23 Best Shearling Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

This is such a cool looking jacket. The black is dark and has attitude while it is balanced out by the white of the shearling fur on the interior. The mock shearling interior is super warm and soft and feels great against the skin. The exterior is a faux leather that looks, feels and even smells like the real thing. If you are in need of a dope winter jacket and are interested in leather but aren’t sure if you want to make that kind of investment, this is a great compromise without having to lose the comfort or style. If the black is a little roo dark for you, there is a great looking dark brown in this jacket that is sure to pair well with anything you own.