35 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals to Buy Now

One of the most popular watch styles is the chronograph, with its impressive face and multiple functions. This Fossil chronograph watch features a bold blue watch face with three separate dials – one to track hours, minutes and seconds, the second, a timer and the third, a 24 hour dial. The luminous three-hand display means you can check the time, even in the dark. It also has a blue stainless steel case and a mineral crystal.

We think you’ll love the beautiful leather watchband that gives it a modern and luxurious profile that’s great with both casual and more formal attire. Water-resistant to 165 feet, this watch, while not suitable for diving, is at home with recreational swimming and showering. Get it for 51% off with Amazon’s Cyber Monday watch deals and save $76. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this watch since 2017, and out price tracker, CamelCamelCamel notes it as the Best Price.

Prefer a black case and watch face instead? Get this similar Fossil Chronograph for 44% off right now.