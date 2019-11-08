15 Best Light Up Christmas Sweaters

As if your love for ugly Christmas sweaters wasn’t enough, these cringe-inducing Christmas knits have taken an even bigger turn toward tacky with flashing LEDs. These are the best light up Christmas Sweaters.
There’s nothing quite as jolly as our favorite holiday elf decorating for Christmas. This clever light up sweater uses LEDs in one of the most unique ways we’ve seen – like an actual string of Christmas lights that hang from the front of it. Flashy and fun, this piece is perfect for work and play, and every sort of gathering as it’s totally PC. We mean, who could beef about Santa and Christmas lights, right? This unisex sweater comes in sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
Two other cute light up Christmas sweaters offer the same sorts of happy images, one with a snowman and Christmas lights, and the other with a Christmas tree that lights up when you move. Both sweaters come in the same range of unisex sizes.
Pay tribute to Christmas past in this throwback light up Christmas sweater. Adorned top to bottom with a Santa, snowman, gingerbread man, Christmas tree and more, this ugly Christmas sweater was designed for laughs. Great for Christmas parties, or to liven up any December business presentation, this looks great in the dark and the daylight.
While it’s only available in sizes from Medium to X-Large, you’ll find that it gives you that baggy “grandpa sweater” look, which only adds to the hilarious impression it makes. You can also get this light up Christmas sweater with a candy cane and Christmas balls theme. And for the ladies, the tunic length light up sweater adorned with a Christmas tree is a sure fire winner.
You’ll be the one to light up your party with this light up sweater that features a cute, cartoonish Christmas tree with ornaments, candy canes, and, of course, lights up. This cotton and acrylic cutie features a red and white polka dot body, and red and white striped sleeves, all trimmed out in green. It is a nice, slightly longer length, hitting right at the hips. It comes in sizes up to 2XL.
Throw on an LED Light Up Christmas Bulb Necklace, and you’re ready to party all night long. The Rudolf Novelty Jumper is also tunic length, and features Rudolf with his nose so bright, which naturally lights up when you move. We can’t help but love the fuzzy deer body and his velvety winter scarf.
You can almost imagine the hissing and scratching, if Santa were to actually hitch up his sleigh to a team of super snarky cats. That’s the picture this hilarious light up ugly Christmas sweater conjures up. This soft 100 percent cotton knit sweater features a sky blue background, bedecked with moon and stars. On the front, the appliqued Santa and his eight questionable kitties are appliqued and highlighted by flashing lights. Once you put this on for the Christmas party or December office wear, you’ll get plenty of good-natured ribbing.
The Light Up Lazer Kitty Ugly Christmas Sweater features the stuff of bad Christmas dreams, with a snarling feline in a jaunty Santa hat, whose eyes light up, along with the laser beams. The Crazy Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater doesn’t light up, but it is bedecked with jingle bells and lots of snarling cats. If you love cat Christmas sweaters in general, we’ve got some great recommendations.
Who doesn’t love penguins, especially when they’re wearing bow ties, right? It seems almost wrong to see this cute little bird on a light up ugly sweater, but once you see he’s not in his Arctic landscape, but rather stuck amdist a littany of terrible patterns and designs, it might just be the perfect juxtaposition for you. This ugly Christmas sweater fits true to size, so if you want a baggier look, by all means, size up. It comes in sizes up to 2XL.
Looking for something simpler, but still tacky? The Ho Ho Ho Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater could be just what you’ve been longing to wear with your cozy black leggings or or favorite jeans. Since you’ve already admitted that you’re willing to wear an ugly sweater this year, you can always go slightly inappropriate (but never wrong) with the It’s Your Birthday Jesus Light Up Ugly Christmas sweater.
Rudolf, international mystery buck, looks totally bad**s on the front of this light up Christmas sweater. Decked out in dark glasses and his very own ugly Christmas sweater, his light strung antlers will twinkle and shine whenever you move. With four flashing LED lights, you don’t even need batteries, and the lights will last and last. This comfy and cozy acrylic blend ugly sweater is perfectly appropriate for all your work-related events, and it comes in sizes up to 2XL.
There’s also a Women’s Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater, and it features lights on both the front and the back, plus it has an equally cool looking Rudolf in dark glasses. And this light up Christmas globe sweater has both flashing LEDs and a 3D snowglobe. Totally tacky.
It must have been quite the Christmas party last year, for someone to awaken the next day and think up this light up Christmas sweater. This ugly sweater features a polar bear vomiting, and better yet, the vomit lights up. Wow. We know you want to wear it at all your upcoming parties as a reminder to behave yourself. Perhaps our favorite part of this sweater is the dead fish bones that are embroidered in right below the glittering barf.
