15 Best Light Up Christmas Sweaters

15 Best Light Up Christmas Sweaters

  • 140 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated

As if your love for ugly Christmas sweaters wasn’t enough, these cringe-inducing Christmas knits have taken an even bigger turn toward tacky with flashing LEDs. These are the best light up Christmas Sweaters.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items

Let's be honest, flashing lights only increase your desire to own one of these sweaters, don't they? Don't recycle that same old ugly sweater year after year. Since Christmas is all about laughter and fun (and kindness, compassion, and generosity, too) it seems only right that you'd load up your closet, and kick that impeccable sense of style to the curb, all in the name of comedy.

If you've been invited to an ugly Christmas sweater party, or you're thinking about throwing one, the first piece in your party arsenal has to be the best ugly sweater you can find. Sure we can help you with the rest of those ugly sweater party supplies too, but we're here to show you the best of the worst.

These light up Christmas sweaters go far beyond illuminating Rudolf's nose, although we've definitely found a few funny versions of those. You'll have to check out the glittering snarky reinkitties, flashy Vegas knock offs, and partying penguins before deciding which ugly sweater is right for you.

From puking polar bears and barfing unicorns, to grandma's crazy Christmas quilt, our light up Christmas Sweater picks will get rave reviews whenever you dare to wear them. Fair warning, however - you'd best lock them up. Your kids will want to snitch them for their own Christmas fun.

While we've featured our favorites, we're also here to make your sweater search simple, so you'll see we've suggested dozens of additional options. Mostly appropriate, and always hilarious, you're going to covet some of these light up Christmas sweaters for yourself, and if your family and friends have a ripe sense of humor, they'll make awesome gifts for everyone on your Christmas list.

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , ,