit tons of amenities but an affordable price tag, the Wzpiss smartwatch might be just what you’re after. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, this watch lets you make and answer calls, initiate and answer text messages and keep tabs on social media, all with touch screen control.
Connect this watch with your phone via Bluetooth, then download and install the APP (BTNotification or FunRun), so you can read Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and other applications as well as receive push notifications for messages, and make phone call directly. With steps, distance, calories burned and sleep monitoring you can utilize it to kickstart or boost your fitness goals.
Right now, with Amazon Cyber Monday deals, this watch could even fall into your Secret Santa budget. Get this watch for 15% off or just pennies over $22!
Have you been searching for an affordable yet elegant chronograph watch for your lady love? Prices are often high for such a luxury, but Fossil brings that price down to earth with the stainless steel Riley Glitz Quartz Watch. With three sub-dials to track hours, minutes and seconds, plus a timer, this watch looks anything but utilitarian, even though it’s a workhorse.
The round stainless steel case features a crystal-laden bezel and the silver satin dial has glimmering crystal hour markers. It also has a luminous three-hand display, with a mineral crystal. Water-resistant to 330 feet, this watch is suitable for swimming and bathing, but not up to scuba diving. Get it at the Cyber Monday savings of 49%, or $58 off.