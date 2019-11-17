21 Best Puffer Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

The puffer coat has been keeping men warm throughout some of the coldest winters on the planet. The way they are made keeps warmth inside the coat keeping you comfortable when the icy temperatures hit. The best puffer coats for men come in a ton of different colors and designs you’ll love.
Eddie Bauer is one of the best-known names in the outdoor clothing game. The brand has been producing great looking clothes that protect you from the elements while keeping you looking cool. It makes sense to trust a brand like this with an investment like a winter coat. The puffer coat, named for the way it looks, is a great addition to the wardrobe of the guy that spends his time outdoors and has to deal with cold climates. This Eddie Bauer puffer coat comes in a variety of colors and sizes so you shouldn’t have an issue finding the perfect fit.
Tommy Hilfiger is one of those designers that is known just by his first name. Tommy is a household name at this point and for very good reason. His color choices and design ideas are legendary and stand the test of time. This puffer parka is another one of his ideas that hit the ground running. The classic Tommy red, white and blue color scheme is fantastic while the idea to turn the puffer into a full-blown parka with fur hood. This is one practical and good-looking coat.
One of the biggest names in men’s fashion, fashion in general, has got to be Calvin Klein. From underwear to suits the brand does a little bit of everything including creating some of the best smelling fragrances known to man. They didn’t derive from their winning formula when they made this beautiful oversized puffer parka. The black sheen of the jacket is perfect for going out with friends or just walking around in the snow. Regardless of what you do with this jacket, you are going to be warm and cozy wrapped up in this down-filled coat. If the black is a little too dark for you, there is also a bright red option that looks pretty fantastic too.
Nike makes some of the best looking and let’s face it, dopest clothing in the market. From their shoes to their workout gear to their down puffer coats. This coat is so stylish, the color scheme is fantastic and it is super warm while being incredibly comfortable. Go from the office to your car or spend a night walking around town with friends and have no worry that you are going to feel that chilly air on your body. The black white and grey is a great look, but the coat is also available in all-black as well as another black white and grey option.
Coats and jackets and equipment from the brand The North Face have climbed every peak in the world including Everest and K2. It is the brand that most adventurers and climbers turn to, to stay warm in some of the coldest climates on Earth. Why shouldn’t it be the coat you turn to, to stay warm on your morning commute? This black puffer coat from The North Face is sure to keep you warm while also keeping you fanned with compliments while you’re climbing your favorite mountain or sharing drinks with friends after a long day at the office.
Burberry is one of those luxury fashion brands that is known simply by looking at the specific patterns they create. The Burberry brand has been on catwalks at fashion weeks all over the globe and is a world-renowned brand. This puffer coat is proof that they can do a bit of everything. The liner of the hood is a classic Burberry plaid with a bit of a dark touch to match the actual coat. The black grey and white hood are vintage Burberry.
IF you keep up on what’s new and hot in fashion then you have probably heard the name Armani before, a lot. The reason for that is that the Armani Exchange has some great ideas that are unique and special. Some of the most recognizable men on the planet wear this brand and it shows. This puffer jacket is unique and different in the best way. The bright camo pattern is a twist on the popular military camo that is trending all over the world right now. On top of all of that, this coat is insanely warm and will get some serious attention. There are two different color camos and five total colors available in this jacket.
If you like the idea of a puffer coat but think that some of them are a little too bulky then this is the perfect version of the puffer coat for you. Merrell makes a great looking puffer and it is a little lighter than your typical puffer type coat. The light “legion” blue color scheme along with the yellow of the collar and hood make for a sharp and bright look. This coat will keep you just as warm as the traditional big puffer coat without all the extra weight.
If you are looking for something completely different but utterly dope, this is the puffer for you. People will talk about this coat everywhere that you wear them. You will be the talk of every event that this coat accompanies you to. Dolce and Gabbana are one of the most well-known high fashion brands in the world and it is awesome that they dipped their toe in the puffer coat business. The patchwork pattern is unique in every way and is very easy on the eyes. This is one of those coats that hits your closet and only leaves when you wear it. You will have this coat for the rest of your life.
Marmot is another one of those brands that focus on outdoor gear and keeping the guys wearing their gear warm and dry. This is not just the perfect coat for that winter camping trip or a 12-hour shift in a tree stand, it’s also the perfect puffer coat for everyday life. If you want to keep the elements off of you on the walk to your car or back to the office, or you are riding a chair lift and boarding your way back down the mountain this is a great coat choice. The dark rust coloring is bright and lively and sure to add a bit of spice to your outfit every day.
