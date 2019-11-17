23 Best Shearling Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

23 Best Shearling Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

There is a chill in the air and with that chill comes a change in what you will wear when you head outdoors. Shearling jackets look super cool while keeping you incredibly warm. Check out the best shearling jackets for men and brave the elements in style with this awesome list.

Pro Tips:

These jackets are a great buy. If you are looking for something that will last you a long time and be the kind of jacket that you will wear for years and years then I recommend going with real authentic leather. Leather jackets become a very personal item because over time they break in to fit your specific size. Your body actually contours the jacket so that it won't fit anyone else like you. Also, leather is durable and can take the elements. Rain and snow are often thought to damage leather but the truth is that most leathers can take the abuse. They are actually made to do that. 

If you like the look, the best way to wear the shearling jacket is with a contrast of colors. Because a lot of these jackets come in black or dark brown you may want to add a pop of color with the shearling. White or light grey or brown will do this very well. The contrasting colors is actually more of a compliment than you may think. Take care of these jackets and they will be one of your faves for years to come.

