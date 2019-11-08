15 Best Light Up Christmas Sweaters

There’s nothing quite as jolly as our favorite holiday elf decorating for Christmas. This clever light up sweater uses LEDs in one of the most unique ways we’ve seen – like an actual string of Christmas lights that hang from the front of it. Flashy and fun, this piece is perfect for work and play, and every sort of gathering as it’s totally PC. We mean, who could beef about Santa and Christmas lights, right? This unisex sweater comes in sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.

Two other cute light up Christmas sweaters offer the same sorts of happy images, one with a snowman and Christmas lights, and the other with a Christmas tree that lights up when you move. Both sweaters come in the same range of unisex sizes.