Spyder outerwear is not only durable but it is crazy fashionable as well. Spyder gear will last you years while getting a ton of use out of whatever items you buy. The Spyder down puffer coat is a great option if you spend a lot of time outside or want to start without feeling the chill of winter. The reflective black is a great look but there are other options available in this amazingly cool coat. There is an all-black, black with red trim and a black with blue trim. While the variances sound small, they look different and each adds something to their respective coats.
Most puffer coats are pretty similar with few differences between most. This puffer coat is completely different but not at first glance. For one, this puffer coat features an attached hood. Secondly and most importantly this puffer coat is sherpa lined so it is even warmer and more comfortable than other puffers. The lining is warm and easy on the skin if you decide to go with a tee underneath. The coat comes in the featured color as well as brown and navy.
If the design geniuses at Nike and Jackson Pollack got together to design a puffer coat that could brave the toughest winters while still dripping with swagger then this would be their love child. This coat is so dope there aren’t many words that can describe how amazing this coat is. It is insanely fashionable while also being totally practical. This coat comes in the featured white with black spots or the reverse of that in a black coat with white spots. Either way you are going to love this coat.
For the man that needs something to wear in a more formal setting Michael Kors put together this puffer with you in mind. It doesn’t have the shine or sheen that most puffers have, it is more of a matte black finish than the typical puffer. It is also seamless so it looks a little more formal or dressy than the regular puffer coat. You can grab this coat in the all-black or a lighter grey, whichever suits your needs.
This coat is super cool. It has almost a metallic or futuristic look while simply being a puffer coat. The fabric is super lightweight but completely weather, rain, wind and snow resistant. It is also very stretchy which helps with mobility and doesn’t hold you back while you’re adventuring. The coat traps your body heat and uses it to keep you warm every time you zip the coat up. If you don’t like blue you can also snag this coat in black or a great brick red.
Columbia makes outerwear that is meant to be worn. What I mean is their gear is meant to be used and abused. Punish their clothing and gear and it won’t blink. It is as durable as it is comfortable and stylish. This puffer coat is meant to take on multiple runs down your favorite black diamond and drinks with friends afterward. The color is bright and beautiful and perfect for the guy trying to make an impression in colder temps. There are even underarm vents that allow for temperature control and allows the jacket to breathe so you don’t overheat.
This 95% polyester and 5% elastane coat is great for anything outdoors. A cold kayak across your local or favorite body of water, maybe a night hike through the forest. This puffer coat would even be great just sitting around a campfire roasting marshmallows and chatting it up with some old friends. The elastane in the coat means that you will be able to move around without restriction. The color is what will keep you in the minds of the folks you hang with or pass on the street, this yellow is fire and will definitely stand out.
Imagine a world where there is a leather puffer coat made with real raccoon fur for extra warmth and comfort. Something stylish without being overly obnoxious and heavily understated. You live in that world and this is that coat. This is the best kind of twist on the classic puffer coat that could be thought up. The design is brilliant. The color is neutral and exceptional all at once. It has a quilted lining and fitted cuffs and is going to be your favorite jacket without a doubt.
This coat is the perfect remix of the original puffer coat and the traditional trench coat. Some guys are going to shy away from the puffer coat because it doesn’t cover enough body and they want something with a little more length. This coat solves that problem while keeping you looking crazy cool. The length will cover you down to your knees or shins depending on how tall you are. It is filled with down that will keep you incredibly warm without overheating you.
When you see that little alligator on the chest of a shirt or jacket or coat you know that you are getting something that is made with quality and style. Lacoste is a French tennis brand that has exploded into the mainstream. This puffer coat is proof of that. Yes, it is warm and comfy and will keep you protected from the elements, but are other puffer coats as cool looking as this one? I don’t think so. The block color pattern is amazing and the color brightens up every room you walk into, think about what it could do for your overall wardrobe.
Your typical puffer coats have a small block pattern for the puffier parts of the coat. This coat from TUMI does things a little differently. The blocks are a bit bigger making this a coat that would transition well from casual to formal settings. You could wear this puffer with your shirt and tie or with a tee-shirt and jeans. The torso of the coat is made of wool for texture and extra warmth while the rest is your typical puffer material filled with down. This is a cool twist on the classic puffer that every guy needs to check out.