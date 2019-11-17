23 Best Shearling Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

There is a chill in the air and with that chill comes a change in what you will wear when you head outdoors. Shearling jackets look super cool while keeping you incredibly warm. Check out the best shearling jackets for men and brave the elements in style with this awesome list.
Kenneth Cole has been a premier name in men’s fashion since 1982 when the brand was first founded. Since then the company has put out some sensational men’s clothing options from underwear to suits this is the kind of brand that has a ton of loyal customers because of its style and quality. This double-breasted shearling jacket is a seemingly formal jacket because of the buttons and the notch, but this jacket can be worn casually too. The black on black is a great look and if you want to wear it with jeans and a hoodie underneath it would be a great pairing.
While the over-sized collars and cuffs of the classic shearling jacket are a super cool look sometimes less is more. This Cole Haan jacket is wool and has a thin shearling lining. The lining combined with the wool exterior is sure to keep you super warm in the winter. The hood is removable so you have some options on whether you want to rock a hoodie underneath or not. Navy is a great color for this jacket and will pair well with anything you wear. If you aren’t digging the navy there is also a light grey option that is a great looking jacket.
GUESS has been a clothing and apparel line since 1981 and in those nearly 40 years they have transformed into a fashion juggernaut. They make some of the coolest clothes, accessories, and fragrances in the business. This jacket is just further proof of what they can do and how well they do it. The perfect jacket to wear to a wedding or out on a first date. This jacket is warm and has so much style you may want to get another. The contrast between the khaki color and the black lines is super modern and very cool to look at.
Andrew Marc is one of the most brilliant designers on the planet, his designs are timeless and elegant while being incredibly masculine. This jacket has the ability to transform an entire wardrobe just by sliding it on. It is a great choice for the guy that likes the leather look but wants to stay away from the often higher price points of a true leather jacket. This jacket is a bomber style jacket but is a bit beefier than the traditional bomber. If you are interested but don’t particularly like the brown, there is a gorgeous black option with the same exact shearling interior.
This is such a cool looking jacket. The black is dark and has attitude while it is balanced out by the white of the shearling fur on the interior. The mock shearling interior is super warm and soft and feels great against the skin. The exterior is a faux leather that looks, feels and even smells like the real thing. If you are in need of a dope winter jacket and are interested in leather but aren’t sure if you want to make that kind of investment, this is a great compromise without having to lose the comfort or style. If the black is a little roo dark for you, there is a great looking dark brown in this jacket that is sure to pair well with anything you own.
This longer version of the classic shearling jacket is a great look and will keep you warm and cozy from head to knees. This is a double-breasted jacket the buttons just like a suit coat of the same cut. It does have a back slit so that you aren’t wrapped too tightly when the jacket is buttoned. The over-sized collar just adds to the swag and comfort of this jacket. The brown is a medium brown so you can wear it with anything and it looks great with the white backdrop of the collar and cuffs.
If you are in the market for a badass jacket that will keep you warm in the winter and looking cooler than you ever have, this is the jacket you need to buy. The black leather on the black shearling liner and collar are so incredibly dope. The exterior is 100% sheepskin while the lining is 100% lamb fur for extra softness and comfort. The exterior is real leather and will be able to handle the elements because of how the leather is made. Water will roll right off when it rains so no worries about not being able to wear this jacket in cruddy weather, that is the kind of weather this jacket was made for.
This faux leather shearling-lined jacket is beautiful. It has a vintage flair with black lines around the cuffs and the matching patches on the pockets. The brown on brown is a great look but isn’t too overwhelming because of the shine of the fur lining. There is a bit of light in the brown of the lining so it complements rather than contrasting the exterior. This is the kind of jacket that gets you noticed when you walk into the room. This is a great looking and feeling year-round jacket.
This jacket takes the traditional bomber jacket look and twists it to be something even better. The over accentuated collar and cuffs are a great look while the black of the jacket and the white of the fur contrast in the best ways possible. If it gets really cold where you are the fur-lined hood and collar are going to keep you extra warm. If you don’t have to deal with subzero temps you can remove the hood and rock this jacket without. You are going to love the jacket and it will serve you in any climate.
There are a ton of different variations of the classic bomber or aviator jacket. This one is more like the original than most others. A very simple design still makes for a completely sexy jacket. Maybe it’s how the leather shines or maybe it is the contrast between the black and the shearling. Either way, this is one of those love at first sight jackets. You take one look at this and want it on you as soon as possible. The shearling provides for tremendous warmth and comfort while the leather gives the jacket an attitude so stylish you will want to wear it all the time.
The distressed vintage look is absolutely gorgeous. The color of the jacket with that worn and broken in look makes this a stand out jacket. It has tons of storage with six pockets and boasts a light shearling lining that looks great against the color of the leather. It has a bit more length than a leather bomber jacket but that added length adds to the style and comfort of the jacket. The leather is described as “buttery” which I think is the perfect word to describe how soft the exterior is.