While this light up ugly sweater is definitely in bad taste (yes, pun intended), it is all in good fun. The 100 percent cotton Fair Isle knit is cozy and warm, and comes in sizes up to 2XL. For more animals (and Santa) behaving badly, check out the Santa’s Relief Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, where the Christmas twinkle turns tinkle. Truly terrible… and awesome. At least the Vomiting Unicorn Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater is only barfing out cute candies, candy canes, snowflakes and stars. But really, what’s with a Christmas unicorn anyway?
Snowflakes and stripes, and the goofiest little reindeer ever light up the front of this ugly Christmas sweater. As you’d expect, the nose glitters with three multi-colored LED lights, but there are three other sets of flashing lights at the top and bottom, making it one of the more sparkly light up Christmas sweaters we’ve found. This cozy cotton and acrylic blend sweater comes in sizes up to 2XL, so it’s a great choice for women of all sizes.
Just one step away from what we’d term “Scotty dog ugly”, the Patchwork Quilt Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater features poinsettias, Christmas wreaths, a tree and a humble house, all wrapped up in a terrible plaid package. This ugly Christmas sweater also comes in plus sizes up to 3X
Apparently, what happens at the North Pole, stays at the North Pole, at least if you’re lucky, like Santa. This light up ugly Christmas sweater steals from the famous Vegas theme, with glittering lights and casino images. Roll the dice on this light up Christmas sweater and we’re pretty sure you’ll get lucky too, probably winning your office ugly sweater contest by a landslide. The cotton and acrylic blend sweater is machine washable, so it’s easy care and easy wear.
Rudolf and Santa are dashing through the snow on the This Is How We Roll Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, except they’re making the trek in a Jeep, complete with flashing headlights and hubcaps. The Romantic Santa Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater finds the jolly old elf drinking wine by the fire, in the buff. Yes, his package lights up…but we’re talking about his Christmas package, so perish those naughty thoughts.
You’ll be the star attraction of your own ugly Christmas sweater when you wear this hoodie to your next party or family gathering. The reindeer on this ugly sweater is decked out with a collar of red and green jingle bells that light up whenever you move. You are the face of this fun light up Christmas sweater, and whenever you’re outside, just pop on the hood that features cute little antlers as decorations.
For the cat fancier, you’ll want to snag the Blizzard Bay Ugly Christmas Cat light up sweater right meow! It features a strand of twinkling light up Christmas lights around the shoulders. This snowflake sweater is equally awful, with a light up faux fur collar.
Let’s be honest here – Christmas is about unidentified flying objects in space, correct? Whether you’re a space cadet, or you just play one on TV, this light up sweater features a terrifically tacky UFO headed into a weirdly festive celestial realm. The sun, moon and stars mesh horribly with the holiday snowflakes and patterns while the glitter trail shimmers in rainbow colors.
Jesus, Santa and a horrifying flying dragon team up on another light up sweater that’s enough to give everyone who sees it bad dreams. And if you’re thinking of sending a hilarious Christmas gift to your friends who live down under, we’d definitely suggest the swearing kangaroo light up Christmas sweater. All of these sweaters come in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Whether it brings back memories of the cat biting the Christmas lights, or you’re channel Clark Griswold as you decorate your holiday house, this light up Christmas sweater is the perfect thing to wear. The unisex design features a navy blue background with snowflakes and a ridiculously over-decorated house that actually lights up with tiny LEDs. Now that’s out kind of Christmas Vacation outfit. Get this unisex sweater in sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
Just in case you’re that same kind of kid who wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, you’ll love this light up leg lamp Christmas sweater. Of course, we’re sure Old Man Parker would approve. If you fell in love with A Christmas Story, you’ll definitely want this sweater to bring out that holiday spirit in yourself and others. The lamp lights up with tiny LEDs and you’ll love that it comes with the batteries included. It comes in sizes from Small to 4X-Large.
If you live in the desert it might be hard to feel festive at Christmas time, but this light up cactus Christmas sweater will get you out of your prickly little funk in no time at all. With an appliqued saguaro draped in holiday lights, on a crazy colored background of cactus and snowflakes, this sweater flashes brightly whenever you move.
If you’re a cryin’ Hawaiian (or Californian or Floridian,) get into the holiday spirit with this light up palm tree sweater. And if you’re feeling particularly patriotic this year, it only seems right to desecrate the national bird by putting it on the front of this red, white and blue light up sweater.
You can llama your mama, or your pop or yourself with this crazy and somewhat creepy light up sweater that’s covered with the creatures from top to bottom. The main llama is out to steal the show with a neck wrap of Christmas lights that actually light up. This sweater doesn’t limit llamas. In fact, they’re all over the back of the sweater too. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If you’re looking for lights, lights and even more lights, this ugly Christmas sweater‘s gonna light you up. It features lights-o-plenty on the front and a wacky pattern of Santas, reindeer, Christmas trees and candy canes.