You can tell just by looking at this jacket that a ton of time and effort went into the design and creation of such a sexy article of clothing. The black exterior with the black shearling makes this jacket look so sleek and smooth. The faint lines of fur that seem to be protruding through the chest and shoulders are a super cool addition to an already badass jacket. This is a real leather jacket with real sheepskin lining the interior. The warmth and comfort you will get from this jacket on top of the style will make this your favorite jacket for years.
Some guys are a little intimidated by the trench coat but they shouldn’t be. The trench is a classic look and great design. Not only does it cover you during the colder months but it is stylish as hell. Closed and buttoned up this jacket is all seriousness, it is formal and has incredible grit. Opened the jacket is a little lighter, a little more casual but still a very serious piece of clothing. The dark brown shearling lining looks great amidst the sea of black that the exterior provides.
This shearling jacket has a totally unique but super stylish look to it. The stitching around the sleeves gives it a super retro or vintage vibe. The similarly colored shearling and exterior of the jacket make it an easy jacket to pair with the rest of your outfit. As it is brown and brown is an earth tone, it can really be worn to formal or casual events. The perfect jacket to wear over a suit and tie or over jeans and a hoodie. Either way, this is the kind of jacket that gets people’s attention in the best way.
Some of the best looking shearling jackets are those that actually show off the shearling. This jacket features exposed shearling fur throughout, on the cuffs, the collar and along the zipper. The contrast between the dark brown of the exterior and the light brown almost cream color interior is beautiful. This jacket could be framed and put up on the wall as a work of art if it weren’t so damn comfortable. The straps on the cuffs and along the hemline are also a really cool touch that makes this jacket super stylish.
This jacket looks like it should be in the next great rap video, or around the shoulders of Jay-Z at the Grammys. It is dripping in swag and is incredibly comfortable. The shearling matches the exterior in an attempt to blend the colors. They succeeded with their attempt. This jacket looks as luxurious as it feels. While the black is a great looking color, if it is too dark or really not your style the jacket comes in two other great looking colors, charcoal and a navy that has bright brown shearling.
This jacket is 100% sheepskin leather which is some of the softest leather in the fashion game today. While the leather is very soft it is also very durable. It can withstand rain and snow and sleet and keep you warm throughout the coldest winter nights. While being crazy warm this jacket can still be worn during spring because it breathes. The shearling lining is comfortable and adds to the insulation. The jacket itself looks great, it is a dark enough brown that it can be worn with black and lighter colors and it will pair easily. This is the kind of jacket that Brando would have worn that is how cool it is.
If your dad or grandfather has a leather bomber jacket hanging in a closet somewhere the chances are it looks a lot like this. The designers of this jacket wanted to stay as true to the original as humanly possible and they knocked it out of the park. This jacket is understated while also being a statement piece. The all-black is made of 100% real leather, the shearling is soft and plush and will keep the warmth in on even the coldest days. While a hoodie would look great underneath you don’t need it because this jacket makes a statement all on its own.
Maybe you are the kind of guy that likes things a little left of center. Something with its own style that doesn’t really look like everything else out there in the world. This suede leather jacket is perfect for you. The off colors of the exterior and the lines on the zipper make this jacket pop. The grey shearling lining is a complete contrast with the exterior but somehow it seems to work and look great. While it is great to look at the suede is incredibly durable and will get you through the most difficult winters.
Take a look at this perfect shearling jacket for the season. Definitely a festive look without having to wear it only around Christmas. The combination of flannel and shearling is absolutely genius. People love the plaid look of a flannel shirt plus the warmth and comfort of shearling, this look is incredible. This is definitely more of a laid back look, casual or business casual at it’s most formal but who cares, this is a great looking jacket that will keep you super warm during the coldest months.
This is one of those looks that are super stylish and needs to be worn absolutely everywhere. The jacket has a bit of that motorcycle jacket look but with a twist that is totally cool. It is a thigh-length jacket which most biker jackets aren’t, it has a shearling lining which most biker jackets don’t and it has elbow patches which you don’t typically see on a biker jacket. One of the things it has in common with the classic biker jacket is all the attitude. This is an awesome jacket that comes in the featured black on black or a khaki on khaki if you like a lighter look. Both are stylish and beg to be worn.
There are a ton of different kinds of leathers and suede leathers out there in the fashion world right now. This particular jacket is made from boar skin suede, which is known as one of the most durable and toughest suedes on the planet. It looks like a traditional truckers jacket with that shearling twist that you are going to love. Warm and cozy, but also a jacket that you could wear three seasons, maybe even four depending on the temperature. If you don’t dig the brown there is also a black available with a little detailing on the chest that might pique your interest.
GUESS put together a total banger when they made this jacket. The camo print is crazy in right now, trending super high and seems to be everywhere from catwalks to red carpets. Combine the camo look with the classic bomber look and you have yourself a home run. This is a great looking jacket for casual and business casual events. While it isn’t the most formal jacket on the planet it is still an everyday jacket. The black shearling completes the look because black and camo are two designs that pair very well together.